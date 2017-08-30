Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood (1279 Views)

See tweets



https://twitter.com/nemanigeria/status/903502281177432064 The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) sends relief materials to benue flood victimsSee tweets

Buhari that should travel to Benue just as our Jewish leader President Trump traveled to Texas to visit the victims , is somewhere in that is useless village eating ram. His dead body when he dies should be fed to the pigs or thrown into the bin.



Buhari that should travel to Benue just as our Jewish leader President Trump traveled to Texas to visit the victims , is somewhere in that is useless village eating ram. His dead body when he dies should be fed to the pigs or thrown into the bin.



You need some employability skills to keep you busy and save you from heart attack. Ontop Buhari. Matter







Well done NEMA and make sure accountability remains your watch word!

Buhari that should travel to Benue just as our Jewish leader President Trump traveled to Texas to visit the victims , is somewhere in that is useless village eating ram. His dead body when he dies should be fed to the pigs or thrown into the bin.



Oh my Africa I always thought you are wiser than this, you beat my imagination by showing your effervescence foolery here. So disappointed in you!!!



Good one from NEMA anyway!!

I hope Ortom the wheel barrow pusher is also doing something serious towards the flood issue. 1 Like

AS COPIED:

A TALE OF TWO WORLD LEADERS, SAME SCENERIO



News One: Flood in Houston, Texas 100,000 Houses submerged:



US President Donald Trump flies in for on-the spot assessment. Relief materials readily available, prayers offered and wide media coverage.



News Two: Flood in Markurdi Benue State : 110,000 people displaced in 24 communities:



Nigerian President Muhamadu Buhari arrives his hometown Daura, Katsina celebrating Muslim holiday, merries and feast on rams. Not even a federal minister has paid a visit, poor media coverage and nothing more.



Mbok is this a hate speech? 2 Likes

Long overdue... God grant them Benue peeps solace



God help us Just like texas ownGod help us

God bless nigeria

It should be thoroughly monitored lest it gets diverted by heartless politicians and officials.



I hope the items ain't diverted

Has the president visit the victims?

