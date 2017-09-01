

Tennis legend, Serena Williams, has welcomed a baby girl on Friday — in the middle of the U.S. Open — at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach with fiancé Alexis Ohanian.



“Tennis star Serena Williams gives birth to a baby girl weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Mom and baby doing well,” WPBF-25 news producer Chris Shepherd announced on Twitter, citing a source at the hospital.





The new mom was induced on Thursday night, according to local station CBS 12.



