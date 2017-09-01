Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Men Enter Gutter To Clear A Blocked Drainage In Lagos (pictures) (4063 Views)

The pictures were shared by a Facebook user.



So sad they are gonna get some infection

That aint healthy 7 Likes

Are there no mechanized ways of doing these stuff? 6 Likes

Better paraphernalia and kits should be adopted to cover up the exposed body parts of the workers, or better still, a mechanized means of clearing manholes should equally be adopted. We shouldn't be doing things the old or stagnant way in this country again biko... It's time we flow with the tide of modernity. 12 Likes

Can you imagine! And some are saying "hard work". 1 Like

I wonder what those gloves are for. 1 Like 1 Share

They tried..see them on top dirty water 1 Like

A round of applause for these men. They are the real MVPs in the fight for a cleaner Nigeria.

Better paraphernalia and kits should be adopted to cover up the exposed body parts of the workers, or better still, a mechanized means of clearing manholes should equally be adopted. We shouldn't be doing things the old or stagnant way in this country again biko... It's time we flow with the tide of modernity. If you wait for perfect conditions, you'll never get anything done. If you wait for perfect conditions, you'll never get anything done. 5 Likes

even in Benin city I have seen them severally

Wetin do Texas and everybody rose to help them, if e happen for Naija, you are on your own. It is better to avert that now by any possible means.

Men of Valor

This guy should be paid millions oh

I can't do this

Kai.. This country is just too dirty for my liking.

What's the essence of the gloves? This is bleeping disgusting.

look like Eko idumota/lagos island. side.Sh.t money dey sweet look like Eko idumota/lagos island. side.Sh.t money dey sweet

I no fit oo 4 how much kwa





Confined Space...and shudder. Confined Space...and shudder.

We are really a back ward nation.There are modern ways these things can be done.Forming working and endangering their health.Sooner or later the implications are imminent. We are really a back ward nation.There are modern ways these things can be done.Forming working and endangering their health.Sooner or later the implications are imminent. 1 Like

Its a pity it will be blocked the next market day.



Ours is a cultural problem and not one off.

DIGNITY. IN LABOR,



These guys should have been better equipped with the needed PPE to avoid infections ! DIGNITY. IN LABOR,These guys should have been better equipped with the needed PPE to avoid infections ! 1 Like

Dat to tell government at all Dat ppl wi work if u gve them job to do...... Irrespective of how hard /dirty it's

Op show me where to vomit pls