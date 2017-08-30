₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by Pussymonster: 8:18am
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) sends relief materials to benue flood victims
See tweets
https://twitter.com/nemanigeria/status/903502281177432064
|Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by Trustme2(m): 8:24am
Good one
|Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by Pussymonster: 8:30am
Lalasticlala
|Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:32am
Buhari that should travel to Benue just as our Jewish leader President Trump traveled to Texas to visit the victims , is somewhere in that is useless village eating ram. His dead body when he dies should be fed to the pigs or thrown into the bin.
Oh my Africa
|Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by marshalcarter: 8:52am
ok...good one
|Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by greatiyk4u(m): 9:49am
CROWNWEALTH019:
You need some employability skills to keep you busy and save you from heart attack. Ontop Buhari. Matter
Well done NEMA and make sure accountability remains your watch word!
3 Likes
|Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by SOLMICHAEL(m): 1:47pm
CROWNWEALTH019:I always thought you are wiser than this, you beat my imagination by showing your effervescence foolery here. So disappointed in you!!!
Good one from NEMA anyway!!
|Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by willyz(m): 1:47pm
Good ca
|Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by magoo10: 1:48pm
I hope Ortom the wheel barrow pusher is also doing something serious towards the flood issue.
1 Like
|Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by GODAKPAN(m): 1:48pm
AS COPIED:
A TALE OF TWO WORLD LEADERS, SAME SCENERIO
News One: Flood in Houston, Texas 100,000 Houses submerged:
US President Donald Trump flies in for on-the spot assessment. Relief materials readily available, prayers offered and wide media coverage.
News Two: Flood in Markurdi Benue State : 110,000 people displaced in 24 communities:
Nigerian President Muhamadu Buhari arrives his hometown Daura, Katsina celebrating Muslim holiday, merries and feast on rams. Not even a federal minister has paid a visit, poor media coverage and nothing more.
Mbok is this a hate speech?
2 Likes
|Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by baike: 1:48pm
please sent down to Nigeria here too oooooh
|Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by smithsydny(m): 1:49pm
If oga explore no advertise am here then its a lie
|Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by xenakanbi337: 1:51pm
Long overdue... God grant them Benue peeps solace
|Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by biomustry: 1:51pm
Just like texas own
God help us
|Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by soleexx(m): 1:52pm
God bless nigeria
|Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by Royalboy007: 1:52pm
Good One
|Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by TheFreeOne: 1:52pm
It should be thoroughly monitored lest it gets diverted by heartless politicians and officials.
Kudos to NEMA.
|Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by birdsview(m): 1:53pm
I hope the items ain't diverted
|Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by ignis(f): 1:54pm
Has the president visit the victims?
|Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by IMASTEX: 1:55pm
Nice work
|Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by kalananta(m): 1:56pm
ignis:
|Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by Usernamefornl: 2:19pm
CROWNWEALTH019:u need help.
|Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by Usernamefornl: 2:20pm
greatiyk4u:
