For some days, we have been seeing photos of the new wavy eyebrow trend on social media, while some say it is cool, many say it is ugly.



Actress Chioma Akpotha has this to say about it:



Who's with me on this one? These wriggly brows MUST GO! Let's make it stop biko. They be looking like snakes , maggots and earthworms �������. Can't have them on my temple. Ngwa start kabashing oooo! Tag all your female friends oooo #WrigglyBrowsMustGo #LetsMakeItStop #laughItOff ��� #LetsGoOnBrowStrike #WomenPower @omonioboli @ufuomamcdermott @uchejombo @asoebiafrica @k8henshaw @ritadominic @funkejenifaakindele @iniedo





Any lady that has that eyebrows is surely possessed by evil spirit 4 Likes

The marine kingdom is graduating releasing all its fashion into the world... Hence the increase of fornication. 8 Likes

Which kian yeye brows is this...its a No No for me!

even the normal eyebrows some gals etill find it hard to draw....

now this one is out..

i wonder the outcome...

annoying part is that,most of this slayer cant even draw the map of dia country 1 Like

Well, I call it choice. As long as she is comfortable with her looks.

Any lady that has such eye brows should be termed prostitute.

What is her own? Everybody to their body Biko, draw ur own d way u deem fit

Ki leleyi? Mtcheew!!

They keep inventing more ways to look artificial.

♤Ladies & trends

Me looking at women and nonsense topics like

Prolly Wanna Create A Major Trend

With all the pressing issues the world is facing, see the fight she chose 4 Likes

Just when you thought you have seen it all.

who be this one.

annoying part is that,most of this slayer cant even draw annoying part is that,most of this slayer cant even draw

it's ur face biko! if u like draw wavy or WO! na ur wahala be that

•••one day I go park jejely go Mars go stay! our obinrin matter don tire me. 1 Like

Nigerian ladies wehdone mas

Men will be men.

Women will be Aunties

what has women power got to this with this situation?



...and she's tagging other women hoping they agree with her against a another woman's personal choice!



Conflicted soul...

eyebrow won't stop me from banging

WHY CAN'T THIS ATTENTION SEEKER MIND HER BUSINESS, WHAT IS HER OWN? LET HER JUST STAY ON HER LANE

And indomie is not like snakes