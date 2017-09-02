



Entry is free.



The Prize is for the best piece of unpublished short fiction (2,000 - 5,000 words) in English; regional winners receive £2,500 and the overall winner receives £5,000. Stories translated into English are eligible, and this year we invite entries in the original languages of Bengali, Chinese, Kiswahili, Malay, Portuguese, Samoan and Tamil.



The five winning stories from the 2018 competition will be published online by Granta Magazine.



Visit their website for the entry and eligibility guidelines and online entry form:

