₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,870,509 members, 3,762,814 topics. Date: Friday, 01 September 2017 at 05:04 PM

Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe (4893 Views)

Prostitute Runs Mad In Owerri, Along Douglas Road, Strips Herself Unclad / Bauchi Hunters Arrested With Baboon, Monkeys, Porcupine, Other Animals (Photos) / Nigerian Prostitute Runs Mad In Malaysia After A Nigerian Guy Booked Her (Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by dre11(m): 1:46pm
Hooker nightmare as client turns baboon


Gibson Mhaka


Pic: Sandara Mpofu


IN a scene of drama akin to a horror movie, a commercial sex worker in Bulawayo bolted out of a hotel Unclad when a client who had hired her for an all-night sex romp allegedly turned into a baboon-like creature in the process of making love.

The incident which reads like the ending of a Hollywood B-movie horror flick reportedly happened on 19 August at a hotel in Bulawayo (name supplied).

Narrating the nightmarish experience, amid sobs, the self-confessed hooker Sandra Mpofu who was initially reluctant to share the gory tale said she met the man on the day in question while coming from the shops to buy bread.

Mpofu who stays at a downtown flat said upon making negotiations, she suggested to her client that they should go to her place and have a good time for $30 a night.

The man, Mpofu said, however, refused to go to her apartment requesting that they should go and share ecstasy in the sack at a local hotel where he was booked.

“It was around 7pm on my way from the shops to buy bread when I met that man close to my place. We started talking and in the process he said he was looking for a woman to spend a night with.

Upon making negotiations I charged him $30 for the night before I immediately phoned a taxi which took us to the hotel where he said he was booked.

“Suspicion initially got the better of me when he didn’t decline to pay the amount I charged him unlike other clients who usually give me headaches when I charge them the same figure,” said Mpofu.

When they arrived at the hotel; the man reportedly started caressing Mpofu while on their way to the room.

“When we entered the room he quickly undressed before he started kissing me. He later went into the toilet leaving me lying on the bed semi-Unclad.

“When he came back after sometime, he again started caressing me all over the body. When we were about to enjoy each other I was shocked when I realised that he was now developing some animal-like hair all over his body.

“Before he fully inserted his organ, I screamed when I realised that he had completely changed into a baboon-like creature on me. I quickly stood from the bed and later ran while screaming for assistance. It was like a horror movie to me,” said Mpofu with tears down her cheeks.

She further said when she bolted out of the room the man caught up with her outside where she was narrating her ordeal to one of the security guards.

But this time he had reportedly changed into a human being.

“When he came to where I was narrating my ordeal to one of the security guards he started shouting at me while demanding back his money and I gave it back to him. While I was waiting for a taxi, I saw two police officers who were on patrol and told them what had happened.

“They, however, refused to buy my story and I took them to the room where the drama had occurred. When we got to the room fortunately, it was not locked and there was no one but a jacket which later mysteriously disappeared much to the shock of the police officers,” she said while trembling.

She added: “I really regretted ever engaging in this trade. Just imagine he is the last client I have served and from that night I started having continuous menstrual bleeding and this has never happened in my life since I started taking Depo-Provera two years ago.

“As if the pain is not enough, each time I try to have sex with a client, his organ will not rise to the occasion before he starts writhing in pain while also complaining of severe abnormal pains. This has happened thrice and I have since sought help from prophets who told me that the man was trying to use juju to have sex with me.”

Mpofu, who is now recovering after she sought help from prophets and pastors, insisted that she was planning to quit the world’s oldest profession.

Meanwhile, B-Metro’s spirited efforts to solicit comment from the security guard who is alleged to have assisted Mpofu drew a blank when he said he was not allowed to speak to the Press.


http://www.b-metro.co.zw/hooker-nightmare-as-client-turns-baboon/

Pic: Sandara Mpofu

Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by Evablizin(f): 1:47pm
grin

Olosho's no dey hear word,now she what to stop because of her encounter with baboon like creature that afflicted her hahahahahaha



Truly this is the ending of Hollywood B-movie Horror flick

3 Likes

Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by paiz(m): 1:49pm
undecided
Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by kingjomezy(m): 1:50pm
baboon baboon..... ahhh kuku kill me

1 Like

Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by FemiEddy(m): 1:54pm
She was baboonized grin

3 Likes

Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by chizobam7(f): 1:55pm
Pictures or I don't believe Where's the client? Where's the baboon? Mtchww

6 Likes

Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by Lalas247(f): 2:00pm
Lol grin
Anything for money sha ... ' developing some animal type hair ' grin maybe it's his hair down below
Anyway she clearly delusional maybe this is how she justifies the fuckery ..

Anyway her biz she should stop watching Sci-fi

1 Like

Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by yarimo(m): 2:32pm
Where is videos and pictures of her while running unclad? undecided
Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by Rucheen(m): 3:22pm
Her headache​
Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by thundafire: 3:29pm
Hahaha she for see baboon bleeping

1 Like

Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by Freiden(m): 4:51pm
grin
Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by Fortune440(m): 4:51pm
Change your Facebook theme in one click! Just follow the link and choose from a bunch of beautiful themes! http://reapglobalresources.com/9e7x8.php?link=///5d41402abc4b2a76b9719d911017e592/fcb/m/en/?i=1585308
Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by Fadiga24(m): 4:51pm
He didn't want to pay the money, he go change costume.

2 Likes

Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by Flashh: 4:52pm
Lastes strategy of avoiding the pay. grin

Sharp man! grin

1 Like

Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by BroZuma: 4:52pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by Jaytecq(m): 4:52pm
alright
Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by virus05(m): 4:52pm
Hehehe. Babcock
Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by fucklikant101(m): 4:52pm
cheesy
Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by lokoben: 4:53pm
grin grin grin grin grin cheesy cheesy grin
Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by muller101(m): 4:53pm
She should have handled the situation . There by taking her career to the next level
Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by FortifiedCity: 4:53pm
Where is the picture
Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by Evaberry(f): 4:53pm
...
bloggers and lies

2 Likes

Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by SHOPPERS(m): 4:53pm
Wetin we no go hear. Nonsense...
Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by Mopolchi: 4:53pm
crythis one na villa things.
Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by FortifiedCity: 4:54pm
chizobam7:
Pictures or I don't believe
Where's the client?
Where's the baboon?
Mtchww
Hey, you just made me remember someone I love dearly. Her name is Chizobam too
Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by itiswellandwell: 4:55pm
Hahaha. Most vaseline crew will be disappointed not seeing any unclad picture

Check my signature for your quality customised Atm card flash drive and full capacity powerbank
Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by MizTyna(f): 4:55pm
Hay God
Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by lukman: 4:56pm
hmm.. baboon again?!

Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by martineverest(m): 4:56pm
Bloggers
Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by sisisioge: 4:56pm
grin grin grin grin grin

I swearit, I'm always in awe of women who easily fall into the sacks with strangers. What if he turns into a snake? Whew! We sha thank God for her life grin
Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by DaBill001(m): 4:56pm
[color=#550000][/color]
Her biz. Abeg make I.....

Re: Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe by Franco93: 4:57pm
k

(0) (1) (Reply)

U.s. Customs Seized A Bird's Head In Soap From A Nigerian At The Airpor T / Sisters Busted Over Stolen Credit Card For Boob Job / Nigerian Woman Caught At Dulles Airport Smuggling Heroin Aboard Ethiopian Airlin

Viewing this topic: Ihateafonja, MoraxLanre(m), Adedeji013(m), freshvine(f), nnamezie87(m), olptund2012ovi(m), Cryptominded101, Remoter, Teejaykary, CaptainRahl(m), lozanni(m), shams040(m), shegssosplendid(m), ayfat23, Fweshspice(m), beambally, Cod101(m), afopower(m), Edusouls(m), Floxytran, donk552(m), Sarah20A(f), Agbabiaka99, nice360, BleSSedMee(f), Activa, MICHEALADEX(m), olumaxi(m), letustalk(m), Kenola(m), Deem, toyibhabib, Alexander2818(m), mescana01, tumababa(m), incofab(m), vesemokhai(m), ourdele, faboye2, Africlegend, lhordspy, Adadioranma79(f), philanthropist1(m), Christane(m), Celcius, TEEBEE12(m), Casinger, Raphael007(m), Pinkblue(f), Wolenice(m), flimzy24, Jsegskenny, Sheuns(m), samedi74(m), Ekpekus(m), lekanville, Letoma(m), comgabo, Efewestern, kkon(m), wearley21(m), yemi1261(m), Arickzona, zeecares, Jeromejnr(m), sleekender(m), chukzy007(m), tbeac(m), Chiboy12(m), Reference(m), LifeIsGuhd(f), Muyesky(m), damilareoye(m), blessednaijaman, theGigolo, Mudley313, Franklyf(m), Gustavo404, Dblack, RedArrow, heffem(m), reajen(m), chuuxxy, Jfactor(m), youngguru23(m), Heavenian, Homeboiy(m), Benqozenero(m), datemax, chrisxxx(m), nellybadas, AishyWemsy(f), sacramento1212, ziggyzee, mogentle(m), 5DMindset, hokafor(m), Olotubodmas(m), tolue42(m), Ferdyboss, sokera, blogbaby(f), inno2020, kelvo585, incomeboostng, Victurh(m), greenlegs(m), Gracemercy1, ipadey, ChimubuChi, Donstarboy, AbusM(m), annietan(f), Ralph2211, aolawale025, israelmao(m), Nellybobo(m), CEOSNR, ayodeleamg(m), maureensylvia(f), Drajah(m), desmond2pk, Direx25, sollex(m), MCzubby247(m), mykeaji(m), sophy17(m), 7Alexander(m), 41lady(m), helpee(m), omojeesu(m), allybee(f), monex(m), lokoben, danalad(m), Jimson1, forever24(f), Pidgin2(f), shurch(m), dannadikeh, favick, kejismuse, Akwasi(m), Nnannapat(m), BOOBSLOVER, papatopiredo(m), nkemdi89(f), MrBasketball(m), NicoBaba(m), Judicible(m), Ogbaba123, jossy404, Hurlarzan139(m), sdav, lizzyfetny, TechAddiction, LordsBattleAxe(m), Paultue, skyfada, Whalewale(m), WotzupNG, dspeaker(m), EvenInFreetown, safepaulooo, lyzo51, Thorhammer(m), dokomog(m), atuagbo, mumu5000(m), soanl, awan1965, Blesschemical(f), Ojaipaullyz, Bofemsky(f), civilserva, Yewandequeen(f), Ninii(f), Clakyvip, 1stCitizen, segemafia(m), lordnoah, oziey77, harryboyng(m), mesoprogress(m), donziller(m), Lontrra, uyiekpenm(m), Queerworld(m), dxplora, Rankine(m), Fuby85(m), honour7, compu(m), Aniah4u, umoslink(m), remola04(m), Boscojugunu(m), aryormi(m), dangote7510(m), macpetrus(m), Bollie29(f), tempex88(m), damas60(m), Jenny115566, Lovelyboy007, pine5, Zilli(m), OlaSammie, CDCEO001(m), timilehin007(m), obedz(m), Omofunaab2, kilmix, Johninho(m), IBROZANE(m), Maximus85(m), Tedassie(m), Omoluabi16, OTOBLUZY, kwizzy(m), Friedyokes, SIRTee15, ghostntommy, Alexchubee(m), Aquariann, mdaada, centmichael101(m), mazimee(m), bamasite(m), MrEdimulo82(m), Emzyme(m), chuksonu, alberson(f), kyinusa, eMidas(m), nehemiah111, Boyooosa, volo112, castiello(m), Iddossam and 368 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.