Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by Codedrock(m): 10:26am
There’re some brands that have become household names in Nigeria, so much so that most people don’t know the actual names for the product themselves. It cracks me up when I hear someone say ‘Buy me Beefy Gala.’ Even worse when people ask for Indomie, when what they actually want is Chikki noodles and not Indomie noodles, and so on. These brand names have become so popular we forget they’re not the general terms. Let’s take a look at ten of such brands.SOURCE: http://www.takemetonaija.com/2017/06/ten-brands-that-have-become-household.html
1 Like
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by youngreva(m): 10:29am
That's true.
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by ekensi01(m): 10:31am
@Op sorry for writting under the influence of Sallah meat that you can't even know the difference between super glue and Indomie.
Islam is a curse race.
22 Likes 1 Share
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by Ikultra2(m): 10:32am
Carefully selected. Nice
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by Ikultra6: 10:34am
Interesting
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by TGoddess(f): 10:47am
Nice one op.
1 Like
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by kodded(m): 10:59am
what about tecno & infinix
1 Like
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by ed0002(m): 11:14am
Nice
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by tolugar: 11:15am
Cabin
Maclean
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by lacastre: 11:18am
Can't believe u did not mention maclean...lol
6 Likes
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by hope20(f): 11:24am
how about combell and maggi
6 Likes
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by jokinexcel(m): 12:21pm
If Peak milk is not on the list, it's incomplete.
9 Likes
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by vosquare: 3:49pm
what about Maggi
24 Likes 1 Share
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by shachris02: 3:50pm
Maggi
Gold Circle
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by Keneking: 3:50pm
Add Buhari's recession
1 Like
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by BornnAgainChild(f): 3:50pm
Maclean and Maggi should be on that list
7 Likes
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by Dbrainiac1(m): 3:50pm
Op wey Blueband, cowbell?
5 Likes
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by SOLMICHAEL(m): 3:50pm
MAGGI and GALA all d way
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by Whoeppme(m): 3:50pm
DUDU OSUN
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by icemann(m): 3:50pm
Indomine
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by Felixalex(m): 3:50pm
Ok good
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by skysailor(m): 3:51pm
where is MCclean?
1 Like
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by MhizzAJ(f): 3:51pm
True
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by stevebond007(m): 3:51pm
MacCleans.
St Louis Sugar
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by kingxsamz(m): 3:51pm
what of Omo?
maclean...
Indomie...
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by Stdaviding(m): 3:51pm
Ok
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by Harbeyg09(m): 3:51pm
Pure water nko
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by majicplus: 3:52pm
nepa bill
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by kaycyor: 3:52pm
Am I not seeing well, I saw indomie on the list but only to see Super glue pics to depict it... Sha as a popular saying is, leave wetin them write for the body of motor enter za moto!!!! !
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by Lexusgs430: 3:52pm
Where is Alomo ?
1 Like
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by rydow(m): 3:53pm
Pampers
3 Likes
Re: Ten Brands That Have Become Household Names In Nigeria by Lothario(m): 3:54pm
What about gold circle
