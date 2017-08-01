₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Militants Kill 4 Soldiers In Ekeremor, Bayelsa; Soldiers Invade Community by dainformant(m): 8:05pm
Armed men ambushed and killed four soldiers in the Ekeremor waterways area of Bayelsa State as they returned from an assignment in the Letugbene community on Monday. According to reports, The gunmen, who outnumbered the soldiers, forced the servicemen to surrender, marched them to a creek, executed them and stole their weapons and military gear.
A civilian boat driver with the military detachment attempted to escape but was also shot and killed by the attackers.
Nigeria’s oil-rich south and southeast had been ravaged by violence orchestrated by groups seeking to force the government to more evenly share petroleum revenues with local residents.
Tare Porri, a local youth leader, confirmed the killings.
“(The attack) was bizarre and unprovoked,” said Porri, chairman of the Central Zone of Ijaw Youths Council. “Four military officers were killed in cold blood alongside a civilian. Military officers went to Letugbene community and on their way back, some persons accosted them and killed all of them,” he told AFP.
“Only one of them escaped. The military, yesterday morning, retaliated, invaded the communities and burnt down houses. The operations are still ongoing and it is spreading to other communities,” Porri added.
A senior security official confirmed the incident and denounced the increased level of violence against security forces.
AFP
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/soldiers-invade-bayelsa-community-four-soldiers-killed-militants-photos.html
|Re: Militants Kill 4 Soldiers In Ekeremor, Bayelsa; Soldiers Invade Community by dainformant(m): 8:05pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Militants Kill 4 Soldiers In Ekeremor, Bayelsa; Soldiers Invade Community by heendrix(m): 8:07pm
cant imagine those soilders begging for their lives before death
what a wicked world
|Re: Militants Kill 4 Soldiers In Ekeremor, Bayelsa; Soldiers Invade Community by hammerT: 8:07pm
More soldiers will pay for the damage with their neck at the appointed time.
Boko Haram kill dem in the North, yet dey did not burn people houses.
|Re: Militants Kill 4 Soldiers In Ekeremor, Bayelsa; Soldiers Invade Community by zionmade1: 8:10pm
this is bad, unacceptable
is it because its south south
how many soldiers has been killed in the north and how many houses has been destroyed there.
Obasanjo regime a soldier was killed and a whole community was razed down.
Why not track down the militants that attacked the army.
What is all this?
Every day we are given reasons to get tired of being nigerians, because in nigeria all regions are not equal.
|Re: Militants Kill 4 Soldiers In Ekeremor, Bayelsa; Soldiers Invade Community by Sprumbabafather: 8:10pm
Isn't it a sign of weakness to burn innocent people houses, or did the houses shoot soldiers?
Ayam not understanding
|Re: Militants Kill 4 Soldiers In Ekeremor, Bayelsa; Soldiers Invade Community by Tolexander: 8:10pm
I pray they don't have another Odi experience.
The saddening part of the incidence is that, the culprits would have escaped into thin air, leaving the Innocent people to bear the consequence.
|Re: Militants Kill 4 Soldiers In Ekeremor, Bayelsa; Soldiers Invade Community by EmeeNaka: 8:14pm
Why will soldiers surrender when they can fight to death?
Lawless Nigeria Army have to burnt down innocent community,who are themselves victims of militants terrorism.
|Re: Militants Kill 4 Soldiers In Ekeremor, Bayelsa; Soldiers Invade Community by lionjungle3000: 8:17pm
In Biafraa, no military will have right to invade a community....never. All healthy Biafraans shall have military training like Isrealis do; making it impossible for a military person to intimidate a civilian, because he knows everybody in Biafraa has military training and has access to gun, and can shoot it professionally. This idea of military molesting people you see in Nigeria will never happen in Biafraaland. Military will treat you like a colleague, with respect because they know your ability as a man or a woman! Even the idea of coup will be non-existent in Biafraland, before the coup plotters complete their coup, civilians who are also military officers and soldiers will bring out their guns and deal with the coup plotters themselves.
|Re: Militants Kill 4 Soldiers In Ekeremor, Bayelsa; Soldiers Invade Community by MXrap: 8:20pm
hammerT:
These are people's parents and brothers. Did they commit any offence by dedicating their lives so you and I can sleep?
|Re: Militants Kill 4 Soldiers In Ekeremor, Bayelsa; Soldiers Invade Community by hammerT: 8:25pm
MXrap:
Nigeria Army serve the cabal. They are the largest killers of unarmed civilians. Go and see how many Shite they murdered.
They protect the Cabal and murder the suffering unarmed people.
Nigeria Army should be murdered into extinction. I call for a genocide of the entire Nigeria Army
Such a useless bunch.
|Re: Militants Kill 4 Soldiers In Ekeremor, Bayelsa; Soldiers Invade Community by SuperS1Panther: 8:25pm
The child wey talk say im mama no go sleep,, im too no go close im eyes nah.
Na jejely trouble siddon, na im na yoot or she na militant go kick trouble for head.
By the time NA is through with you, whenever you see a camouflage you will not even wait to see if it is Boy's Scout Uniform r that of NA before you will Usain Bolt.
A visit to Gbaramatu and Odi will convince you.
|Re: Militants Kill 4 Soldiers In Ekeremor, Bayelsa; Soldiers Invade Community by decatalyst(m): 8:26pm
hammerT:
Which this your statement full of hate and thirst for blood, I don't see why you shouldn't be picked up!
The eagle should land...yes, now.
|Re: Militants Kill 4 Soldiers In Ekeremor, Bayelsa; Soldiers Invade Community by hammerT: 8:27pm
decatalyst:
I dey u like ashawo dat u use mouth to pick up.
Ikebe fall on u.
|Re: Militants Kill 4 Soldiers In Ekeremor, Bayelsa; Soldiers Invade Community by boostdom: 8:31pm
Brutish admittance of intelligence failure. Keep creating animosity among those whose goodwill you will come to rely on, endangering the very resources you require in assymetric information gathering.
You will learn a lesson repeated through history that occupation is not victory.
|Re: Militants Kill 4 Soldiers In Ekeremor, Bayelsa; Soldiers Invade Community by decatalyst(m): 8:35pm
hammerT:
I don't mean to be rude, but you ain't making any sense!
You ain't different from the likes of blood thirsty shekau, ritualist and other people making noise up and down trying to incite violence.
|Re: Militants Kill 4 Soldiers In Ekeremor, Bayelsa; Soldiers Invade Community by hammerT: 8:38pm
decatalyst:
U said Army will pick me up, I dey wait.
|Re: Militants Kill 4 Soldiers In Ekeremor, Bayelsa; Soldiers Invade Community by Karlovich: 8:40pm
the dullard must perish for this, he has instructed his foot soldiers to be behaving like retards
|Re: Militants Kill 4 Soldiers In Ekeremor, Bayelsa; Soldiers Invade Community by pbethel: 9:10pm
The military........
God help ds our nation Nigeria
|Re: Militants Kill 4 Soldiers In Ekeremor, Bayelsa; Soldiers Invade Community by iluvdonjazzy: 9:45pm
we miss PDP, since the advent of this administration it has been bad news upon bad news, hardship everywhere.
|Re: Militants Kill 4 Soldiers In Ekeremor, Bayelsa; Soldiers Invade Community by soberdrunk(m): 10:00pm
Them go hear word!!
|Re: Militants Kill 4 Soldiers In Ekeremor, Bayelsa; Soldiers Invade Community by harizonal123(m): 10:00pm
|Re: Militants Kill 4 Soldiers In Ekeremor, Bayelsa; Soldiers Invade Community by xynerise(m): 10:01pm
Another 1999 saga in the making?
|Re: Militants Kill 4 Soldiers In Ekeremor, Bayelsa; Soldiers Invade Community by cr7rooney10(m): 10:04pm
Anoda gobe
|Re: Militants Kill 4 Soldiers In Ekeremor, Bayelsa; Soldiers Invade Community by saraki2019(m): 10:05pm
Nnamdi kanu is stupid
|Re: Militants Kill 4 Soldiers In Ekeremor, Bayelsa; Soldiers Invade Community by ipobarecriminals: 10:05pm
pity!those wey nor buy go pay .
|Re: Militants Kill 4 Soldiers In Ekeremor, Bayelsa; Soldiers Invade Community by Afrocentric: 10:05pm
lionjungle3000:keep dreaming, useless tribe
|Re: Militants Kill 4 Soldiers In Ekeremor, Bayelsa; Soldiers Invade Community by Donpresh95(m): 10:05pm
f f
|Re: Militants Kill 4 Soldiers In Ekeremor, Bayelsa; Soldiers Invade Community by emi14: 10:06pm
zionmade1:ok. One Nigeria. Reserve your tears
|Re: Militants Kill 4 Soldiers In Ekeremor, Bayelsa; Soldiers Invade Community by Donpresh95(m): 10:06pm
Even the water they use to quench the fire has been affected by oil Spillage . Why won't they fight
|Re: Militants Kill 4 Soldiers In Ekeremor, Bayelsa; Soldiers Invade Community by Antoeni(m): 10:06pm
Who do any now ,go see anyhow
|Re: Militants Kill 4 Soldiers In Ekeremor, Bayelsa; Soldiers Invade Community by giles14(m): 10:06pm
lionjungle3000:ur mumu level na grade 10
otondo.
