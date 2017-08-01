Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Militants Kill 4 Soldiers In Ekeremor, Bayelsa; Soldiers Invade Community (4878 Views)

4 Soldiers Wounded As Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists From Borno. Photos / Amosun Visits Ebute-Ibafo And Ogijo Ravaged By Militants (Photos) / NAF Deploys Additional Aircrafts To South-South To Help Flush Out Militants(Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





A civilian boat driver with the military detachment attempted to escape but was also shot and killed by the attackers.



Nigeria’s oil-rich south and southeast had been ravaged by violence orchestrated by groups seeking to force the government to more evenly share petroleum revenues with local residents.



Tare Porri, a local youth leader, confirmed the killings.



“(The attack) was bizarre and unprovoked,” said Porri, chairman of the Central Zone of Ijaw Youths Council. “Four military officers were killed in cold blood alongside a civilian. Military officers went to Letugbene community and on their way back, some persons accosted them and killed all of them,” he told AFP.



“Only one of them escaped. The military, yesterday morning, retaliated, invaded the communities and burnt down houses. The operations are still ongoing and it is spreading to other communities,” Porri added.



A senior security official confirmed the incident and denounced the increased level of violence against security forces.



AFP



Source; Armed men ambushed and killed four soldiers in the Ekeremor waterways area of Bayelsa State as they returned from an assignment in the Letugbene community on Monday. According to reports, The gunmen, who outnumbered the soldiers, forced the servicemen to surrender, marched them to a creek, executed them and stole their weapons and military gear.A civilian boat driver with the military detachment attempted to escape but was also shot and killed by the attackers.Nigeria’s oil-rich south and southeast had been ravaged by violence orchestrated by groups seeking to force the government to more evenly share petroleum revenues with local residents.Tare Porri, a local youth leader, confirmed the killings.“(The attack) was bizarre and unprovoked,” said Porri, chairman of the Central Zone of Ijaw Youths Council. “Four military officers were killed in cold blood alongside a civilian. Military officers went to Letugbene community and on their way back, some persons accosted them and killed all of them,” he told AFP.“Only one of them escaped. The military, yesterday morning, retaliated, invaded the communities and burnt down houses. The operations are still ongoing and it is spreading to other communities,” Porri added.A senior security official confirmed the incident and denounced the increased level of violence against security forces.AFPSource; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/soldiers-invade-bayelsa-community-four-soldiers-killed-militants-photos.html

cc; lalasticlala





what a wicked world cant imagine those soilders begging for their lives before deathwhat a wicked world 2 Likes

More soldiers will pay for the damage with their neck at the appointed time.



Boko Haram kill dem in the North, yet dey did not burn people houses. 6 Likes

this is bad, unacceptable

is it because its south south

how many soldiers has been killed in the north and how many houses has been destroyed there.

Obasanjo regime a soldier was killed and a whole community was razed down.

Why not track down the militants that attacked the army.

What is all this?

Every day we are given reasons to get tired of being nigerians, because in nigeria all regions are not equal. 17 Likes 1 Share

Isn't it a sign of weakness to burn innocent people houses, or did the houses shoot soldiers?



Ayam not understanding 12 Likes

I pray they don't have another Odi experience.



The saddening part of the incidence is that, the culprits would have escaped into thin air, leaving the Innocent people to bear the consequence. 1 Like 1 Share

Why will soldiers surrender when they can fight to death?

Lawless Nigeria Army have to burnt down innocent community,who are themselves victims of militants terrorism. 4 Likes

In Biafraa, no military will have right to invade a community....never. All healthy Biafraans shall have military training like Isrealis do; making it impossible for a military person to intimidate a civilian, because he knows everybody in Biafraa has military training and has access to gun, and can shoot it professionally. This idea of military molesting people you see in Nigeria will never happen in Biafraaland. Military will treat you like a colleague, with respect because they know your ability as a man or a woman! Even the idea of coup will be non-existent in Biafraland, before the coup plotters complete their coup, civilians who are also military officers and soldiers will bring out their guns and deal with the coup plotters themselves. 15 Likes 1 Share

hammerT:

More soldiers will pay for the damage with their neck at the appointed time.



These are people's parents and brothers. Did they commit any offence by dedicating their lives so you and I can sleep? These are people's parents and brothers. Did they commit any offence by dedicating their lives so you and I can sleep? 5 Likes

MXrap:







These are people's parents and brothers. Did they commit any offence by dedicating their lives so you and I can sleep.



Nigeria Army serve the cabal. They are the largest killers of unarmed civilians. Go and see how many Shite they murdered.



They protect the Cabal and murder the suffering unarmed people.



Nigeria Army should be murdered into extinction. I call for a genocide of the entire Nigeria Army



Such a useless bunch. Nigeria Army serve the cabal. They are the largest killers of unarmed civilians. Go and see how many Shite they murdered.They protect the Cabal and murder the suffering unarmed people.Nigeria Army should be murdered into extinction. I call for a genocide of the entire Nigeria ArmySuch a useless bunch. 5 Likes

The child wey talk say im mama no go sleep,, im too no go close im eyes nah.



Na jejely trouble siddon, na im na yoot or she na militant go kick trouble for head.



By the time NA is through with you, whenever you see a camouflage you will not even wait to see if it is Boy's Scout Uniform r that of NA before you will Usain Bolt.



A visit to Gbaramatu and Odi will convince you. 1 Like

hammerT:

More soldiers will pay for the damage with their neck at the appointed time.

Which this your statement full of hate and thirst for blood, I don't see why you shouldn't be picked up!









The eagle should land...yes, now. Which this your statement full of hate and thirst for blood, I don't see why you shouldn't be picked up!The eagle should land...yes, now. 2 Likes

decatalyst:





Which this your statement full of hate and thirst for blood, I don't see why you shouldn't be picked up!









The eagle should land...yes, now.

I dey u like ashawo dat u use mouth to pick up.



Ikebe fall on u. I dey u like ashawo dat u use mouth to pick up.Ikebe fall on u. 4 Likes

Brutish admittance of intelligence failure. Keep creating animosity among those whose goodwill you will come to rely on, endangering the very resources you require in assymetric information gathering.



You will learn a lesson repeated through history that occupation is not victory. 2 Likes

hammerT:





I dey u like ashawo dat u use mouth to pick up.



Ikebe fall on u.

I don't mean to be rude, but you ain't making any sense!



You ain't different from the likes of blood thirsty shekau, ritualist and other people making noise up and down trying to incite violence. I don't mean to be rude, but you ain't making any sense!You ain't different from the likes of blood thirsty shekau, ritualist and other people making noise up and down trying to incite violence.

decatalyst:





I don't mean to be rude, but you ain't making any sense!



You ain't different from the likes of blood thirsty shekau, ritualist and other people making noise up and down trying to incite violence.

U said Army will pick me up, I dey wait. U said Army will pick me up, I dey wait. 2 Likes

the dullard must perish for this, he has instructed his foot soldiers to be behaving like retards 1 Like

The military........

God help ds our nation Nigeria 1 Like

we miss PDP, since the advent of this administration it has been bad news upon bad news, hardship everywhere. 3 Likes

Them go hear word!!

.

Another 1999 saga in the making?

Anoda gobe

Nnamdi kanu is stupid

pity!those wey nor buy go pay . pity!those wey nor buy go pay .

lionjungle3000:

In Biafraa, no military will have right to invade a community....never. All healthy Biafraans shall have military training like Isrealis do; making it impossible for a military person to intimidate a civilian, because he knows everybody in Biafraa has military training and has access to gun, and can shoot it professionally. This idea of military molesting people you see in Nigeria will never happen in Biafraaland. Military will treat you like a colleague, with respect because they know your ability as a man or a woman! Even the idea of coup will be non-existent in Biafraland, before the coup plotters complete their coup, civilians who are also military officers and soldiers will bring out their guns and deal with the coup plotters themselves. keep dreaming, useless tribe keep dreaming, useless tribe 2 Likes

f

zionmade1:

this is bad, unacceptable

is it because its south south

how many soldiers has been killed in the north and how many houses has been destroyed there.

Obasanjo regime a soldier was killed and a whole community was razed down.

Why not track down the militants that attacked the army.

What is all this?

Every day we are given reasons to get tired of being nigerians, because in nigeria all regions are not equal. ok. One Nigeria. Reserve your tears ok. One Nigeria. Reserve your tears

Even the water they use to quench the fire has been affected by oil Spillage . Why won't they fight 1 Like

Who do any now ,go see anyhow