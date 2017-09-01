₦airaland Forum

Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match?

Barca Vs PSG ; Was The Match Fixed? / Victor Moses Wins Man Of The Match Award As Fans React To His Tweet / 2018 World Cup Qualifiers: Nigeria Vs Algeria - Who Is Your Man Of The March?

Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by Officialzeusbet: 8:33pm
Still on the Nigeria Vs Cameroon match grin grin

Nigeria 4 - Cameroon 0

Whats your feel about this match... Give your Opinions

1 Share

Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by Ever8054: 8:34pm
victor Moses...

28 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by Officialzeusbet: 8:37pm
Ever8054:
victor Moses...
Guy you bamm..

So why do you think victor is best preferred to others??
Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by Bitcoin1000(f): 8:38pm
Emmanuel Udom














6 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by Officialzeusbet: 8:40pm
Bitcoin1000:
Emmanuel Udom

There is something about that Emmanuel guy..

But make sense.. Dope.

But who could ever thought Nigeria go just flog Cameroon 4 zero..

That was a good one

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by Bitcoin1000(f): 8:43pm
Officialzeusbet:


There is something about that Emmanuel guy..

But make sense.. Dope.

But who could ever thought Nigeria go just flog Cameroon 4 zero..

That was a good one


Don't know oo


I just want to fucck him

4 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by Officialzeusbet: 8:48pm
Bitcoin1000:



Don't know oo


I just want to fucck him


Abeg o, dnt do that so that he will be able to play our next match..

grin grin
#BetOnWinning

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by NorthSide: 8:50pm
Bitcoin1000:


Don't know oo

I just want to fucck him

Bobrisky spotted

9 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by Officialzeusbet: 8:51pm
NorthSide:



Bobrisky spotted

looooool grin grin
Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by Arsenalholic(m): 8:58pm
First half: Mikel Obi ran the show in conjunction with Victor Moses.

But he faded away a little in the 2nd half. That's understandable, considering he's just returning from injury.

Overall, Moses was head and shoulders above everyone on the pitch. He sent fear down the spines of the Cameroonian defense and never faltered in his defensive duties. Top performance.

A big shoutout to Messrs. Onazi and Ndidi -- that's a tough midfield pairing. They put in a lot of dirty work today.

Also, Leon Balogun is a leader in defense. Dude is good.

Up the Eagles.

16 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by Officialzeusbet: 9:04pm
Arsenalholic:
First half: Mikel Obi ran the show in conjunction with Victor Moses.

But he faded away a little in the 2nd half. That's understandable, considering he's just returning from injury.

Overall, Moses was head and shoulders above everyone on the pitch. He sent fear down the spines of the Cameroonian defense and never faltered in his defensive duties. Top performance.

A big shoutout to Messrs. Onazi and Ndidi -- that's a tough midfield pairing. They put in a lot of dirty work today.

Also, Leon Balogun is a leader in defense. Dude is good.

Up the Eagles.

Our big brother Moses the eagles head seems to av impressed many of us in the match.. Every second of the match after our first two goals was nerve relaxing.. Could smile after the third and at the fourth was just chilling with a cup on our #NigeriaKunu drink..

At least, lots of ticket winnings on zeusbet.co brings more joy to the heart grin grin

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by michoade: 9:05pm
And the man of the match is . . . . Odegbami

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by Officialzeusbet: 9:06pm
michoade:
And the man of the match is
.
.
.
.
Odegbami


O boy another one here o.. Odegbemi!
Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by mazimee(m): 9:07pm
The keeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, he made my day with all the fun he added to the team.

He was good at keeping the goal and keeping the fun . He was confident too

12 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by PROPHETmichael: 9:10pm
Bitcoin1000:



Don't know oo


I just want to fucck him

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by jejemanito: 9:22pm
LB

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by EmekaBlue(m): 9:23pm
V.moses...up chelsea

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by JORDAN202: 9:23pm
THE MAN OF THE MATCH IS GOV-UDOM WHO NOW OWES THE EAGLES $40,000USD !

12 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by danduj(m): 9:23pm
Victor moses.They way d guy plays just dey give me joy
We really missed him in d last match

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by barackodam: 9:23pm
Mikel!

2 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by kokoA(m): 9:23pm
My man of the match is that second commentator. grin

2 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by Homeboiy(m): 9:23pm
man of the match is troost ekong

he even won it

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by alphaconde(m): 9:24pm
salah

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by Chascop: 9:24pm
NwaAmaikpe

6 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by SexyNairalander(m): 9:24pm
1 Like

Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by AnkaraStyles(f): 9:24pm
My man of the match is....

My Signature

I don't watch football joor cool cool

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by fitprince: 9:24pm
Bitcoin1000:



Don't know oo


I just want to fucck him
are you gay?

2 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by webincomeplus(m): 9:24pm
Governor Udom.

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by kalananta(m): 9:24pm
all 11 men

2 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by Yusfunoble(m): 9:24pm
grin

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by carzola(m): 9:24pm
Who was that cute guy on our bench... grin grin grin


man of the match very hard to pick
our lads played well..

its between Victor mose, Mike Obi, and Leon Balogun.

2 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by zephry(m): 9:24pm
Bitcoin1000:



Don't know oo


I just want to fucck him

1 Like

Viewing this topic:

