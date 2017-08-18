winter is here ASUU has gone on strike. There’s no idea how short this will last but going by the news, expect another week.



Yeah, I can relate with how annoying the trend is. Take it from someone who’s sat at least a year of strike actions put together.



Looking on the bright side, ASUU strike does provides you extra time you can put to great use. This same can be said of other ‘holiday’ periods.



For this article, a holiday refers to anytime school is not in session. It may be semester breaks, strike actions or the unfortunate case of waiting a year to rewrite JAMB. It could also be the months of waiting for NYSC call up.



In any case, this time is valuable and you can’t afford to blow it away. There are tons of stuff you can do with this free time. Even if you may have misused some of this times in the past, this is one time to make things right. Here are 7 ways you can make the most of this period…



1. Intern or get a small-time job

This may be a great time to draft your CV and pitch yourself to employers. Already, there are a couple opportunities since the announcement of this strike.



Walk around your area, speak to older friends and colleagues. Actively, seek opportunities to improve on your work experience. The pay may be peanuts, but the experience is worth much more.



2. Join the family business

Some of us have ‘family businesses’. This the business our parents have been doing for some time. It can be a big-time company or a small supermart. Whichever one it is, it’s not a bad idea spending holiday working here. It’s one way to give back and also add to your professional experience.



3. Learn a new skill

I have an engineer friend who makes a living today from graphics design. He learnt it while we were in school. There’s almost no limit to the skills you can learn during holidays. If anything, start with learning basic and intermediate computer operations (if you don’t know that by now). Code schools are also popping up everywhere so you can join one. You can also join the growing community of Nigerian freelancers and hone your skills.



4. Be active in church, other groups

Refuse to be an onlooker anywhere you find yourself. Be a part of people who make things work. Join a group in church, your community, and be active in it. These experiences also contribute shaping the person you’ll be in the future.



5. Travel

There’s no harm in travelling if you can afford it. Travelling is also a form of learning. If you happen to have relations scattered around Nigeria and abroad, consider travelling. Life’s too short to not explore more places.



6. Read books

I don’t mean only course-related books. Take up a novel, read a book on investment, study Nigerian history, look up spiritual books. Read far and wide.



7. Have fun

Well, you still have to catch some fun. Plus, it’s perfectly okay to spoil yourself a little. You can binge watch your favourite TV series, play football, go to more events etc etc.



