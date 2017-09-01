₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured
What a sad!! news reaching us today of all days. A vehicle just crashed into a large crowd of Muslim worshipers at the Eid-El Kabir prayer ground in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State.
The accident claimed the live of two people and left dozens of other worshipers injured. An angry mob descended on the driver, who was rescued by policemen at the venue.
One of the policemen, Joseph Adejuwon, was mobbed to death as he fought to save the driver. The driver was then arrested while the injured were taken to hospital for medical attention.
Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said one of the deceased was a policeman and an orderly to a Divisional Police Officer.
RIP
|Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by NwaAmaikpe: 6:52pm
Am I confused or did I really read that faithfuls at a prayer ground killed a policeman for trying to prevent an unlucky driver from being killed by them?
I love this religion.
|Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by Evablizin(f): 6:53pm
Kai This is bad very bad Rip
|Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by ekensi01(m): 6:57pm
And Allah can't save his own?
Remember what they where saying during obulu shoting.
No RIP
|Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by Obi404: 7:04pm
Nigeria's victory has overshadowed any bad feelings/sympathy am supposed to have.....am just too happy
Like if Nigeria made ya day....coz they made mine
|Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by nairavsdollars: 7:04pm
Ahusubilai Mina Shaytan Rojim....seems the car is for a wedding or engagement ceremony
|Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by Dubby6(m): 7:05pm
ekensi01:
Your family members are next, animal.
|Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by EmeeNaka: 7:05pm
That's bad.
May the soul of the deceased Rest In Peace.
Quick recovery to the injured.
|Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by smartty68(m): 7:05pm
Islam = Violence
|Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by MDsambo: 7:05pm
ekensi01:
A father that cant save his own son from being crossified is that one a father? and how could the same father save his children from the Ozubulu massacre
|Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by richidinho(m): 7:05pm
This thing is evil
|Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by free2ryhme: 7:05pm
Hw did the driver got off the ground and made his way to the prayer ground?
Was it a mechanical issue or deliberate?
|Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by Angy55(f): 7:05pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Ask them a million times, they would defend themselves with useless facts
|Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by Rtopzy(f): 7:06pm
Joseph a police man was mobbed to death for trying to save the driver? Joseph, you did a great thing I salute you great hero.
|Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by obajoey(m): 7:06pm
Faithfuls.
|Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by ceeroh(m): 7:06pm
|Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by davido2017(m): 7:06pm
Oluwa oo
|Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by Bills2307(m): 7:07pm
ekensi01:you ll die
rip too
|Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by babtunns(m): 7:07pm
ekensi01:
Haha! receive sense
|Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by free2ryhme: 7:08pm
Religion of peace people killed policeman
This religion sha
|Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by Keneking: 7:09pm
So Policeman died too
|Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by cyberdurable(m): 7:09pm
|Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by 7Alexander(m): 7:09pm
Quite ironic!!
Faithfuls praying in a Praying Ground mobbed to death a policeman who was doing his job by trying to stop an unlucky driver from being killed.
So, after killing the policeman, did they go back to their prayers, or what?
The hypocrisy of religion though
|Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by dangotesmummy: 7:10pm
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by dangotesmummy: 7:12pm
Mohammed followers and violence
Where's that Zuma picture sef
|Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by AFONJAPIG(f): 7:13pm
I dare Yoruba Muslims to torch that car ... lesser Muslims indeed
|Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by SalamRushdie: 7:14pm
Craziness all round ..
|Re: Eid-el-kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured by dangotesmummy: 7:14pm
So like after mobbing him to death, they'll continue their prayers
Alahuuuuuu akkk
Mohammed must be masturbating now
7Alexander:
