|Omoni Oboli Slayed In Blue Dress... Her Husband Drops Romantic Comment by praizblog: 6:28am
Beautiful Actress Omoni Oboli looks so beautiful and adorable in this blue dress just then her husband nnamdi Oboli drop romantic comments.
We just love this couple see how they still joke with each other. It's so lovely.
Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/09/omoni-oboli-slayed-in-blue-dress-her.html?m=0
1 Like
|Re: Omoni Oboli Slayed In Blue Dress... Her Husband Drops Romantic Comment by Evaberry(f): 6:41am
...
I'm pretty sure he's checking out 1 instagram olosho, men that spend a lot of time on instagram scare me.
All these cheaters/wife beaters are the most romantic one.
Churchill do pass like this for Tonto yet we all know how that story ended
6 Likes
|Re: Omoni Oboli Slayed In Blue Dress... Her Husband Drops Romantic Comment by uzoclinton(m): 7:09am
OK... well obviously they are newly weds.... Time haven't dealt with them yet...
meanwhile y'all should check thus out
Top 10 most viewed Nigerian music videos on youtube
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Omoni Oboli Slayed In Blue Dress... Her Husband Drops Romantic Comment by Tamarapetty(f): 7:13am
nice outfit
1 Like
|Re: Omoni Oboli Slayed In Blue Dress... Her Husband Drops Romantic Comment by NwaObinkita: 11:11am
Dear Nnamdi Oboli
Even with all the blue, she is not sexy enough to act in a local blue film.
Looking at her emaciated figure should give a sane husband blue balls.
Your optician is an unlucky doctor, your sight is obviously deteriorating.
Let me come and be going to meet Mama Sufuyanu.
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Omoni Oboli Slayed In Blue Dress... Her Husband Drops Romantic Comment by shurley22(f): 11:11am
Good for them
|Re: Omoni Oboli Slayed In Blue Dress... Her Husband Drops Romantic Comment by Narldon(f): 11:11am
Evaberry:
2 Likes
|Re: Omoni Oboli Slayed In Blue Dress... Her Husband Drops Romantic Comment by LesbianBoy(m): 11:12am
Mstcheew
|Re: Omoni Oboli Slayed In Blue Dress... Her Husband Drops Romantic Comment by HumorMe(m): 11:14am
even with all the blue you don't bring the blues!
|Re: Omoni Oboli Slayed In Blue Dress... Her Husband Drops Romantic Comment by xenakongbi337: 11:15am
Forever young :Di have a forever crush on her
|Re: Omoni Oboli Slayed In Blue Dress... Her Husband Drops Romantic Comment by soberdrunk(m): 11:16am
|Re: Omoni Oboli Slayed In Blue Dress... Her Husband Drops Romantic Comment by youngerikina40: 11:17am
Chai if i knack u akpako ehh
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Omoni Oboli Slayed In Blue Dress... Her Husband Drops Romantic Comment by blackbeau1(f): 11:17am
Slayed? I'm not sure that caption is right tho.
1 Like
|Re: Omoni Oboli Slayed In Blue Dress... Her Husband Drops Romantic Comment by tballeyy(m): 11:17am
Don't ur blualah is loading
|Re: Omoni Oboli Slayed In Blue Dress... Her Husband Drops Romantic Comment by kalananta(m): 11:17am
fine woman
|Re: Omoni Oboli Slayed In Blue Dress... Her Husband Drops Romantic Comment by tballeyy(m): 11:18am
Don't worry ur blualah is loading
|Re: Omoni Oboli Slayed In Blue Dress... Her Husband Drops Romantic Comment by okeyben10: 11:21am
someone pls explain the phrase "even with all the blue you don't bring the blues"
|Re: Omoni Oboli Slayed In Blue Dress... Her Husband Drops Romantic Comment by kindex: 11:24am
|Re: Omoni Oboli Slayed In Blue Dress... Her Husband Drops Romantic Comment by chara019(f): 11:25am
where is the romance in it? Abeg,someone translate the idiom there.
|Re: Omoni Oboli Slayed In Blue Dress... Her Husband Drops Romantic Comment by MhizzAJ(f): 11:26am
Nice dress..classy chic
|Re: Omoni Oboli Slayed In Blue Dress... Her Husband Drops Romantic Comment by Egbedii(m): 11:29am
Sharp
|Re: Omoni Oboli Slayed In Blue Dress... Her Husband Drops Romantic Comment by concho(m): 11:35am
okeyben10:Dt one weak me
|Re: Omoni Oboli Slayed In Blue Dress... Her Husband Drops Romantic Comment by peckebu(f): 11:37am
uzoclinton:newly weds ke
they've been married for like 17 years now. they even have three grown boys
|Re: Omoni Oboli Slayed In Blue Dress... Her Husband Drops Romantic Comment by OAFMods: 11:40am
Evaberry:
Tale of a girl that does not know or have what it takes to keep a marriage. You never read say marriage is not a bed of roses.
|Re: Omoni Oboli Slayed In Blue Dress... Her Husband Drops Romantic Comment by williamswill(m): 11:42am
My friend dy already hv three(3) big boyz ooooooo
|Re: Omoni Oboli Slayed In Blue Dress... Her Husband Drops Romantic Comment by davidplum(m): 11:45am
beautiful.
|Re: Omoni Oboli Slayed In Blue Dress... Her Husband Drops Romantic Comment by Ihebu4chelsea(m): 11:57am
NwaObinkita:Nwamaikpe I know it's you. This arochukwu mumu But I I have something to tell you ...... YOU ARE VERY STUPID
|Re: Omoni Oboli Slayed In Blue Dress... Her Husband Drops Romantic Comment by kennygee(f): 12:07pm
NwaObinkita:
Another man's food is another man's poison. Omoni Oboli is a fur healthy and good looking young woman for her age and with teenage sons.
If you're honest with yourself, you'd see her husband is blessed.
Do you know how many women are dying and spending money to look like this?
|Re: Omoni Oboli Slayed In Blue Dress... Her Husband Drops Romantic Comment by Rapmoney(m): 12:09pm
Evestar200, I sent you a mail. Pls reply. Thanks
(0) (Reply)
