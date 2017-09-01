Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Julius Agwu Puts Up A #PrayForHouston Post. Nigerians React (3987 Views)

Nollywood Stars Show Support For Julius Agwu (video) / Pretty Mike Apologizes For Putting Girls On Dog Leashes / Fans Blast Julius Agwu For Mocking Ladies Who Are Having Financial Problem(pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.lailasblog.com/nigerians-come-julius-agwu-putting-prayforhouston-post/ Ace Nigerian comedian and actor, Julius Agwu took to his Instagram page to post a video of Houston floodings, but his followers weren’t having it. According to them, he should first pray for Benue state as charity begins at home.

everybody is just angry in this Nation... 6 Likes 1 Share

fowosh:

everybody is just angry in this Nation... But they are right though....a lot of Naija celebs are fond of useless famzing But they are right though....a lot of Naija celebs are fond of useless famzing 13 Likes 1 Share

charity begins at home but be your brother's keeper! If only people will look beyond race,colour ,tribe and all.. the world would be a better place.. Aleast he prayed for some people,some have not even prayed for anyone.! It shows his feelings towards humanity is not dead!..or is it your prayer??charity begins at home but be your brother's keeper! 1 Like 1 Share

Nigerians get angry easily 1 Like



meanwhile let's join hand 2 pray

for Arsenal nd arsene wenger Dats dumbmeanwhile let's join hand 2 prayfor Arsenal nd arsene wenger 3 Likes

D

Instead of him to first concern himself with the flood that happened in his 'backyard' he's trying to ingratiate himself with the Americans by brooding about something that happened thousands of miles away in Houston! 2 Likes

That is not his business when people from benue (omenkalive) have given their soul to the north and are more concern about IPOB and GEJ. May God help Benue and Nigeria 2 Likes

What does praying change

Everybody is angry in this country

hypocrite... Ozubulu killings happened He did not do this, Benue flooding that displaced 110,000 people he no do dis, PMB was sick he no do dis.....whereas wen he was sick he was begging Nigerians to pray for him and support him financially. 5 Likes

Omenka has not prayed for Benue and you want Julius to do so.





Charity begins at home

.

K

No mind the mumu 1 Like

But I have never seen anywhere in Houston, they should pray for one place in Nigeria.



Julius Agwu, receive common sense. 2 Likes

Yes nah

goldbim:

If only people will look beyond race,colour ,tribe and all.. the world would be a better place.. Aleast he prayed for some people,some have not even prayed for anyone.! It shows his feelings towards humanity is not dead!..or is it your prayer?? charity begins at home but be your brother's keeper! pray fr Texas no problem, silence on Benue no problem. pray fr Texas no problem, silence on Benue no problem.

MhizzAJ:

Nigerians get angry easily In your profile you are serving two Jesus Christ and that Arabian guy man called Mohammed In your profile you are serving two Jesus Christ and that Arabian guy man called Mohammed

Lol...this is getting serious by the day.. Nigerians sef

k

How timid have we become as humans. We do not have to remind us it is the same event that is happening at Texas, that is happening at Benue and Sierra Leone. It is the same force that controls these locations and we are the cause of it, we as Humans are the cause of these problems as a specie. Right now, Scientists are at a loss of what is happening.



Prayer can not help with what is happening.

MhizzAJ:

Nigerians get angry easily

Can you dance atilogwu? Can you dance atilogwu?

What about pray for benue? Charity begins at home they say

hmm

goldbim:

If only people will look beyond race,colour ,tribe and all.. the world would be a better place.. Aleast he prayed for some people,some have not even prayed for anyone.! It shows his feelings towards humanity is not dead!..or is it your prayer?? charity begins at home but be your brother's keeper! The problem is that people he wants us to pray for can easily be helped by far great resources available for them than Benue could get, they need prayers no doubt but you can't just ignore Benue in your backyard to be so concerned about Texas. Charity begins at home. The problem is that people he wants us to pray for can easily be helped by far great resources available for them than Benue could get, they need prayers no doubt but you can't just ignore Benue in your backyard to be so concerned about Texas. Charity begins at home.

HenryDion:

Lol...this is getting serious by the day.. Nigerians sef

afriks:

Well if he is really from Benue, he should have offered prayers for them too. So i won't blame any of his followers that said so.

Click here to read how Naeto C offered prayers for victims of flooding in Makurdi, Benue He doesn't have to be from Benue. He is a Nigerian, so he should be concerned for Benue first. He doesn't have to be from Benue. He is a Nigerian, so he should be concerned for Benue first.