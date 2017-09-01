₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|5 Reasons Why A Good Web Hosting Provider Is Important To Your Website’s Success by sainttobs(m): 2:57pm On Sep 01
It’s great having a good web design that looks attractive, along with great marketing ideas that gets your brand out there, but none of that matters if your website is not hosted with a reliable company.
If you are struggling to understand why web hosting is so important to your websites success, have a look at some of the reasons why a good web hosting provider is the difference between your business succeeding or failing
.
1. Your Website Won’t Be Available When It Really Matters
For a start, if you are paying a small amount of money every month just to get your website online then the chances are your website will be offline more than it is online. This is common if you are specifically paying for web hosting just because it is cheap, as many web hosts out there will oversell resources they don’t actually have, and this ultimately means your website will suffer.
Of course, the more your website is online the better chance you have of selling your products and services to potential clients. Always look towards a web hosting provider such as WhoGoHost or QServers that offers a guaranteed 99.9% uptime and you will not go far wrong when choosing a web host.
2. Fast Loading Websites Matter
Choosing a good web host is especially important when it comes to page loading times. Bad web hosting providers will usually have poor quality hardware or have too many clients situated on one dedicated server without enough resources to share around, and that will ultimately slow your website right down and your potential clients will end up looking for services elsewhere because they are bored of waiting.
3. You Get the Support You Need
Running a website isn’t easy whether you are experienced or not, so it’s important you have a web host that is always there whenever you need their support.
A good web hosting provider will have multiple support methods for you to choose from so you can get in contact with them whenever you need to. If you are with a host that doesn’t offer such support services, then your website will suffer and that will mean your visitors will suffer.
4. Search Engine Rankings
Another reason why choosing the right web hosting provider is important to your websites success is that when your website does go down, your SERP (Search Engine Results Page) can suffer as a consequence.
The likes of Google and other search engines penalize websites that go down a lot, so it’s very important to choose the right provider, especially if you have spent the time in getting your search engine presence perfected.
5. Loss of Files
One of the worst things that can happen to your web hosting experience is when a web host decides to pack up shop because they aren’t reliable, and that can always mean a loss of files.
It’s always worth paying more for a well-established host you know is going to be around forever.
The above reasons are just some of the many reasons why it’s important to choose a reliable host to serve your website, otherwise your website will fail, and that could mean your business will go down the drain with it.
|Re: 5 Reasons Why A Good Web Hosting Provider Is Important To Your Website’s Success by Donclint007: 6:58am
Ftc
|Re: 5 Reasons Why A Good Web Hosting Provider Is Important To Your Website’s Success by Damoxy(m): 7:00am
Really?
|Re: 5 Reasons Why A Good Web Hosting Provider Is Important To Your Website’s Success by zahnaughty1da: 7:01am
ftc
|Re: 5 Reasons Why A Good Web Hosting Provider Is Important To Your Website’s Success by aladdin001(m): 7:06am
you have spoken well
|Re: 5 Reasons Why A Good Web Hosting Provider Is Important To Your Website’s Success by HenryDion: 7:12am
Nice one op
|Re: 5 Reasons Why A Good Web Hosting Provider Is Important To Your Website’s Success by Mavinkent(m): 7:23am
So you now decided to give people advice to use whogohost?.....I won't advice anyone to go for whogohost or any Nigeria hosting company.....they can frustrate the hell out of use......their upkeep is really not nice....a friend forum has been offline for the past 3 days....for good dam 3 days....so tell me how whogohost is the one to choose...you can check it out....plot10.....com the guy has been in a serious mess right now....because all his clients are on his neck asking him to do something about the site or refund their money back.....my point is....always go for foreign hosting company....and make sure you do your research about the host company you wanna go for....so you will not regret....my favorite is always hostgator
|Re: 5 Reasons Why A Good Web Hosting Provider Is Important To Your Website’s Success by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 7:23am
This is the reason why America web hosting companies are the best. so many here in Africa has failed me. I bought my 5domains from WhoGoHost, i can never host with any host provider in Nigeria here. one stupid idiot sold my domain and files. #scam
|Re: 5 Reasons Why A Good Web Hosting Provider Is Important To Your Website’s Success by kboycrew: 7:26am
Nice
