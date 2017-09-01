₦airaland Forum

Uriel Oputa's Response To Ruggedman's Invitation To An Event Via Twitter by Kimcutie(m): 3:39pm
Nigerian rapper, Ruggedman invited former Big Brother Naija housemate, Uriel Oputa to one of his events, but she felt the invite wasn’t proper as he did it on Twitter.







Re: Uriel Oputa's Response To Ruggedman's Invitation To An Event Via Twitter by cymontempler: 3:54pm
Rubbish..

Re: Uriel Oputa's Response To Ruggedman's Invitation To An Event Via Twitter by LesbianBoy(m): 4:03pm
Ruggedman you should have invited her over to your place, fvck that her sexy big ass then tell her about the event! angry

Re: Uriel Oputa's Response To Ruggedman's Invitation To An Event Via Twitter by lomprico(m): 4:12pm
She dey fine money! grin

Re: Uriel Oputa's Response To Ruggedman's Invitation To An Event Via Twitter by Evaberry(f): 4:16pm
Hahahah


someone actual invited this ugly obese chick to an event and she's making yanga.



it's true what they say

foolishness is like peak, it's in you

Re: Uriel Oputa's Response To Ruggedman's Invitation To An Event Via Twitter by MhizzAJ(f): 4:17pm
Black beauty
Re: Uriel Oputa's Response To Ruggedman's Invitation To An Event Via Twitter by Kimcutie(m): 4:20pm
Evaberry:
Hahahah


someone actual invited this ugly obese chick to an event and she's making yanga.



it's true what they say

foolishness is like peak, it's in you
Chai!

Re: Uriel Oputa's Response To Ruggedman's Invitation To An Event Via Twitter by Evablizin(f): 4:21pm
shocked

Lame reply



Ruggeman 2- 0 Uriel

Re: Uriel Oputa's Response To Ruggedman's Invitation To An Event Via Twitter by muller101(m): 5:08pm
Wetin she de feel like. All these substandard celebrities.

Re: Uriel Oputa's Response To Ruggedman's Invitation To An Event Via Twitter by BroZuma: 6:26pm
Ruggedybaba that year
..wonder what happened to Mode9?

Re: Uriel Oputa's Response To Ruggedman's Invitation To An Event Via Twitter by izzou(m): 6:26pm
grin

This Ariel Uriel girl again

I pray my unborn daughters become famous through platforms with dignity and importance

Re: Uriel Oputa's Response To Ruggedman's Invitation To An Event Via Twitter by UnknownT: 6:27pm
When did they become "friends"... Ruggedman sef

Re: Uriel Oputa's Response To Ruggedman's Invitation To An Event Via Twitter by brightnelly(f): 6:27pm
This one strong oo
Re: Uriel Oputa's Response To Ruggedman's Invitation To An Event Via Twitter by iamJ(m): 6:27pm
uriel the only curvy girl that doesn't have one kobo sex appeal




Spits on her black useless yansh, face and personality

Re: Uriel Oputa's Response To Ruggedman's Invitation To An Event Via Twitter by alexistaiwo: 6:28pm
Somebody please go back in time to 1862 and give Uriel great-grandfather a condom so as to spare us this rubbish.


Was she expecting an invitation via the presidential white house.

Who is she sef?

Re: Uriel Oputa's Response To Ruggedman's Invitation To An Event Via Twitter by aku626(m): 6:30pm
Hows this on fp and what's up with the pervs. On. Nairaland h$&ny bunch
Re: Uriel Oputa's Response To Ruggedman's Invitation To An Event Via Twitter by noble71(m): 6:30pm
grin
Rugged man got no chill.......

Re: Uriel Oputa's Response To Ruggedman's Invitation To An Event Via Twitter by momentusjay(f): 6:33pm
Fame has entered sister Uriel head

Re: Uriel Oputa's Response To Ruggedman's Invitation To An Event Via Twitter by leofab(f): 6:33pm
Attention seeking
Re: Uriel Oputa's Response To Ruggedman's Invitation To An Event Via Twitter by Sleyanya1(m): 6:34pm
grin wink


It is called Self esteem.


She has a good sense of self value.
Although Ruggedy baba may not mean it in any way disrespectful but her response also showed that they ain't that close as friends.

He knows better. If they're really that close then he should pick up his phone and dial her up. It's no big deal.

Y'all calling her name's are just being biased , sentimental or ignorant.

Uriel you be correct babe joor.

Re: Uriel Oputa's Response To Ruggedman's Invitation To An Event Via Twitter by olusola200: 6:39pm
Do u take Her to be a cheap girl

Remember what u did to 9ice marriage

ABEg face ur lane


Starless man

Old school

Re: Uriel Oputa's Response To Ruggedman's Invitation To An Event Via Twitter by bamite(m): 6:39pm
This woman no go bad to Bleep sha. Even though she ugly.

Re: Uriel Oputa's Response To Ruggedman's Invitation To An Event Via Twitter by NwaAmaikpe: 6:41pm
shocked

RuggedMan just fall all Government College boys hand now.

E just dey fall every Ohafia persin hand anyhow.

How low can he get?
If he is not stalking KingTBlakHoc's pornstars, he is famzing a nobody like Uriel.


Such a shame.

Re: Uriel Oputa's Response To Ruggedman's Invitation To An Event Via Twitter by rodrirodri(m): 6:42pm
...... rugeddy baba should learn to do things properly...... afterall all of them nah cele....... add yah own
Re: Uriel Oputa's Response To Ruggedman's Invitation To An Event Via Twitter by noscarn91(m): 6:52pm
bamite:
This woman no go bad to Bleep sha. Even though she ugly.
Your head dey there , that yansh go good for doggy, one cold bottle of star for you.
Re: Uriel Oputa's Response To Ruggedman's Invitation To An Event Via Twitter by okenwaa(m): 6:52pm
Girls be forming the know it all..

He said "come through" if you're in town
And the olosho's brain told her i'm inviting you for my ps competition..

Umunwanyi and their level of comprehension.
Re: Uriel Oputa's Response To Ruggedman's Invitation To An Event Via Twitter by deltateam: 6:52pm
Evaberry:
Hahahah


someone actual invited this ugly obese chick to an event and she's making yanga.



it's true what they say

foolishness is like peak, it's in you

Rugged Baba I know, Uriel who she be? Seriously it's high time guys develop confidence in themselves, girls too dey form Nonsense these days.
Re: Uriel Oputa's Response To Ruggedman's Invitation To An Event Via Twitter by Awoo88: 6:57pm
Pride dey kill thus guy to go. No wonder his life is like that
Re: Uriel Oputa's Response To Ruggedman's Invitation To An Event Via Twitter by bamite(m): 6:59pm
noscarn91:

Your head dey there , that yansh go good for doggy, one cold bottle of star for you.
You be man wink
Re: Uriel Oputa's Response To Ruggedman's Invitation To An Event Via Twitter by Edum13656: 6:59pm
Evaberry:
Hahahah


someone actual invited this ugly obese chick to an event and she's making yanga.



it's true what they say

foolishness is like peak, it's in you
usu u fine pass her? upload ur pics let's weigh it.
Re: Uriel Oputa's Response To Ruggedman's Invitation To An Event Via Twitter by crunchyg(m): 7:01pm
Uriel my drama queen, I love you sha

