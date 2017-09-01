₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
President Buhari Explains Why NYSC Is Necessary by Yarnvibes(f): 3:34pm
President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his pleasure, at seeing the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) achieving the purpose of national unity that inspired its creation in 1973.
In a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari said this while speaking to journalists at his country home after the Eid-el-Kabir prayers on Friday.
“I am always pleased to see corps members in Daura and other parts of the country. From the postings, we get to learn more about other cultures,’’ he said.
The president said the large number of corps members in Daura, mostly from the southern part of the country, was an indication that the dream of a unified Nigeria remained a reality.
Corps members in Daura always throng the president’s residence for the Eid-el-Kabir.
http://fabinfos.com/buhari-explains-nysc-necessary/
Re: President Buhari Explains Why NYSC Is Necessary by Vutseck(m): 3:36pm
which among his children served in the South
if l can lay my hand on that walking skeleton in a jungle ...oh gush
I'll devour him raw
.
Re: President Buhari Explains Why NYSC Is Necessary by MhizzAJ(f): 3:41pm
It is a total waste of time
Re: President Buhari Explains Why NYSC Is Necessary by BroZuma: 6:09pm
He did?
Re: President Buhari Explains Why NYSC Is Necessary by VickyRotex(f): 6:10pm
Youth obey the Clarion call
Let us lift our nation high
Under the sun or in the rain
With dedication and selflessness
Nigeria is ours, Nigeria we serve.
Re: President Buhari Explains Why NYSC Is Necessary by Evaberry(f): 6:10pm
....
I'm indifferent towards youth Service
Re: President Buhari Explains Why NYSC Is Necessary by lilmax(m): 6:10pm
CRAP
Re: President Buhari Explains Why NYSC Is Necessary by NwaAmaikpe: 6:10pm
If NYSC is necessary,
Why didn't he go?
Na wa sha,
Even the dullard has an opinion on matters concerning graduates.
SMH
Re: President Buhari Explains Why NYSC Is Necessary by calliope(f): 6:10pm
Re: President Buhari Explains Why NYSC Is Necessary by lollmaolol: 6:10pm
Vutseck:
Vampire child
Re: President Buhari Explains Why NYSC Is Necessary by rossyc(f): 6:11pm
Rada rada
Re: President Buhari Explains Why NYSC Is Necessary by Rich4god(m): 6:12pm
How many of the Hausa Muslim women)ladies serve in the south. They are always posted to the north by default. That is not a true sign of national unity.
Re: President Buhari Explains Why NYSC Is Necessary by takenadoh: 6:12pm
Hmmm the guy just lose
Re: President Buhari Explains Why NYSC Is Necessary by Houseofglam7: 6:12pm
Him do NYSC
Re: President Buhari Explains Why NYSC Is Necessary by Sleyanya1(m): 6:12pm
PMB I take God name beg you...Increase the Alawi,
Atleast triple it. It is very necesssssssssary. Tankio. Even it's the only thing we'll remember you for.
Re: President Buhari Explains Why NYSC Is Necessary by Evablizin(f): 6:13pm
Lemme follow NwaAmaikpe and laugh joor
Oga bubu will always come up with one lame story
Re: President Buhari Explains Why NYSC Is Necessary by Hurlarzan139(m): 6:14pm
I tire oo
BroZuma:
Re: President Buhari Explains Why NYSC Is Necessary by SalamRushdie: 6:14pm
Will You Keep Kwayet Mr President
Re: President Buhari Explains Why NYSC Is Necessary by mmb: 6:14pm
Re: President Buhari Explains Why NYSC Is Necessary by rotexteymie(f): 6:14pm
Re: President Buhari Explains Why NYSC Is Necessary by maxiuc(m): 6:14pm
Re: President Buhari Explains Why NYSC Is Necessary by winkmart: 6:15pm
Good
Re: President Buhari Explains Why NYSC Is Necessary by Weneda(m): 6:15pm
This kind President eh. He self no do service but explaining why nysc is necessary
Re: President Buhari Explains Why NYSC Is Necessary by BBBlaze: 6:16pm
Person when no get WAEc cert. Dey explain the importance of NYSC...
Which kin English he wan use?
Ayam not understanding ooo
Re: President Buhari Explains Why NYSC Is Necessary by Fearlez: 6:17pm
The President never came out to condemn the killing of NYSC members by his supporters in 2011 in the north when he lost the presidential elections.
His 97% -5% utterance has divided this country more than NYSC scheme can ever fix.
The illusionary money-wasting scheme should be scrapped ASAP and dispense with .
Re: President Buhari Explains Why NYSC Is Necessary by ibietela2(m): 6:17pm
How many of his children served? What about those top politicians? Where are their kids serving
Re: President Buhari Explains Why NYSC Is Necessary by Kizyte(m): 6:17pm
G
Re: President Buhari Explains Why NYSC Is Necessary by banmee(m): 6:18pm
MhizzAJ:
I agree. Which is why i skipped it completely. And it did not stop me from getting jobs at BAT and Guiness Nigeria among others. While my friends were busy serving i had changed jobs twice. Phucking waste of time.
Re: President Buhari Explains Why NYSC Is Necessary by SHTFguy: 6:19pm
Has Zahra or Yusuf served?
hypocrite!
Re: President Buhari Explains Why NYSC Is Necessary by najaka(f): 6:20pm
dont know what to say...
Re: President Buhari Explains Why NYSC Is Necessary by ajepako(f): 6:20pm
VickyRotex:
Your head dey dia Aburo...
Babangbali/enemyofprgress no fit sing this one oh..
Na only WO he sAbi sing..
Eleregbe omo...
Re: President Buhari Explains Why NYSC Is Necessary by me69: 6:21pm
Vutseck:the entire north will look for you trust me you won't live long
