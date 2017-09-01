₦airaland Forum

This Garnished Sallah Ram Got People Salivating Online by PapiNigga: 1:47am
This garnished ram dish shared by ace comedian, Ali Baba got people salivating online that even singer Timi Dakolo wants his own share from it.

Re: This Garnished Sallah Ram Got People Salivating Online by PapiNigga: 1:47am
Re: This Garnished Sallah Ram Got People Salivating Online by teresafaith(f): 2:06am
Hmm
So I'm ftc, no special feeling though
Re: This Garnished Sallah Ram Got People Salivating Online by greatmarshall(m): 3:13am
omo see meat

Re: This Garnished Sallah Ram Got People Salivating Online by Tolexander: 4:38am
Ara eko pelu ara tuntun!

Re: This Garnished Sallah Ram Got People Salivating Online by CDCEO001(m): 8:05am
I want to throw up when i look at it. This look like a rotten dead animal to me.

Re: This Garnished Sallah Ram Got People Salivating Online by Larryfest(m): 8:50am
Kinda looks disgusting with whatever they applied on the whole body but am sure it will be sweet nonetheless..

Re: This Garnished Sallah Ram Got People Salivating Online by Nutase(f): 8:59am
Mans cruelty to animals.

Say no to animal cruelty.

Re: This Garnished Sallah Ram Got People Salivating Online by vizkiz: 9:31am
The meat looks like those dogs in resident evil grin

By the way, there is aquestion I have been inching to ask.

Why do Muslims face a particular direction before killing their meat?

Logical answer: Sacrifice to the gods

Nutase:
Mans cruelty to animals.

Say no to animal cruelty.

God gave us animals as meat Who the fück are you to undo what God has done.

We blacks just keep imitating the whites. Their stupidity inclusive. undecided

Re: This Garnished Sallah Ram Got People Salivating Online by Criis(m): 9:31am
Why would anyone salivate at this? embarassed


Doesn't look properly done undecided

Re: This Garnished Sallah Ram Got People Salivating Online by twilliamx: 9:31am
Na wa. See packaging.... somebody give me a bowl of garri with ice cold water.i wan chop...

Re: This Garnished Sallah Ram Got People Salivating Online by titiloyeblog(m): 9:32am
Re: This Garnished Sallah Ram Got People Salivating Online by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 9:32am
Hmm

That's cool
Re: This Garnished Sallah Ram Got People Salivating Online by cosmatika(m): 9:32am
Ok
Re: This Garnished Sallah Ram Got People Salivating Online by ninocia18(m): 9:33am
Doesn't look appetizing in anyway.

Re: This Garnished Sallah Ram Got People Salivating Online by breakeven: 9:33am
Trash. I can't eat this.

Re: This Garnished Sallah Ram Got People Salivating Online by mccoy47(m): 9:33am
angry
Re: This Garnished Sallah Ram Got People Salivating Online by curvilicious: 9:33am
Ewwwwwwww

Re: This Garnished Sallah Ram Got People Salivating Online by ActionsShure: 9:33am
Re: This Garnished Sallah Ram Got People Salivating Online by Nwodosis(m): 9:33am
Did you say salivating or throwing up?
Re: This Garnished Sallah Ram Got People Salivating Online by emeijeh(m): 9:33am
If you ask me, I will say it is not attractive to behold.



I'm even more shocked there is no oath-swearing bla bla on this post

Re: This Garnished Sallah Ram Got People Salivating Online by danyero(m): 9:33am
Not pleasing to the eyes, looks like a 'brown walker' undecided
Re: This Garnished Sallah Ram Got People Salivating Online by soberdrunk(m): 9:34am
Make i just see the balls with like 4-6 bottles of Gulder and am okay....... angry
Re: This Garnished Sallah Ram Got People Salivating Online by dmostcheerful(f): 9:34am
Nutase:
Mans cruelty to animals.

Say no to animal cruelty.
You sound like a vegan grin
Re: This Garnished Sallah Ram Got People Salivating Online by HottestFire: 9:34am
Not my type. grin
Re: This Garnished Sallah Ram Got People Salivating Online by temmypotter(m): 9:34am
to be sincere, I'm not salivating

Re: This Garnished Sallah Ram Got People Salivating Online by Boyooosa: 9:34am
Photoshop
Re: This Garnished Sallah Ram Got People Salivating Online by Livefreeordieha(m): 9:35am
PapiNigga:
This garnished ram dish shared by ace comedian, Ali Baba got people salivating online that even singer Timi Dakolo wants his own share from it.

http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/09/this-garnished-sallah-ram-got-people.html?m=1

Eran cruelty
Re: This Garnished Sallah Ram Got People Salivating Online by khalhokage(m): 9:35am
Looks disgusting actually, at least to me.
Re: This Garnished Sallah Ram Got People Salivating Online by Narldon(f): 9:35am


Tosyne2much


Abeg you sabi Road to this Place?


It's not like I'm hungry ooo


I just want to collect my phone charger I forgot there grin


Re: This Garnished Sallah Ram Got People Salivating Online by Ogashub(m): 9:36am
Looks disgusting
Re: This Garnished Sallah Ram Got People Salivating Online by talk2saintify(m): 9:36am
VERY DISGUSTING

