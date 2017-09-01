₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Makurdi Flood: Rita Dominic Reaches Out To The People Of Benue by oluwabless1: 3:41pm
Actress Rita Domici has reached out to the peole of Benue who currenbtly have their state ravaged by flood.
She shared the photo of a block of flats that have been taken over by the flood.
Prying for the inhabitants of the state, Rita asked that people let her know of any relief organisations in the state so she could help the people in whatever way she can.
She wrote:
Just hearing this sad news about the flood in Benue state.. our thoughts and prayers are with everyone there..�� if anyone knows of any genuine relief organizations working to help displaced people, please let me know so I can post it and also help out in anyway I can.. Thanks
https://www.instagram.com/p/BYf-hzJBhds/?hl=en
2 Likes
|Re: Makurdi Flood: Rita Dominic Reaches Out To The People Of Benue by flawlessT(f): 6:30pm
God bless u... FTC on this 1st, you all know wat that means ya?
|Re: Makurdi Flood: Rita Dominic Reaches Out To The People Of Benue by Obi404: 6:30pm
FlawlessT your network fast ooo, see as you grab ftc!! ! Within miliseconds
|Re: Makurdi Flood: Rita Dominic Reaches Out To The People Of Benue by kingxsamz(m): 6:31pm
k
|Re: Makurdi Flood: Rita Dominic Reaches Out To The People Of Benue by aku626(m): 6:31pm
And our money?
|Re: Makurdi Flood: Rita Dominic Reaches Out To The People Of Benue by mrpotter(m): 6:31pm
Nice of her
|Re: Makurdi Flood: Rita Dominic Reaches Out To The People Of Benue by makooma: 6:32pm
U are blessed.
|Re: Makurdi Flood: Rita Dominic Reaches Out To The People Of Benue by slidesorter: 6:32pm
Ok
|Re: Makurdi Flood: Rita Dominic Reaches Out To The People Of Benue by deebrain(m): 6:32pm
God help us
|Re: Makurdi Flood: Rita Dominic Reaches Out To The People Of Benue by Ugboamaka: 6:33pm
Good gesture, God bless you
|Re: Makurdi Flood: Rita Dominic Reaches Out To The People Of Benue by flawlessT(f): 6:34pm
Obi404:Today na 1st na... Na so good luck dey start noni
|Re: Makurdi Flood: Rita Dominic Reaches Out To The People Of Benue by bamite(m): 6:34pm
I'm in benue, she should send to my acct.
|Re: Makurdi Flood: Rita Dominic Reaches Out To The People Of Benue by yinkslinks(m): 6:34pm
Julius see ur life
|Re: Makurdi Flood: Rita Dominic Reaches Out To The People Of Benue by Henryyy(m): 6:35pm
This lady strikes me as one of the few genuinely kind-hearted Nigerian celebrities. God bless you Rita.
|Re: Makurdi Flood: Rita Dominic Reaches Out To The People Of Benue by Obi404: 6:36pm
flawlessT:Too fast, happy new month though, your Dp is
|Re: Makurdi Flood: Rita Dominic Reaches Out To The People Of Benue by 9izone(f): 6:36pm
Nwanne Madu
Onyenwanyi gbagi ume
|Re: Makurdi Flood: Rita Dominic Reaches Out To The People Of Benue by bigass123(m): 6:37pm
Rita Dominic..
She don change oh.. Picture doesn't look like her one bit.
|Re: Makurdi Flood: Rita Dominic Reaches Out To The People Of Benue by tochieee: 6:38pm
noted some Nigerian celebrities will be posting pray for Texas. thank u rita
|Re: Makurdi Flood: Rita Dominic Reaches Out To The People Of Benue by DabuIIIT: 6:38pm
If her name were Rita Omenkka,she would've cared less,she wud rather be more concerned about the activities and affairs of Ipob/Kanu/Igbo
2 Likes
|Re: Makurdi Flood: Rita Dominic Reaches Out To The People Of Benue by flawlessT(f): 6:40pm
Obi404:Thanks dear... Wish u same
|Re: Makurdi Flood: Rita Dominic Reaches Out To The People Of Benue by Goddygee(m): 6:40pm
flawlessT:Dammn
1 Like
|Re: Makurdi Flood: Rita Dominic Reaches Out To The People Of Benue by piagetskinner(m): 6:40pm
the flood this year is the worst ever... I'm starting to think water was released somewhere
|Re: Makurdi Flood: Rita Dominic Reaches Out To The People Of Benue by NwaAmaikpe: 6:44pm
The things women do to get husbands...
But husband no go still gree come.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Makurdi Flood: Rita Dominic Reaches Out To The People Of Benue by Dainikel(m): 6:45pm
May God comfort those who lost someone/thing in the Benue flood & the Houston hurricane
|Re: Makurdi Flood: Rita Dominic Reaches Out To The People Of Benue by Evablizin(f): 6:46pm
Thanks Aunty
|Re: Makurdi Flood: Rita Dominic Reaches Out To The People Of Benue by joepentwo(m): 6:46pm
Dnt worry God wil bless u widt a productive man nd you shall Mary by force! 4g LTE
|Re: Makurdi Flood: Rita Dominic Reaches Out To The People Of Benue by flawlessT(f): 6:47pm
Goddygee:
|Re: Makurdi Flood: Rita Dominic Reaches Out To The People Of Benue by Obi404: 6:48pm
flawlessT:My pleasure, but this is not my real moniker, my main one is Kim.cutie , I had to put dot to avoid unnecessary mention, just using this one to post on FP posts
|Re: Makurdi Flood: Rita Dominic Reaches Out To The People Of Benue by toocoded: 6:50pm
Nice one.. ..other celebs should follow suit
1 Like
|Re: Makurdi Flood: Rita Dominic Reaches Out To The People Of Benue by cumbak60: 6:56pm
A beautiful woman with a beautiful heart.
|Re: Makurdi Flood: Rita Dominic Reaches Out To The People Of Benue by basseyurom: 6:58pm
that's is very good
|Re: Makurdi Flood: Rita Dominic Reaches Out To The People Of Benue by Edum13656: 7:02pm
this one nobody don talk marriage; Nigeria don better.
