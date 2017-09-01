₦airaland Forum

Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by lemmefaint: 2:09pm


Ex Super Eagles player, Joseph Yobo and his wife, Adaeze, look so in love in these new photos shared on Instagram



Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by greatmarshall(m): 2:21pm
Okay na
Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by loverofgoodtins: 5:25pm
I

Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by ceononi: 5:25pm
nice kiss
Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by mansuetusmiki: 5:25pm
Amazing couples....keep shining, keep loving ...more blessing ...

Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by Dronedude(m): 5:26pm
Love is much better this way.
Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by mansuetusmiki: 5:26pm
Booked
Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by Hillarie(m): 5:27pm
Joseph ZOBO...
Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by suaveabbey(m): 5:27pm
I hope she won't end up making this guy go bankrupt? Thank God someome like KANU who has a moderate wife and not a "Gucci" kind of wife.

Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by Benjom(m): 5:27pm
That's a wife; not a baby moma cheesy


.
Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by kasa4321: 5:27pm
See love

Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by NwaObinkita: 5:28pm
sad

It still beats my imagination when I wonder how Joseph Yobo manages his marriage to this lady who is the daughter of an extorting, man-assaulting prostituté.

John Fashanu is still yet to recover.

Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by KayDEAN: 5:29pm
She looks like a black American
Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by yinkeys(m): 5:29pm
Two words:
Freshness
Porsche
Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by pallobro: 5:30pm
ceononi:
nice kiss
Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by Flashh: 5:31pm
She no fine sef.

Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by Evaberry(f): 5:31pm
Yobo will continue spending all his money on her and her mother.


very greedy family

her mother is a snake who controls her daughter
Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by DLioness(f): 5:33pm
suaveabbey:
I hope she won't end up making this guy go bankrupt? Thank God someome like KANU who has a moderate wife and not a "Gucci" kind of wife.
Mr money, Adaeze ws alrdy a rich wman b4 yobo cm 4 hr.She ws miss nija & oda tins.Bsids evn if she eats hs money hw is dt ur biz?

Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by Tynasparks(f): 5:33pm
Lovely
Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by Dutchey(m): 5:36pm
that wife na 500odd, see d bae, nt like those ones wey dey form slay queen. this one na queen mother for slaying...baba iya'yan
Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by Narldon(f): 5:37pm
I'm looking for Nokia Charger small pin
Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by Amarabae(f): 5:38pm
Yobo is a hot guy sha
Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by Amarabae(f): 5:39pm
Evaberry:
Yobo will continue spending all his money on her and her mother.


very greedy family

her mother is a snake who controls her daughter
who asked you

Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by nikkypearl(f): 5:41pm
suaveabbey:
I hope she won't end up making this guy go bankrupt? Thank God someome like KANU who has a moderate wife and not a "Gucci" kind of wife.
zero sense!

Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by zingobaby: 5:42pm
I like that he is wife not baby mama
Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by LesbianBoy(m): 5:42pm
Money good abeg grin grin
Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by zingobaby: 5:44pm
yesoooo wife not baby mama
Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by meliziz12(m): 5:45pm
This is so beautiful
Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by DeeTus: 5:47pm
DLioness:
Mr money, Adaeze ws alrdy a rich wman b4 yobo cm 4 hr.She ws miss nija & oda tins.Bsids evn if she eats hs money hw is dt ur biz?
LOL, you lied here, gurl! She was poor before she met Yobo.

Her mom also controls her. Very greedy family!
Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by yvelchstores(f): 5:55pm
I rather believe d devil than believe john fashanu. Any one with intelligence will know he was vomiting lies. Except another man comes forward to say this lady's mum dealt with him then I can't see her as bad. The family is a blessed one. U guys sold stop looking for stain. In fact I can't see how a so called evil mother will produce a homely lady like Joseph's wife.
Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by FunkyAlhaji2015(m): 5:57pm
Must everybody become white by force?? Inferiority complex is killing the black race. Black man who curse you??
Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by muller101(m): 6:02pm
mansuetusmiki:
Amazing couples....keep shining, keep loving ...more blessing ...
couples? How many

(0) (1) (Reply)

