scamming doesn't pay tho.





So this actually happened between two bloggers trying to run a deal together. scamming doesn't pay tho.

Honesty is very difficult to find in this country. Everybody wants to blow overnight just to escape the high rate of poverty. 36 Likes

Lmfao real definition of scam meet scam 4 Likes

Honesty is very difficult to find in this country. Everybody wants to blow overnight just to escape the high rate of poverty. asssin enhh these days you can't even trust your own shadow.

Dis tew much ...

Lwkmd

Scam is scamming the scam nowadays 7 Likes

Everyone want to blow over night

We are going to be worst than our present govt when it comes to our time.

Generation of scammers 3 Likes





It is not easy trusting a blogger at all and it is worse when it comes to make transactions with female bloggers...

the scammer and the scammee are both learners.

i know one of those 2, he is a nairalander







Who is scamming who? I don't quite understand this chat...

Honrsty is actually the best.

I don't whether to laugh or cry.



So, honesty doesn't exist anymore?

Everybody wan scam.... Poor scammers

what goes around, comes back around! the scammer has been scammed 1 Like

I don't understand the discussion up � there... 3 Likes

generalbush:

Are you sick?



Why laughing alone?

Because revenge it very sweet!



This is serious ooooooh

Everybody just want blow



This is serious ooooooh
Everybody just want blow
Scammers everywhere

Dike na bolo...

Counter attack 1 Like

Its once happened to me.

When one guy want to sell Twyse116 parody fb page to me, but later got banned by FB.





Bush meat don catch the hunter