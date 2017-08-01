Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Fan To Mr Eazi: Is This The Only Sweater That You Have? (Photos) (2454 Views)

Source : This photo of popular singer Mr Eazi got fans talking after he shared it on Instagram, but one of his fans reacted by asking him whether this is the only sweater the singer has because he always post photos wearing this same sweater. What do you think? See photos belowSource : http://ndigboblog.blogspot.co.ke/2017/08/is-this-only-sweater-that-you-have-fan.html?m=1 1 Share

Wetin Concern the fans abi na airconditioners?...maybe he's got more than one.Its sure he's got more than one,so whats the fuss all about? 1 Like

Choi.. Naija I hail una, what if the guy has more than one but all of them are same colour? Just like mark the owner of facebook who wears only one type of grey T-shirt.





Is this the only Tshirt u have ?



Cashrange660:

Choi.. Naija I hail una, what if the guy has more than one but all of them are same colour? Just like mark the owner of facebook who wears only one type of grey T-shirt. Nobody the happy for Naija again. lol Nobody the happy for Naija again. lol 1 Like

Simple question o

Naija no dey take am cool wit person,his name eazi and he decided to wear one easy sweater 4 life...Therefore life is eazi 4 him

Just another lousy set of attention seekers. What if that's his only sweater? Is it a crime to have one? or must he flaunt designer sweaters and stuff to prove he has what exactly? Too many dumb fans arounds and bloggers aren't helping either 2 Likes

Some people just "live" to "watch" other people... While their own lives waste away....what a pity... 1 Like

...

People can be funny Nigerians no get Joy again Nigerians no get Joy again 1 Like

This was before life became eazi





that guy black like ghanian malam

monitoring spirits just full nigeria like worm..... 1 Like

maybe it's his favorite. and again it's just a question.

People can be funny lol lol

Why don't the fan who is complaining buy a sweater for him.

The guy is trying to be modest...