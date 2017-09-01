Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / “Bleep Biafra” - Gideon Okeke (5285 Views)

Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke, who is known for his role in Tinsel movie series, has angered fans following a reply to a fan who asked him to support biafra on social media, said f**k biafra.



Gideon okeke took to his instagram page to share a video on finding something to fall back after retiring from T.V, was asked by his fan to support Biafra, but he had a quick reply for it.



Gideon Okeke replied;

‘Bleep Biafra’!!



Gideon Okeke is the Joe Igbokwe of Nollywood.





First he disrespected Chinwetalu Agu, now this.

I'm sure his mom cheated on his father with a herdsman to have him....



Now he has become a fool. 12 Likes

F 28 Likes 4 Shares

maybe his choice of words are offensive but I feel he's entitled to his opinion but seriously,does what he was asked to support pay his bills??he could be right,tho! maybe his choice of words are offensive but I feel he's entitled to his opinion but seriously,does what he was asked to support pay his bills??he could be right,tho! 6 Likes 1 Share

NwaObinkita:





Gideon Okeke is the Joe Igbokwe of Nollywood.





First he disrespected Chinwetalu Agu, now this.

I'm sure his mom cheated on his father to have him....



Because he looks nothing like us See them!



yes. F*ck Biafra 16 Likes 1 Share

yeah I support him on this one...

Nnamdi cownu is a joke 13 Likes 1 Share

Hold this W first i am coming

Hmmmm

cc Mynd44, cc lalasticlala, cc Fynestboi, cc MissyB3

Full list of Super Eagles lineup that defeated Cameroon today in World Cup Qualifiers.

1. EZENWA____(Igbo Biafran)

2. ECHIEJILE____(Igbo Biafran)

3. ONAZI____(Igbo Biafra)

4. NDIDI_____(Igbo Biafran)

5. MIKEL____(Igbo Biafran)

6. IHEANACHO___(Igbo Biafran)

7. SIMON_______(Igbo Biafran)

8. OGU_________(Igbo Biafran)

9. OMERUO______(Igbo Biafran)

10.EKONG______(Effik Biafran)

11. IGHALO_____(Benin)

12. VICTOR MOSES___(Benin)

13. LEON BALOGUN____(Yoruba)

Lol. It's his right to reject the so-called Biafra. You accept Biafra, he rejects it. Respect his right before you become the oppressor yourself. 8 Likes

Hmmm

Thank you actor Gideon. You may now sit down.



We've just lost one idiot, please the next idiot should hurry up! 11 Likes 1 Share

His opinion.. No beef

Biafra is an illusion 5 Likes 1 Share

Very worthless opinion. 1 Like

Fail He tried to make sense until he started dragging Rochas out.Fail

N

oloshi, wawA biarubbish 2 Likes

Nollywood you are starting life with must have big for nothing name Nigeria attached in order that you make money.



There's nothing they need like good governance in the southeast. There's nothing they need like good governance in the southeast. 3 Likes

Spoiled mouth can never agree to stop!



Nigeria has spoiled him



He want to run for governorship election in his state and u are talking about bia for him

No hate speech

Attention seeking Gay man, u r irrelevant gay 7 Likes 1 Share

How can you ask this thing to support Biafra? What does he have to offer?



Do you think he knows the road to his father's house in Biafra land?



Ask for allied with Russia, U.S, and Israel, not wasting time talking to something that is not relevant to support Biafra. 2 Likes 1 Share