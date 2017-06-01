₦airaland Forum

Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by Codedrock(m): 10:26am
There’re some brands that have become household names in Nigeria, so much so that most people don’t know the actual names for the product themselves. It cracks me up when I hear someone say ‘Buy me Beefy Gala.’ Even worse when people ask for Indomie, when what they actually want is Chikki noodles and not Indomie noodles, and so on. These brand names have become so popular we forget they’re not the general terms. Let’s take a look at ten of such brands.

Jik



It’s hard to think of bleach without imagining Jik. Jik is produced by the consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser, and did you know they made two types? The thin bleach range is used for both garments and household cleaning while the thick bleach is used for whitening garments. The thin bleach range consists of Regular, Pot Pourri, Perfumed and Lemon Fresh. Why not consider these tips when next you go shopping.

Gala

Here is Nigeria’s number 1 sausage roll by UAC Foods, since 1962. Perhaps the term sausage roll is ambiguous or simply doesn’t stick, because we hardly ever use it. Everyone calls it Gala. To differentiate Gala from others, buyers and sellers have to call it ‘Original Gala’. UAC Foods Nigeria is also the manufacturers of Supreme ice cream.

Dettol

In case you never noticed, check your market list. You might get another choice when you get to the store, but Dettol almost comes by default when you think of a bathing antiseptic. Did you know that Dettol owns other disinfecting agents such as bathing soap, hand washing soap, antiseptic creams, body wash, and a range of cleaning liquids. Dettol brand is also owned by Reckitt Benckiser and they have a long list of other consumer products.


BIC


For most people, even when the pen is not by BIC, it’s a bic. BIC is a brand, and they even manufacture shaving sticks, you remember?

Omo


I’m not sure how old this brand is, but this Unilever brand could be the mother of detergents. It used to be an all blue powder in cardboard paper box but now there’s a range of powder and liquid laundry products.

Indomie

This list would be incomplete without Indomie. Indomie has won our hearts in such a way that we are conditioned to think any plate of instant noodles is a plate of Indomie. It’s manufactured by Dufil Group, Nigeria’s first instant noodles manufacturing plant. They’re also the manufacturers of Minimie Chinchin and Power Oil and they have done a great job engraving the Indomie brand in our subconscious when it comes to noodles.

Super Glue


Super Glue is a trade name too, owned by the American company, Super Glue Corporation. They’re so popular that other adhesives attach the term super glue after their own trade name.

Dunlop


Yes, they make slippers. However, they’re not the only producers of those comfortable flip flops. Next time you come across a pair, check to see if they’re made by some other brand.


Panadol


Panadol is a trade name and product of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). It’s important to note that it contains the pain relief medication paracetamol, and hence it must not be combined with other medications that contain paracetamol.

Semovita

Golden Penny Semovita
Semovita is made from semolina, a type of coarse wheat. The brand- Golden Penny Semovita, is manufactured by the food company Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, alongside other products.

Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by youngreva(m): 10:29am
That's true.
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by ekensi01(m): 10:31am
@Op sorry for writting under the influence of Sallah meat that you can't even know the difference between super glue and Indomie.


Islam is a curse race. cool

Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by Ikultra2(m): 10:32am
Carefully selected. Nice
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by Ikultra6: 10:34am
Interesting
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by TGoddess(f): 10:47am
Nice one op.

Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by kodded(m): 10:59am
what about tecno & infinix

Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by ed0002(m): 11:14am
Nice
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by tolugar: 11:15am
Cabin

Maclean
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by lacastre: 11:18am
Can't believe u did not mention maclean...lol

Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by hope20(f): 11:24am
how about combell and maggi

Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by jokinexcel(m): 12:21pm
If Peak milk is not on the list, it's incomplete.

Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by vosquare: 3:49pm
what about Maggi grin grin

Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by shachris02: 3:50pm
Maggi
Gold Circle
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by Keneking: 3:50pm
Add Buhari's recession

Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by BornnAgainChild(f): 3:50pm
Maclean and Maggi should be on that list

Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by Dbrainiac1(m): 3:50pm
Op wey Blueband, cowbell? angry

Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by SOLMICHAEL(m): 3:50pm
MAGGI and GALA all d way grin
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by Whoeppme(m): 3:50pm
DUDU OSUN
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by icemann(m): 3:50pm
Indomine
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by Felixalex(m): 3:50pm
Ok good
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by skysailor(m): 3:51pm
where is MCclean?

Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by MhizzAJ(f): 3:51pm
True
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by stevebond007(m): 3:51pm
MacCleans.

St Louis Sugar
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by kingxsamz(m): 3:51pm
what of Omo?
maclean...
Indomie...
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by Stdaviding(m): 3:51pm
Ok
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by Harbeyg09(m): 3:51pm
Pure water nko
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by majicplus: 3:52pm
nepa bill
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by kaycyor: 3:52pm
Am I not seeing well, I saw indomie on the list but only to see Super glue pics to depict it... Sha as a popular saying is, leave wetin them write for the body of motor enter za moto!!!! grin grin!
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by Lexusgs430: 3:52pm
Where is Alomo ?

Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by rydow(m): 3:53pm
Pampers grin

Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by Lothario(m): 3:54pm
What about gold circle grin

