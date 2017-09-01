₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by Dosmay(m): 10:17pm On Sep 01
So this actually happened between two bloggers trying to run a deal together.
scamming doesn't pay tho.
|Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by Dosmay(m): 10:19pm On Sep 01
|Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by Dosmay(m): 10:22pm On Sep 01
|Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by Dosmay(m): 10:23pm On Sep 01
|Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by generalbush: 10:26pm On Sep 01
|Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by Sylver247: 10:39pm On Sep 01
Honesty is very difficult to find in this country. Everybody wants to blow overnight just to escape the high rate of poverty.
|Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by Greenbullet(m): 11:02pm On Sep 01
Lmfao real definition of scam meet scam
|Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by Greenbullet(m): 11:03pm On Sep 01
Sylver247:asssin enhh these days you can't even trust your own shadow.
Dis tew much ...
|Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by ognwata1: 4:06am
|Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by aieromon(m): 9:04am
|Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by Criis(m): 10:40am
Scam is scamming the scam nowadays
|Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by paiz(m): 10:41am
Everyone want to blow over night
We are going to be worst than our present govt when it comes to our time.
Generation of scammers
|Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by FitnessDoctor: 10:41am
It is not easy trusting a blogger at all and it is worse when it comes to make transactions with female bloggers...
|Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by gabazin080(m): 10:42am
the scammer and the scammee are both learners.
i know one of those 2, he is a nairalander
|Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by Phi001(m): 10:42am
I don't quite understand this chat...
Who is scamming who?
|Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by Mintayo(m): 10:43am
Honrsty is actually the best.
|Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by Noblesoul123: 10:43am
I don't whether to laugh or cry.
So, honesty doesn't exist anymore?
|Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by johnstar(m): 10:43am
|Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by bastien: 10:43am
Everybody wan scam.... Poor scammers
|Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by yaqq: 10:43am
what goes around, comes back around! the scammer has been scammed
|Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by mayskit4luv(m): 10:43am
|Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by Handsomebeing(m): 10:44am
|Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by johndwayy(m): 10:44am
I don't understand the discussion up � there...
|Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by lomprico(m): 10:44am
generalbush:
Because revenge it very sweet!
|Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by seunny4lif(m): 10:44am
This is serious ooooooh
Everybody just want blow
Scammers everywhere
|Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by countsparrow: 10:44am
Dike na bolo...
|Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by seanswitch(m): 10:45am
Counter attack
|Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by HawkToBar(m): 10:45am
Its once happened to me.
When one guy want to sell Twyse116 parody fb page to me, but later got banned by FB.
|Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by J0nyb0y(m): 10:45am
Hilarious....
Bush meat don catch the hunter
|Re: Scamming Gone Wrong Between 2 Bloggers. See Hilarious Chat. by Cooladex(m): 10:46am
Lol. Dude revert back to "boss" sharply
