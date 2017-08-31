₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tony Nwulu Felicitates With Muslims Over Eid-l-kabir by GLeesMODEL(m): 9:57am
[/sup]Hon. Tony Nwulu Felicitates With Muslins Community Over Eid-l-Kabir Sallah Festivity
As Muslins across the world today celebrate[sup] Eid-l-Kabir occasion to commemorate the Sallah festival, world leaders have called on them to use the celebration to thank God for another opportunity for life as they continuously pray for peace and co-existence amongst our fellow religious brothers and sisters. Though, the Nigerian Government has declared today Friday and Monday public holiday to mark this holy celebration for all the muslin faithful.
The chief sponsor of the popular \'not too young to run bill' and Deputy Chairman house committee on Capital Markets And Institution Hon. Tony Nwulu has Joined top voices to felicitate with Muslins as the observe today\'s Eid-l-Kabir Sallah Festivity.
In his Words
My Message at Eid
On behalf of my family, the good people of Oshodi - Isolo 2 Federal Constituency of Lagos State, let me felicitate with the Muslims Ummah on the commemoration of Eid-Adha.
A great day of sacrifice, love and commitment calls all compatriot to duty, the duty to preach and encourage all Nigrians to embrace peace, unity an brotherliness.
Because without you, there will be no us.
God bless Nigeria!
Eid Mubarak!
|Re: Tony Nwulu Felicitates With Muslims Over Eid-l-kabir by MhizzAJ(f): 10:08am
cool
|Re: Tony Nwulu Felicitates With Muslims Over Eid-l-kabir by babyfaceafrica: 11:12am
Nice one..God bless.Nigeria
|Re: Tony Nwulu Felicitates With Muslims Over Eid-l-kabir by BroZuma: 11:12am
And in other news...
|Re: Tony Nwulu Felicitates With Muslims Over Eid-l-kabir by IffaCatchYouEhn: 11:12am
Happy Sallah
Arsenal fans shouldn't take this too serious.
I don't mean Mohammed Sallah
|Re: Tony Nwulu Felicitates With Muslims Over Eid-l-kabir by MDsambo: 11:16am
NwaAmaikpe:
Wasted sperm
