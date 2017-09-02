Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Sallah: Buhari Gives Corpers N250,000 And 10 Bags Of Rice In Daura (5183 Views)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday splashed N250,000 on National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in his home town of Daura.



The President also gave them a bull and 10 bags of rice to mark the Muslim Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.



The youth corps members visited the President in his Daura residence after the Eid prayers where presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, addressed them on behalf of Buhari.



Buhari urged them to continue to promote unity and peaceful coexistence in Nigeria, describing them as symbols of the nation’s unity.



According to Buhari, “I thank you for your visit. I hold you passionately as the beacon of Nigeria’s unity. I enjoin you to continue to promote Nigeria’s unity and peaceful coexistence. As you know, this is Sallah period and I want you to go and enjoy yourselves and make merry.”



Issokay

we hv hear

Story

Nice gesture 3 Likes

Buhari is trying his best (I think) but those around him wouldn't make his desires fulfilled. 5 Likes





Hmm. Kudos.. I know our presido must be excessively excited due to our 4-0 win over Cameroon yesterday

Buhari is working ....

He gives with one hand but will certainly collect everything from the other hand.



This generosity is uncommon and not normal. People should be wary. Useless government 4 Likes

amzee:

Issokay

Thank God he didn't tell them to go home and stop biafra agitation like he did last year.

Any kudos Mr President 1 Like

Wailers will still wail.. 2 Likes





Useless dying phool Give them job not foodUseless dying phool 1 Like

They keep on buying our future with stomach infrastructure, when will Nigerians learn. 1 Like

i smell something fishy... Garba no dey get Holiday nii even on sallah day why cant the president address the corpers in person 1 Like

Cool

This man is a better politician than Tinubu, IBB, OBJ and Atiku combined. We go see something

abokibuhari:

Give them job not food



Useless dying phool



Let them finish the service na Let them finish the service na

My able president is never wasteful else more things would have been given to then with condemnation of wailers

The people's President.

G

For en mind e do better tin for them

A good gesture from the President. This will at least give the Corps Members a sense of belonging

Buhari should have addressed them. Even in his hometown he still played ghost. 1 Like

250,000 is it for each person or for all of them



.

goodness and kind heartedness is all i see there in the north, these people are good people they deserve to rule...

vizkiz:

Buhari is trying his best (I think) but those around him wouldn't make his desires fulfilled. After eating it then you ll go hungry tomorrow because buhari policies caused companies to shut down. Use your brain plz After eating it then you ll go hungry tomorrow because buhari policies caused companies to shut down. Use your brain plz

Haters turned witches.

You didn't support Buhari in 2015, he won.

You wished him dead when he was ill, he didn't die.

Now you are wishing him ill health again it won't work.

And I hear some of you saying "I cant wait until 2019" . Note this : if buhari decides to run again, nobody can defeat him in this country.

So please enemies of progress . if you can't take it no more, Use the lagoon

Keneking:

He gives with one hand but will certainly collect everything from the other hand.



This generosity is uncommon and not normal. People should be wary. Useless government Hian, forgive Buhari because he is still recuperating Hian, forgive Buhari because he is still recuperating