|At This Moment, There’s No Arewa, No IPOB, No ODU’A, Just Nigeria – Lauretta by iliyande(m): 12:56pm
Reacting to Nigeria’s 4-0 victory over Cameroon in Uyo, the personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on social media, Friday, said it was heartwarming at that moment of victory when Nigerians forgot Arewa quit notice, IPOB secessionism, ODU’A bickering and other tribal idiocies, insecurity and disagreement amongst them except being just Nigerians. It’s better to be united under one umbrella nation called Nigeria and support one another, than to fight unjustly and cause division and indelible hatred amongst us, she emphasized.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/moment-theres-no-arewa-no-ipob-no-odua-just-nigeria-lauretta-onochie/
|Re: At This Moment, There’s No Arewa, No IPOB, No ODU’A, Just Nigeria – Lauretta by Ngokafor(f): 12:58pm
This annoying woman again..Trying hard to be sensible for the first time since she got this job but not there yet.
.Anyway those who will give her the reply she deserves are on their way.
4 Likes
|Re: At This Moment, There’s No Arewa, No IPOB, No ODU’A, Just Nigeria – Lauretta by Nbote(m): 12:59pm
Must dis woman always open her mouth? Why can't she jus shut d hell up and allow Nigerians revel in d distractions of d sallah and Eagles win without reminding dem of pending issues.. Nigerians in general are agitating about a better life or one thing or d other? Afta d reggae of d match, d blues of d current biting hardship still dey play...
1 Like
|Re: At This Moment, There’s No Arewa, No IPOB, No ODU’A, Just Nigeria – Lauretta by NwaObinkita: 1:02pm
This nasty woman reminds me of one old hermaphrodite I had sex with at Amaifeke.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: At This Moment, There’s No Arewa, No IPOB, No ODU’A, Just Nigeria – Lauretta by ayzTIGER: 1:04pm
I wonder if this woman is still in control of her life.
A woman that can't wear her panties and bra without getting permission from Abba Kyari
2 Likes
|Re: At This Moment, There’s No Arewa, No IPOB, No ODU’A, Just Nigeria – Lauretta by Stingman: 1:07pm
iliyande:
Why is there ONLY AREWA for the FCT ministerial post and EFCC top job. Nobody seemed able to provide answer to this question...Can someone close to this woman, ask her?
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: At This Moment, There’s No Arewa, No IPOB, No ODU’A, Just Nigeria – Lauretta by kingxsamz(m): 1:13pm
hmm
|Re: At This Moment, There’s No Arewa, No IPOB, No ODU’A, Just Nigeria – Lauretta by kingxsamz(m): 1:13pm
sha
|Re: At This Moment, There’s No Arewa, No IPOB, No ODU’A, Just Nigeria – Lauretta by Jostico: 1:18pm
ubiquitous irrelevancies all over nairaland . go back to the topic please and stop bashing on her
|Re: At This Moment, There’s No Arewa, No IPOB, No ODU’A, Just Nigeria – Lauretta by 9japrof(m): 4:12pm
|Re: At This Moment, There’s No Arewa, No IPOB, No ODU’A, Just Nigeria – Lauretta by kalananta(m): 4:13pm
|Re: At This Moment, There’s No Arewa, No IPOB, No ODU’A, Just Nigeria – Lauretta by ChangetheChange: 4:13pm
Dirty drunk hermaphrodite
Even her family members are ashamed to be associated with her
|Re: At This Moment, There’s No Arewa, No IPOB, No ODU’A, Just Nigeria – Lauretta by Flashh: 4:13pm
|Re: At This Moment, There’s No Arewa, No IPOB, No ODU’A, Just Nigeria – Lauretta by obembet(m): 4:13pm
This woman need help
|Re: At This Moment, There’s No Arewa, No IPOB, No ODU’A, Just Nigeria – Lauretta by SOLMICHAEL(m): 4:13pm
.
|Re: At This Moment, There’s No Arewa, No IPOB, No ODU’A, Just Nigeria – Lauretta by Lordsocrates: 4:14pm
Here in oron
|Re: At This Moment, There’s No Arewa, No IPOB, No ODU’A, Just Nigeria – Lauretta by CHANNELStv2020: 4:14pm
H
|Re: At This Moment, There’s No Arewa, No IPOB, No ODU’A, Just Nigeria – Lauretta by Ihebu4chelsea(m): 4:14pm
NwaObinkita:you are just stupid. ...
|Re: At This Moment, There’s No Arewa, No IPOB, No ODU’A, Just Nigeria – Lauretta by Felixalex(m): 4:14pm
NO MATTER HOW MUCH SENSE HER POST MAKES, COMING FROM HER IT DOESN'T IMPRESS ME... THE WOMAN IS JUST SO ANNOYING
WITH A THE MONEY SHE'S STILL UGLY AF!
|Re: At This Moment, There’s No Arewa, No IPOB, No ODU’A, Just Nigeria – Lauretta by softMarket(m): 4:14pm
just for 90mins
|Re: At This Moment, There’s No Arewa, No IPOB, No ODU’A, Just Nigeria – Lauretta by ajibolabd: 4:14pm
ok
|Re: At This Moment, There’s No Arewa, No IPOB, No ODU’A, Just Nigeria – Lauretta by TonyeBarcanista(m): 4:14pm
What concerns IPOB, AREWA and Oodua with Football?
Beside, there is and will be IPOB, AREWA and OOdua
|Re: At This Moment, There’s No Arewa, No IPOB, No ODU’A, Just Nigeria – Lauretta by beardlessdude: 4:14pm
prostitute
|Re: At This Moment, There’s No Arewa, No IPOB, No ODU’A, Just Nigeria – Lauretta by MhizzAJ(f): 4:15pm
old hag
|Re: At This Moment, There’s No Arewa, No IPOB, No ODU’A, Just Nigeria – Lauretta by maxiuc(m): 4:15pm
..
|Re: At This Moment, There’s No Arewa, No IPOB, No ODU’A, Just Nigeria – Lauretta by enemyofprogress: 4:15pm
This woman ugly o
1 Like
|Re: At This Moment, There’s No Arewa, No IPOB, No ODU’A, Just Nigeria – Lauretta by AleAirHub(m): 4:15pm
|Re: At This Moment, There’s No Arewa, No IPOB, No ODU’A, Just Nigeria – Lauretta by TonyeBarcanista(m): 4:15pm
Jostico:Bro that woman is just too loquacious
|Re: At This Moment, There’s No Arewa, No IPOB, No ODU’A, Just Nigeria – Lauretta by Oloripelebe: 4:15pm
NwaObinkita:
is dat u?
|Re: At This Moment, There’s No Arewa, No IPOB, No ODU’A, Just Nigeria – Lauretta by modelmike7(m): 4:16pm
With ONE NIGERIA WE STAND
|Re: At This Moment, There’s No Arewa, No IPOB, No ODU’A, Just Nigeria – Lauretta by modelmike7(m): 4:16pm
.
NwaObinkita:
In your wildest dream.
|Re: At This Moment, There’s No Arewa, No IPOB, No ODU’A, Just Nigeria – Lauretta by pandaboy: 4:16pm
obembet:
