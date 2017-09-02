₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,870,729 members, 3,763,640 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 September 2017 at 07:34 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Literature / The 2018 Commonwealth Short Story Prize Is Open For Entries. (678 Views)
Etisalat Prize For Literature Announces 2018 Call For Entries / CALL FOR ENTRIES: 2017 Commonwealth Short Prize / The 2016 Commonwealth Short Story Prize Is Open For Entry- Apply Here (1) (2) (3) (4)
|The 2018 Commonwealth Short Story Prize Is Open For Entries. by Divepen1(m): 2:36am On Sep 01
We are delighted to announce that the Commonwealth Short Story Prize, the flagship project ofCommonwealth Writers, is open for entries from 1 September 2017 to 1 November 2017.
Entry is free.
The Prize is for the best piece of unpublished short fiction (2,000 - 5,000 words) in English; regional winners receive £2,500 and the overall winner receives £5,000. Stories translated into English are eligible, and this year we invite entries in the original languages of Bengali, Chinese, Kiswahili, Malay, Portuguese, Samoan and Tamil.
The five winning stories from the 2018 competition will be published online by Granta Magazine.
Visit their website for the entry and eligibility guidelines and online entry form:
Visit their website
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The 2018 Commonwealth Short Story Prize Is Open For Entries. by Divepen1(m): 8:53am On Sep 01
Common Wealth Short Stories:61 days To Go
|Re: The 2018 Commonwealth Short Story Prize Is Open For Entries. by Donclint007: 6:56am
OK na
|Re: The 2018 Commonwealth Short Story Prize Is Open For Entries. by ifycelebrity(f): 6:57am
where are skarllet and skillet?
|Re: The 2018 Commonwealth Short Story Prize Is Open For Entries. by sundilazo(m): 6:59am
Rubbish, absolutely rubbish....
|Re: The 2018 Commonwealth Short Story Prize Is Open For Entries. by Blogtrovert(f): 7:05am
Nice. Let the writing begin!
|Re: The 2018 Commonwealth Short Story Prize Is Open For Entries. by mrkia(m): 7:08am
Hope to make it through this one. May God Almighty assist me
(0) (Reply)
Are You A Brilliant Writer,feature/magazine Content Generator And Interviews? / Two Poems From My Teenager Days / deleted
Viewing this topic: Neduzze5(m), unamdi(m), pabostt, ZionFrost, GRhymes, famous1000(m), OdunHD, Natural2017, Nenye75(f), hamer, Jazmiynne and 9 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23