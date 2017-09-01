Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Mob Stones Robber To Death In The South-East (Viewers' Discretion Advised) (3744 Views)

Gov. Rochas Okorocha Builds The Largest Bridge In Southeast (pics) / Mohammed Gololo Attacked By Mob In Bauchi, House Ransacked (Photos) / Oshiomhole's Chief-of-staff, Patrick Obahiagbon Stoned By Angry Protesters (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Source: What is wrong with Nigerians?Why do we like jungle justice?According to a social media user who shared the story,the armed robber pictured below was caught and stoned to death by angry mob.What he stole was not mentioned but he said the deceased was one of the thieves that robbed him in January.It is unclear where it happened in the Southeast but the mob were pictured shouting kill him 'Onye osi' meaning he is a robber.I wouldn't like to share the horrible video here.I can not stop crying after watching it.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/robber-caught-and-stoned-to-death-by.html?m=1





Stoning is not our thing.



When did we learn to act like the children of perdition? Stoning is not our thing.When did we learn to act like the children of perdition? 2 Likes 1 Share

Mob Action is A Herd Mentality. Don't Get Caught Up In It.





You Only Realize The Effects After The Deed Has Been Done.

This is wrong oo

Y do people like taking laws into their hands

na only thief fit kill thief like dis! arrest them all they are accomplice abi na culprit 1 Like

I hold Nigeria government responsible.

The government has failed to uphold the law and that has made people to take the law into their hands. 4 Likes

I weep for my country....



Why steal when u know DAT when caught,people might not show mercy



Why kill a fellow human being when u know DAT ur hands are not clean either

Damn

EmeeNaka:

I hold Nigeria government responsible.

The government has failed to uphold the law and that has made people to take the law into their hands.

Unless you are one of the killers in the pictures, justifying their actions which seems disproportionate by blaming government is clearly out of line. Unless you are one of the killers in the pictures, justifying their actions which seems disproportionate by blaming government is clearly out of line. 3 Likes

vedaxcool:





Unless you are one of the killers in the pictures, justifying their actions which seems disproportionate by blaming government is clearly out of line. There is no place in my statement that justified the actions of the mob. That's why I said that I hold government RESPONSIBLE.

You can't stop mob action or lawlessness if government fail to uphold the law. Government do not arrest mobs,they don't prosecute robbers or corrupt elements; can people obey the law set by such government? There is no place in my statement that justified the actions of the mob. That's why I said that I hold government RESPONSIBLE.You can't stop mob action or lawlessness if government fail to uphold the law. Government do not arrest mobs,they don't prosecute robbers or corrupt elements; can people obey the law set by such government? 5 Likes

A criminal cut in the act of rituals with a baby that he killed was handed over to the police and after he was paraded, I mean PARADED on TV, the next thing we heard was that the same person has escaped abi he settled, and was released. So when people known the end from the beginning, they have no option than to take laws into their hands. 1 Like

This is BARBARIC! Look at them being so happy. Wickedness everywhere.

Barbaric or not, mob action or not, this to me is a welcome development.



Until our criminal prosecution system is reformed I'll support this form of administering justice to "confirmed guilty" robber and kidnapper.



MODIFIED

That Faith Ifeoma is an slowpoke 1 Like

EmeeNaka:

There is no place in my statement that justified the actions of the mob. That's why I said that I hold government RESPONSIBLE.

You can't stop mob action or lawlessness if government fail to uphold the law. Government do not arrest mobs,they don't prosecute robbers or corrupt elements; can people obey the law set by such government?



Your statement sorry to say reeks of senselessness, the mob are responsible for their actions not the government. The government may have failed in providing security but that in itself cannot be said to be a justification for the cruelty of the mob. The fact that in your entire stAtement you have not condemned the mob only shows where your heart really lies. Your statement sorry to say reeks of senselessness, the mob are responsible for their actions not the government. The government may have failed in providing security but that in itself cannot be said to be a justification for the cruelty of the mob. The fact that in your entire stAtement you have not condemned the mob only shows where your heart really lies. 1 Like

zoba88 any external link to video?

He was not a robber the man only said election will hold and IPOB killed him

IpobExposed:

He was not a robber the man only said election will hold and IPOB killed him Very stvpid comment. Very stvpid comment. 3 Likes

Afonjas at it again to paint Igbos as Barbarians. My people don't be fooled; this wicked Afonjas, men, I'm telling you, God will never forgive this people. Igbo people....look at the people in that picture, do they look like Igbos to you? Does the background look like somewhere in SE? This is somewhere in some African country, definitely not SE. IGBOS DO NOT LOOK LIKE THOSE PEOPLE IN THAT PICTURE. This is a propaganda by Afonjas.



The OP is the same person as IPOBExposed below. He used a different moniker to post this, then insinuate below that IPOB did this. 2 Likes 1 Share

IpobExposed:

He was not a robber the man only said election will hold and IPOB killed him

ZoneB ZoneB

And this is what the outside world will see and say "these people are so civilised"



The Goverment should promulgate a law that gives lenghty prison sentences to anyone who engages in any form of jungle justice.

Barbaric animals.

Bad

these people are so civilised

The hurtful thing is a couple of those guys who stoned this guy are actually robbers themselves

In as much as i dont suport jungle justice but then 99 days still remains for the thief but 1 day for the...

Ok

see has they kill human being like chicken

South East!