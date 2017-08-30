₦airaland Forum

NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by Pussymonster: 8:18am
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) sends relief materials to benue flood victims

See tweets

https://twitter.com/nemanigeria/status/903502281177432064

Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by Trustme2(m): 8:24am
Good one
Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by Pussymonster: 8:30am
Lalasticlala

Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:32am
grin Buhari that should travel to Benue just as our Jewish leader President Trump traveled to Texas to visit the victims , is somewhere in that is useless village eating ram. His dead body when he dies should be fed to the pigs or thrown into the bin.

Oh my Africa cry
Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by marshalcarter: 8:52am
ok...good one
Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by greatiyk4u(m): 9:49am
CROWNWEALTH019:
grin Buhari that should travel to Benue just as our Jewish leader President Trump traveled to Texas to visit the victims , is somewhere in that is useless village eating ram. His dead body when he dies should be fed to the pigs or thrown into the bin.

Oh my Africa cry


You need some employability skills to keep you busy and save you from heart attack. Ontop Buhari. Matter



Well done NEMA and make sure accountability remains your watch word!

3 Likes

Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by SOLMICHAEL(m): 1:47pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
grin Buhari that should travel to Benue just as our Jewish leader President Trump traveled to Texas to visit the victims , is somewhere in that is useless village eating ram. His dead body when he dies should be fed to the pigs or thrown into the bin.

Oh my Africa cry
I always thought you are wiser than this, you beat my imagination by showing your effervescence foolery here. So disappointed in you!!!

Good one from NEMA anyway!!
Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by willyz(m): 1:47pm
Good ca

Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by magoo10: 1:48pm
I hope Ortom the wheel barrow pusher is also doing something serious towards the flood issue.

1 Like

Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by GODAKPAN(m): 1:48pm
AS COPIED:
A TALE OF TWO WORLD LEADERS, SAME SCENERIO

News One: Flood in Houston, Texas 100,000 Houses submerged:

US President Donald Trump flies in for on-the spot assessment. Relief materials readily available, prayers offered and wide media coverage.

News Two: Flood in Markurdi Benue State : 110,000 people displaced in 24 communities:

Nigerian President Muhamadu Buhari arrives his hometown Daura, Katsina celebrating Muslim holiday, merries and feast on rams. Not even a federal minister has paid a visit, poor media coverage and nothing more.

Mbok is this a hate speech?

2 Likes

Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by baike: 1:48pm
please sent down to Nigeria here too oooooh
Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by smithsydny(m): 1:49pm
If oga explore no advertise am here then its a lie
Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by xenakanbi337: 1:51pm
Long overdue... God grant them Benue peeps solace
Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by biomustry: 1:51pm
Just like texas own grin
God help us
Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by soleexx(m): 1:52pm
God bless nigeria
Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by Royalboy007: 1:52pm
Good One

Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by TheFreeOne: 1:52pm
It should be thoroughly monitored lest it gets diverted by heartless politicians and officials.

Kudos to NEMA.
Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by birdsview(m): 1:53pm
I hope the items ain't diverted
Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by ignis(f): 1:54pm
Has the president visit the victims?
Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by IMASTEX: 1:55pm
Nice work
Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by kalananta(m): 1:56pm
ignis:
Has the president visit the victims?

grin grin
Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by Usernamefornl: 2:19pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
grin Buhari that should travel to Benue just as our Jewish leader President Trump traveled to Texas to visit the victims , is somewhere in that is useless village eating ram. His dead body when he dies should be fed to the pigs or thrown into the bin.

Oh my Africa cry
u need help.
Re: NEMA Sends Food To Victims Of Benue Flood by Usernamefornl: 2:20pm
greatiyk4u:



You need some employability skills to keep you busy and save you from heart attack. Ontop Buhari. Matter



Well done NEMA and make sure accountability remains your watch word!

