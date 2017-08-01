Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Omoni Oboli Slayed In Blue Dress... Her Husband Drops Romantic Comment (6789 Views)

We just love this couple see how they still joke with each other. It's so lovely.



Beautiful Actress Omoni Oboli looks so beautiful and adorable in this blue dress just then her husband nnamdi Oboli drop romantic comments.We just love this couple see how they still joke with each other. It's so lovely.

I'm pretty sure he's checking out 1 instagram olosho, men that spend a lot of time on instagram scare me.









All these cheaters/wife beaters are the most romantic one.





Churchill do pass like this for Tonto yet we all know how that story ended 6 Likes





nice outfit 1 Like





Dear Nnamdi Oboli



Even with all the blue, she is not sexy enough to act in a local blue film.



Looking at her emaciated figure should give a sane husband blue balls.



Your optician is an unlucky doctor, your sight is obviously deteriorating.



Dear Nnamdi Oboli

Even with all the blue, she is not sexy enough to act in a local blue film.

Looking at her emaciated figure should give a sane husband blue balls.

Your optician is an unlucky doctor, your sight is obviously deteriorating.

Let me come and be going to meet Mama Sufuyanu.

Good for them

Mstcheew

even with all the blue you don't bring the blues!

i have a forever crush on her

Chai if i knack u akpako ehh 1 Like 1 Share

Slayed? I'm not sure that caption is right tho. 1 Like

fine woman fine woman

Don't worry ur blualah is loading

someone pls explain the phrase "even with all the blue you don't bring the blues"

where is the romance in it? Abeg,someone translate the idiom there.

Nice dress..classy chic

Sharp

someone pls explain the phrase "even with all the blue you don't bring the blues" Dt one weak me Dt one weak me

they've been married for like 17 years now. they even have three grown boys

Tale of a girl that does not know or have what it takes to keep a marriage. You never read say marriage is not a bed of roses. Tale of a girl that does not know or have what it takes to keep a marriage. You never read say marriage is not a bed of roses.

My friend dy already hv three(3) big boyz ooooooo

beautiful.

Another man's food is another man's poison. Omoni Oboli is a fur healthy and good looking young woman for her age and with teenage sons.



If you're honest with yourself, you'd see her husband is blessed.



Another man's food is another man's poison. Omoni Oboli is a fur healthy and good looking young woman for her age and with teenage sons.

If you're honest with yourself, you'd see her husband is blessed.

Do you know how many women are dying and spending money to look like this?