They include: Rep. Charlie Dent, Sen. Chris Coon, Sen. Gary Peters, Senator Micheal Bennett, Rep. Barbara Lee, Rep. Lisa Brunt Rochester, Rep. Teri Sewell, Rep. Federica Wilson.



They discussed cross border investment opportunities between Nigeria and America.



See pictures below.





NEWS VIA:





THE MONEY TEAM. 4 Likes

In few years time it would be my name written above!

3 Likes

When did blacks start dominating American congress. They should tell us the truth.

what kind of cross bother investment

Afam4eva:

When did blacks start dominating American congress. They should tell us the truth.



Smart men, taking matters into their hands after spotting that their investments could be in grave danger at the end of the present administration. Anyway, it is a welcomed development that well-meaning Nigerians are now stepping up to the aid of a president who doesn't seem to know his job.

And some say money isn't all....thunderbolts fire them!!! 1 Like 1 Share

We can see there is no tribal discrimination among the rich. 5 Likes 1 Share

Some day I will be in this league with bitcoin trust me





See Dangote's fake smile in d 3rd pix...wedding MC

Seriously I must succeed, seeing people like this makes me to be hungry for success. Good morning God bless Nairalanders, we will all Succeed.

Bitcoin1000:

Some day I will be in this league with bitcoin trust me





Please, Where is Adenuga? I know he is not a social person and very reclusive to the extreme, but it would be nice he shows up in a social activity atleast once in a year. 1 Like

When will someone get to this level

The presence of great men inspires greatness

Nigerian billionaires.





I see only one Nigerian billionaire not two



Tony elumelu looks like d KInd of gUy dat lyks being IN charge 4rm d pics above, while Dangote just dey do lyk earthworm Wen dere pour salt put

Billionaires club

Afam4eva:

When did blacks start dominating American congress. They should tell us the truth.

Blacks are not dominating congress o.All the blacks you see are almost all the blacks in congress lol



Jokes apart, there are 49 blacks congressmen/women our of 435. 11% which represents the population of African Americans. Blacks are not dominating congress o.All the blacks you see are almost all the blacks in congress lolJokes apart, there are 49 blacks congressmen/women our of 435. 11% which represents the population of African Americans.

Afam4eva:

When did blacks start dominating American congress. They should tell us the truth.

When I clicked on the thread Is was hoping they would be Black Americans. We need to start working together for our common good. This is great news. When I clicked on the thread Is was hoping they would be Black Americans. We need to start working together for our common good. This is great news.





Where's Hushpuppi?



Let him come and learn. Where's Hushpuppi?Let him come and learn.

The money men.........



No fakes, no fronting.



Real money.

This is why Nigeria will never be split for any reason other than money.