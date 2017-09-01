₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ethiopian Lady Blinded By Husband, Her Mouth Permanently Melted Together.Graphic
A wife has been left blind and unable to speak after her mouth was melted shut when her own husband poured acid all over her face.
Atsede Nigussiem, 26, was at home in Tigrai, Ethiopia, when she opened the door to estranged partner Haimanot Kahsai, 29.
Without warning he launched a sickening acid attack leaving his wife in agony as their five-year-old son Hannibal Kahsai slept inside.
Such is the severity of her injuries, she has to eat and drink through a straw and spends all day crying - one of the few things she can still do.
After the attack, Atsede ran screaming into the street for help from neighbours while Kahsai fled into the night.
Two months later Astede is still in pain, her mouth has been melted together so she cannot talk, she is blind in her left eye and at severe risk of losing the sight in her right eye.
She eats and drinks with a straw and spends all day 'crying non stop' - one of the few things she can still do.
Atsede is today receiving treatment from burns specialists in Bangkok, Thailand.
Communicating in writing, she said: 'I don't know why my husband did this. I was at my parents house late at night.
'I just opened the door and it happened. I'm heartbroken and in pain.'
Astede said she had been married for five years to her husband before he moved to neighbouring Yemen for work February and lost contact.
He then returned unexpectedly and launched the unprovoked acid attack after turning up unannounced at 11pm on July 15.
Atsede was rushed to hospital where doctors gave her emergency care for wounds on her face, chest, hands and legs.
But medics recommended travelling abroad for long-term care and treatment.
The devastated mother flew to Bangkok with her sister where burns specialists at the city's Vejthani Hospital are now battling to save the little eyesight she has left and treat her skin.
Regional manager Masha Zhigunova said Atsede 'cries non stop' and cannot talk, eat or drink properly because her 'mouth is melted together'.
She said: 'This is a very difficult case. Astede's face will never be the same again.
'One eye is gone and the second eye is almost gone and her skin is all melted.
'Even she has no idea why the husband did this. She reported this to the police but he had already ran away.'
Zhigunova said that Astede is being treated by Dr Sivat Luanraksa who is experienced in dealing with severe burns.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4843426/amp/Ethiopian-mother-left-melted-face-acid-attack.html
|Re: Ethiopian Lady Blinded By Husband, Her Mouth Permanently Melted Together.Graphic by 1bunne4lif(m): 8:53pm
What is that?
|Re: Ethiopian Lady Blinded By Husband, Her Mouth Permanently Melted Together.Graphic by LUGBE: 8:53pm
You done mean it
|Re: Ethiopian Lady Blinded By Husband, Her Mouth Permanently Melted Together.Graphic by LifeIsGuhd(f): 8:53pm
Lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: Ethiopian Lady Blinded By Husband, Her Mouth Permanently Melted Together.Graphic by LUGBE: 8:53pm
Seriously
|Re: Ethiopian Lady Blinded By Husband, Her Mouth Permanently Melted Together.Graphic by mofeoluwadassah: 8:58pm
this is wickedness at its peak
|Re: Ethiopian Lady Blinded By Husband, Her Mouth Permanently Melted Together.Graphic by Homeboiy(m): 9:01pm
Awww
death better pass this kind life
|Re: Ethiopian Lady Blinded By Husband, Her Mouth Permanently Melted Together.Graphic by Meeloreh(f): 9:19pm
I couldn't imagine what it'll look like after reading the headline. Damn!
|Re: Ethiopian Lady Blinded By Husband, Her Mouth Permanently Melted Together.Graphic by rattlesnake(m): 9:48pm
cultist
|Re: Ethiopian Lady Blinded By Husband, Her Mouth Permanently Melted Together.Graphic by Kokaine(m): 9:48pm
what kind of wickedness is this
|Re: Ethiopian Lady Blinded By Husband, Her Mouth Permanently Melted Together.Graphic by stephenabudu959: 9:48pm
This is very harshThis is very harshThis is very harsh
|Re: Ethiopian Lady Blinded By Husband, Her Mouth Permanently Melted Together.Graphic by sagerasaq(m): 9:48pm
Kai... This one weak me
|Re: Ethiopian Lady Blinded By Husband, Her Mouth Permanently Melted Together.Graphic by sonnie10: 9:48pm
O.k.
|Re: Ethiopian Lady Blinded By Husband, Her Mouth Permanently Melted Together.Graphic by meelerh(f): 9:48pm
Kai. The devil must be scared of some humans
|Re: Ethiopian Lady Blinded By Husband, Her Mouth Permanently Melted Together.Graphic by Mentcee(m): 9:48pm
Buhari is a fool.
|Re: Ethiopian Lady Blinded By Husband, Her Mouth Permanently Melted Together.Graphic by Fadiga24(m): 9:49pm
I'm not gonna marry this year, am postponing it to next year.
|Re: Ethiopian Lady Blinded By Husband, Her Mouth Permanently Melted Together.Graphic by Angy55(f): 9:49pm
Kweke yoooooooo.
Lord have mercy. Do a miracle oh Lord.
|Re: Ethiopian Lady Blinded By Husband, Her Mouth Permanently Melted Together.Graphic by Rtopzy(f): 9:49pm
Jesu!!!!!!
|Re: Ethiopian Lady Blinded By Husband, Her Mouth Permanently Melted Together.Graphic by fisfat(m): 9:49pm
This is conc H2SO4
|Re: Ethiopian Lady Blinded By Husband, Her Mouth Permanently Melted Together.Graphic by butterflylion: 9:49pm
The word given as a clue to the husbands actions is a place called YEMEN!
ISLAMABAD but the sallah ram isn't that bad.
|Re: Ethiopian Lady Blinded By Husband, Her Mouth Permanently Melted Together.Graphic by Olukokosir(m): 9:50pm
Nawa ooo..
I Jst weak
|Re: Ethiopian Lady Blinded By Husband, Her Mouth Permanently Melted Together.Graphic by leofab(f): 9:50pm
Wickedness of man
|Re: Ethiopian Lady Blinded By Husband, Her Mouth Permanently Melted Together.Graphic by Etizz: 9:50pm
I kill dat man....
|Re: Ethiopian Lady Blinded By Husband, Her Mouth Permanently Melted Together.Graphic by aku626(m): 9:50pm
Gosh, pure evil
(0) (Reply)
