|Dangote Turns Down PDP Offer To Run For President In 2019 by thenaijaface: 9:25pm On Sep 01
Billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote has rejected moves by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to get him to contest in the 2019 presidential race on its platform.
According to Daily Times, Dangote declared categorically in a phone interview that he has no interest in politics and nobody or party should tie him to it.He said: “I am an entrepreneur.
My passion is to create jobs for Nigerians and not otherwise. “I am not interested in politics and this is authoritative. No member of any think tank committee has contacted me.
People should stop dropping my name for the 2019 presidency.” Dangote also alleged that some people were peddling the rumors to bring him on collision course with President Buhari.
He said: “This whole thing is an attempt by people who do not like me. They are doing all these with a view to putting me on a collision course with President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling party.
They are people who are jealous of the successes I have so far recorded in business. “My passion is for business development, provision of jobs and wealth creation, not politics. “I have never shown interest in politics. Am not interested in politics. I am not a politician. My passion has always been business and business.
“Buhari is like a father to me. Nobody should try to set me on a collision course with President Buhari. That will not work. I have high regard and respect for the President. “For emphasis once again, I am not a politician. I can’t and won’t confront President Buhari.
They should leave him out of any high wire politics and horse trading. I also seize this opportunity to warn name droppers to desist from their infamous act. They should stop using my name for politics.
They should not set me on collision course with President Buhari and the government in power.”
Dangote said: “By the time the ongoing Dangote refinery in Lagos and the sugar projects come on stream fully, there will be a great positive development and thousands of jobs created that will change the narrative in the country. That is my passion”.
Source: http://www.thenaijaface.com/2017/09/dangote-turns-down-pdp-offer-to-run-for.html?m=1
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dangote Turns Down PDP Offer To Run For President In 2019 by SalamRushdie: 9:28pm On Sep 01
Strictly business just like me
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dangote Turns Down PDP Offer To Run For President In 2019 by Nwodosis(m): 9:32pm On Sep 01
He prefers leading the nation behind the scene!
6 Likes
|Re: Dangote Turns Down PDP Offer To Run For President In 2019 by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:37pm On Sep 01
PDP de find who dem go scam
19 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Dangote Turns Down PDP Offer To Run For President In 2019 by madridguy(m): 9:44pm On Sep 01
Useless party want to use their reggae spoil Dangote blues
3 Likes
|Re: Dangote Turns Down PDP Offer To Run For President In 2019 by madridguy(m): 9:45pm On Sep 01
TonyeBarcanista:
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dangote Turns Down PDP Offer To Run For President In 2019 by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:57pm On Sep 01
madridguy:Hehehe na lie?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dangote Turns Down PDP Offer To Run For President In 2019 by GavelSlam: 10:13pm On Sep 01
They think he's Ifeanyi Ubah.
5 Likes
|Re: Dangote Turns Down PDP Offer To Run For President In 2019 by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:14pm On Sep 01
GavelSlam:I pity Ubah
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dangote Turns Down PDP Offer To Run For President In 2019 by MONITZ: 10:18pm On Sep 01
They just want to crumble this guy's conglomerate If and when he eventually decides to take the offer to run because his companies books would be looked into and somehow somewhere they would see that he evaded tax nd import duties too.
This would then be used to nail him nd frustrate his economic fortunes till he isn't able to rise anymore because this is our archaic way of politicking ,this same thing was suggested to Femi Otedola to contest as governor in Lagos nd being a smart person he expressly told them that he wasn't interested..
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dangote Turns Down PDP Offer To Run For President In 2019 by madridguy(m): 10:26pm On Sep 01
You're so point.
TonyeBarcanista:
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dangote Turns Down PDP Offer To Run For President In 2019 by baike: 10:34pm On Sep 01
you already have money no need to go and stole ur money
1 Like
|Re: Dangote Turns Down PDP Offer To Run For President In 2019 by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:44pm On Sep 01
baike:you mean "steal" I'm sure..
Pls modify boss
3 Likes
|Re: Dangote Turns Down PDP Offer To Run For President In 2019 by Jesusloveyou(m): 10:51pm On Sep 01
Hmm
|Re: Dangote Turns Down PDP Offer To Run For President In 2019 by GavelSlam: 10:53pm On Sep 01
baike:
Jonathan's student.
3 Likes
|Re: Dangote Turns Down PDP Offer To Run For President In 2019 by bkool7(m): 10:56pm On Sep 01
Though u know Dangote is not interested in politics but the wordings of this writeup has "fake news" written all over it.
Its the desperate,work of a low life blogger
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dangote Turns Down PDP Offer To Run For President In 2019 by omenkaLives(m): 10:57pm On Sep 01
TonyeBarcanista:Confam.
1 Like
|Re: Dangote Turns Down PDP Offer To Run For President In 2019 by MasterRahl(m): 10:58pm On Sep 01
Aliko Dangote is rich enough to pay the Nigerian President for as long as he likes. As the President of the Dangote Group, he's a President himself.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dangote Turns Down PDP Offer To Run For President In 2019 by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:59pm On Sep 01
GavelSlam:Bros, nobody is infallible abeg...
2 Likes
|Re: Dangote Turns Down PDP Offer To Run For President In 2019 by donphilopus: 11:04pm On Sep 01
TonyeBarcanista:
|Re: Dangote Turns Down PDP Offer To Run For President In 2019 by TonyeBarcanista(m): 11:07pm On Sep 01
donphilopus:Bros how far na? You just go lowkey since Senator Obende carry your bowleg enter Obaseki Government...
|Re: Dangote Turns Down PDP Offer To Run For President In 2019 by Jesusloveyou(m): 11:09pm On Sep 01
MONITZ:is PDP that is not well, looking for trouble up and down
1 Like
