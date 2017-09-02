₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by sarrki(m): 1:59am
The coalition of Niger Delta militants, yesterday, withdrew the October 1 quit notice they issued to northerners and Yoruba living in the region.
http://thenationonlineng.net/niger-delta-militants-withdraw-quit-notice-northerners-yoruba/
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by sarrki(m): 2:01am
Buhari message is clear on his return
He said give me peace and I will give you development
Foment trouble and he will help the trouble makers to the gate of hell
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by Babsmike(m): 2:16am
Nothing can be compare to a peaceful lifestyle...
God bless Nigeria
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by Desyner: 2:19am
sarrki:What did we give him that has made him ignore his Fulani Brothers?
You must think your daft comments sway people here for you to bold it.
2019 is loading.
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by TheCabal: 2:28am
Desyner:
I hope you are not voting... ha ha
the less the better.
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by MediumStout(m): 3:54am
bunch of fools seeking relevance
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by ibkgab001: 4:40am
Trust the North
Fear the south
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by zionmade1: 4:41am
MediumStout:the first quit notice was given by arewa, grand patron of fools. Hope u know that
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by princefunmmy(m): 4:46am
And all the groups were dishing out threats like they weren't going back on their decision... Well, peace is good
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by OrestesDante: 4:49am
Some wailers and enemies of progress are still coming down to this thread.
But don't mind them. Just keep on Skanking
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by babyfaceafrica: 5:12am
Some people will not like this
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by omenkaLives(m): 5:23am
The renown Pigs and Idiots right now.. .
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by Evablizin(f): 5:50am
sarrki:
He should be fast Boko haram must go fulani herdsmen must go
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by madridguy(m): 6:07am
Nigeria belong to us all.
God bless Nigeria.
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by Amarabae(f): 6:07am
Good news
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by sarrki(m): 6:08am
I Sight you Amarabae
where you enter all this while ?
Abeg where is ephi123
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by 9japrof(m): 6:13am
Since it's a season of threat withdrawals, when is boko Haram withdrawing their own threats to the north east
Naija ma country is a funny place
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by sarrki(m): 6:17am
9japrof:
Boko haram is a terrorist organization
A dreaded one for that matter
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by MediumStout(m): 6:51am
zionmade1:
Arewa are more responsible than those idiots from Niger delta
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by raker300: 7:00am
madridguy:this your #10 per comment won't work here
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by raker300: 7:01am
MediumStout:these ones below are the most useless
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by sarrki(m): 7:04am
raker300:
Most of the knots in your upper chamber needs replacement
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by Habane(m): 7:45am
In ka san wanna baka sana wanchan ba.
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by Okoroawusa: 7:51am
Quit notice ko,house rent ni.
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by Pesuzok(m): 7:58am
Waiting for NK to release his own press statement. At least every region is calling for peace
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by jstbeinhonest: 8:02am
Faceless groups.
Asides the so called Pigs, no one took them serious in the first instance.
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by ZombieTAMER: 8:08am
sarrki:
He blamed the arewa youths for causing trouble in the land and also faulted the government on the way they were being treated with favoritism .,,,
It's up there... Sarrki Go back and read it if you can read..
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by ZombieTAMER: 8:12am
MediumStout:Am sure you don't know that "those idiots " feeds you and your generation..
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by HoluwarTohbar: 8:14am
sarrki:You are annoying arrogating too much importance to yourself chief zombie. Your cabal controlled buhari is still a vegetable remember? Forget all the starched agbada, the man is everly hollow inside!
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by HoluwarTohbar: 8:19am
madridguy:Suddenly coming from you...because of Oyel money
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Northerners, Yoruba by Efewestern: 8:27am
hmm
