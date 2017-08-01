₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,870,229 members, 3,761,725 topics. Date: Friday, 01 September 2017 at 07:51 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Fan To Mr Eazi: Is This The Only Sweater That You Have? (Photos) (2454 Views)
Fan Mocks Halima Abubakar's Skin Colour As She Claps Back / Fan Mocks Paul, Peter Okoye Responds / Fan Mocks Kemi Olunloyo For Having Head Injury After Calling Olamide Ritualist (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fan To Mr Eazi: Is This The Only Sweater That You Have? (Photos) by Igboblog: 11:54pm On Aug 31
This photo of popular singer Mr Eazi got fans talking after he shared it on Instagram, but one of his fans reacted by asking him whether this is the only sweater the singer has because he always post photos wearing this same sweater. What do you think? See photos below
Source : http://ndigboblog.blogspot.co.ke/2017/08/is-this-only-sweater-that-you-have-fan.html?m=1
1 Share
|Re: Fan To Mr Eazi: Is This The Only Sweater That You Have? (Photos) by sexybbstar(f): 12:00am
Wetin Concern the fans abi na airconditioners?...maybe he's got more than one.Its sure he's got more than one,so whats the fuss all about?
1 Like
|Re: Fan To Mr Eazi: Is This The Only Sweater That You Have? (Photos) by Cashrange660: 12:09am
Choi.. Naija I hail una, what if the guy has more than one but all of them are same colour? Just like mark the owner of facebook who wears only one type of grey T-shirt.
|Re: Fan To Mr Eazi: Is This The Only Sweater That You Have? (Photos) by majamajic(m): 12:10am
Just like one naija babe asked Mark (Facebook owner) on his fbk page .
Is this the only Tshirt u have ?
People can be funny
3 Likes
|Re: Fan To Mr Eazi: Is This The Only Sweater That You Have? (Photos) by Igboblog: 12:20am
Cashrange660:Nobody the happy for Naija again. lol
1 Like
|Re: Fan To Mr Eazi: Is This The Only Sweater That You Have? (Photos) by fuckerstard: 12:27am
Simple question o
|Re: Fan To Mr Eazi: Is This The Only Sweater That You Have? (Photos) by RealZizou(m): 12:31am
Naija no dey take am cool wit person,his name eazi and he decided to wear one easy sweater 4 life...Therefore life is eazi 4 him
|Re: Fan To Mr Eazi: Is This The Only Sweater That You Have? (Photos) by Ehiscotch(m): 12:33am
Just another lousy set of attention seekers. What if that's his only sweater? Is it a crime to have one? or must he flaunt designer sweaters and stuff to prove he has what exactly? Too many dumb fans arounds and bloggers aren't helping either
2 Likes
|Re: Fan To Mr Eazi: Is This The Only Sweater That You Have? (Photos) by Zeze06(m): 2:14am
Some people just "live" to "watch" other people... While their own lives waste away....what a pity...
1 Like
|Re: Fan To Mr Eazi: Is This The Only Sweater That You Have? (Photos) by KendrickAyomide(m): 2:39am
...
|Re: Fan To Mr Eazi: Is This The Only Sweater That You Have? (Photos) by MasterKim: 3:04am
majamajic:Nigerians no get Joy again
1 Like
|Re: Fan To Mr Eazi: Is This The Only Sweater That You Have? (Photos) by Satansadvocate: 4:36am
This was before life became eazi
that guy black like ghanian malam
|Re: Fan To Mr Eazi: Is This The Only Sweater That You Have? (Photos) by mofeoluwadassah: 6:32am
monitoring spirits just full nigeria like worm.....
1 Like
|Re: Fan To Mr Eazi: Is This The Only Sweater That You Have? (Photos) by Tamarapetty(f): 7:04am
maybe it's his favorite. and again it's just a question.
|Re: Fan To Mr Eazi: Is This The Only Sweater That You Have? (Photos) by Igboblog: 7:33am
majamajic:lol
|Re: Fan To Mr Eazi: Is This The Only Sweater That You Have? (Photos) by cheehummer(f): 7:45am
https://www.facebook.com/girlieclothings/
This store is a front. They don't deliver any goods or have any to sell. I've been a victim and would hate to see anyone fall for their schemes. They have good pictures, seemingly attractive products and many followers. I fear many would still patronise them. Each time I make a post on their page, they of course block me.
#spreadtheword#saynotocrime#love
|Re: Fan To Mr Eazi: Is This The Only Sweater That You Have? (Photos) by veekid(m): 7:45am
It's ileya day with no noise
|Re: Fan To Mr Eazi: Is This The Only Sweater That You Have? (Photos) by Tochex10: 7:46am
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
|Re: Fan To Mr Eazi: Is This The Only Sweater That You Have? (Photos) by Shorsky1: 7:47am
Why don't the fan who is complaining buy a sweater for him.
|Re: Fan To Mr Eazi: Is This The Only Sweater That You Have? (Photos) by KingsleyCEO: 7:48am
The guy is trying to be modest...
|Re: Fan To Mr Eazi: Is This The Only Sweater That You Have? (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:48am
Is it their bizness
|Re: Fan To Mr Eazi: Is This The Only Sweater That You Have? (Photos) by NextGovernor(m): 7:49am
(0) (Reply)
2face's Grass To Grace Videos / *VIEW PHOTOS BY Naija-International Photographer - Chaz* / Can You Believe This Wesley Snipes Going To Jail
Viewing this topic: chizzy161(f), phranq(m), Agbo2(m), Mznaett(f), Mollydee88, habakukjss3, FrankFrenzy(m), Daniel2802(m), Greatidonis, Diligentnigga(m), Olaskybab, iswallker(m), Mariolli1997(m), MARKone(m), veron007, Kenon9, Angy55(f), dobiakor, Epraize(m), stubbornRebel, Thankkell, omooajisnooni, WhiteSoup, kennypoka2(m), christ1stlove(f), orlabass(m), ikmoss(m), buchai, eakenbor, laluski(m), irepnaija4eva(m), kufre2010, ebube89(f), McGg(m), olisacokeke(m), Emperor2463(m), Dexter247, miracleoscar(m), pizzle123(m), markwil(m), dimssy(m), drslem, BisQuit(m), fellowtee1(m), Bishop4real, jingiss, tunery004(m), imagyne2002(m), drdanny(m), Thehustler, psalmist0203(m), Stanleysteno(m), Donbabaj, sexyboocalher(f), yussuff(m), Chizmickey(m), thirdi(m), Odney(m), funola, peteofi(m), djpop100(m), obarome1, voiceoftheupcom, c733d(m), Arosam(m), ychris, NextGovernor(m), Toreddo3679, RadiosBiggest(m), Singapore1(m), marwanafrica(m), DuruCee, adeniyiadebayo2, urchboyoski, tonguengineer(m), seunseye(m), Popowaa, Micostarmall, xule20(m), luveth(m), Pressea(m), allstarfestus, Archimedes1(m), benueguy(m), paulnnaji25(m), elixirjackson, Ajibel(m), jobola(m), sainteve4r(m), Hexilon, baski92(m), Oyenike01(f), breezy119, leo1234(m), TooNoisy(f), ideok, Dexema(m), muller101(m), oloyede252(m), larryfresh(m), UnknownT, eclipsehemmy(m), nwokolokingsley(m), Dabigbroda(m), LilSmith55(m), OGsteven(m), PropertiesNaija, Martins301(m), Rophdiamond, ERockson, Icaretoo, goshen26, Turtle3Dove(m), kramer, ayofe72(m), shawwal1(m), timy22(f), KELECHI02(m), sambos994(m), Alameer(m), williams10101(m), korel9, debarca2(m), chronique(m), TizaBaibe(m), 151487made(m), okoolori(m), taxas(m), Oyindaberry(f), Nattybeauty(f), demola40, lordgolden1(m), chinene1(f), Confuciusng(m), donprinyo, Xlpacks(m), joe4christ(m), dd12345, amebovillage(m), Tochex10, Ibime(m), Occurstaem(m), stancod(m), cashmyles(f), Kcdojoto(m), hisgrace090, emmyluizzz(m), odukoko(m) and 216 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3