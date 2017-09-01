Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Benue Cow Thieves Stripped Unclad And Disgraced After Being Caught By Residents (8271 Views)

Source; Two men who allegedly stole a cow were apprehended in Gbajimba Town, Guma LGA, Benue State. The thieves have reportedly been in the business for a long time. According to reports, luck ran out of them this time as they were nabbed while stealing the animal. Residents who paraded them unclad in a bid to disgrace them - revealed that his is the eighth cow which has gone missing in the town..Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/men-stripped-unclad-disgraced-caught-stealing-cow-photos.html

Stole a cow, paraded unclad and beaten, stole billions hailed a savior and godfather. 11 Likes





I blame Ortom for this. Hustle gone awry.I blame Ortom for this. 1 Like 1 Share

sallah must be celebrated

y them censor the thieves joystick and leave the innocent cow joystick uncensored 5 Likes

smh 1 Like

y them censor the thieves joystick and leave the innocent cow joystick uncensored u nailed it.re u a carpenter? u nailed it.re u a carpenter? 7 Likes



Na wa Na wa 1 Like

See hefty men wey no get shame,cow piss fall on them

If i call such country a zoo

They will say am derailing the thread



But Buhari is a certified harbinger of hardship .. He ought to be the one paraded unclad.. These two lads are just victims of Buharis cluelessness If i call such country a zooThey will say am derailing the threadBut Buhari is a certified harbinger of hardship .. He ought to be the one paraded unclad.. These two lads are just victims of Buharis cluelessness 1 Like

this is just wrong when will we nayked billionaire thieves? this is just wrong when will we nayked billionaire thieves?

The guy with the six-pack wouldn't mind tho, not sure about the other dude. Going to be laughing from today until next week Tuesday because of this.----Edit:The guy with the six-pack wouldn't mind tho, not sure about the other dude.

EFCC just returned 48 houses to timipreye sylva that was ceased under last administration

Once you run into APC ... Your sins are forgiven

Buharis corruption fight is a joke EFCC just returned 48 houses to timipreye sylva that was ceased under last administrationOnce you run into APC ... Your sins are forgivenBuharis corruption fight is a joke 1 Like

Buharis corruption fight is a joke



Corruption cannot be fought based on the list you drafted of hated persons it will be fought based on real evidence. Corruption cannot be fought based on the list you drafted of hated persons it will be fought based on real evidence. 2 Likes

Corruption cannot be fought based on the list you drafted of hated persons it will be fought based on real evidence. So sylva had 48 houses before he became governor..... So sylva had 48 houses before he became governor..... 1 Like

I don't know about Sylva conditions before he became governor but if you have evidence that will aid EFCC to lock him up please do send it to them I will be happy seeing any criminal in jail. I don't know about Sylva conditions before he became governor but if you have evidence that will aid EFCC to lock him up please do send it to them I will be happy seeing any criminal in jail.

I don't know about Sylva conditions before he became governor but if you have evidence that will aid EFCC to lock him up please do send it to them I will be happy seeing any criminal in jail. No amount of evidence is enough to indict any APC chieftain under Buhari

Many have tried

All have failed

Today's EFCC is a joke No amount of evidence is enough to indict any APC chieftain under BuhariMany have triedAll have failedToday's EFCC is a joke 1 Like

Una no dey shame sef. See as dem dey look like innocent thiefs.

l go slap you with dis slippers. 1 Like 1 Share

B 1 Like

Why didn't they attach their tribe to the crime as they do to the Fulanis in respect of herdsmen attack?



Such cases of cattle rustling have been going on unreported for a long time and have largely been responsible for reprisal attacks associated with Fulani herdsmen. Why didn't they attach their tribe to the crime as they do to the Fulanis in respect of herdsmen attack?Such cases of cattle rustling have been going on unreported for a long time and have largely been responsible for reprisal attacks associated with Fulani herdsmen.

cow ole cow ole

Na so. They must always unclad theives in Nigeria.

y them censor the thieves joystick and leave the innocent cow joystick uncensored as in henn.very annoying



Why censor oko ole as in henn.very annoyingWhy censor oko ole

Imagine. Things men do to keep fit.

LOL

....Good for'em...