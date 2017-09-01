₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Benue Cow Thieves Stripped Unclad And Disgraced After Being Caught By Residents by Angelanest: 8:40am
Two men who allegedly stole a cow were apprehended in Gbajimba Town, Guma LGA, Benue State. The thieves have reportedly been in the business for a long time. According to reports, luck ran out of them this time as they were nabbed while stealing the animal. Residents who paraded them unclad in a bid to disgrace them - revealed that his is the eighth cow which has gone missing in the town..
Re: Benue Cow Thieves Stripped Unclad And Disgraced After Being Caught By Residents by sunnysunny69(m): 8:44am
Stole a cow, paraded unclad and beaten, stole billions hailed a savior and godfather.
Re: Benue Cow Thieves Stripped Unclad And Disgraced After Being Caught By Residents by omenkaLives(m): 8:45am
Hustle gone awry.
I blame Ortom for this.
Re: Benue Cow Thieves Stripped Unclad And Disgraced After Being Caught By Residents by ojun50(m): 8:46am
sallah must be celebrated
Re: Benue Cow Thieves Stripped Unclad And Disgraced After Being Caught By Residents by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:46am
y them censor the thieves joystick and leave the innocent cow joystick uncensored
Re: Benue Cow Thieves Stripped Unclad And Disgraced After Being Caught By Residents by Tamarapetty(f): 8:56am
smh
Re: Benue Cow Thieves Stripped Unclad And Disgraced After Being Caught By Residents by Okoroawusa: 9:20am
fuckingAyaya:u nailed it.re u a carpenter?
Re: Benue Cow Thieves Stripped Unclad And Disgraced After Being Caught By Residents by MhizzAJ(f): 10:40am
Na wa
Re: Benue Cow Thieves Stripped Unclad And Disgraced After Being Caught By Residents by olatade(m): 10:44am
See hefty men wey no get shame,cow piss fall on them
Re: Benue Cow Thieves Stripped Unclad And Disgraced After Being Caught By Residents by ZombieTAMER: 10:48am
sunnysunny69:
If i call such country a zoo
They will say am derailing the thread
But Buhari is a certified harbinger of hardship .. He ought to be the one paraded unclad.. These two lads are just victims of Buharis cluelessness
Re: Benue Cow Thieves Stripped Unclad And Disgraced After Being Caught By Residents by vedaxcool(m): 10:53am
this is just wrong when will we nayked billionaire thieves?
Re: Benue Cow Thieves Stripped Unclad And Disgraced After Being Caught By Residents by menmen20100: 10:53am
Re: Benue Cow Thieves Stripped Unclad And Disgraced After Being Caught By Residents by mrSerious(m): 11:04am
Going to be laughing from today until next week Tuesday because of this.
The guy with the six-pack wouldn't mind tho, not sure about the other dude.
Re: Benue Cow Thieves Stripped Unclad And Disgraced After Being Caught By Residents by ZombieTAMER: 11:07am
vedaxcool:
EFCC just returned 48 houses to timipreye sylva that was ceased under last administration
Once you run into APC ... Your sins are forgiven
Buharis corruption fight is a joke
Re: Benue Cow Thieves Stripped Unclad And Disgraced After Being Caught By Residents by vedaxcool(m): 11:13am
ZombieTAMER:
Corruption cannot be fought based on the list you drafted of hated persons it will be fought based on real evidence.
Re: Benue Cow Thieves Stripped Unclad And Disgraced After Being Caught By Residents by ZombieTAMER: 11:18am
vedaxcool:So sylva had 48 houses before he became governor.....
Re: Benue Cow Thieves Stripped Unclad And Disgraced After Being Caught By Residents by vedaxcool(m): 11:23am
ZombieTAMER:
I don't know about Sylva conditions before he became governor but if you have evidence that will aid EFCC to lock him up please do send it to them I will be happy seeing any criminal in jail.
Re: Benue Cow Thieves Stripped Unclad And Disgraced After Being Caught By Residents by ZombieTAMER: 11:28am
vedaxcool:No amount of evidence is enough to indict any APC chieftain under Buhari
Many have tried
All have failed
Today's EFCC is a joke
Re: Benue Cow Thieves Stripped Unclad And Disgraced After Being Caught By Residents by NCP: 12:41pm
Una no dey shame sef. See as dem dey look like innocent thiefs.
l go slap you with dis slippers.
Re: Benue Cow Thieves Stripped Unclad And Disgraced After Being Caught By Residents by dulaman: 12:53pm
Re: Benue Cow Thieves Stripped Unclad And Disgraced After Being Caught By Residents by ItsMeAboki(m): 1:09pm
Angelanest:
Why didn't they attach their tribe to the crime as they do to the Fulanis in respect of herdsmen attack?
Such cases of cattle rustling have been going on unreported for a long time and have largely been responsible for reprisal attacks associated with Fulani herdsmen.
Re: Benue Cow Thieves Stripped Unclad And Disgraced After Being Caught By Residents by PrettyCrystal: 5:44pm
Re: Benue Cow Thieves Stripped Unclad And Disgraced After Being Caught By Residents by bonylaxxy: 8:16pm
cow ole
Re: Benue Cow Thieves Stripped Unclad And Disgraced After Being Caught By Residents by anyebedgreat: 8:16pm
Na so. They must always unclad theives in Nigeria.
Re: Benue Cow Thieves Stripped Unclad And Disgraced After Being Caught By Residents by dangotesmummy: 8:17pm
fuckingAyaya:as in henn.very annoying
Why censor oko ole
Re: Benue Cow Thieves Stripped Unclad And Disgraced After Being Caught By Residents by jericco1(m): 8:17pm
Imagine. Things men do to keep fit.
Re: Benue Cow Thieves Stripped Unclad And Disgraced After Being Caught By Residents by IgedeBushBoy(m): 8:18pm
Re: Benue Cow Thieves Stripped Unclad And Disgraced After Being Caught By Residents by Emmafranciss: 8:19pm
....Good for'em...
Re: Benue Cow Thieves Stripped Unclad And Disgraced After Being Caught By Residents by HMZi(m): 8:19pm
sunnysunny69:
Arase: ''Stop Paying Ransom To Kidnappers'' / US Police Cracks Nigerian-mexician Drug Cartel Link / 2 Lesbians Burnt To Death In Makurdi, Benue State (see Photos)
