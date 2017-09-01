Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Joseph Yobo And Wife, Adaeze In Loved Up Photos (4100 Views)

Ex Super Eagles player, Joseph Yobo and his wife, Adaeze, look so in love in these new photos shared on Instagram







Ex Super Eagles player, Joseph Yobo and his wife, Adaeze, look so in love in these new photos shared on Instagram

Okay na

I 1 Like

nice

Amazing couples....keep shining, keep loving ...more blessing ... 1 Like

Love is much better this way.

Booked

Joseph ZOBO...

I hope she won't end up making this guy go bankrupt? Thank God someome like KANU who has a moderate wife and not a "Gucci" kind of wife.







That's a wife; not a baby moma

See love





It still beats my imagination when I wonder how Joseph Yobo manages his marriage to this lady who is the daughter of an extorting, man-assaulting prostituté.



It still beats my imagination when I wonder how Joseph Yobo manages his marriage to this lady who is the daughter of an extorting, man-assaulting prostituté.

John Fashanu is still yet to recover.

She looks like a black American

Two words:

Freshness

Porsche

ceononi:

nice

She no fine sef. 1 Like

Yobo will continue spending all his money on her and her mother.





very greedy family



her mother is a snake who controls her daughter

suaveabbey:

Mr money, Adaeze ws alrdy a rich wman b4 yobo cm 4 hr.She ws miss nija & oda tins.Bsids evn if she eats hs money hw is dt ur biz?

Lovely

that wife na 500odd, see d bae, nt like those ones wey dey form slay queen. this one na queen mother for slaying...baba iya'yan

I'm looking for Nokia Charger small pin

Yobo is a hot guy sha

Evaberry:

Yobo will continue spending all his money on her and her mother.





very greedy family



her mother is a snake who controls her daughter who asked you who asked you 1 Like

suaveabbey:

I hope she won't end up making this guy go bankrupt? Thank God someome like KANU who has a moderate wife and not a "Gucci" kind of wife. zero sense! zero sense! 1 Like

I like that he is wife not baby mama

Money good abeg

yesoooo wife not baby mama

This is so beautiful

DLioness:

LOL, you lied here, gurl! She was poor before she met Yobo.

Her mom also controls her. Very greedy family!



Her mom also controls her. Very greedy family! LOL, you lied here, gurl! She was poor before she met Yobo.Her mom also controls her. Very greedy family!

I rather believe d devil than believe john fashanu. Any one with intelligence will know he was vomiting lies. Except another man comes forward to say this lady's mum dealt with him then I can't see her as bad. The family is a blessed one. U guys sold stop looking for stain. In fact I can't see how a so called evil mother will produce a homely lady like Joseph's wife.

Must everybody become white by force?? Inferiority complex is killing the black race. Black man who curse you??