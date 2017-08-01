₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Okowa & His Wife In Public Display Of Affection At An Event In Delta by PrettyCrystal: 8:53pm
The executive governor of Delta state, Mr. Ifeanyi Okowa couldn't help himself from showing some affection to his lovely wife; Mrs. Dame Edith Okowa during a meeting earlier today in Asaba, the state capital. The Delta First couple were seen engaging in public display of affection PDA in the presence of others at the meeting. See photos below;
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/see-happened-delta-state-governor-lovely-wife-event-photos.html
|Re: Governor Okowa & His Wife In Public Display Of Affection At An Event In Delta by DannyJ19(m): 8:56pm
What happened
|Re: Governor Okowa & His Wife In Public Display Of Affection At An Event In Delta by madridguy(m): 8:57pm
Nonsense
|Re: Governor Okowa & His Wife In Public Display Of Affection At An Event In Delta by pbethel: 9:02pm
Good 4 them .
|Re: Governor Okowa & His Wife In Public Display Of Affection At An Event In Delta by Tolexander: 9:10pm
DannyJ19:arm wrestling between the couple
|Re: Governor Okowa & His Wife In Public Display Of Affection At An Event In Delta by Sunofgod(m): 10:16pm
End of the month = payday!
Off course his wife would show affection at this time of the month.
|Re: Governor Okowa & His Wife In Public Display Of Affection At An Event In Delta by aku626(m): 10:16pm
Why are most of their wives fat with all the revenue delta state receives it can't even compete with Lagos state. No development yet this one is here.
Wickedness
|Re: Governor Okowa & His Wife In Public Display Of Affection At An Event In Delta by WarriAproko: 10:18pm
See dem thieves.
|Re: Governor Okowa & His Wife In Public Display Of Affection At An Event In Delta by free2ryhme: 10:19pm
PrettyCrystal:
na who una wan make he doing am with before for public, his girlfriend?
nonsense
|Re: Governor Okowa & His Wife In Public Display Of Affection At An Event In Delta by JasonScolari: 10:20pm
God bless Delta state.
God bless Chief James Onanefe Ibori.
|Re: Governor Okowa & His Wife In Public Display Of Affection At An Event In Delta by BIGTinfotech: 10:20pm
Okowa!!!
|Re: Governor Okowa & His Wife In Public Display Of Affection At An Event In Delta by millionboi(m): 10:20pm
Who ugly pass?
|Re: Governor Okowa & His Wife In Public Display Of Affection At An Event In Delta by ahiarah: 10:20pm
Its funny how our politicians will come up,with a public show of how they spending our money, and expect the masses to applaud them and some ignorant youths will come here be fighting like say na man utd and arsenal thing
|Re: Governor Okowa & His Wife In Public Display Of Affection At An Event In Delta by Adejohnsonn: 10:20pm
Oka
