|Fuel Laden Tanker Crushes Man's Car Along Onitsha-Enugu, He Walks Away Unhurt by AutoReportNG: 11:51pm On Sep 01
According to a man which took to his page to share this news... He walks away unhurt after a fuel laden tanker crushed his car along the Onitsha-Enugu expressway. Its really a testimony.
Source:
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/09/man-walks-away-unhurt-after-fuel-laden.html
|Re: Fuel Laden Tanker Crushes Man's Car Along Onitsha-Enugu, He Walks Away Unhurt by AutoReportNG: 11:51pm On Sep 01
Lord have mercy...
|Re: Fuel Laden Tanker Crushes Man's Car Along Onitsha-Enugu, He Walks Away Unhurt by sarrki(m): 11:52pm On Sep 01
When it is not your appointed time
Even in air mishap you will not die
Every living soul will die at is appointed time
|Re: Fuel Laden Tanker Crushes Man's Car Along Onitsha-Enugu, He Walks Away Unhurt by menstrualpad: 11:54pm On Sep 01
When life gives you lemons.. Make a lemonade. Long life man.
|Re: Fuel Laden Tanker Crushes Man's Car Along Onitsha-Enugu, He Walks Away Unhurt by Jostico: 11:56pm On Sep 01
Jehova jireh
|Re: Fuel Laden Tanker Crushes Man's Car Along Onitsha-Enugu, He Walks Away Unhurt by xana101: 12:01am
Look how worst east roads are. Marginalization in d highest order.
|Re: Fuel Laden Tanker Crushes Man's Car Along Onitsha-Enugu, He Walks Away Unhurt by Yobii(m): 12:05am
God takes the thanks
|Re: Fuel Laden Tanker Crushes Man's Car Along Onitsha-Enugu, He Walks Away Unhurt by sarrki(m): 12:11am
xana101:
Let me educate you bro .
Since you brought this up
But we all thought and assumed with the massive support Gej received that no roads is left behind we were even told that all roads have been fixed including the famous east west road and the 2nd Niger bridge.
How come the marginalization ?
|Re: Fuel Laden Tanker Crushes Man's Car Along Onitsha-Enugu, He Walks Away Unhurt by decatalyst(m): 12:20am
sarrki:
The man is not only happy he is alive, he is happy he will be driving a sound car better than the one crushed soon
|Re: Fuel Laden Tanker Crushes Man's Car Along Onitsha-Enugu, He Walks Away Unhurt by Deflorence: 1:55am
Thank GOD for his life oooooo. What a miracle working GOD.
|Re: Fuel Laden Tanker Crushes Man's Car Along Onitsha-Enugu, He Walks Away Unhurt by fergie001(m): 3:06am
sarrki:U don start abi?
As for this man,thank your God well a
Its not yet your time.
|Re: Fuel Laden Tanker Crushes Man's Car Along Onitsha-Enugu, He Walks Away Unhurt by greatmarshall(m): 3:28am
thank God for his life
|Re: Fuel Laden Tanker Crushes Man's Car Along Onitsha-Enugu, He Walks Away Unhurt by zionmade1: 4:52am
sarrki:And let me give a little education too, u can hardly (if not never) find a federal road in a condition like this in the north WHY?
must u think everything is about pdp and apc or pmb and GEJ.
So because gej(whose govt too is a failure) did not construct the road pmb too should not construct the road
tomorrow u will condemn people following kanu, why won't they agitate seeing the state of their region
|Re: Fuel Laden Tanker Crushes Man's Car Along Onitsha-Enugu, He Walks Away Unhurt by Sunnynwa: 5:04am
AutoReportNG:
For those who do not know, this is the most important Federal road in the SE.
Just in case you want to know why IPOB is gaining traction.
|Re: Fuel Laden Tanker Crushes Man's Car Along Onitsha-Enugu, He Walks Away Unhurt by AlwaysUltraPad: 5:09am
What!!
This man was indeed very lucky.
If na me, na to commit myself to God's work. I no fit commit sin again after this escape. But trust human forgetfulness to always get the better of us .
|Re: Fuel Laden Tanker Crushes Man's Car Along Onitsha-Enugu, He Walks Away Unhurt by sarrki(m): 5:59am
zionmade1:
The road is under construction as we speak right ?
|Re: Fuel Laden Tanker Crushes Man's Car Along Onitsha-Enugu, He Walks Away Unhurt by Partnerbiz3: 6:18am
bad roads
|Re: Fuel Laden Tanker Crushes Man's Car Along Onitsha-Enugu, He Walks Away Unhurt by zionmade1: 7:26am
sarrki:under construction for years now
|Re: Fuel Laden Tanker Crushes Man's Car Along Onitsha-Enugu, He Walks Away Unhurt by AutoReportNG: 8:06am
@lalasticlala
|Re: Fuel Laden Tanker Crushes Man's Car Along Onitsha-Enugu, He Walks Away Unhurt by benikad(m): 10:44am
Consequence of bad roads, the man should do testimony. because the car is crushed beyond imagination
|Re: Fuel Laden Tanker Crushes Man's Car Along Onitsha-Enugu, He Walks Away Unhurt by datola: 10:44am
God's grace
Praise be unto His holy Name!
|Re: Fuel Laden Tanker Crushes Man's Car Along Onitsha-Enugu, He Walks Away Unhurt by favourmic(m): 10:44am
Still dont believe the man never inside the car
|Re: Fuel Laden Tanker Crushes Man's Car Along Onitsha-Enugu, He Walks Away Unhurt by bastien: 10:44am
Godwin
|Re: Fuel Laden Tanker Crushes Man's Car Along Onitsha-Enugu, He Walks Away Unhurt by calddon(m): 10:44am
sarrki:nobody has a time
|Re: Fuel Laden Tanker Crushes Man's Car Along Onitsha-Enugu, He Walks Away Unhurt by backtosender: 10:44am
look the federal roads in biafran land those people fighting against biafra do they really have conscience?
|Re: Fuel Laden Tanker Crushes Man's Car Along Onitsha-Enugu, He Walks Away Unhurt by Narldon(f): 10:44am
This Road looks better than my Street...
|Re: Fuel Laden Tanker Crushes Man's Car Along Onitsha-Enugu, He Walks Away Unhurt by dobekey(m): 10:45am
cooperate lie
Zagadat
|Re: Fuel Laden Tanker Crushes Man's Car Along Onitsha-Enugu, He Walks Away Unhurt by MhizzAJ(f): 10:45am
Thank God
|Re: Fuel Laden Tanker Crushes Man's Car Along Onitsha-Enugu, He Walks Away Unhurt by Benekruku(m): 10:46am
Religious lots will start calling it miracle.....
|Re: Fuel Laden Tanker Crushes Man's Car Along Onitsha-Enugu, He Walks Away Unhurt by youngerikina40: 10:46am
Chai baba God i tnk God
|Re: Fuel Laden Tanker Crushes Man's Car Along Onitsha-Enugu, He Walks Away Unhurt by medolab90(m): 10:46am
lucky you
|Re: Fuel Laden Tanker Crushes Man's Car Along Onitsha-Enugu, He Walks Away Unhurt by dobekey(m): 10:46am
you be witch
Zagadat
