Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Who Is Your Man Of The Match? (6334 Views)

Barca Vs PSG ; Was The Match Fixed? / Victor Moses Wins Man Of The Match Award As Fans React To His Tweet / 2018 World Cup Qualifiers: Nigeria Vs Algeria - Who Is Your Man Of The March? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Nigeria 4 - Cameroon 0



Whats your feel about this match... Give your Opinions Still on the Nigeria Vs Cameroon matchNigeria 4 - Cameroon 0Whats your feel about this match... Give your Opinions 1 Share

victor Moses... 28 Likes

Ever8054:

victor Moses... Guy you bamm..



So why do you think victor is best preferred to others?? Guy you bamm..So why do you think victor is best preferred to others??

Emmanuel Udom





























PLEASE CHECK MY PROFILE, TAKE BOLD STEPS AND BE FINANCIALLY FREE FOR LIFE 6 Likes

Bitcoin1000:

Emmanuel Udom

There is something about that Emmanuel guy..



But make sense.. Dope.



But who could ever thought Nigeria go just flog Cameroon 4 zero..



That was a good one There is something about that Emmanuel guy..But make sense.. Dope.But who could ever thought Nigeria go just flog Cameroon 4 zero..That was a good one 1 Like

Officialzeusbet:





There is something about that Emmanuel guy..



But make sense.. Dope.



But who could ever thought Nigeria go just flog Cameroon 4 zero..



That was a good one



Don't know oo





I just want to fucck him Don't know ooI just want to fucck him 4 Likes

Bitcoin1000:







Don't know oo





I just want to fucck him



Abeg o, dnt do that so that he will be able to play our next match..





#BetOnWinning Abeg o, dnt do that so that he will be able to play our next match..#BetOnWinning 1 Like 1 Share

Bitcoin1000:





Don't know oo



I just want to fucck him

Bobrisky spotted Bobrisky spotted 9 Likes

NorthSide:







Bobrisky spotted

looooool looooool

First half: Mikel Obi ran the show in conjunction with Victor Moses.



But he faded away a little in the 2nd half. That's understandable, considering he's just returning from injury.



Overall, Moses was head and shoulders above everyone on the pitch. He sent fear down the spines of the Cameroonian defense and never faltered in his defensive duties. Top performance.



A big shoutout to Messrs. Onazi and Ndidi -- that's a tough midfield pairing. They put in a lot of dirty work today.



Also, Leon Balogun is a leader in defense. Dude is good.



Up the Eagles. 16 Likes

Arsenalholic:

First half: Mikel Obi ran the show in conjunction with Victor Moses.



But he faded away a little in the 2nd half. That's understandable, considering he's just returning from injury.



Overall, Moses was head and shoulders above everyone on the pitch. He sent fear down the spines of the Cameroonian defense and never faltered in his defensive duties. Top performance.



A big shoutout to Messrs. Onazi and Ndidi -- that's a tough midfield pairing. They put in a lot of dirty work today.



Also, Leon Balogun is a leader in defense. Dude is good.



Up the Eagles.

Our big brother Moses the eagles head seems to av impressed many of us in the match.. Every second of the match after our first two goals was nerve relaxing.. Could smile after the third and at the fourth was just chilling with a cup on our #NigeriaKunu drink..



At least, lots of ticket winnings on zeusbet.co brings more joy to the heart Our big brother Moses the eagles head seems to av impressed many of us in the match.. Every second of the match after our first two goals was nerve relaxing.. Could smile after the third and at the fourth was just chilling with a cup on our #NigeriaKunu drink..At least, lots of ticket winnings on zeusbet.co brings more joy to the heart 2 Likes 1 Share

And the man of the match is . . . . Odegbami 1 Like

michoade:

And the man of the match is

.

.

.

.

Odegbami



O boy another one here o.. Odegbemi! O boy another one here o.. Odegbemi!

The keeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, he made my day with all the fun he added to the team.



He was good at keeping the goal and keeping the fun . He was confident too 12 Likes

Bitcoin1000:







Don't know oo





I just want to fucck him 1 Like 2 Shares

LB 1 Like

V.moses...up chelsea 1 Like

THE MAN OF THE MATCH IS GOV-UDOM WHO NOW OWES THE EAGLES $40,000USD ! 12 Likes 2 Shares

Victor moses.They way d guy plays just dey give me joy

We really missed him in d last match 1 Like

Mikel! 2 Likes

My man of the match is that second commentator. 2 Likes

man of the match is troost ekong



he even won it 1 Like

salah 1 Like

NwaAmaikpe 6 Likes



A platform for lovers of football.



Get the latest news, transfer, facts, analysis and many more. Also discussing football ⚽⚽⚽⚽



join our telegram group with the link below



https://t.me/fbarena FOOTBALL ARENAA platform for lovers of football.Get the latest news, transfer, facts, analysis and many more. Also discussing football ⚽⚽⚽⚽join our telegram group with the link below 1 Like





My Signature



I don't watch football joor My man of the match is....I don't watch football joor 1 Like

Bitcoin1000:







Don't know oo





I just want to fucck him are you gay? are you gay? 2 Likes

Governor Udom. 1 Like

all 11 men 2 Likes

1 Like







man of the match very hard to pick

our lads played well..



its between Victor mose, Mike Obi, and Leon Balogun. Who was that cute guy on our bench...man of the match very hard to pickour lads played well..its between Victor mose, Mike Obi, and Leon Balogun. 2 Likes