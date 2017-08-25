₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Chioma Akpotha Reacts To The Wriggly Eyebrow Trending On Social Media by Holuwahyomzzy: 8:53am
For some days, we have been seeing photos of the new wavy eyebrow trend on social media, while some say it is cool, many say it is ugly.
Actress Chioma Akpotha has this to say about it:
Who's with me on this one? These wriggly brows MUST GO! Let's make it stop biko. They be looking like snakes , maggots and earthworms �������. Can't have them on my temple. Ngwa start kabashing oooo! Tag all your female friends oooo #WrigglyBrowsMustGo #LetsMakeItStop #laughItOff ��� #LetsGoOnBrowStrike #WomenPower @omonioboli @ufuomamcdermott @uchejombo @asoebiafrica @k8henshaw @ritadominic @funkejenifaakindele @iniedo
Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/actress-chioma-akpotha-reacts-to-new.html?m=1
|Re: Chioma Akpotha Reacts To The Wriggly Eyebrow Trending On Social Media by iamJ(m): 9:14am
l
|Re: Chioma Akpotha Reacts To The Wriggly Eyebrow Trending On Social Media by Destined2win: 10:44am
Any lady that has that eyebrows is surely possessed by evil spirit
|Re: Chioma Akpotha Reacts To The Wriggly Eyebrow Trending On Social Media by Stanleyafam(m): 11:33am
The marine kingdom is graduating releasing all its fashion into the world... Hence the increase of fornication.
|Re: Chioma Akpotha Reacts To The Wriggly Eyebrow Trending On Social Media by nenedima(f): 11:47am
Which kian yeye brows is this...its a No No for me!
|Re: Chioma Akpotha Reacts To The Wriggly Eyebrow Trending On Social Media by officialteemi(m): 11:52am
even the normal eyebrows some gals etill find it hard to draw....
now this one is out..
i wonder the outcome...
annoying part is that,most of this slayer cant even draw the map of dia country
|Re: Chioma Akpotha Reacts To The Wriggly Eyebrow Trending On Social Media by TINALETC3(f): 1:56pm
|Re: Chioma Akpotha Reacts To The Wriggly Eyebrow Trending On Social Media by IMASTEX: 1:56pm
Well, I call it choice. As long as she is comfortable with her looks.
|Re: Chioma Akpotha Reacts To The Wriggly Eyebrow Trending On Social Media by ignis(f): 1:56pm
Any lady that has such eye brows should be termed prostitute.
|Re: Chioma Akpotha Reacts To The Wriggly Eyebrow Trending On Social Media by BHM01: 1:58pm
What is her own? Everybody to their body Biko, draw ur own d way u deem fit
|Re: Chioma Akpotha Reacts To The Wriggly Eyebrow Trending On Social Media by sexybbstar(f): 1:59pm
Ki leleyi? Mtcheew!!
|Re: Chioma Akpotha Reacts To The Wriggly Eyebrow Trending On Social Media by eleojo23: 1:59pm
They keep inventing more ways to look artificial.
|Re: Chioma Akpotha Reacts To The Wriggly Eyebrow Trending On Social Media by RoyalBlak007: 1:59pm
♤Ladies & trends
♤
|Re: Chioma Akpotha Reacts To The Wriggly Eyebrow Trending On Social Media by hotspec(m): 1:59pm
Me looking at women and nonsense topics like
|Re: Chioma Akpotha Reacts To The Wriggly Eyebrow Trending On Social Media by PiuniMan: 2:00pm
Prolly Wanna Create A Major Trend
|Re: Chioma Akpotha Reacts To The Wriggly Eyebrow Trending On Social Media by xenakanbi337: 2:01pm
With all the pressing issues the world is facing, see the fight she chose
|Re: Chioma Akpotha Reacts To The Wriggly Eyebrow Trending On Social Media by PreacherX(m): 2:02pm
Just when you thought you have seen it all.
|Re: Chioma Akpotha Reacts To The Wriggly Eyebrow Trending On Social Media by marunga(m): 2:02pm
who be this one.
|Re: Chioma Akpotha Reacts To The Wriggly Eyebrow Trending On Social Media by kalananta(m): 2:03pm
Stanleyafam:
annoying part is that,most of this slayer cant even draw
|Re: Chioma Akpotha Reacts To The Wriggly Eyebrow Trending On Social Media by pheyimen: 2:03pm
it's ur face biko! if u like draw wavy or WO! na ur wahala be that
|Re: Chioma Akpotha Reacts To The Wriggly Eyebrow Trending On Social Media by Khutie: 2:03pm
•••one day I go park jejely go Mars go stay! our obinrin matter don tire me.
|Re: Chioma Akpotha Reacts To The Wriggly Eyebrow Trending On Social Media by banmee(m): 2:06pm
Destined2win:
What's with you people and witches?
|Re: Chioma Akpotha Reacts To The Wriggly Eyebrow Trending On Social Media by biomustry: 2:07pm
Nigerian ladies wehdone mas
Men will be men.
Women will be Aunties
|Re: Chioma Akpotha Reacts To The Wriggly Eyebrow Trending On Social Media by kokoye(m): 2:07pm
what has women power got to this with this situation?
...and she's tagging other women hoping they agree with her against a another woman's personal choice!
Conflicted soul...
|Re: Chioma Akpotha Reacts To The Wriggly Eyebrow Trending On Social Media by kaluxy007(m): 2:08pm
eyebrow won't stop me from banging
|Re: Chioma Akpotha Reacts To The Wriggly Eyebrow Trending On Social Media by olowobaba10: 2:10pm
WHY CAN'T THIS ATTENTION SEEKER MIND HER BUSINESS, WHAT IS HER OWN? LET HER JUST STAY ON HER LANE
|Re: Chioma Akpotha Reacts To The Wriggly Eyebrow Trending On Social Media by MisterDreamz(m): 2:11pm
.
|Re: Chioma Akpotha Reacts To The Wriggly Eyebrow Trending On Social Media by weedtheweeds: 2:14pm
j
|Re: Chioma Akpotha Reacts To The Wriggly Eyebrow Trending On Social Media by Nnachuka(m): 2:16pm
Stanleyafam:Oh my God!
|Re: Chioma Akpotha Reacts To The Wriggly Eyebrow Trending On Social Media by paragon40(m): 2:18pm
And indomie is not like snakes
|Re: Chioma Akpotha Reacts To The Wriggly Eyebrow Trending On Social Media by Emyogalanya: 2:19pm
until she catches the wriggling bug. then it will Become cool and trendy
