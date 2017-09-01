



Actress Rita Domici has reached out to the peole of Benue who currenbtly have their state ravaged by flood.



She shared the photo of a block of flats that have been taken over by the flood.





Prying for the inhabitants of the state, Rita asked that people let her know of any relief organisations in the state so she could help the people in whatever way she can.



She wrote:







Just hearing this sad news about the flood in Benue state.. our thoughts and prayers are with everyone there..�� if anyone knows of any genuine relief organizations working to help displaced people, please let me know so I can post it and also help out in anyway I can.. Thanks



