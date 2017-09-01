



Mtngiftonline.cf is a scam website



is a scam website, it has duped many and will continue to dupe as much as it can. And you could be the next, only if you ignore this post. I am a victim of this, so I don't want you to be a victim too.



When I was surfing the net to source for news from various websites, I came across this website (mtngiftonline.cf) which really fascinated me to participate fully well in their activities because of their awuf(bonus) offers. Lol….. When I saw that with 200naira MTN airtime, I will be able to get 5,500naira airtime with a month free browsing and with 500naira MTN airtime, I will enjoy 2months free browsing with 10,500naira MTN airtime (Does it not look attractive to you?). But unfortunately, it is a scam which I fell into. I should have realized in time that it was a scam but I yield not to my conscience (because of the awuf(bonus) offers). The first instance that I should have realized it was a scam was the display of the website (it was not in MTN website format), this means that MTN knows nothing about this activity.



