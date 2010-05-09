₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Friday, 01 September 2017 at 09:51 PM
Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Player Rating by Jarus(m): 8:07pm
A fantastic performance from the Super Eagles. Embarrassed the African champions to the utter shock of everyone. Started slowly with Cameroun calling the shots for the first 15 minutes before Eagles got into the game and got one of their best results in two decades.
Anyway, here is how the individual players performed.
1, EZENWA
Fantastic saves. Uncommon confidence. Good entertainment. When you consider the fact that the jeeper at the other end was the keeper that was in post for the Ajax team that got to Europa final just last year, you have to give the home-based Nigerian kudos. 8/10
2, SHEHU
The former (?) Kano Pillars player who plays can also play as a DM did good job as a left back and like he is gotten the shirt for keeps. Good use of ball. Good connection with the Genk man at the right wing with him. Good game. 7/10
3, ECHIEJILE
Age catching up in him but decent performance. Didn't help attack much but did a decent job in defence. Did a couple of stoppages, but can do better in speed. 5/10
4, ONAZI
Onazi was left at the front of the back 4 while the other DM, Ndidi, played deeper into the midfield, for the bettet part of the game. Hard marking as usual, even though a couple of missteps. Pushed forward ince and got the assist for the final goal. 6/10
5, EKONG
Initially struggled with the attack of the Indomitable lions, with a couple of slips. Lucky not to have given away a goaling the opening minutes. Later picked up. Good job in defence to stop Vincent Abubakar and the daring attavk of the Lions. 6/10
6, BALOGUN
Leon combined well with Ekong to stop the admittedly ineffectively attack of the men from Cameroun. Looked like the better of the two central defenders. Neat job too. 7/10
7, SIMON
Was largely anonymous in the first half. Not able to do his trademark tricks, but a moment of brilliance from him got the Nigerian team the thirsd goal. 6/10
8, NDIDI
Alongside Mikel, ruled the midfield. Tried pushing forward a couple of times too. Good support for Mikel. 7/10
9, IGHALO
I was initially worried by the way he was pocketed by the Camerounian defenders and was second-guessing the one-man attack system. But he scored a typical number 9 goal - chance comes, take it. Good work in cutting the Camerounian defender and world class finish. Good work in selking dummy to the two Camerounian markers for the second goal too. His breaking the duck helped bring SE back into the game. 8/10
10, MIKEL
Well, again, showed class. A goal and an assist, and the initiator of the attack that got another goal, what else can one ask for. Clearly showed the France-based Camerounian midfielders he wasn't rheir mate. Good leadership too. 9/10.
11, MOSES
Another class display. Proved he was a senior man. Missed one or two scorin chancea but his goal and overall contribution cannot be donwplayed. He and Mikel were clearly the moat creative on the field. Little wonder the team went almost flat again after the exit of the duo. 8/10
SUBS
IHEANACHO
Good positioning to score the final goal. 6/10
AGU
Tried his best to continue where Mikel stopped. Not bad in control of the midfield. 6/10
MUSA
Unrated. Not seen.
COACH ROHR
Good job. Great selection, especially with cjoice of keeper and starting Mikel and benching Musa and Iheanacho, which many coaches may not have done. 8/10
Lalasticlala - 10/10
Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Player Rating by CHINE55(m): 8:16pm
Front page bound. Man of the match is V.Moses
Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Player Rating by Tolexander: 8:18pm
Spectators at the stadium - 10/10
Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Player Rating by Tolexander: 8:19pm
CHINE55:we had men of the match, not man of the match!
Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Player Rating by michoade: 8:20pm
Correction bro, Daniel Akpeyi (former warri wolves) goalkeeper plays for ajax capetown in south africa not ajax amsterdam.
Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Player Rating by Tolexander: 8:21pm
michoade:you are right bro
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Player Rating by lexyman(m): 8:24pm
Nice work Jarus ! but not satisfied with Leon's rating ,he deserves 8.5/10 , he made the cameroonian striker looked ordinary , made a couple of good clearance ...
Moses deserves 9.5/10 .
Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Player Rating by Realdeals(m): 8:32pm
Jarus rating.
Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Player Rating by Afritop(m): 8:35pm
WE ARE BEST TEAM IN AFRICAN FOOTBALL. WE TAUGHT THE CAN DEFENDING CHAMPIONS THAT FOOTBALL NA SENSE AND SKILL
Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Player Rating by ilori1930(m): 8:39pm
michoade:But Daniel Akpeyi was not mentioned in his post
Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Player Rating by mazimee(m): 8:45pm
lexyman:
As in ehn... Balogun was extra good at the defence, world class defense.
Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Player Rating by Toluwarni(m): 8:46pm
Moses is by far Nigeria's best player
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Player Rating by AlienWriter(m): 8:48pm
Nice one. I think all the players did really well. N14,000,000 Team.
Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Player Rating by Xlad(m): 8:51pm
nice game
Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Player Rating by Elnino4ladies: 9:07pm
Mikel man of the match
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Player Rating by danyero(m): 9:13pm
I think Leon Balogun deserves a 9/10, he was world class.
The least rating should be 7/10, the boys were really super and remember Cameroon are the reigning African championships.
Commentators -1/10
Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Player Rating by Franco93: 9:16pm
Cameron is of no match to our super eagles. Quote me anywhere
Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Player Rating by iluvpomo(m): 9:17pm
Super Eagles was SUPER today ... made my weekend!
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Player Rating by jejemanito: 9:17pm
Disagree with Leon Balogun's rating.
That guy deserve nothing less than 8/10
In fact Buhari should appoint him as the Minister of Defence of the Federal Republic.
Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Player Rating by barackodam: 9:17pm
Na so, dem really try today sha
You got Onazi right, he was the only player I didn't notice throughout the entire game, I mean, I didn't even see him at all, until he got the assist.
Nigeria has a way of casting tickets sha, person stake 10k on top u1.5 in half time, another, 20k on top u2.5 in full time.....
I stayed law both of them
Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Player Rating by OluDare01(m): 9:19pm
SHEHU played right back, not left back
Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Player Rating by djosh4(m): 9:19pm
#OyinboWall
Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Player Rating by GreenMavro: 9:19pm
I had to check my TV well to be sure it was Nigeria that was playing wen I saw the scoreline
Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Player Rating by EmekaBlue(m): 9:19pm
Me 10/10 for my support
Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Player Rating by QuietHammer(m): 9:19pm
We had the lions for dinner.
Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Player Rating by chris4gold(m): 9:20pm
Nice 1
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Player Rating by SexyNairalander(m): 9:20pm
Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Player Rating by introvertedsoul: 9:20pm
Mikel / Leon
Moses
Ighalo
In that order.
Its however scary that we are yet to produce a potential replacement for Mikel in the event of his retirement, as I am yet to see any midfielder capable of dictating and coordinating the the play apart from him.
Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Player Rating by reyscrub(m): 9:21pm
Good
Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Player Rating by elibest360(m): 9:21pm
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Player Rating by sorepco(m): 9:22pm
I will give balogun 10 and moses 9. I would have given the keeper 9 but his playfulness and nonchalance takes him to 7!! Well done lads.
CHINE55:
Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Player Rating by tooth4tooth: 9:22pm
I disagree with some of the ratings
Moses ........................9
Leon Balogun................8
