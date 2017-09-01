₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|“Bleep Biafra” - Gideon Okeke by celebsnestblog: 12:48pm
Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke, who is known for his role in Tinsel movie series, has angered fans following a reply to a fan who asked him to support biafra on social media, said f**k biafra.
Gideon okeke took to his instagram page to share a video on finding something to fall back after retiring from T.V, was asked by his fan to support Biafra, but he had a quick reply for it.
Gideon Okeke replied;
‘Bleep Biafra’!!
https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/fu-ck-biafra-popular-nollywood-actor-gideon-okeke/
See the screenshot of the conversation below;
2 Likes
|Re: “Bleep Biafra” - Gideon Okeke by NwaObinkita: 12:50pm
Gideon Okeke is the Joe Igbokwe of Nollywood.
First he disrespected Chinwetalu Agu, now this.
I'm sure his mom cheated on his father with a herdsman to have him....
Because he looks nothing like us
57 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: “Bleep Biafra” - Gideon Okeke by emerged01(m): 12:52pm
Now he has become a fool.
12 Likes
|Re: “Bleep Biafra” - Gideon Okeke by dulaman: 12:58pm
F
28 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: “Bleep Biafra” - Gideon Okeke by goldbim(f): 1:02pm
maybe his choice of words are offensive but I feel he's entitled to his opinion but seriously,does what he was asked to support pay his bills??he could be right,tho!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: “Bleep Biafra” - Gideon Okeke by Tolexander: 1:04pm
NwaObinkita:See them!
They have started attacking sources of the sperm cell and egg cell that produced the actor.
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: “Bleep Biafra” - Gideon Okeke by kingxsamz(m): 1:19pm
yes. F*ck Biafra
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: “Bleep Biafra” - Gideon Okeke by kingxsamz(m): 1:20pm
yeah I support him on this one...
Nnamdi cownu is a joke
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: “Bleep Biafra” - Gideon Okeke by iamJ(m): 1:21pm
Hold this W first i am coming
|Re: “Bleep Biafra” - Gideon Okeke by LesbianBoy(m): 1:47pm
Hmmmm
|Re: “Bleep Biafra” - Gideon Okeke by celebsnestblog: 1:59pm
cc Mynd44, cc lalasticlala, cc Fynestboi, cc MissyB3
|Re: “Bleep Biafra” - Gideon Okeke by Victorclean1: 5:06pm
Full list of Super Eagles lineup that defeated Cameroon today in World Cup Qualifiers.
1. EZENWA____(Igbo Biafran)
2. ECHIEJILE____(Igbo Biafran)
3. ONAZI____(Igbo Biafra)
4. NDIDI_____(Igbo Biafran)
5. MIKEL____(Igbo Biafran)
6. IHEANACHO___(Igbo Biafran)
7. SIMON_______(Igbo Biafran)
8. OGU_________(Igbo Biafran)
9. OMERUO______(Igbo Biafran)
10.EKONG______(Effik Biafran)
11. IGHALO_____(Benin)
12. VICTOR MOSES___(Benin)
13. LEON BALOGUN____(Yoruba)
14. AHMED MUSA_____(HAU
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: “Bleep Biafra” - Gideon Okeke by Chiefpriest1(m): 5:06pm
Lol. It's his right to reject the so-called Biafra. You accept Biafra, he rejects it. Respect his right before you become the oppressor yourself.
8 Likes
|Re: “Bleep Biafra” - Gideon Okeke by kasa4321: 5:07pm
Hmmm
|Re: “Bleep Biafra” - Gideon Okeke by Tkester: 5:07pm
Thank you actor Gideon. You may now sit down.
We've just lost one idiot, please the next idiot should hurry up!
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: “Bleep Biafra” - Gideon Okeke by IamOpemipo(m): 5:07pm
His opinion.. No beef
|Re: “Bleep Biafra” - Gideon Okeke by lordm: 5:08pm
Biafra is an illusion
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: “Bleep Biafra” - Gideon Okeke by ESDKING: 5:08pm
Very worthless opinion.
1 Like
|Re: “Bleep Biafra” - Gideon Okeke by SoNature(m): 5:08pm
Victorclean1:
Very unnecessary. Children everywhere
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: “Bleep Biafra” - Gideon Okeke by madridguy(m): 5:09pm
|Re: “Bleep Biafra” - Gideon Okeke by Lucid1(m): 5:09pm
He tried to make sense until he started dragging Rochas out. Fail
|Re: “Bleep Biafra” - Gideon Okeke by youngerikina40: 5:09pm
N
|Re: “Bleep Biafra” - Gideon Okeke by nicedas(m): 5:10pm
oloshi, wawA biarubbish
2 Likes
|Re: “Bleep Biafra” - Gideon Okeke by millionaireman: 5:11pm
celebsnestblog:
Nollywood you are starting life with must have big for nothing name Nigeria attached in order that you make money.
. So who is the Biafran that cares for a madafukkker who thinks only about his career without a thought about the ugly future of his offspring in one Nigeria?
8 Likes
|Re: “Bleep Biafra” - Gideon Okeke by Lucid1(m): 5:11pm
Victorclean1:
If you check now this Guy is over 25yrs old. SMH
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: “Bleep Biafra” - Gideon Okeke by Ushiefrank(m): 5:12pm
Victorclean1:
Ekog efik not biafara bt niger delta
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: “Bleep Biafra” - Gideon Okeke by NaijaOrNothing: 5:12pm
celebsnestblog:
There's nothing they need like good governance in the southeast.
3 Likes
|Re: “Bleep Biafra” - Gideon Okeke by marooh(m): 5:12pm
Spoiled mouth can never agree to stop!
Nigeria has spoiled him
He want to run for governorship election in his state and u are talking about bia for him
|Re: “Bleep Biafra” - Gideon Okeke by pallobro: 5:12pm
No hate speech
|Re: “Bleep Biafra” - Gideon Okeke by okerekeikpo: 5:12pm
Attention seeking Gay man, u r irrelevant gay
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: “Bleep Biafra” - Gideon Okeke by Kizyte(m): 5:13pm
How can you ask this thing to support Biafra? What does he have to offer?
Do you think he knows the road to his father's house in Biafra land?
Ask for allied with Russia, U.S, and Israel, not wasting time talking to something that is not relevant to support Biafra.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: “Bleep Biafra” - Gideon Okeke by safarigirl(f): 5:13pm
Victorclean1:*clears throat*
Oga. Onazi is from Benue State (Not Biafra)
Moses Daddy Simon is a Yoruba boy....ou also forgot to add a certain non-Biafran Shehu Abdulkahi who started at RB in same match
I can't begin to imagine how you must feel seeing that you are so stupid....must be sad
22 Likes 1 Share
