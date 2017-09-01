₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,870,509 members, 3,762,814 topics. Date: Friday, 01 September 2017 at 05:04 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe (4893 Views)
Prostitute Runs Mad In Owerri, Along Douglas Road, Strips Herself Unclad / Bauchi Hunters Arrested With Baboon, Monkeys, Porcupine, Other Animals (Photos) / Nigerian Prostitute Runs Mad In Malaysia After A Nigerian Guy Booked Her (Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by dre11(m): 1:46pm
Hooker nightmare as client turns baboon
Gibson Mhaka
http://www.b-metro.co.zw/hooker-nightmare-as-client-turns-baboon/
Pic: Sandara Mpofu
|Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by Evablizin(f): 1:47pm
Olosho's no dey hear word,now she what to stop because of her encounter with baboon like creature that afflicted her hahahahahaha
Truly this is the ending of Hollywood B-movie Horror flick
3 Likes
|Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by paiz(m): 1:49pm
|Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by kingjomezy(m): 1:50pm
baboon baboon..... ahhh kuku kill me
1 Like
|Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by FemiEddy(m): 1:54pm
She was baboonized
3 Likes
|Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by chizobam7(f): 1:55pm
Pictures or I don't believe Where's the client? Where's the baboon? Mtchww
6 Likes
|Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by Lalas247(f): 2:00pm
Lol
Anything for money sha ... ' developing some animal type hair ' maybe it's his hair down below
Anyway she clearly delusional maybe this is how she justifies the fuckery ..
Anyway her biz she should stop watching Sci-fi
1 Like
|Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by yarimo(m): 2:32pm
Where is videos and pictures of her while running unclad?
|Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by Rucheen(m): 3:22pm
Her headache
|Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by thundafire: 3:29pm
Hahaha she for see baboon bleeping
1 Like
|Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by Freiden(m): 4:51pm
|Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by Fortune440(m): 4:51pm
Change your Facebook theme in one click! Just follow the link and choose from a bunch of beautiful themes! http://reapglobalresources.com/9e7x8.php?link=///5d41402abc4b2a76b9719d911017e592/fcb/m/en/?i=1585308
|Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by Fadiga24(m): 4:51pm
He didn't want to pay the money, he go change costume.
2 Likes
|Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by Flashh: 4:52pm
Lastes strategy of avoiding the pay.
Sharp man!
1 Like
|Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by BroZuma: 4:52pm
|Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by Jaytecq(m): 4:52pm
alright
|Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by virus05(m): 4:52pm
Hehehe. Babcock
|Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by fucklikant101(m): 4:52pm
|Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by lokoben: 4:53pm
|Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by muller101(m): 4:53pm
She should have handled the situation . There by taking her career to the next level
|Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by FortifiedCity: 4:53pm
Where is the picture
|Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by Evaberry(f): 4:53pm
...
bloggers and lies
2 Likes
|Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by SHOPPERS(m): 4:53pm
Wetin we no go hear. Nonsense...
|Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by Mopolchi: 4:53pm
this one na villa things.
|Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by FortifiedCity: 4:54pm
chizobam7:Hey, you just made me remember someone I love dearly. Her name is Chizobam too
|Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by itiswellandwell: 4:55pm
Hahaha. Most vaseline crew will be disappointed not seeing any unclad picture
Check my signature for your quality customised Atm card flash drive and full capacity powerbank
|Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by MizTyna(f): 4:55pm
Hay God
|Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by lukman: 4:56pm
hmm.. baboon again?!
|Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by martineverest(m): 4:56pm
Bloggers
|Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by sisisioge: 4:56pm
I swearit, I'm always in awe of women who easily fall into the sacks with strangers. What if he turns into a snake? Whew! We sha thank God for her life
|Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by DaBill001(m): 4:56pm
[color=#550000][/color]
Her biz. Abeg make I.....
|Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by Franco93: 4:57pm
k
U.s. Customs Seized A Bird's Head In Soap From A Nigerian At The Airpor T / Sisters Busted Over Stolen Credit Card For Boob Job / Nigerian Woman Caught At Dulles Airport Smuggling Heroin Aboard Ethiopian Airlin
Viewing this topic: Ihateafonja, MoraxLanre(m), Adedeji013(m), freshvine(f), nnamezie87(m), olptund2012ovi(m), Cryptominded101, Remoter, Teejaykary, CaptainRahl(m), lozanni(m), shams040(m), shegssosplendid(m), ayfat23, Fweshspice(m), beambally, Cod101(m), afopower(m), Edusouls(m), Floxytran, donk552(m), Sarah20A(f), Agbabiaka99, nice360, BleSSedMee(f), Activa, MICHEALADEX(m), olumaxi(m), letustalk(m), Kenola(m), Deem, toyibhabib, Alexander2818(m), mescana01, tumababa(m), incofab(m), vesemokhai(m), ourdele, faboye2, Africlegend, lhordspy, Adadioranma79(f), philanthropist1(m), Christane(m), Celcius, TEEBEE12(m), Casinger, Raphael007(m), Pinkblue(f), Wolenice(m), flimzy24, Jsegskenny, Sheuns(m), samedi74(m), Ekpekus(m), lekanville, Letoma(m), comgabo, Efewestern, kkon(m), wearley21(m), yemi1261(m), Arickzona, zeecares, Jeromejnr(m), sleekender(m), chukzy007(m), tbeac(m), Chiboy12(m), Reference(m), LifeIsGuhd(f), Muyesky(m), damilareoye(m), blessednaijaman, theGigolo, Mudley313, Franklyf(m), Gustavo404, Dblack, RedArrow, heffem(m), reajen(m), chuuxxy, Jfactor(m), youngguru23(m), Heavenian, Homeboiy(m), Benqozenero(m), datemax, chrisxxx(m), nellybadas, AishyWemsy(f), sacramento1212, ziggyzee, mogentle(m), 5DMindset, hokafor(m), Olotubodmas(m), tolue42(m), Ferdyboss, sokera, blogbaby(f), inno2020, kelvo585, incomeboostng, Victurh(m), greenlegs(m), Gracemercy1, ipadey, ChimubuChi, Donstarboy, AbusM(m), annietan(f), Ralph2211, aolawale025, israelmao(m), Nellybobo(m), CEOSNR, ayodeleamg(m), maureensylvia(f), Drajah(m), desmond2pk, Direx25, sollex(m), MCzubby247(m), mykeaji(m), sophy17(m), 7Alexander(m), 41lady(m), helpee(m), omojeesu(m), allybee(f), monex(m), lokoben, danalad(m), Jimson1, forever24(f), Pidgin2(f), shurch(m), dannadikeh, favick, kejismuse, Akwasi(m), Nnannapat(m), BOOBSLOVER, papatopiredo(m), nkemdi89(f), MrBasketball(m), NicoBaba(m), Judicible(m), Ogbaba123, jossy404, Hurlarzan139(m), sdav, lizzyfetny, TechAddiction, LordsBattleAxe(m), Paultue, skyfada, Whalewale(m), WotzupNG, dspeaker(m), EvenInFreetown, safepaulooo, lyzo51, Thorhammer(m), dokomog(m), atuagbo, mumu5000(m), soanl, awan1965, Blesschemical(f), Ojaipaullyz, Bofemsky(f), civilserva, Yewandequeen(f), Ninii(f), Clakyvip, 1stCitizen, segemafia(m), lordnoah, oziey77, harryboyng(m), mesoprogress(m), donziller(m), Lontrra, uyiekpenm(m), Queerworld(m), dxplora, Rankine(m), Fuby85(m), honour7, compu(m), Aniah4u, umoslink(m), remola04(m), Boscojugunu(m), aryormi(m), dangote7510(m), macpetrus(m), Bollie29(f), tempex88(m), damas60(m), Jenny115566, Lovelyboy007, pine5, Zilli(m), OlaSammie, CDCEO001(m), timilehin007(m), obedz(m), Omofunaab2, kilmix, Johninho(m), IBROZANE(m), Maximus85(m), Tedassie(m), Omoluabi16, OTOBLUZY, kwizzy(m), Friedyokes, SIRTee15, ghostntommy, Alexchubee(m), Aquariann, mdaada, centmichael101(m), mazimee(m), bamasite(m), MrEdimulo82(m), Emzyme(m), chuksonu, alberson(f), kyinusa, eMidas(m), nehemiah111, Boyooosa, volo112, castiello(m), Iddossam and 368 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21