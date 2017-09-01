₦airaland Forum

Governor Okorocha Watching Super Eagles Vs Cameroon Match (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 9:03pm
The executive governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha was seen watching the Super Eagles match versus Cameroon at his exquisite residence. The governor who obviously supported the Nigerian team - was well satisfied as the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon were convincingly defeated 4-0 at the Godswill Akpabio stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

Mikel Obi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Victor Moses and Odion Ighalo got on the score sheet for the Super Eagles.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/governor-rochas-okorocha-spotted-watching-super-eagles-match-style-photos.html

Re: Governor Okorocha Watching Super Eagles Vs Cameroon Match (Photos) by 1bunne4lif(m): 9:05pm
Good for him
Re: Governor Okorocha Watching Super Eagles Vs Cameroon Match (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 9:05pm
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Governor Okorocha Watching Super Eagles Vs Cameroon Match (Photos) by madridguy(m): 9:08pm
The ipork yoot will not like this.

Re: Governor Okorocha Watching Super Eagles Vs Cameroon Match (Photos) by VargasVee(m): 9:09pm
Congrats to them, but I'd rather watch a paint dry.


THAT TEAM CAN GET YOUR TEMPERATURE HIGHER THAN THE SUN.

Re: Governor Okorocha Watching Super Eagles Vs Cameroon Match (Photos) by Cinkq: 9:10pm
As of today,this man is the only politician from his region that has the brightest light of becoming the president of this country because of the bridges he has built across different tribes of this country, but sadly, some of his people are hating on him for reson they cannot explain. Abuse him all you want, he knows what he is pursuing for his people.

Re: Governor Okorocha Watching Super Eagles Vs Cameroon Match (Photos) by ProWalker: 9:13pm
madridguy:
The ipork yoot will not like this.

Ipobjew yoots watching the same game, you can now understand why they are frustrated with life grin

Re: Governor Okorocha Watching Super Eagles Vs Cameroon Match (Photos) by Tolexander: 9:24pm
Okorocha is actually more interested in making us to see how beautiful his sitting room is, not really the match he was watching!

Re: Governor Okorocha Watching Super Eagles Vs Cameroon Match (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 9:44pm
And so what?
make we boil yam

Re: Governor Okorocha Watching Super Eagles Vs Cameroon Match (Photos) by Sylver247: 9:47pm
Nonsense man.

Re: Governor Okorocha Watching Super Eagles Vs Cameroon Match (Photos) by richidinho(m): 9:52pm
lol
Okorohausa is a fraudster worshipped by Yoruba muslims

Re: Governor Okorocha Watching Super Eagles Vs Cameroon Match (Photos) by Oluwaseyi00(m): 9:52pm
Buh how did you spot him

You went visiting or wah??

Re: Governor Okorocha Watching Super Eagles Vs Cameroon Match (Photos) by Mavin1: 9:52pm
Living large! Chop money na ur turn
Re: Governor Okorocha Watching Super Eagles Vs Cameroon Match (Photos) by BlackDBagba: 9:52pm
Watching football alone? undecided Quite sad I must say.

7 Likes

Re: Governor Okorocha Watching Super Eagles Vs Cameroon Match (Photos) by Teewhy2: 9:52pm
Good one, football unifies Nigerians everyone is proud of the eagles feat today irrespective of their party and tribe.

Re: Governor Okorocha Watching Super Eagles Vs Cameroon Match (Photos) by kalananta(m): 9:52pm
Cinkq:
As of today,this man is the only politician from his region that has the brightest light of becoming the president of this country because of the bridges he has built across different tribes of this country, but sadly, some of his people are hating on him for reson they cannot explain. Abuse him all you want, he knows what he is pursuing for his people.

THAT TEAM CAN GET YOUR TEMPERATURE HIGH grin grin grin grin
Re: Governor Okorocha Watching Super Eagles Vs Cameroon Match (Photos) by Chascop: 9:53pm
Lalasticlala Hope you enjoyed the match
Re: Governor Okorocha Watching Super Eagles Vs Cameroon Match (Photos) by Eastwalk(m): 9:53pm
His he watching alone
Re: Governor Okorocha Watching Super Eagles Vs Cameroon Match (Photos) by NorthSide: 9:53pm
Not sure if that is a parlour or a bathroom

Re: Governor Okorocha Watching Super Eagles Vs Cameroon Match (Photos) by ngmgeek(m): 9:53pm
Burn down markets yesterday and watch Super Eagles Vs Cameroon Match today. Nigerian politicians are so heartless and insensitive. lipsrsealed

Re: Governor Okorocha Watching Super Eagles Vs Cameroon Match (Photos) by zeekeyboy: 9:53pm
Nawa

Re: Governor Okorocha Watching Super Eagles Vs Cameroon Match (Photos) by bamasite(m): 9:53pm
we got it!!!!
Re: Governor Okorocha Watching Super Eagles Vs Cameroon Match (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 9:53pm
And his boyboy come snap from behind

Okorojii your kinsmen are after you

Re: Governor Okorocha Watching Super Eagles Vs Cameroon Match (Photos) by koolaid87: 9:54pm
OkoroAWusa grin

Re: Governor Okorocha Watching Super Eagles Vs Cameroon Match (Photos) by Victornezzar: 9:54pm
ProWalker:


Ipobjew yoots watching the same game, you can now understand why they are frustrated with life grin
nd na d same ipod yoot players help zoo 2day

Re: Governor Okorocha Watching Super Eagles Vs Cameroon Match (Photos) by GoroTango: 9:54pm
angry
Re: Governor Okorocha Watching Super Eagles Vs Cameroon Match (Photos) by Joshuasaintiago: 9:54pm
WHAT OF THE PICTURE OF HIM WATCHING, G@? PON

Re: Governor Okorocha Watching Super Eagles Vs Cameroon Match (Photos) by joburiel(m): 9:54pm
so watin concern us, he's not the first to watch ball na

Re: Governor Okorocha Watching Super Eagles Vs Cameroon Match (Photos) by marxist88: 9:54pm
With 3.4million tv ! hmm

Re: Governor Okorocha Watching Super Eagles Vs Cameroon Match (Photos) by richidinho(m): 9:54pm
Biafra 4 - 0 Cameroon

Re: Governor Okorocha Watching Super Eagles Vs Cameroon Match (Photos) by cochtrane: 9:54pm
I'm sure I'm going to see some "Okorohausa" mentions on this thread.
Re: Governor Okorocha Watching Super Eagles Vs Cameroon Match (Photos) by emmpire: 9:54pm
Is this a sitting room or bathroom?

