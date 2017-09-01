₦airaland Forum

Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by exlinklodge: 6:51pm
What a sad!! news reaching us today of all days. A vehicle just crashed into a large crowd of Muslim worshipers at the Eid-El Kabir prayer ground in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State.

The accident claimed the live of two people and left dozens of other worshipers injured. An angry mob descended on the driver, who was rescued by policemen at the venue.

One of the policemen, Joseph Adejuwon, was mobbed to death as he fought to save the driver. The driver was then arrested while the injured were taken to hospital for medical attention.

Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said one of the deceased was a policeman and an orderly to a Divisional Police Officer.

RIP


Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by NwaAmaikpe: 6:52pm
shocked

Am I confused or did I really read that faithfuls at a prayer ground killed a policeman for trying to prevent an unlucky driver from being killed by them?


I love this religion.

30 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by Evablizin(f): 6:53pm
Kai This is bad very bad Rip
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by ekensi01(m): 6:57pm
And Allah can't save his own?

Remember what they where saying during obulu shoting. grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin
No RIP

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by Obi404: 7:04pm
sad
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by Dutchey(m): 7:04pm
Nigeria's victory has overshadowed any bad feelings/sympathy am supposed to have.....am just too happy
Like if Nigeria made ya day....coz they made mine grin

1 Like

Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by nairavsdollars: 7:04pm
Ahusubilai Mina Shaytan Rojim....seems the car is for a wedding or engagement ceremony
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by Dubby6(m): 7:05pm
angry angry
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by fuckerstard: 7:05pm
ekensi01:
And Allah can't save his own?


Remember what they where saying during obulu shoting.
grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

No RIP

Your family members are next, animal.

3 Likes

Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by EmeeNaka: 7:05pm
That's bad.
May the soul of the deceased Rest In Peace.
Quick recovery to the injured.
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by smartty68(m): 7:05pm
Islam = Violence

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by MDsambo: 7:05pm
ekensi01:
And Allah can't save his own?


Remember what they where saying during obulu shoting.
grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

No RIP


A father that cant save his own son from being crossified is that one a father? and how could the same father save his children from the Ozubulu massacre

4 Likes

Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by richidinho(m): 7:05pm
This thing is evil
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by free2ryhme: 7:05pm
Hw did the driver got off the ground and made his way to the prayer ground?

Was it a mechanical issue or deliberate?
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by Angy55(f): 7:05pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

Am I confused or did I really read that faithfuls at a prayer ground killed a policeman for trying to prevent an unlucky driver from being killed?


I love this religion.

Ask them a million times, they would defend themselves with useless facts

6 Likes

Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by Rtopzy(f): 7:06pm
Joseph a police man was mobbed to death for trying to save the driver? Joseph, you did a great thing I salute you great hero.
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by obajoey(m): 7:06pm
Faithfuls.
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by ceeroh(m): 7:06pm
.
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by davido2017(m): 7:06pm
Oluwa oo
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by Bills2307(m): 7:07pm
ekensi01:
And Allah can't save his own?


Remember what they where saying during obulu shoting.
grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

No RIP
you ll die
rip too

Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by babtunns(m): 7:07pm
ekensi01:
And Allah can't save his own?

Remember what they where saying during obulu shoting. grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin
No RIP



Haha! receive sense
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by free2ryhme: 7:08pm
Religion of peace people killed policeman

This religion sha grin

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by Keneking: 7:09pm
So Policeman died too
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by cyberdurable(m): 7:09pm
angry
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by cyberdurable(m): 7:09pm
grin
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by 7Alexander(m): 7:09pm
Quite ironic!!

Faithfuls praying in a Praying Ground mobbed to death a policeman who was doing his job by trying to stop an unlucky driver from being killed.

So, after killing the policeman, did they go back to their prayers, or what?

The hypocrisy of religion though

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by dangotesmummy: 7:10pm
grin grin grin grin grin
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

Am I confused or did I really read that faithfuls at a prayer ground killed a policeman for trying to prevent an unlucky driver from being killed by them?


I love this religion.
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by dangotesmummy: 7:12pm
Mohammed followers and violence grin

Where's that Zuma picture sef grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by ipobarecriminals: 7:12pm
sad sad angry
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by AFONJAPIG(f): 7:13pm
I dare Yoruba Muslims to torch that car ... lesser Muslims indeed grin grin grin
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by SalamRushdie: 7:14pm
Craziness all round ..
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by dangotesmummy: 7:14pm
grin cheesy grin cheesy grin

So like after mobbing him to death, they'll continue their prayers grin


Alahuuuuuu akkk grin

Mohammed must be masturbating now grin
7Alexander:
Quite ironic!!

Faithfuls praying in a Praying Ground mobbed to death a policeman who was doing his job by trying to stop an unlucky driver from being killed.

The hypocrisy of religion though

3 Likes 1 Share

