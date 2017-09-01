₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,870,509 members, 3,762,816 topics. Date: Friday, 01 September 2017 at 05:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Julius Agwu Puts Up A #PrayForHouston Post. Nigerians React (3987 Views)
Nollywood Stars Show Support For Julius Agwu (video) / Pretty Mike Apologizes For Putting Girls On Dog Leashes / Fans Blast Julius Agwu For Mocking Ladies Who Are Having Financial Problem(pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Julius Agwu Puts Up A #PrayForHouston Post. Nigerians React by FlirtyKaren(f): 11:18am
Ace Nigerian comedian and actor, Julius Agwu took to his Instagram page to post a video of Houston floodings, but his followers weren’t having it. According to them, he should first pray for Benue state as charity begins at home.
http://www.lailasblog.com/nigerians-come-julius-agwu-putting-prayforhouston-post/
|Re: Julius Agwu Puts Up A #PrayForHouston Post. Nigerians React by FlirtyKaren(f): 11:20am
|Re: Julius Agwu Puts Up A #PrayForHouston Post. Nigerians React by fowosh: 12:21pm
everybody is just angry in this Nation...
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Julius Agwu Puts Up A #PrayForHouston Post. Nigerians React by doyinisaac: 2:30pm
fowosh:But they are right though....a lot of Naija celebs are fond of useless famzing
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Julius Agwu Puts Up A #PrayForHouston Post. Nigerians React by goldbim(f): 4:11pm
If only people will look beyond race,colour ,tribe and all.. the world would be a better place.. Aleast he prayed for some people,some have not even prayed for anyone.! It shows his feelings towards humanity is not dead!..or is it your prayer?? charity begins at home but be your brother's keeper!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Julius Agwu Puts Up A #PrayForHouston Post. Nigerians React by afriks(m): 4:27pm
Well if he is really from Benue, he should have offered prayers for them too. So i won't blame any of his followers that said so.
Click here to read how Naeto C offered prayers for victims of flooding in Makurdi, Benue
|Re: Julius Agwu Puts Up A #PrayForHouston Post. Nigerians React by MhizzAJ(f): 4:27pm
Nigerians get angry easily
1 Like
|Re: Julius Agwu Puts Up A #PrayForHouston Post. Nigerians React by Victornezzar: 4:27pm
Dats dumb
meanwhile let's join hand 2 pray
for Arsenal nd arsene wenger
3 Likes
|Re: Julius Agwu Puts Up A #PrayForHouston Post. Nigerians React by emeijeh(m): 4:27pm
D
|Re: Julius Agwu Puts Up A #PrayForHouston Post. Nigerians React by Kobicove(m): 4:27pm
Instead of him to first concern himself with the flood that happened in his 'backyard' he's trying to ingratiate himself with the Americans by brooding about something that happened thousands of miles away in Houston!
2 Likes
|Re: Julius Agwu Puts Up A #PrayForHouston Post. Nigerians React by Ngene44: 4:27pm
That is not his business when people from benue (omenkalive) have given their soul to the north and are more concern about IPOB and GEJ. May God help Benue and Nigeria
2 Likes
|Re: Julius Agwu Puts Up A #PrayForHouston Post. Nigerians React by Sniper12: 4:28pm
What does praying change
|Re: Julius Agwu Puts Up A #PrayForHouston Post. Nigerians React by Damfostopper(m): 4:28pm
Everybody is angry in this country
|Re: Julius Agwu Puts Up A #PrayForHouston Post. Nigerians React by GreenMavro: 4:28pm
hypocrite... Ozubulu killings happened He did not do this, Benue flooding that displaced 110,000 people he no do dis, PMB was sick he no do dis.....whereas wen he was sick he was begging Nigerians to pray for him and support him financially.
5 Likes
|Re: Julius Agwu Puts Up A #PrayForHouston Post. Nigerians React by Nukualofa: 4:28pm
Omenka has not prayed for Benue and you want Julius to do so.
Charity begins at home
|Re: Julius Agwu Puts Up A #PrayForHouston Post. Nigerians React by harizonal123(m): 4:28pm
.
|Re: Julius Agwu Puts Up A #PrayForHouston Post. Nigerians React by iamdull(m): 4:28pm
K
|Re: Julius Agwu Puts Up A #PrayForHouston Post. Nigerians React by gbaliciousgbali: 4:29pm
No mind the mumu
1 Like
|Re: Julius Agwu Puts Up A #PrayForHouston Post. Nigerians React by Flashh: 4:29pm
But I have never seen anywhere in Houston, they should pray for one place in Nigeria.
Julius Agwu, receive common sense.
2 Likes
|Re: Julius Agwu Puts Up A #PrayForHouston Post. Nigerians React by aylive02(m): 4:29pm
Yes nah
|Re: Julius Agwu Puts Up A #PrayForHouston Post. Nigerians React by Bizibi(m): 4:29pm
goldbim:pray fr Texas no problem, silence on Benue no problem.
|Re: Julius Agwu Puts Up A #PrayForHouston Post. Nigerians React by Nukualofa: 4:30pm
MhizzAJ:In your profile you are serving two Jesus Christ and that Arabian guy man called Mohammed
|Re: Julius Agwu Puts Up A #PrayForHouston Post. Nigerians React by HenryDion: 4:30pm
Lol...this is getting serious by the day.. Nigerians sef
|Re: Julius Agwu Puts Up A #PrayForHouston Post. Nigerians React by ggoldmine: 4:31pm
k
|Re: Julius Agwu Puts Up A #PrayForHouston Post. Nigerians React by 5DMindset: 4:32pm
How timid have we become as humans. We do not have to remind us it is the same event that is happening at Texas, that is happening at Benue and Sierra Leone. It is the same force that controls these locations and we are the cause of it, we as Humans are the cause of these problems as a specie. Right now, Scientists are at a loss of what is happening.
Prayer can not help with what is happening.
|Re: Julius Agwu Puts Up A #PrayForHouston Post. Nigerians React by IamSINZ(m): 4:33pm
MhizzAJ:
Can you dance atilogwu?
|Re: Julius Agwu Puts Up A #PrayForHouston Post. Nigerians React by johnshagb(m): 4:33pm
What about pray for benue? Charity begins at home they say
|Re: Julius Agwu Puts Up A #PrayForHouston Post. Nigerians React by arejibadz(m): 4:34pm
hmm
|Re: Julius Agwu Puts Up A #PrayForHouston Post. Nigerians React by freshest4live: 4:36pm
goldbim:The problem is that people he wants us to pray for can easily be helped by far great resources available for them than Benue could get, they need prayers no doubt but you can't just ignore Benue in your backyard to be so concerned about Texas. Charity begins at home.
|Re: Julius Agwu Puts Up A #PrayForHouston Post. Nigerians React by lokoben: 4:36pm
HenryDion:
|Re: Julius Agwu Puts Up A #PrayForHouston Post. Nigerians React by freshest4live: 4:39pm
afriks:He doesn't have to be from Benue. He is a Nigerian, so he should be concerned for Benue first.
|Re: Julius Agwu Puts Up A #PrayForHouston Post. Nigerians React by Iamzik: 4:40pm
Nigerians and prayer Ehh!
While Americans are donating to provide relief materials to victims all nigeria know is prayer.
Will God come down from heaven? Faith will without works is dead. Let's support the victims if we can. If you are mindful enough to lend a helping hand then our prayers are already answered.
Where is the love, where is the humanity ?
1 Like
Pinocchio And Occultic Meanings / Stephanie Okereke In New Kenakelon Tv Ad (watch Here) / Wow Jack Bauer Is Back As 24 Movie Finally Gets The Go Ahead
Viewing this topic: deriksneh(m), STIdesyns(m), Alexdon200089(m), sweetberry1, Drversatile, Barristertemmie(f), onyeoriri, Freksy(m), joeGH, Itulah(m), Nihilist, JOHNGLO, Lanre6, NaijaEfcc, massinola(m), smile11s(m), Ayotom492, Chubhie, Pavore9, kadara2041, ElmaSpeed(f), Owenuneed, CR7jnr(m), BeenieB, dtribunal, chyima(f), larivers, TAILAS01(m), Dondbuzor, Phoenix619, DaBill001(m), Mylestone(m), classic4me, Larasisi(f), Sunnyja, Millionjeff, emilyone(f), greatestofall, Heltinking(m), fuckpro, horchukoh(m), OLAFIMIX, jobaltol, yomibelle(f), favick, Ajawuihevictor, Tozinetita(m), Icemany, tempex88(m), OtunbaAde101(m), FreshShavedBalls(m), bro1010, henrygale(m), BelovedofLord, apesinola001(m), Tobies, FroshJaynex(m), samedi74(m), Audrinakane(f), IBROZANE(m) and 83 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13