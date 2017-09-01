₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by Officialzeusbet: 8:33pm
Still on the Nigeria Vs Cameroon match
Nigeria 4 - Cameroon 0
Whats your feel about this match... Give your Opinions
1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by Ever8054: 8:34pm
victor Moses...
28 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by Officialzeusbet: 8:37pm
Ever8054:Guy you bamm..
So why do you think victor is best preferred to others??
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by Bitcoin1000(f): 8:38pm
Emmanuel Udom
6 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by Officialzeusbet: 8:40pm
Bitcoin1000:
There is something about that Emmanuel guy..
But make sense.. Dope.
But who could ever thought Nigeria go just flog Cameroon 4 zero..
That was a good one
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by Bitcoin1000(f): 8:43pm
Officialzeusbet:
Don't know oo
I just want to fucck him
4 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by Officialzeusbet: 8:48pm
Bitcoin1000:
Abeg o, dnt do that so that he will be able to play our next match..
#BetOnWinning
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by NorthSide: 8:50pm
Bitcoin1000:
Bobrisky spotted
9 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by Officialzeusbet: 8:51pm
NorthSide:
looooool
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by Arsenalholic(m): 8:58pm
First half: Mikel Obi ran the show in conjunction with Victor Moses.
But he faded away a little in the 2nd half. That's understandable, considering he's just returning from injury.
Overall, Moses was head and shoulders above everyone on the pitch. He sent fear down the spines of the Cameroonian defense and never faltered in his defensive duties. Top performance.
A big shoutout to Messrs. Onazi and Ndidi -- that's a tough midfield pairing. They put in a lot of dirty work today.
Also, Leon Balogun is a leader in defense. Dude is good.
Up the Eagles.
16 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by Officialzeusbet: 9:04pm
Arsenalholic:
Our big brother Moses the eagles head seems to av impressed many of us in the match.. Every second of the match after our first two goals was nerve relaxing.. Could smile after the third and at the fourth was just chilling with a cup on our #NigeriaKunu drink..
At least, lots of ticket winnings on zeusbet.co brings more joy to the heart
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by michoade: 9:05pm
And the man of the match is . . . . Odegbami
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by Officialzeusbet: 9:06pm
michoade:
O boy another one here o.. Odegbemi!
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by mazimee(m): 9:07pm
The keeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, he made my day with all the fun he added to the team.
He was good at keeping the goal and keeping the fun . He was confident too
12 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by PROPHETmichael: 9:10pm
Bitcoin1000:
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by jejemanito: 9:22pm
LB
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by EmekaBlue(m): 9:23pm
V.moses...up chelsea
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by JORDAN202: 9:23pm
THE MAN OF THE MATCH IS GOV-UDOM WHO NOW OWES THE EAGLES $40,000USD !
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by danduj(m): 9:23pm
Victor moses.They way d guy plays just dey give me joy
We really missed him in d last match
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by barackodam: 9:23pm
Mikel!
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by kokoA(m): 9:23pm
My man of the match is that second commentator.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by Homeboiy(m): 9:23pm
man of the match is troost ekong
he even won it
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by alphaconde(m): 9:24pm
salah
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by Chascop: 9:24pm
NwaAmaikpe
6 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by SexyNairalander(m): 9:24pm
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by AnkaraStyles(f): 9:24pm
My man of the match is....
My Signature
I don't watch football joor
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by fitprince: 9:24pm
Bitcoin1000:are you gay?
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by webincomeplus(m): 9:24pm
Governor Udom.
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by kalananta(m): 9:24pm
all 11 men
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by Yusfunoble(m): 9:24pm
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by carzola(m): 9:24pm
Who was that cute guy on our bench...
man of the match very hard to pick
our lads played well..
its between Victor mose, Mike Obi, and Leon Balogun.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? by zephry(m): 9:24pm
Bitcoin1000:
1 Like
