|Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by lemmefaint: 2:09pm
Ex Super Eagles player, Joseph Yobo and his wife, Adaeze, look so in love in these new photos shared on Instagram
|Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by greatmarshall(m): 2:21pm
Okay na
|Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by loverofgoodtins: 5:25pm
I
|Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by ceononi: 5:25pm
nice
|Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by mansuetusmiki: 5:25pm
Amazing couples....keep shining, keep loving ...more blessing ...
|Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by Dronedude(m): 5:26pm
Love is much better this way.
|Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by mansuetusmiki: 5:26pm
Booked
|Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by Hillarie(m): 5:27pm
Joseph ZOBO...
|Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by suaveabbey(m): 5:27pm
I hope she won't end up making this guy go bankrupt? Thank God someome like KANU who has a moderate wife and not a "Gucci" kind of wife.
|Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by Benjom(m): 5:27pm
That's a wife; not a baby moma
|Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by kasa4321: 5:27pm
See love
|Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by NwaObinkita: 5:28pm
It still beats my imagination when I wonder how Joseph Yobo manages his marriage to this lady who is the daughter of an extorting, man-assaulting prostituté.
John Fashanu is still yet to recover.
|Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by KayDEAN: 5:29pm
She looks like a black American
|Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by yinkeys(m): 5:29pm
Two words:
Freshness
Porsche
|Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by pallobro: 5:30pm
ceononi:
|Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by Flashh: 5:31pm
She no fine sef.
|Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by Evaberry(f): 5:31pm
Yobo will continue spending all his money on her and her mother.
very greedy family
her mother is a snake who controls her daughter
|Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by DLioness(f): 5:33pm
suaveabbey:Mr money, Adaeze ws alrdy a rich wman b4 yobo cm 4 hr.She ws miss nija & oda tins.Bsids evn if she eats hs money hw is dt ur biz?
|Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by Tynasparks(f): 5:33pm
Lovely
|Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by Dutchey(m): 5:36pm
that wife na 500odd, see d bae, nt like those ones wey dey form slay queen. this one na queen mother for slaying...baba iya'yan
|Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by Narldon(f): 5:37pm
I'm looking for Nokia Charger small pin
|Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by Amarabae(f): 5:38pm
Yobo is a hot guy sha
|Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by Amarabae(f): 5:39pm
Evaberry:who asked you
|Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by nikkypearl(f): 5:41pm
suaveabbey:zero sense!
|Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by zingobaby: 5:42pm
I like that he is wife not baby mama
|Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by LesbianBoy(m): 5:42pm
Money good abeg
|Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by zingobaby: 5:44pm
yesoooo wife not baby mama
|Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by meliziz12(m): 5:45pm
This is so beautiful
|Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by DeeTus: 5:47pm
DLioness:LOL, you lied here, gurl! She was poor before she met Yobo.
Her mom also controls her. Very greedy family!
|Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by yvelchstores(f): 5:55pm
I rather believe d devil than believe john fashanu. Any one with intelligence will know he was vomiting lies. Except another man comes forward to say this lady's mum dealt with him then I can't see her as bad. The family is a blessed one. U guys sold stop looking for stain. In fact I can't see how a so called evil mother will produce a homely lady like Joseph's wife.
|Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by FunkyAlhaji2015(m): 5:57pm
Must everybody become white by force?? Inferiority complex is killing the black race. Black man who curse you??
|Re: Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos by muller101(m): 6:02pm
mansuetusmiki:couples? How many
