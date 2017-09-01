₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|See What A Shy Bride Did When The Groom Tried To Kiss Her At The Altar. Photo by PrettyCrystal: 11:29am
A woman who was shy to kiss her man at the altar during their wedding ceremony - jokingly pushed her husband away when he brought his mouth to seal the union. Even when she eventually kissed her hubby, she did so passively as her family, friends and other church members erupted in laughter.
According to social media reports, this happened in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state capital over the weekend.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/see-shy-bride-groom-tried-kiss-altar-photo.html
|Re: See What A Shy Bride Did When The Groom Tried To Kiss Her At The Altar. Photo by PrettyCrystal: 11:30am
|Re: See What A Shy Bride Did When The Groom Tried To Kiss Her At The Altar. Photo by Nwodosis(m): 11:31am
Is possible the groom has concentrated mouth odour which the pride is allergic to.
|Re: See What A Shy Bride Did When The Groom Tried To Kiss Her At The Altar. Photo by Tolexander: 11:31am
And all na lie.
I'm quite sure that she must have done worse that the kissing in her closet and oza room.
Some "holy Mary" with their hypocrisy.
See the groom acting as if he has been waiting for that opportunity to come
|Re: See What A Shy Bride Did When The Groom Tried To Kiss Her At The Altar. Photo by Evablizin(f): 11:31am
I will like to see her reaction is the ozza room to know whether she is truly shy
Congrats to bold husband and shy wife
|Re: See What A Shy Bride Did When The Groom Tried To Kiss Her At The Altar. Photo by Babsmike(m): 11:31am
Oh my my, why shall I shy......
|Re: See What A Shy Bride Did When The Groom Tried To Kiss Her At The Altar. Photo by teachsergeant(m): 11:31am
u cnt mean it
|Re: See What A Shy Bride Did When The Groom Tried To Kiss Her At The Altar. Photo by dingbang(m): 11:31am
Lmao...
|Re: See What A Shy Bride Did When The Groom Tried To Kiss Her At The Altar. Photo by bkool7(m): 11:32am
It's ladies like her that are literally on fire in the bedroom
|Re: See What A Shy Bride Did When The Groom Tried To Kiss Her At The Altar. Photo by FunkyAlhaji2015(m): 11:33am
This woman is clear not submissive to her husband. Shyness my foot
|Re: See What A Shy Bride Did When The Groom Tried To Kiss Her At The Altar. Photo by tosyne2much(m): 11:35am
After unaccountable number of sex in the room, she's too shy to kiss him in public.
Even Lalasticlala is familiar with the hypocrisy and uncivilized attitude of religious Nigerian woman.
Awon oniranu meji
|Re: See What A Shy Bride Did When The Groom Tried To Kiss Her At The Altar. Photo by sirfrance(m): 11:35am
This is stupidity, has she not been kissing him before the wedding day. Or it should not be what am thinking!!!
|Re: See What A Shy Bride Did When The Groom Tried To Kiss Her At The Altar. Photo by loneatar: 11:36am
Front-page things
Woman to dey form I no know why
|Re: See What A Shy Bride Did When The Groom Tried To Kiss Her At The Altar. Photo by Evablizin(f): 11:38am
Babsmike:lols am i not a people
No you're a person
|Re: See What A Shy Bride Did When The Groom Tried To Kiss Her At The Altar. Photo by Larryfest(m): 11:42am
This is nonsense upon nonsense....What they both are used to in the other room now she con dey claim holy holy. If I was the husband i wouldn't take it likely with her atal cos na pure embarrassment be this.
|Re: See What A Shy Bride Did When The Groom Tried To Kiss Her At The Altar. Photo by EgusiShankly: 11:47am
mtcheeewwwwww!.....
she nor even fine sef...
|Re: See What A Shy Bride Did When The Groom Tried To Kiss Her At The Altar. Photo by ishowdotgmail(m): 11:49am
Hmmmm... and na all this kind lady dey handle dick for hand like microphone. She. Can pretend
|Re: See What A Shy Bride Did When The Groom Tried To Kiss Her At The Altar. Photo by moonberry: 11:51am
She must be a fagin!
|Re: See What A Shy Bride Did When The Groom Tried To Kiss Her At The Altar. Photo by Lewaluv(f): 11:52am
Hmmm bad breath oo
|Re: See What A Shy Bride Did When The Groom Tried To Kiss Her At The Altar. Photo by MhizzAJ(f): 11:52am
Where's she from
See the way the husband grabbed her with two hands so tight
|Re: See What A Shy Bride Did When The Groom Tried To Kiss Her At The Altar. Photo by Divay22(f): 11:54am
Maybe he just ate crayfish and d smell is just entering directly to the chest of d bride through her nose
|Re: See What A Shy Bride Did When The Groom Tried To Kiss Her At The Altar. Photo by profolaolu: 12:01pm
Actually the lady is less experience
|Re: See What A Shy Bride Did When The Groom Tried To Kiss Her At The Altar. Photo by mofeoluwadassah: 12:11pm
maybe he has locust beans in his mouth
|Re: See What A Shy Bride Did When The Groom Tried To Kiss Her At The Altar. Photo by muller101(m): 12:22pm
May be his mouth de smell like chicken ass
|Re: See What A Shy Bride Did When The Groom Tried To Kiss Her At The Altar. Photo by silkytouch(m): 12:36pm
|Re: See What A Shy Bride Did When The Groom Tried To Kiss Her At The Altar. Photo by omoiyalayi(m): 12:38pm
This one she is forming shyness now
This kind woman are the badest in the other room
|Re: See What A Shy Bride Did When The Groom Tried To Kiss Her At The Altar. Photo by Evaberry(f): 12:39pm
Awon ti pretenders.
or maybe she's repulsed by his lips.
no girl can resist a sweet red sexy lip
|Re: See What A Shy Bride Did When The Groom Tried To Kiss Her At The Altar. Photo by Sunymoore(m): 2:04pm
|Re: See What A Shy Bride Did When The Groom Tried To Kiss Her At The Altar. Photo by Narldon(f): 2:04pm
Tosyne2much
Come and carry your sister
Her Ex be watching like...
|Re: See What A Shy Bride Did When The Groom Tried To Kiss Her At The Altar. Photo by Famaksunday(m): 2:05pm
Babsmike:Even if i shy shy shy for you
|Re: See What A Shy Bride Did When The Groom Tried To Kiss Her At The Altar. Photo by Opakan2: 2:05pm
She's cheating on the groom.. her heart is somewhere else
