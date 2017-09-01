₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,870,691 members, 3,763,501 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 September 2017 at 04:54 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl With Fiancé Alexis Ohanian (812 Views)
Serena Williams Gets Engaged To Reddit Co-founder Ohanian / Serena Williams Is Engaged To Alexis Ohanian, Reddit Co-Founder. Gets Backlash / Jonathan Zikiye Wukuru Welcomes Baby Girl (PHOTOS) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl With Fiancé Alexis Ohanian by celebsnest(m): 9:04pm On Sep 01
Tennis legend, Serena Williams, has welcomed a baby girl on Friday — in the middle of the U.S. Open — at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach with fiancé Alexis Ohanian.
“Tennis star Serena Williams gives birth to a baby girl weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Mom and baby doing well,” WPBF-25 news producer Chris Shepherd announced on Twitter, citing a source at the hospital.
The new mom was induced on Thursday night, according to local station CBS 12.
https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/serena-williams-welcomes-baby-girl-fiance-alexis-ohanian/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl With Fiancé Alexis Ohanian by 1bunne4lif(m): 9:06pm On Sep 01
Congrats to them even though I wasn't aware when the match was played, let alone when he scored the winning goal
3 Likes
|Re: Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl With Fiancé Alexis Ohanian by majamajic(m): 9:07pm On Sep 01
Another tennis star born
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl With Fiancé Alexis Ohanian by BroZuma: 4:38am
And my theory still stands...
|Re: Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl With Fiancé Alexis Ohanian by shedrachcarter(m): 4:39am
Congrats
|Re: Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl With Fiancé Alexis Ohanian by FemiEddy(m): 4:39am
Congratulations to her
|Re: Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl With Fiancé Alexis Ohanian by sonnie10: 4:41am
BroZuma:
I now see your point
|Re: Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl With Fiancé Alexis Ohanian by SOFTENGR: 4:43am
When are they getting married?
Baby Mama n Baby Papa finz
They should just tie the knot sharpally
|Re: Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl With Fiancé Alexis Ohanian by ibkgab001: 4:43am
Thank God
Nnwaimakpe will be here soonest
|Re: Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl With Fiancé Alexis Ohanian by matthew84: 4:43am
Congratulations
|Re: Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl With Fiancé Alexis Ohanian by PETUK(m): 4:44am
I'm sure the name will be US Open being that she's born during the time of US Open
1 Like
|Re: Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl With Fiancé Alexis Ohanian by louken(m): 4:44am
Another baby mama. Congrats to her
|Re: Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl With Fiancé Alexis Ohanian by King4Roller: 4:45am
My crush don get belle o.
|Re: Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl With Fiancé Alexis Ohanian by ibkgab001: 4:45am
PETUK:
Nope she will be September
Mark zuckerberg got August already
|Re: Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl With Fiancé Alexis Ohanian by uwa244(m): 4:47am
Congrats! But, why not wait till after proper marriage? This is fornication.
|Re: Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl With Fiancé Alexis Ohanian by gadgetsngs: 4:48am
Congrats
|Re: Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl With Fiancé Alexis Ohanian by Benignasweety(f): 4:51am
The baby gat weight.
|Re: Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl With Fiancé Alexis Ohanian by sathel(m): 4:52am
Choiii..why she come be like man like diz nah
Hmm
|Re: Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl With Fiancé Alexis Ohanian by sathel(m): 4:52am
Choiii..why she come be like man like diz nah
Hmm.
|Re: Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl With Fiancé Alexis Ohanian by bewla(m): 4:52am
congratulation sha but na me for b the baby daddy ooooo
|Re: Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl With Fiancé Alexis Ohanian by Funjosh(m): 4:52am
|Re: Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl With Fiancé Alexis Ohanian by Burger01(m): 4:53am
(0) (Reply)
Real Madrid Makes 10m Euro From Bale Medical Alone / Luis Suarez Returns Home To A Hero's Welcome After Being Banned / ((( MUST ))) Watch Chelsea V Bolton Live Football Match Wednesday 24-sep-2014
Viewing this topic: hensben(m), mctowel01, iKnowevents(m), Mayour33(m), kingsleyy32, favouredi, DBlackCeazer(m), Mayor2King(m), spectator2001, lebesgue(m), sonnie10, toxxnoni(m), Funjosh(m), Meel, chibuking1(m), victorvezx(m), Jack83, Burger01(m), yoddy(m), tatosh, excellence13, tygar(m), instinct(m), delors(m), Tyrese80, fitprince, Boyooosa, kaffy4tope(m), Richkid97(m) and 63 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22