Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm (7596 Views)

Men Who Raped Teenage Girl At Gun Point In Delta State Apprehended. Photo / Customs Officer, Comfort Alaba, Kidnapped At Gun Point In Festac, Lagos / Toyota Camry Stolen In Lagos At Gun Point, Valuables Lost, Account Emptied (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

CYRIACUS IZUEKWE





Four police officers from the Anti Robbery Squad, SARS attached to Area K Badagry have been arrested and taken to X-Squad Ikeja for using guns to force a helpless man, Apagbo John to the bank to withdraw N140,000 in the night in exchange of his life.



The officers were identified as two Inspectors, Pativon Patrick and Owolabi Oke and two other Sergeants namely Momoh Jimoh and Akinmade Kehinde.



The incident happened at about 10pm at the ATM of Agbara branch of UBA along Badagry Expressway, Lagos.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that the dastardly act was leaked to the Area Commander, Hope Okafor who promptly intervened, ordered for their arrest and detention and they were subsequently transferred to the X-Squad for necessary action.



The suspects were currently detained at the State Police Command, Ikeja where they will likely face room trial.



It was gathered that the victim, John suffered his fate when he was driving home late in the evening with his parents vehicle and there was traffic along the expressway.



The accused police officers stopped him beside the road, labeled him a suspect and threatened to kill him that night as a robber.



It was gathered that he pleaded with them not to kill him but asked them to take everything he had on him including the vehicle to spare his life.



They then allegedly forced him to their office at Area K Command, where they told him that he can only be alive if he will bring certain amount of money.



John told the officers that he was with his ATM card and had about N140,000 in the account.



It was learnt that they marched him to Agbara that night with their guns where he withdrew the money and gave them.



After they collected the money, they insisted it was not enough and detained him at Area K Command.



Meanwhile, the money he withdrew at the bank belonged to his father who received alerts on the withdrawals.



However, the evil plot was exposed when his parents started making inquiry on what was happening to him and John was traced to the Command.



It was then the information got to the Area Commander, Okafor who was still in the office and she quickly stepped in, ordered the arrest of the officers, collected the money back and returned to the victim.



When our correspondent visited X-Squad at the Ikeja Command, the suspects were still detained there where they were making useful statements.



The incident was well known in the area and has attracted public condemnation.



The residents commended the Area Commander for her resilience in the fight to reduce corruption among the officers, which they said were unprecedented in the area.



The Area Commander could not be reach for comment.



http://pmexpressng.com/police-officers-allegedly-forced-man-gun-point-withdraw-n140000-atm/



lalasticlala 1 Like

My Lord,the same police force they are deploying to re-arrest Nnamdi kalu and fight corruption





Kai yeye de small i swear 17 Likes





The policemen shouldn't have let him go after extorting him.



That was their biggest undoing.



This reminds me of a famous quote

"Dead Men Don't Talk"

-James Hardley Chase The policemen shouldn't have let him go after extorting him.That was their biggest undoing.This reminds me of a famous quote 3 Likes 3 Shares

Police is ur friend...

wtf...

thieves, criminals and armed robbers in uniform...



Guys abeg Naija police is not ur friend oh

Police will always be your fwend

useless police

Only God can safe us from the bad eggs in Nigeria police force. 2 Likes

NwaObinkita:





The policemen shouldn't have let him go after extorting him.



That was their biggest undoing.



This reminds me of a famous quote

"Dead Men Don't Talk"

-James Hardley Chase . This reminds me “who you are". . This reminds me “who you are". 16 Likes

In less than 24 hours, the Police PRO will deny this incidence...



OR



They will deny the man and say he is not a member of the NPF 1 Like

nigeria policeman has no shamed, all they knowed is to took bribery in road.

okay I have heard you next

who won't beg for money nw? even soldiers dey beg





10 Reasons Why We Hate The Nigerian Police...





Nigeria police is not, and will never be your friend....





10 Reasons Why We Hate The Nigerian Police... ..And people said I was stupid for writing this... ------>...Nigeria police is not, and will never be your friend....... 1 Like 1 Share

Police is your friend but most times, friends hurt the most.

In Nigeria police is a business. We just don't know if to say it is legal or not.





U report case. U pay

Dem arrest u. U pay

U be victim u pay

U dey guilty. U pay.





I think the Nigerian police is a means God is using to punish the masses 7 Likes

NwaObinkita:





The policemen shouldn't have let him go after extorting him.



That was their biggest undoing.



This reminds me of a famous quote

"Dead Men Don't Talk"

-James Hardley Chase

You wanted them to shoot an innocent man after stealing from an innocent man.



Seriously? You wanted them to shoot an innocent man after stealing from an innocent man.Seriously? 5 Likes 1 Share

NIGERIA IS FINISHED 1 Like 1 Share

There are bad eggs in every community; the Nigerian police still remains my friend.

This is what happens when the people of a country keep tolerating oppression.



I don't recall where the job of the Police is to violate rights and extort from citizens as opposed to protecting lives and property.



Only in Nigeria...

NwaObinkita:





The policemen shouldn't have let him go after extorting him.



That was their biggest undoing.



This reminds me of a famous quote

"Dead Men Don't Talk"

-James Hardley Chase So they should have killed him.

Why you dey reason like mumu? So they should have killed him.Why you dey reason like mumu? 4 Likes 1 Share

I have long given up hope on this country! 1 Like

NwaObinkita:





The policemen shouldn't have let him go after extorting him.



That was their biggest undoing.



This reminds me of a famous quote

"Dead Men Don't Talk"

-James Hardley Chase



Be sure to remind the police, when this happens to you. Be sure to remind the police, when this happens to you. 11 Likes 1 Share

Nbote:

Police is ur friend...

And they'll say police is our friend

I am here to check names





Afonjas and agbero na 5&6..Quite rare to see decent afonja























Na play I dey o abeg make nobody quote me ayam looking for my nokia charger All of them na afonja police descendants of the falling oduduwa skulmining demonAfonjas and agbero na 5&6..Quite rare to see decent afonjaNa play I dey o abeg make nobody quote me ayam looking for my nokia charger 1 Like