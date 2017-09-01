Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido: "D'banj Gave Me A Rolex In 2014, But I Never Signed Anything" (15026 Views)

Source :: Davido confirms #Dbanj gave him a Rolex in 2014 but he never signed anything. "He paved the way for me any day! ," he says. See screenshot belowSource :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/09/davido-confirms-dbanj-gave-him-rolex-in.html?m=0 1 Like

Case closed.



Everything in its time. There is a reason Elijah and John (the baptist) did not come at the same time.



D babj enjoyed his time. Davido, enjoying his time. Wen dey 'commot' others will still enjoy.







The way i see it, it wasnt 2014, just a case of slip of tongue on part of Dbanj...guess maybe it was when Davido was 18 or 19.



Moreso, during the Mo-hit era, 'signing' any artiste was a case of oral agreement which was one of Dbanj's biggest career mistakes: he signed everyone in the Mohits - Dr Sid, Wande Coal, D' Prince, Kayswitch even when Don Jazzy did not really want to do so as he was skeptical of taking such risks. infact, most people didnt know that Dbanj's mother was the most important support the Mohit crew had when Dbanj and Don Jazzy came back to Nigeria - she gave her Maryland house for the entire Mohit crew to stay pending when they hit their success because against all odds and even Dbanj's father reluctance, she supported her son solidly in his quest for music success. Remember 'Why Me' Video? The Toyota Previa in that video was Dbanj's mum car which she gave them to convey themselves around when no one else was there to support them. She was therefore the biggest investor in Mohit empire when likes of Dbanj and Don Jazzy were penniless and were even ready to sell Mohit to Storm Records for N1 million because they desperate wanted to 'make' it. However, their story changed forever at the Ali Baba Show of 2007!



Dbanj's legendary status in the modern-music era of African music is beyond mere comprehension which was also sealed by MTV based award of Legendary status t him - When the likes of Tuface, Psquare, etc were still charging N50,000 to maximum of N200.000 per show, he increased the staked to N1 million or Nothing and steadily till he started charging N10 million and then music practitioners and artistes' eyes opened



He was the first artiste to get a multi-million Naira endoresoment - Powerfist in 2006 beating Femi Kuti to same endorsement as Femi was the original artistes in PZ's plan before going ahead to clinch Glo's 70 million Naira deal plus a Range Rover and other entitlements



His direct and indirect impacts has affected the careers of artistes like Davido, Olamide, Wizkid, Wande Coal, Naeto C, M.I Ikechukwu even the legends like Tuface and Psquare. Go ask them, the mere mention of Dbanj to most of these superstars and they tell you how Dbanj has forever affected their lives and careers (except of course forever bitter minds among them) 161 Likes 14 Shares

5 Likes

Ever since D'banj parted with Don Jazzy, truth be told - he's been struggling to stay afloat & relevant.



He should just retire & concentrate on pushing his koko garri. 13 Likes 2 Shares

Davido give him small money that guy is broke guy now,,,,, no hit song again 5 Likes



Let my way paver locate me ASAP



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXAIj6FViFg The most important is that he paved way for you.Let my way paver locate me ASAP 5 Likes

now dats called respect for acknowledging DAT.

I'm not hating bro ......but Idris Abdulkareem was the first artist to charge a million naira per show...



.....Just an addition I'm not hating bro ......but Idris Abdulkareem was the first artist to charge a million naira per show........Just an addition 20 Likes 1 Share

Double wahala for D banj oya over to you

the truth of the matter is someone is telling the the truth while other is lying 1 Like

On point, accurate and succinct.

Are you involved in the music industry ? On point, accurate and succinct.Are you involved in the music industry ? 6 Likes 2 Shares

Chai!



See ridicule!



Dbanj don fall hin hand!



In the first place, what warranted the statement?





Even myself that helped Dangote with a loan when he started haulage never bragged on social media 5 Likes

Zoharariel:

Ever since D'banj parted with Don Jazzy, truth be told - he's been struggling to stay afloat & relevant.



He should just retire & concentrate on pushing his koko garri.

LOL.. Look at this one.



We have seen this statement more than a thousand times. Una nr dey tire sef?



Good music is nt for every1 LOL.. Look at this one.We have seen this statement more than a thousand times. Una nr dey tire sef?Good music is nt for every1 13 Likes 1 Share