Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by Dosmay(m): 10:17pm On Sep 01
So this actually happened between two bloggers trying to run a deal together.

scamming doesn't pay tho.


Source: https://afrispot.blogspot.com.ng/2017/09/lol-scamming-gone-wrong-see-hilarious.html?m=1

Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by Dosmay(m): 10:19pm On Sep 01
Lmao

Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by Dosmay(m): 10:22pm On Sep 01
lol

Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by Dosmay(m): 10:23pm On Sep 01
Lalasticlala

Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by generalbush: 10:26pm On Sep 01
Are you sick?

Why laughing alone?

Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by Sylver247: 10:39pm On Sep 01
Honesty is very difficult to find in this country. Everybody wants to blow overnight just to escape the high rate of poverty.

Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by Greenbullet(m): 11:02pm On Sep 01
Lmfao real definition of scam meet scam

Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by Greenbullet(m): 11:03pm On Sep 01
Sylver247:
Honesty is very difficult to find in this country. Everybody wants to blow overnight just to escape the high rate of poverty.
asssin enhh these days you can't even trust your own shadow.

Dis tew much ...
Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by ognwata1: 4:06am
Lwkmd
Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by aieromon(m): 9:04am
grin grin grin

Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by Criis(m): 10:40am
Scam is scamming the scam nowadays gringrin

Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by paiz(m): 10:41am
Everyone want to blow over night
We are going to be worst than our present govt when it comes to our time.
Generation of scammers

Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by FitnessDoctor: 10:41am
It is not easy trusting a blogger at all and it is worse when it comes to make transactions with female bloggers...

Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by gabazin080(m): 10:42am
the scammer and the scammee are both learners.
i know one of those 2, he is a nairalander
Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by Phi001(m): 10:42am
I don't quite understand this chat...


Who is scamming who? undecided undecided undecided

Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by Mintayo(m): 10:43am
Honrsty is actually the best.
Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by Noblesoul123: 10:43am
I don't whether to laugh or cry.

So, honesty doesn't exist anymore?
Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by johnstar(m): 10:43am
[color=][/color] embarassed
Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by bastien: 10:43am
Everybody wan scam.... Poor scammers
Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by yaqq: 10:43am
what goes around, comes back around! the scammer has been scammed

Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by mayskit4luv(m): 10:43am
Lol
Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by Handsomebeing(m): 10:44am
Lol
Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by johndwayy(m): 10:44am
I don't understand the discussion up � there...

Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by lomprico(m): 10:44am
generalbush:
Are you sick?

Why laughing alone?

Because revenge it very sweet! grin grin

Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by seunny4lif(m): 10:44am
grin grin
This is serious ooooooh
Everybody just want blow

Scammers everywhere

Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by countsparrow: 10:44am
Dike na bolo...
Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by seanswitch(m): 10:45am
Counter attack cheesy

Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by HawkToBar(m): 10:45am
Its once happened to me.
When one guy want to sell Twyse116 parody fb page to me, but later got banned by FB.
Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by J0nyb0y(m): 10:45am
Hilarious....

Bush meat don catch the hunter grin cheesy
Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by Cooladex(m): 10:46am
Lol. Dude revert back to "boss" sharply

