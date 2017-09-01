₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Post Your Eid Pictures: The Sermon, The Fashion, The Feast by shakespere: 7:14am
Hello everyone and Eid Mubarak.
It would be nice to share pictures of this year Eid celebration across Nigeria and the world.
So, lets share the sermon pictures, fashion, feast and all other fun things from across. Horse rides, arrivals etc
Thanks everyone
1 Like
|Re: Post Your Eid Pictures: The Sermon, The Fashion, The Feast by rfnextar8: 8:33am
yeah
|Re: Post Your Eid Pictures: The Sermon, The Fashion, The Feast by whyx06(m): 9:20am
Noted
|Re: Post Your Eid Pictures: The Sermon, The Fashion, The Feast by RIPEnglish: 9:47am
Just comed back from killing a cow for my nearby neighborhood cotenant. .
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Post Your Eid Pictures: The Sermon, The Fashion, The Feast by meelerh(f): 9:48am
EID Kareem
May Allah shower us with mercy peace and good health all over the country and the world. Amin yarabbi
2 Likes
|Re: Post Your Eid Pictures: The Sermon, The Fashion, The Feast by NLProblemChild(m): 9:48am
I'm still lying down on the couch..
Although we didn't kill ram..but we booked meat.. Coming through with my Gucci' wears
|Re: Post Your Eid Pictures: The Sermon, The Fashion, The Feast by Doctorphil: 9:53am
I am busy eating my neighbors
|Re: Post Your Eid Pictures: The Sermon, The Fashion, The Feast by DePartfinder: 9:53am
booking
|Re: Post Your Eid Pictures: The Sermon, The Fashion, The Feast by Dindondin(m): 9:53am
Observing
|Re: Post Your Eid Pictures: The Sermon, The Fashion, The Feast by habex005(m): 9:57am
hi
|Re: Post Your Eid Pictures: The Sermon, The Fashion, The Feast by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:58am
Eid mubarak shout out here from Mabolaje area of Oyo state.
Barka de sallah.... meat plenty to chop ooo, anyone wey wan come
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Post Your Eid Pictures: The Sermon, The Fashion, The Feast by Softmojo: 9:59am
Eid Mubarak.
Kano Pillars stadium, Kano State.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Post Your Eid Pictures: The Sermon, The Fashion, The Feast by Chetimah(m): 10:00am
I dey my house dey drink
|Re: Post Your Eid Pictures: The Sermon, The Fashion, The Feast by azeecoboy(m): 10:11am
eid-el-mubarak to you all..
I'm the yellow boy
live from offa,kwara state
2 Likes
|Re: Post Your Eid Pictures: The Sermon, The Fashion, The Feast by money121(m): 10:12am
Ok
Here are mine..
From AKESAN Lagos State..
With Prof. Lanre Fagbohun.
V.C of Lasu
Aliamudulilahi May We Witness More On earth..
Barika De Sallah
8 Likes
|Re: Post Your Eid Pictures: The Sermon, The Fashion, The Feast by Sunymoore(m): 10:13am
Here are mine, from Damaturu, Yobe State, Nigeria.
14 Likes
|Re: Post Your Eid Pictures: The Sermon, The Fashion, The Feast by Ridwan123(m): 10:13am
W
|Re: Post Your Eid Pictures: The Sermon, The Fashion, The Feast by segebase(m): 10:19am
ww
|Re: Post Your Eid Pictures: The Sermon, The Fashion, The Feast by Walexz02(m): 10:21am
Happy Eid-el kabir to you all
May we see more of this day in good health and wealth
Aameeeen
8 Likes
|Re: Post Your Eid Pictures: The Sermon, The Fashion, The Feast by Pidginwhisper: 10:25am
Doctorphil:If una don finish to dey cho your neighbours make we know
3 Likes
|Re: Post Your Eid Pictures: The Sermon, The Fashion, The Feast by Pidginwhisper: 10:26am
Sunymoore:See Don Jazzy Brother
1 Like
|Re: Post Your Eid Pictures: The Sermon, The Fashion, The Feast by fk001: 10:32am
Eid Mubarak fellas
You are all invited
Location Asokoro ABJ
|Re: Post Your Eid Pictures: The Sermon, The Fashion, The Feast by Sunymoore(m): 10:32am
Pidginwhisper:Hahaha.. Actually, some people call me Don Sunny.. Thanks bro
|Re: Post Your Eid Pictures: The Sermon, The Fashion, The Feast by Pidginwhisper: 10:38am
Sunymoore:Enjoy your day bro
|Re: Post Your Eid Pictures: The Sermon, The Fashion, The Feast by ahmedyoung: 10:47am
Happy Eid to all the Muslim in the world
1 Like
|Re: Post Your Eid Pictures: The Sermon, The Fashion, The Feast by Sunymoore(m): 10:50am
Pidginwhisper:Thanks..
|Re: Post Your Eid Pictures: The Sermon, The Fashion, The Feast by delivryboy: 10:52am
Police College Kaduna
2 Likes
|Re: Post Your Eid Pictures: The Sermon, The Fashion, The Feast by sweetmaami(f): 10:54am
Eid Mubarak to my fellow Muslim brothers and sisters
Takabalallahu waminkum
1 Share
|Re: Post Your Eid Pictures: The Sermon, The Fashion, The Feast by vannessa7(f): 10:57am
happy eid kabir, Allahu Akbar
3 Likes
|Re: Post Your Eid Pictures: The Sermon, The Fashion, The Feast by haxan919(m): 11:01am
kinkinau Kaduna.. happy sallah to all nairalanders
#jargo
