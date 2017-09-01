₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Men Enter Gutter To Clear A Blocked Drainage In Lagos (pictures) by WotzupNG: 11:37am
Below are pictures of how some men cleared a blocked drainage during a sanitation exercise in Lagos.
The pictures were shared by a Facebook user.
|Re: Men Enter Gutter To Clear A Blocked Drainage In Lagos (pictures) by WotzupNG: 11:38am
lalasticlala
|Re: Men Enter Gutter To Clear A Blocked Drainage In Lagos (pictures) by kingxsamz(m): 11:38am
good
|Re: Men Enter Gutter To Clear A Blocked Drainage In Lagos (pictures) by kingxsamz(m): 11:39am
hard work
|Re: Men Enter Gutter To Clear A Blocked Drainage In Lagos (pictures) by Esepayan(m): 11:40am
So sad they are gonna get some infection
That aint healthy
|Re: Men Enter Gutter To Clear A Blocked Drainage In Lagos (pictures) by NnamdiN: 11:43am
Are there no mechanized ways of doing these stuff?
|Re: Men Enter Gutter To Clear A Blocked Drainage In Lagos (pictures) by christejames(m): 11:49am
Better paraphernalia and kits should be adopted to cover up the exposed body parts of the workers, or better still, a mechanized means of clearing manholes should equally be adopted. We shouldn't be doing things the old or stagnant way in this country again biko... It's time we flow with the tide of modernity.
|Re: Men Enter Gutter To Clear A Blocked Drainage In Lagos (pictures) by HoluwarTohbar: 11:54am
Can you imagine! And some are saying "hard work".
|Re: Men Enter Gutter To Clear A Blocked Drainage In Lagos (pictures) by alfa666: 11:55am
I wonder what those gloves are for.
|Re: Men Enter Gutter To Clear A Blocked Drainage In Lagos (pictures) by MhizzAJ(f): 11:59am
Nice one
They tried..see them on top dirty water
|Re: Men Enter Gutter To Clear A Blocked Drainage In Lagos (pictures) by thesicilian: 12:09pm
A round of applause for these men. They are the real MVPs in the fight for a cleaner Nigeria.
|Re: Men Enter Gutter To Clear A Blocked Drainage In Lagos (pictures) by thesicilian: 12:11pm
christejames:If you wait for perfect conditions, you'll never get anything done.
|Re: Men Enter Gutter To Clear A Blocked Drainage In Lagos (pictures) by Homeboiy(m): 12:27pm
Not only in Lagos
even in Benin city I have seen them severally
|Re: Men Enter Gutter To Clear A Blocked Drainage In Lagos (pictures) by SirHouloo(m): 4:34pm
Wetin do Texas and everybody rose to help them, if e happen for Naija, you are on your own. It is better to avert that now by any possible means.
|Re: Men Enter Gutter To Clear A Blocked Drainage In Lagos (pictures) by Oluwaseyi00(m): 4:34pm
K
|Re: Men Enter Gutter To Clear A Blocked Drainage In Lagos (pictures) by Franco93: 4:35pm
Men of Valor
|Re: Men Enter Gutter To Clear A Blocked Drainage In Lagos (pictures) by lokoben: 4:35pm
This guy should be paid millions oh
|Re: Men Enter Gutter To Clear A Blocked Drainage In Lagos (pictures) by Franco93: 4:35pm
n
|Re: Men Enter Gutter To Clear A Blocked Drainage In Lagos (pictures) by HenryDion: 4:35pm
I can't do this
|Re: Men Enter Gutter To Clear A Blocked Drainage In Lagos (pictures) by Saintp(m): 4:35pm
Kai.. This country is just too dirty for my liking.
|Re: Men Enter Gutter To Clear A Blocked Drainage In Lagos (pictures) by Rtopzy(f): 4:36pm
What's the essence of the gloves? This is bleeping disgusting.
|Re: Men Enter Gutter To Clear A Blocked Drainage In Lagos (pictures) by ipobarecriminals: 4:36pm
look like Eko idumota/lagos island. side.Sh.t money dey sweet
|Re: Men Enter Gutter To Clear A Blocked Drainage In Lagos (pictures) by harrycoko: 4:36pm
I no fit oo 4 how much kwa
|Re: Men Enter Gutter To Clear A Blocked Drainage In Lagos (pictures) by walexsy(m): 4:36pm
|Re: Men Enter Gutter To Clear A Blocked Drainage In Lagos (pictures) by BroZuma: 4:36pm
Confined Space...and shudder.
|Re: Men Enter Gutter To Clear A Blocked Drainage In Lagos (pictures) by onadana: 4:37pm
We are really a back ward nation.There are modern ways these things can be done.Forming working and endangering their health.Sooner or later the implications are imminent.
|Re: Men Enter Gutter To Clear A Blocked Drainage In Lagos (pictures) by alt3r3g0: 4:37pm
Its a pity it will be blocked the next market day.
Ours is a cultural problem and not one off.
|Re: Men Enter Gutter To Clear A Blocked Drainage In Lagos (pictures) by raslim20(m): 4:38pm
Nice
|Re: Men Enter Gutter To Clear A Blocked Drainage In Lagos (pictures) by Flaghouse1(m): 4:38pm
WotzupNG:h
DIGNITY. IN LABOR,
These guys should have been better equipped with the needed PPE to avoid infections !
|Re: Men Enter Gutter To Clear A Blocked Drainage In Lagos (pictures) by emma2406(m): 4:39pm
Dat to tell government at all Dat ppl wi work if u gve them job to do...... Irrespective of how hard /dirty it's
|Re: Men Enter Gutter To Clear A Blocked Drainage In Lagos (pictures) by muller101(m): 4:39pm
Op show me where to vomit pls
|Re: Men Enter Gutter To Clear A Blocked Drainage In Lagos (pictures) by emma2406(m): 4:40pm
Dat to tell government at all level Dat ppl wi work if u gve them job to do...... Irrespective of how hard /dirty it's
