Reacting to Nigeria’s 4-0 victory over Cameroon in Uyo, the personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on social media, Friday, said it was heartwarming at that moment of victory when Nigerians forgot Arewa quit notice, IPOB secessionism, ODU’A bickering and other tribal idiocies, insecurity and disagreement amongst them except being just Nigerians. It’s better to be united under one umbrella nation called Nigeria and support one another, than to fight unjustly and cause division and indelible hatred amongst us, she emphasized.



Lauretta who reiterated the need for a united country equally said that the unity of Nigeria and respect for one another will make her achieve more greatness and prosperity. So, “If we can be Nigerians now, let’s keep it going” she said. In her words via her tweeter handle, “On a day like this we’re proudly Nigerians Mikel Obi, Ahmed Musa, Oghenekaro Etebo, Leon Balogun etc are Nigerians. “CONGRATULATIONS TO THE NIGERIAN Eagles for a Brilliant outing against the Cameroons in Uyo.



North or South, Nigeria is one. #WeAreProudOfYou. “At this moment, there’s no Arewa, No IPOB, No ODU’A. Just NIGERIA. If we can be Nigerians now, let’s keep it going”, she finally wrote.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/moment-theres-no-arewa-no-ipob-no-odua-just-nigeria-lauretta-onochie/

This annoying woman again..Trying hard to be sensible for the first time since she got this job but not there yet.

.Anyway those who will give her the reply she deserves are on their way. 4 Likes

Must dis woman always open her mouth? Why can't she jus shut d hell up and allow Nigerians revel in d distractions of d sallah and Eagles win without reminding dem of pending issues.. Nigerians in general are agitating about a better life or one thing or d other? Afta d reggae of d match, d blues of d current biting hardship still dey play... 1 Like





This nasty woman reminds me of one old hermaphrodite I had sex with at Amaifeke. This nasty woman reminds me of one old hermaphrodite I had sex with at Amaifeke. 1 Like 1 Share

I wonder if this woman is still in control of her life.



A woman that can't wear her panties and bra without getting permission from Abba Kyari 2 Likes

Why is there ONLY AREWA for the FCT ministerial post and EFCC top job. Nobody seemed able to provide answer to this question...Can someone close to this woman, ask her? Nobody seemed able to provide answer to this question...Can someone close to this woman, ask her? 4 Likes 2 Shares

ubiquitous irrelevancies all over nairaland . go back to the topic please and stop bashing on her go back to the topic please and stop bashing on her





WITH A THE MONEY SHE'S STILL UGLY AF! NO MATTER HOW MUCH SENSE HER POST MAKES, COMING FROM HER IT DOESN'T IMPRESS ME... THE WOMAN IS JUST SO ANNOYINGWITH A THE MONEY SHE'S STILL UGLY AF!

What concerns IPOB, AREWA and Oodua with Football?



Beside, there is and will be IPOB, AREWA and OOdua

This woman ugly o 1 Like

ubiquitous irrelevancies all over nairaland . go back to the topic please and stop bashing on her Bro that woman is just too loquacious Bro that woman is just too loquacious

With ONE NIGERIA WE STAND

