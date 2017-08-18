₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|7 Great Ways To Spend ASUU Strike Or Any Holiday Period by brandonstark: 9:48pm On Sep 01
It’s no longer news that
Yeah, I can relate with how annoying the trend is. Take it from someone who’s sat at least a year of strike actions put together.
Looking on the bright side, ASUU strike does provides you extra time you can put to great use. This same can be said of other ‘holiday’ periods.
For this article, a holiday refers to anytime school is not in session. It may be semester breaks, strike actions or the unfortunate case of waiting a year to rewrite JAMB. It could also be the months of waiting for NYSC call up.
In any case, this time is valuable and you can’t afford to blow it away. There are tons of stuff you can do with this free time. Even if you may have misused some of this times in the past, this is one time to make things right. Here are 7 ways you can make the most of this period…
1. Intern or get a small-time job
This may be a great time to draft your CV and pitch yourself to employers. Already, there are a couple opportunities since the announcement of this strike.
Walk around your area, speak to older friends and colleagues. Actively, seek opportunities to improve on your work experience. The pay may be peanuts, but the experience is worth much more.
2. Join the family business
Some of us have ‘family businesses’. This the business our parents have been doing for some time. It can be a big-time company or a small supermart. Whichever one it is, it’s not a bad idea spending holiday working here. It’s one way to give back and also add to your professional experience.
3. Learn a new skill
I have an engineer friend who makes a living today from graphics design. He learnt it while we were in school. There’s almost no limit to the skills you can learn during holidays. If anything, start with learning basic and intermediate computer operations (if you don’t know that by now). Code schools are also popping up everywhere so you can join one. You can also join the growing community of Nigerian freelancers and hone your skills.
4. Be active in church, other groups
Refuse to be an onlooker anywhere you find yourself. Be a part of people who make things work. Join a group in church, your community, and be active in it. These experiences also contribute shaping the person you’ll be in the future.
5. Travel
There’s no harm in travelling if you can afford it. Travelling is also a form of learning. If you happen to have relations scattered around Nigeria and abroad, consider travelling. Life’s too short to not explore more places.
6. Read books
I don’t mean only course-related books. Take up a novel, read a book on investment, study Nigerian history, look up spiritual books. Read far and wide.
7. Have fun
Well, you still have to catch some fun. Plus, it’s perfectly okay to spoil yourself a little. You can binge watch your favourite TV series, play football, go to more events etc etc.
http://naijastudenthub.com/2017/08/18/7-great-ways-to-spend-ASUU-strike-or-any-holiday-period/
|Re: 7 Great Ways To Spend ASUU Strike Or Any Holiday Period by Abdullateef77(m): 9:57pm On Sep 01
This is good advise.
Anyway thanks for sharing
|Re: 7 Great Ways To Spend ASUU Strike Or Any Holiday Period by Yusfunoble(m): 10:54pm On Sep 01
Nice one, but I just want to resume
|Re: 7 Great Ways To Spend ASUU Strike Or Any Holiday Period by MhizzAJ(f): 7:12am
okay
|Re: 7 Great Ways To Spend ASUU Strike Or Any Holiday Period by HenryDion: 7:12am
Learn a skill .. This should be a time you ruminate about the future and what you want to become.. It's not about degree, it's about having a dream you can die for.
|Re: 7 Great Ways To Spend ASUU Strike Or Any Holiday Period by KendrickAyomide(m): 7:12am
...
|Re: 7 Great Ways To Spend ASUU Strike Or Any Holiday Period by uzoclinton(m): 7:13am
Instead of travelling abeg just watch tv... Nigerian roads are not good.. mk person no go die because of ASUU
|Re: 7 Great Ways To Spend ASUU Strike Or Any Holiday Period by Tajbol4splend(m): 7:15am
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME MAKE UNA CELEBRATE ME
|Re: 7 Great Ways To Spend ASUU Strike Or Any Holiday Period by FemiFemola: 7:15am
|Re: 7 Great Ways To Spend ASUU Strike Or Any Holiday Period by sundilazo(m): 7:15am
We don here, abeg make una allow person rest....where d work dey outside, person don find work tire. No be money person go use learn/acquire skills? Mtcheeeew.
|Re: 7 Great Ways To Spend ASUU Strike Or Any Holiday Period by Sniper12: 7:16am
Time for dem to pansh with reckless abandon
|Re: 7 Great Ways To Spend ASUU Strike Or Any Holiday Period by Kizyte(m): 7:16am
Nice but it's easier said than done.
|Re: 7 Great Ways To Spend ASUU Strike Or Any Holiday Period by splenzard(m): 7:21am
op men are already missing babes for school and you're talking about having fun, abeg which type of fun
|Re: 7 Great Ways To Spend ASUU Strike Or Any Holiday Period by BullionVan111(m): 7:23am
I base in cross river boundary of bakassi penisula. Our mosquito is Always coming from that region. Tonight we couldn't sleep, Cameroon mosquito just dey bite us with vexs. �
|Re: 7 Great Ways To Spend ASUU Strike Or Any Holiday Period by SweetyZinta(f): 7:24am
stay away from unhealthy behaviors,
avoid any from of ponzi schemes
network and meet new people.
God bless us
|Re: 7 Great Ways To Spend ASUU Strike Or Any Holiday Period by arejibadz(m): 7:29am
during strike who thinks about book
|Re: 7 Great Ways To Spend ASUU Strike Or Any Holiday Period by Bryan12(m): 7:29am
300lv.Computer science/stats
Certified in software/Hardware
This strike is an opportunity for me to get a skill in sound engineering and mixing.
I wish every undergraduate has this mindset.
|Re: 7 Great Ways To Spend ASUU Strike Or Any Holiday Period by sakalisis(m): 7:31am
good
|Re: 7 Great Ways To Spend ASUU Strike Or Any Holiday Period by purityval(m): 7:32am
Learn basic computer skills. ... This can never be over emphasized.
|Re: 7 Great Ways To Spend ASUU Strike Or Any Holiday Period by emmayayodeji(m): 7:33am
