Tony Elumelu And Aliko Dangote Hosts America's Congress Members by JamieNaija(m): 6:40am
Nigerian Billionaires, Aliko Dangote and Tony Elumelu hosted a delegation of Bipartisan Congress Members from the United States of America.

They include: Rep. Charlie Dent, Sen. Chris Coon, Sen. Gary Peters, Senator Micheal Bennett, Rep. Barbara Lee, Rep. Lisa Brunt Rochester, Rep. Teri Sewell, Rep. Federica Wilson.

They discussed cross border investment opportunities between Nigeria and America.

See pictures below.


NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/09/tony-elumelu-and-aliko-dangote-hosts.html


Re: Tony Elumelu And Aliko Dangote Hosts America's Congress Members by sirzent(m): 6:42am
THE MONEY TEAM.

Re: Tony Elumelu And Aliko Dangote Hosts America's Congress Members by Benjom(m): 7:00am
Re: Tony Elumelu And Aliko Dangote Hosts America's Congress Members by AmoryBlacq: 7:16am
In few years time it would be my name written above!

Re: Tony Elumelu And Aliko Dangote Hosts America's Congress Members by nuti(m): 7:22am
Re: Tony Elumelu And Aliko Dangote Hosts America's Congress Members by Afam4eva(m): 7:23am
When did blacks start dominating American congress. They should tell us the truth.
Re: Tony Elumelu And Aliko Dangote Hosts America's Congress Members by fineboynl: 7:23am
what kind of cross bother investment
Re: Tony Elumelu And Aliko Dangote Hosts America's Congress Members by 2undexy(m): 7:24am
Afam4eva:
When did blacks start dominating American congress. They should tell us the truth.


it's now or never
Re: Tony Elumelu And Aliko Dangote Hosts America's Congress Members by VivaDeAngelo: 7:24am
Smart men, taking matters into their hands after spotting that their investments could be in grave danger at the end of the present administration. Anyway, it is a welcomed development that well-meaning Nigerians are now stepping up to the aid of a president who doesn't seem to know his job.
Re: Tony Elumelu And Aliko Dangote Hosts America's Congress Members by birdsview(m): 7:24am
And some say money isn't all....thunderbolts fire them!!! grin

Re: Tony Elumelu And Aliko Dangote Hosts America's Congress Members by gprincead(m): 7:25am
We can see there is no tribal discrimination among the rich.

Re: Tony Elumelu And Aliko Dangote Hosts America's Congress Members by Bitcoin1000(f): 7:25am
Some day I will be in this league with bitcoin trust me


Re: Tony Elumelu And Aliko Dangote Hosts America's Congress Members by MrRhymes101(m): 7:26am
See Dangote's fake smile in d 3rd pix...wedding MC
Re: Tony Elumelu And Aliko Dangote Hosts America's Congress Members by benikad(m): 7:27am
Seriously I must succeed, seeing people like this makes me to be hungry for success. Good morning God bless Nairalanders, we will all Succeed.
Re: Tony Elumelu And Aliko Dangote Hosts America's Congress Members by humilitypays(m): 7:27am
Bitcoin1000:
Some day I will be in this league with bitcoin trust me


See my profile
Re: Tony Elumelu And Aliko Dangote Hosts America's Congress Members by lurther: 7:27am
Please, Where is Adenuga? I know he is not a social person and very reclusive to the extreme, but it would be nice he shows up in a social activity atleast once in a year.

Re: Tony Elumelu And Aliko Dangote Hosts America's Congress Members by MhizzAJ(f): 7:29am
When will someone get to this level
Re: Tony Elumelu And Aliko Dangote Hosts America's Congress Members by Franco93: 7:31am
The presence of great men inspires greatness
Re: Tony Elumelu And Aliko Dangote Hosts America's Congress Members by cheehummer(f): 7:35am
Re: Tony Elumelu And Aliko Dangote Hosts America's Congress Members by handsomebanana(m): 7:37am
Nigerian billionaires.


I see only one Nigerian billionaire not two

Tony elumelu looks like d KInd of gUy dat lyks being IN charge 4rm d pics above, while Dangote just dey do lyk earthworm Wen dere pour salt put
Re: Tony Elumelu And Aliko Dangote Hosts America's Congress Members by centoke30(m): 7:40am
Billionaires club
Re: Tony Elumelu And Aliko Dangote Hosts America's Congress Members by bamite(m): 7:40am
Re: Tony Elumelu And Aliko Dangote Hosts America's Congress Members by willyz(m): 7:41am
Re: Tony Elumelu And Aliko Dangote Hosts America's Congress Members by shine12: 7:41am
Afam4eva:
When did blacks start dominating American congress. They should tell us the truth.

Blacks are not dominating congress o.All the blacks you see are almost all the blacks in congress lol

Jokes apart, there are 49 blacks congressmen/women our of 435. 11% which represents the population of African Americans.
Re: Tony Elumelu And Aliko Dangote Hosts America's Congress Members by londoner: 7:41am
Afam4eva:
When did blacks start dominating American congress. They should tell us the truth.

When I clicked on the thread Is was hoping they would be Black Americans. We need to start working together for our common good. This is great news.
Re: Tony Elumelu And Aliko Dangote Hosts America's Congress Members by Jeezuzpick(m): 7:41am
Where's Hushpuppi?

Let him come and learn.
Re: Tony Elumelu And Aliko Dangote Hosts America's Congress Members by burkingx(f): 7:41am
Re: Tony Elumelu And Aliko Dangote Hosts America's Congress Members by PatriotTemidayo: 7:41am
The money men.........

No fakes, no fronting.

Real money.
Re: Tony Elumelu And Aliko Dangote Hosts America's Congress Members by BroZuma: 7:42am
This is why Nigeria will never be split for any reason other than money.
Re: Tony Elumelu And Aliko Dangote Hosts America's Congress Members by seacoast(m): 7:43am
I was there live. Lol
Re: Tony Elumelu And Aliko Dangote Hosts America's Congress Members by burkingx(f): 7:43am
Re: Tony Elumelu And Aliko Dangote Hosts America's Congress Members by burkingx(f): 7:45am
