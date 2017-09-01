Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Fuel Laden Tanker Crushes Man's Car Along Onitsha-Enugu, He Walks Away Unhurt (9096 Views)

Source:

According to a man which took to his page to share this news... He walks away unhurt after a fuel laden tanker crushed his car along the Onitsha-Enugu expressway. Its really a testimony.

Lord have mercy... 5 Likes

When it is not your appointed time



Even in air mishap you will not die



Every living soul will die at is appointed time 42 Likes 2 Shares



When life gives you lemons.. Make a lemonade. Long life man.

Jehova jireh 2 Likes

Look how worst east roads are. Marginalization in d highest order.

God takes the thanks 2 Likes

Look how worst east roads are. Marginalization in d highest order.

Let me educate you bro .



Since you brought this up



But we all thought and assumed with the massive support Gej received that no roads is left behind we were even told that all roads have been fixed including the famous east west road and the 2nd Niger bridge.



Let me educate you bro.

Since you brought this up

But we all thought and assumed with the massive support Gej received that no roads is left behind we were even told that all roads have been fixed including the famous east west road and the 2nd Niger bridge.

How come the marginalization?

When it is not your appointed time



Even in air mishap you will not die



Every living soul will die at is appointed time

The man is not only happy he is alive, he is happy he will be driving a sound car better than the one crushed soon

Thank GOD for his life oooooo. What a miracle working GOD.

Let me educate you bro .



Since you brought this up



But we all thought and assumed with the massive support Gej received that no roads is left behind we were even told that all roads have been fixed including the famous east west road and the 2nd Niger bridge.



How come the marginalization ? U don start abi?



As for this man,thank your God well a

U don start abi?

As for this man,thank your God well a

Its not yet your time.

thank God for his life

Let me educate you bro .



Since you brought this up



But we all thought and assumed with the massive support Gej received that no roads is left behind we were even told that all roads have been fixed including the famous east west road and the 2nd Niger bridge.



How come the marginalization ? And let me give a little education too, u can hardly (if not never) find a federal road in a condition like this in the north WHY?

must u think everything is about pdp and apc or pmb and GEJ.

So because gej(whose govt too is a failure) did not construct the road pmb too should not construct the road

And let me give a little education too, u can hardly (if not never) find a federal road in a condition like this in the north WHY?

must u think everything is about pdp and apc or pmb and GEJ.

So because gej(whose govt too is a failure) did not construct the road pmb too should not construct the road

tomorrow u will condemn people following kanu, why won't they agitate seeing the state of their region

According to a man which took to his page to share this news... He walks away unhurt after a fuel laden tanker crushed his car along the Onitsha-Enugu expressway. Its really a testimony.





http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/09/man-walks-away-unhurt-after-fuel-laden.html







For those who do not know, this is the most important Federal road in the SE.



For those who do not know, this is the most important Federal road in the SE.

Just in case you want to know why IPOB is gaining traction.





What!!







This man was indeed very lucky.





What!!

This man was indeed very lucky.

If na me, na to commit myself to God's work. I no fit commit sin again after this escape. But trust human forgetfulness to always get the better of us.

And let me give a little education too, u can hardly (if not never) find a federal road in a condition like this in the north WHY?

must u think everything is about pdp and apc or pmb and GEJ.

So because gej(whose govt too is a failure) did not construct the road pmb too should not construct the road

tomorrow u will condemn people following kanu, why won't they agitate seeing the state of their region



The road is under construction as we speak right?

under construction for years now

Consequence of bad roads, the man should do testimony. because the car is crushed beyond imagination

God's grace



God's grace

Praise be unto His holy Name!

Still dont believe the man never inside the car

When it is not your appointed time



Even in air mishap you will not die



nobody has a time

look the federal roads in biafran land those people fighting against biafra do they really have conscience?







This Road looks better than my Street...







Thank God

Religious lots will start calling it miracle.....

Chai baba God i tnk God

lucky you