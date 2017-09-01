Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Uriel Oputa's Response To Ruggedman's Invitation To An Event Via Twitter (9819 Views)

Uriel Oputa Begs Anthony Joshua To Propose To Her (Video) / BBNaija: Uriel Oputa Begs Her State To Host Her (Video) / BBNaija: Uriel Oputa Opens Wig Store In Lekki (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

















http://www.thearticle.com.ng/celebrity/check-uriels-response-ruggedman-invited-event-via-twitter/ Nigerian rapper, Ruggedman invited former Big Brother Naija housemate, Uriel Oputa to one of his events, but she felt the invite wasn’t proper as he did it on Twitter.

Rubbish.. 3 Likes

Ruggedman you should have invited her over to your place, fvck that her sexy big ass then tell her about the event! 31 Likes

She dey fine money! 1 Like 2 Shares

Hahahah





someone actual invited this ugly obese chick to an event and she's making yanga.







it's true what they say



foolishness is like peak, it's in you 20 Likes 1 Share

Black beauty

Evaberry:

Hahahah





someone actual invited this ugly obese chick to an event and she's making yanga.







it's true what they say



foolishness is like peak, it's in you Chai! Chai! 2 Likes





Lame reply







Ruggeman 2- 0 Uriel Lame replyRuggeman 2- 0 Uriel 10 Likes

Wetin she de feel like. All these substandard celebrities. 9 Likes 1 Share

Ruggedybaba that year

..wonder what happened to Mode9? 1 Like





This Ariel Uriel girl again



I pray my unborn daughters become famous through platforms with dignity and importance 4 Likes

When did they become "friends"... Ruggedman sef 1 Like

This one strong oo

uriel the only curvy girl that doesn't have one kobo sex appeal









Spits on her black useless yansh, face and personality 4 Likes

Somebody please go back in time to 1862 and give Uriel great-grandfather a condom so as to spare us this rubbish.





Was she expecting an invitation via the presidential white house.



Who is she sef? 7 Likes

Hows this on fp and what's up with the pervs. On. Nairaland h$&ny bunch



Rugged man got no chill....... Rugged man got no chill....... 4 Likes

Fame has entered sister Uriel head 2 Likes

Attention seeking







It is called Self esteem.





She has a good sense of self value.

Although Ruggedy baba may not mean it in any way disrespectful but her response also showed that they ain't that close as friends.



He knows better. If they're really that close then he should pick up his phone and dial her up. It's no big deal.



Y'all calling her name's are just being biased , sentimental or ignorant.



Uriel you be correct babe joor. She has a good sense of self value.Although Ruggedy baba may not mean it in any way disrespectful but her response also showed that they ain't that close as friends.He knows better. If they're really that close then he should pick up his phone and dial her up. It's no big deal.Y'all calling her name's are just being biased , sentimental or ignorant.Uriel you be correct babe joor. 9 Likes

Do u take Her to be a cheap girl



Remember what u did to 9ice marriage



ABEg face ur lane





Starless man



Old school 1 Like

This woman no go bad to Bleep sha. Even though she ugly. 1 Like





RuggedMan just fall all Government College boys hand now.



E just dey fall every Ohafia persin hand anyhow.



How low can he get?

If he is not stalking KingTBlakHoc's pornstars, he is famzing a nobody like Uriel.





Such a shame. RuggedMan just fall all Government College boys hand now.E just dey fall every Ohafia persin hand anyhow.How low can he get?If he is not stalking KingTBlakHoc's pornstars, he is famzing a nobody like Uriel.Such a shame. 5 Likes 3 Shares

...... rugeddy baba should learn to do things properly...... afterall all of them nah cele....... add yah own

bamite:

This woman no go bad to Bleep sha. Even though she ugly. Your head dey there , that yansh go good for doggy, one cold bottle of star for you. Your head dey there , that yansh go good for doggy, one cold bottle of star for you.

Girls be forming the know it all..



He said "come through" if you're in town

And the olosho's brain told her i'm inviting you for my ps competition..



Umunwanyi and their level of comprehension.

Evaberry:

Hahahah





someone actual invited this ugly obese chick to an event and she's making yanga.







it's true what they say



foolishness is like peak, it's in you

Rugged Baba I know, Uriel who she be? Seriously it's high time guys develop confidence in themselves, girls too dey form Nonsense these days. Rugged Baba I know, Uriel who she be? Seriously it's high time guys develop confidence in themselves, girls too dey form Nonsense these days.

Pride dey kill thus guy to go. No wonder his life is like that

noscarn91:



Your head dey there , that yansh go good for doggy, one cold bottle of star for you. You be man You be man

Evaberry:

Hahahah





someone actual invited this ugly obese chick to an event and she's making yanga.







it's true what they say



foolishness is like peak, it's in you usu u fine pass her ? upload ur pics let's weigh it. usu u fine pass her? upload ur pics let's weigh it.