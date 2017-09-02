₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sallah: Buhari Gives Corpers N250,000 And 10 Bags Of Rice In Daura by marryjesus: 6:35am
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday splashed N250,000 on National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in his home town of Daura.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/sunnewsonline.com/sallah-buhari-splashes-n-25-million-rice-on-corps-members/amp/
3 Likes
|Re: Sallah: Buhari Gives Corpers N250,000 And 10 Bags Of Rice In Daura by amzee(m): 6:48am
Issokay
|Re: Sallah: Buhari Gives Corpers N250,000 And 10 Bags Of Rice In Daura by omobabalawo: 6:58am
we hv hear
|Re: Sallah: Buhari Gives Corpers N250,000 And 10 Bags Of Rice In Daura by Blackfire(m): 7:15am
Story
|Re: Sallah: Buhari Gives Corpers N250,000 And 10 Bags Of Rice In Daura by aolawale025: 8:12am
Nice gesture
3 Likes
|Re: Sallah: Buhari Gives Corpers N250,000 And 10 Bags Of Rice In Daura by vizkiz: 9:40am
Buhari is trying his best (I think) but those around him wouldn't make his desires fulfilled.
5 Likes
|Re: Sallah: Buhari Gives Corpers N250,000 And 10 Bags Of Rice In Daura by AlienWriter(m): 9:40am
Hmm. Kudos.. I know our presido must be excessively excited due to our 4-0 win over Cameroon yesterday
Are You Into Sports Betting? Check My Signature!
1 Like
|Re: Sallah: Buhari Gives Corpers N250,000 And 10 Bags Of Rice In Daura by ignis(f): 9:41am
Buhari is working ....
|Re: Sallah: Buhari Gives Corpers N250,000 And 10 Bags Of Rice In Daura by Keneking: 9:42am
He gives with one hand but will certainly collect everything from the other hand.
This generosity is uncommon and not normal. People should be wary. Useless government
4 Likes
|Re: Sallah: Buhari Gives Corpers N250,000 And 10 Bags Of Rice In Daura by tomstories: 9:42am
amzee:
|Re: Sallah: Buhari Gives Corpers N250,000 And 10 Bags Of Rice In Daura by zionmade1: 9:42am
Thank God he didn't tell them to go home and stop biafra agitation like he did last year.
Any kudos Mr President
1 Like
|Re: Sallah: Buhari Gives Corpers N250,000 And 10 Bags Of Rice In Daura by Odunharry(m): 9:42am
Wailers will still wail..
2 Likes
|Re: Sallah: Buhari Gives Corpers N250,000 And 10 Bags Of Rice In Daura by abokibuhari: 9:42am
Give them job not food
Useless dying phool
1 Like
|Re: Sallah: Buhari Gives Corpers N250,000 And 10 Bags Of Rice In Daura by tochyano2: 9:42am
|Re: Sallah: Buhari Gives Corpers N250,000 And 10 Bags Of Rice In Daura by Headlaw(m): 9:42am
They keep on buying our future with stomach infrastructure, when will Nigerians learn.
1 Like
|Re: Sallah: Buhari Gives Corpers N250,000 And 10 Bags Of Rice In Daura by Moshood0090: 9:42am
i smell something fishy... Garba no dey get Holiday nii even on sallah day why cant the president address the corpers in person
1 Like
|Re: Sallah: Buhari Gives Corpers N250,000 And 10 Bags Of Rice In Daura by Vectorchuks: 9:43am
Cool
|Re: Sallah: Buhari Gives Corpers N250,000 And 10 Bags Of Rice In Daura by Adminisher: 9:43am
This man is a better politician than Tinubu, IBB, OBJ and Atiku combined. We go see something
|Re: Sallah: Buhari Gives Corpers N250,000 And 10 Bags Of Rice In Daura by malware: 9:44am
abokibuhari:
Let them finish the service na
|Re: Sallah: Buhari Gives Corpers N250,000 And 10 Bags Of Rice In Daura by Ejehjoe(m): 9:44am
My able president is never wasteful else more things would have been given to then with condemnation of wailers
|Re: Sallah: Buhari Gives Corpers N250,000 And 10 Bags Of Rice In Daura by madridguy(m): 9:44am
The people's President.
|Re: Sallah: Buhari Gives Corpers N250,000 And 10 Bags Of Rice In Daura by emeijeh(m): 9:44am
G
|Re: Sallah: Buhari Gives Corpers N250,000 And 10 Bags Of Rice In Daura by okenwaa(m): 9:45am
For en mind e do better tin for them
|Re: Sallah: Buhari Gives Corpers N250,000 And 10 Bags Of Rice In Daura by Ebullience(m): 9:45am
A good gesture from the President. This will at least give the Corps Members a sense of belonging
|Re: Sallah: Buhari Gives Corpers N250,000 And 10 Bags Of Rice In Daura by AMYSTEV(m): 9:45am
Buhari should have addressed them. Even in his hometown he still played ghost.
1 Like
|Re: Sallah: Buhari Gives Corpers N250,000 And 10 Bags Of Rice In Daura by Babachukwu: 9:45am
250,000 is it for each person or for all of them
|Re: Sallah: Buhari Gives Corpers N250,000 And 10 Bags Of Rice In Daura by Omagzee(m): 9:46am
Teach me how to catch fish, don't give me fish. Him try, corpers go flex wella.
.
Some dangerous photography secrets no one will ever tell you. Read carefully please www.fototech.com.ng
|Re: Sallah: Buhari Gives Corpers N250,000 And 10 Bags Of Rice In Daura by Edusouls(m): 9:46am
goodness and kind heartedness is all i see there in the north, these people are good people they deserve to rule...
|Re: Sallah: Buhari Gives Corpers N250,000 And 10 Bags Of Rice In Daura by Nukualofa: 9:46am
vizkiz:After eating it then you ll go hungry tomorrow because buhari policies caused companies to shut down. Use your brain plz
|Re: Sallah: Buhari Gives Corpers N250,000 And 10 Bags Of Rice In Daura by anyebedgreat: 9:46am
Haters turned witches.
You didn't support Buhari in 2015, he won.
You wished him dead when he was ill, he didn't die.
Now you are wishing him ill health again it won't work.
And I hear some of you saying "I cant wait until 2019" . Note this : if buhari decides to run again, nobody can defeat him in this country.
So please enemies of progress . if you can't take it no more, Use the lagoon
|Re: Sallah: Buhari Gives Corpers N250,000 And 10 Bags Of Rice In Daura by AngelicBeing: 9:48am
Keneking:Hian, forgive Buhari because he is still recuperating
|Re: Sallah: Buhari Gives Corpers N250,000 And 10 Bags Of Rice In Daura by basseyurom: 9:48am
That's nice
