Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / President Buhari Explains Why NYSC Is Necessary (6354 Views)

Now That NYSC Is A Done Deal, What Next? (how To Prosper After NYSC) / 5 Reasons Why NYSC Should Not Be Scrapped / 10 Reasons Why Nysc Should Be Voluntary (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





In a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari said this while speaking to journalists at his country home after the Eid-el-Kabir prayers on Friday.



“I am always pleased to see corps members in Daura and other parts of the country. From the postings, we get to learn more about other cultures,’’ he said.



The president said the large number of corps members in Daura, mostly from the southern part of the country, was an indication that the dream of a unified Nigeria remained a reality.



Corps members in Daura always throng the president’s residence for the Eid-el-Kabir.



http://fabinfos.com/buhari-explains-nysc-necessary/ ​President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his pleasure, at seeing the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) achieving the purpose of national unity that inspired its creation in 1973.In a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari said this while speaking to journalists at his country home after the Eid-el-Kabir prayers on Friday.“I am always pleased to see corps members in Daura and other parts of the country. From the postings, we get to learn more about other cultures,’’ he said.The president said the large number of corps members in Daura, mostly from the southern part of the country, was an indication that the dream of a unified Nigeria remained a reality.Corps members in Daura always throng the president’s residence for the Eid-el-Kabir. 3 Likes 1 Share

which among his children served in the South







if l can lay my hand on that walking skeleton in a jungle ...oh gush







I'll devour him raw

. 29 Likes 2 Shares



It is a total waste of time It is a total waste of time 6 Likes

He did?



Let us lift our nation high

Under the sun or in the rain

With dedication and selflessness

Nigeria is ours, Nigeria we serve. Youth obey the Clarion callLet us lift our nation highUnder the sun or in the rainWith dedication and selflessnessNigeria is ours, Nigeria we serve. 10 Likes 1 Share

....



I'm indifferent towards youth Service 1 Like

CRAP 1 Like





If NYSC is necessary,

Why didn't he go?



Na wa sha,



Even the dullard has an opinion on matters concerning graduates.

SMH If NYSC is necessary,Why didn't he go?Na wa sha,Even the dullard has an opinion on matters concerning graduates.SMH 9 Likes 1 Share

Vutseck:

which among his children served in the South







if l can lay my hand on that walking skeleton in a jungle ...oh gush







I'll devour him raw

.

Vampire child Vampire child 1 Like 1 Share

Rada rada

How many of the Hausa Muslim women)ladies serve in the south. They are always posted to the north by default. That is not a true sign of national unity. 11 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm the guy just lose

Him do NYSC







PMB I take God name beg you...Increase the Alawi,

Atleast triple it. It is very necesssssssssary. Tankio. Even it's the only thing we'll remember you for. 1 Like





Lemme follow NwaAmaikpe and laugh joor



Oga bubu will always come up with one lame story Lemme follow NwaAmaikpe and laugh joorOga bubu will always come up with one lame story 3 Likes 1 Share

BroZuma:

He did? I tire oo

Will You Keep Kwayet Mr President

[size=8pt][/size]













[size=8pt][/size]

Good

This kind President eh. He self no do service but explaining why nysc is necessary 5 Likes





Which kin English he wan use?



Ayam not understanding ooo Person when no get WAEc cert. Dey explain the importance of NYSC...Which kin English he wan use?Ayam not understanding ooo 5 Likes

The President never came out to condemn the killing of NYSC members by his supporters in 2011 in the north when he lost the presidential elections.



His 97% -5% utterance has divided this country more than NYSC scheme can ever fix.



The illusionary money-wasting scheme should be scrapped ASAP and dispense with . 5 Likes 1 Share

How many of his children served? What about those top politicians? Where are their kids serving

G

MhizzAJ:



It is a total waste of time

I agree. Which is why i skipped it completely. And it did not stop me from getting jobs at BAT and Guiness Nigeria among others. While my friends were busy serving i had changed jobs twice. Phucking waste of time. I agree. Which is why i skipped it completely. And it did not stop me from getting jobs at BAT and Guiness Nigeria among others. While my friends were busy serving i had changed jobs twice. Phucking waste of time. 1 Like

Has Zahra or Yusuf served?



hypocrite!

dont know what to say...

VickyRotex:

Youth obey the Clarion call

Let us lift our nation high

Under the sun or in the rain

With dedication and selflessness

Nigeria is ours, Nigeria we serve.

Your head dey dia Aburo...



Babangbali/enemyofprgress no fit sing this one oh..



Na only WO he sAbi sing..



Eleregbe omo... Your head dey dia Aburo...Babangbali/enemyofprgress no fit sing this one oh..Na only WO he sAbi sing..Eleregbe omo... 2 Likes