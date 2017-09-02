₦airaland Forum

Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by sarrki(m): 1:59am
The coalition of Niger Delta militants, yesterday, withdrew the October 1 quit notice they issued to northerners and Yoruba living in the region.

The Pan Niger Delta People’s Congress (PNDPC), a new group that claimed to have the mandate to negotiate for the Niger Delta with the Federal Government and other interested stakeholders, said the issuers of the quit notice gave them the mandate to withdraw it.

The coalition had disbanded the Chief Edwin Clark-led Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) after passing a vote of no confidence in the group and constituted PNDPC as the new negotiator for the region.

The militant groups appointed His Royal Majesty Pere Ayemi-Botu, paramount ruler of Seimbiri Kingdom as the head of the PNDPC and named Chief Mike Loyibo as the coordinator/ convener of the group.



The coalition comprises the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers; Niger Delta Joint Revolutionary Crusaders Council; Niger Delta Supreme Egbesu Fighters; Niger Delta Red Scorpion Fighters; Niger Delta Youth Mandate for Justice; Niger Delta People’s Liberation Force; Niger Delta Fighters for Resource Control; Niger Delta for Urhobo Resource Control; and Bakassi People’s Liberation Force.

Loyibo, whom the coalition said was appointed following his track records of integrity and honesty, confirmed that the coalition mandated the PNPDC to announce the withdrawal of the quit notice.

He said the youths were remorseful after he and members of the new group met with them and told them the implications of the quit notice to the peace and development of the region.

He said: “People should disregard the quit notice from our youths. I have spoken to many of them and they mandated me to withdraw it on their behalf.

“They have called off the quit notice and discharged it. Everybody in the region in the west, east and north should go about their normal business. I can guarantee them of their safety.

“The entire Niger Delta people are not in agreement with the quit notice issue. The boys that issued it are very remorseful. So, they have asked me, because they mandated me to speak for them and the region, to discharge the quit notice.



” Loyibo noted that such unpatriotic remarks like issuance of quit notices had their origin from the cold war involving the country’s founding fathers during the precolonial era.

“This quit notice and counter quit notice found their foundations from the precolonial days. The three leaders that negotiated the independence of Nigeria did not love themselves.

“It was the crisis that extended to our era where everybody begins to struggle for their own. I don’t believe in regional or tribal considerations. As Ijaw people, those that had been good to us did not come from our region,” he said.

He said the youths were only suspicious that the Federal Government was trying to weaken them through promises that they might not fulfill at last.

Loyibo said the leaders also told the youths to also hold their governors, appointees and regional interventionist agencies responsible for lack of leadership and development.

He blamed the Arewa youths for causing tension in the polity and frowned on the way and manner the government treated them.

He noted that nobody should be treated as a second class citizen adding that all must be held as equal stakeholders in the Nigerian project.

The Ijaw leader, however, said the youths in the region still believed in the integrity of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and their ability to fulfill the promises they made to the region.

He said: “We are peaceloving people. Our diversity is our strength. Mr. President has brought a lot of integrity to governance and he came in with massive goodwill. So, I believe that this is the time he should be addressing the issue.

“The late President Yar’Adua took the bull by the horn and declared amnesty and today amnesty is working. The place is being transformed in human capacity building.

This is not the time for us to bring violence. When the militants and the agitators and the people of the Niger Delta named us to represent the Niger Delta as the new face, it did not come to us as a surprise because some of us have long history of integrity and openness.

“We believe that Nigeria will continue to remain as one under a peaceful situation. So, I hereby, use this medium to formally discharge that quit notice. It is of no effects and there is no element of seriousness and the people that did it are very remorseful after we met with them and scolded them.”

http://thenationonlineng.net/niger-delta-militants-withdraw-quit-notice-northerners-yoruba/

Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by sarrki(m): 2:01am
Buhari message is clear on his return

He said give me peace and I will give you development

Foment trouble and he will help the trouble makers to the gate of hell

Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by Babsmike(m): 2:16am
Nothing can be compare to a peaceful lifestyle...
God bless Nigeria

Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by Desyner: 2:19am
sarrki:
Buhari message is clear on his return

He said give me peace and I will give you development

Foment trouble and he will help the trouble makers to the gate of hell
What did we give him that has made him ignore his Fulani Brothers?
You must think your daft comments sway people here for you to bold it.
2019 is loading.

Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by TheCabal: 2:28am
Desyner:
What did we give him that has made him ignore his Fulani Brothers?
You must think your daft comments sway people here for you to bold it.
2019 is loading.

I hope you are not voting... ha ha

the less the better. grin

Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by MediumStout(m): 3:54am
grin bunch of fools seeking relevance

Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by ibkgab001: 4:40am
Trust the North



Fear the south

Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by zionmade1: 4:41am
MediumStout:
grin bunch of fools seeking relevance
the first quit notice was given by arewa, grand patron of fools. Hope u know that

Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by princefunmmy(m): 4:46am
And all the groups were dishing out threats like they weren't going back on their decision... Well, peace is good

Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by OrestesDante: 4:49am
grin angry

Some wailers and enemies of progress are still coming down to this thread.

But don't mind them. Just keep on Skanking

grin

Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by babyfaceafrica: 5:12am
Some people will not like this

Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by omenkaLives(m): 5:23am
The renown Pigs and Idiots right now.. . cheesy

Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by Evablizin(f): 5:50am
sarrki:
Buhari message is clear on his return



Foment trouble and he will help the trouble makers to the gate of hell

He should be fast Boko haram must go fulani herdsmen must go

Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by madridguy(m): 6:07am
Nigeria belong to us all.

God bless Nigeria.

Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by Amarabae(f): 6:07am
Good news

Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by sarrki(m): 6:08am
I Sight you Amarabae

where you enter all this while ?

Abeg where is ephi123

Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by 9japrof(m): 6:13am
Since it's a season of threat withdrawals, when is boko Haram withdrawing their own threats to the north east

Naija ma country is a funny place

Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by sarrki(m): 6:17am
9japrof:
Since it's a season of threat withdrawals, when is boko Haram withdrawing their own threats to the north east

Naija ma country is a funny place


Boko haram is a terrorist organization

A dreaded one for that matter

Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by MediumStout(m): 6:51am
zionmade1:

the first quit notice was given by arewa, grand patron of fools. Hope u know that



Arewa are more responsible than those idiots from Niger delta

Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by raker300: 7:00am
madridguy:
Nigeria belong to us all.

God bless Nigeria.
this your #10 per comment won't work here

Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by raker300: 7:01am
MediumStout:




Arewa are more responsible than those idiots from Niger delta
these ones below are the most useless

Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by sarrki(m): 7:04am
raker300:
these ones below are the most useless

Most of the knots in your upper chamber needs replacement

Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by Habane(m): 7:45am
In ka san wanna baka sana wanchan ba.
Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by Okoroawusa: 7:51am
Quit notice ko,house rent ni.
Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by Pesuzok(m): 7:58am
Waiting for NK to release his own press statement. At least every region is calling for peace

Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by jstbeinhonest: 8:02am
Faceless groups.

Asides the so called Pigs, no one took them serious in the first instance.

Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by ZombieTAMER: 8:08am
sarrki:
Buhari message is clear on his return

He said give me peace and I will give you development

Foment trouble and he will help the trouble makers to the gate of hell

He blamed the arewa youths for causing trouble in the land and also faulted the government on the way they were being treated with favoritism .,,,

It's up there... Sarrki Go back and read it if you can read..

Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by ZombieTAMER: 8:12am
MediumStout:




Arewa are more responsible than those idiots from Niger delta
Am sure you don't know that "those idiots " feeds you and your generation..

Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by HoluwarTohbar: 8:14am
sarrki:
Buhari message is clear on his return

He said give me peace and I will give you development

Foment trouble and he will help the trouble makers to the gate of hell
You are annoying arrogating too much importance to yourself chief zombie. Your cabal controlled buhari is still a vegetable remember? Forget all the starched agbada, the man is everly hollow inside!

Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by HoluwarTohbar: 8:19am
madridguy:
Nigeria belong to us all.

God bless Nigeria.
Suddenly coming from you...because of Oyel money undecided
Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by Efewestern: 8:27am
hmm

