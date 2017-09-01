Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / See What A Shy Bride Did When The Groom Tried To Kiss Her At The Altar. Photo (6556 Views)

According to social media reports, this happened in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state capital over the weekend.



Is possible the groom has concentrated mouth odour which the pride is allergic to. 3 Likes

I'm quite sure that she must have done worse that the kissing in her closet and oza room.



Some "holy Mary" with their hypocrisy.



See the groom acting as if he has been waiting for that opportunity to come 1 Like







I will like to see her reaction is the ozza room to know whether she is truly shy





Congrats to bold husband and shy wife I will like to see her reaction is the ozza room to know whether she is truly shyCongrats to bold husband and shy wife 2 Likes

Oh my my, why shall I shy...... 1 Like

It's ladies like her that are literally on fire in the bedroom 2 Likes

This woman is clear not submissive to her husband. Shyness my foot 1 Like

After unaccountable number of sex in the room, she's too shy to kiss him in public.



Even Lalasticlala is familiar with the hypocrisy and uncivilized attitude of religious Nigerian woman.



Awon oniranu meji 5 Likes

This is stupidity, has she not been kissing him before the wedding day. Or it should not be what am thinking!!! 2 Likes

Woman to dey form I no know why

Oh my my, why shall I shy...... lols am i not a people





No you're a person lols am i not a peopleNo you're a person 1 Like

This is nonsense upon nonsense....What they both are used to in the other room now she con dey claim holy holy. If I was the husband i wouldn't take it likely with her atal cos na pure embarrassment be this.

she nor even fine sef...

Hmmmm... and na all this kind lady dey handle dick for hand like microphone. She. Can pretend 1 Like

Hmmm bad breath oo



Where's she from

See the way the husband grabbed her with two hands so tight Where's she fromSee the way the husband grabbed her with two hands so tight

Maybe he just ate crayfish and d smell is just entering directly to the chest of d bride through her nose

Actually the lady is less experience

maybe he has locust beans in his mouth

May be his mouth de smell like chicken ass

Is possible the groom has concentrated mouth odour which the pride is allergic to.

This one she is forming shyness now



This kind woman are the badest in the other room

Awon ti pretenders.



or maybe she's repulsed by his lips.







no girl can resist a sweet red sexy lip

Come and carry your sister





Her Ex be watching like...









Oh my my, why shall I shy...... Even if i shy shy shy for you Even if i shy shy shy for you