|Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by Islie: 2:09pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/police-officers-allegedly-forced-man-gun-point-withdraw-n140000-atm/
lalasticlala
|Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by Evablizin(f): 2:10pm
My Lord,the same police force they are deploying to re-arrest Nnamdi kalu and fight corruption
Kai yeye de small i swear
|Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by NwaObinkita: 2:18pm
The policemen shouldn't have let him go after extorting him.
That was their biggest undoing.
This reminds me of a famous quote
"Dead Men Don't Talk"
-James Hardley Chase
|Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by Nbote(m): 2:22pm
Police is ur friend...
|Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by kingxsamz(m): 2:26pm
wtf...
thieves, criminals and armed robbers in uniform...
Guys abeg Naija police is not ur friend oh
|Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by youngreva(m): 2:35pm
Police will always be your fwend
|Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by Stephenfowoyo(m): 2:38pm
useless police
|Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by RALPHOW(m): 2:48pm
Only God can safe us from the bad eggs in Nigeria police force.
|Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by Ehinmola(m): 3:06pm
NwaObinkita:. This reminds me “who you are".
|Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by Felixalex(m): 5:26pm
In less than 24 hours, the Police PRO will deny this incidence...
OR
They will deny the man and say he is not a member of the NPF
|Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by RIPEnglish: 5:26pm
nigeria policeman has no shamed, all they knowed is to took bribery in road.
|Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by steveyoungwealth: 5:27pm
okay I have heard you next
|Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by Dutchey(m): 5:27pm
who won't beg for money nw? even soldiers dey beg
|Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by uzoclinton(m): 5:27pm
..And people said I was stupid for writing this... ------>
10 Reasons Why We Hate The Nigerian Police...
Nigeria police is not, and will never be your friend....
10 Reasons Why We Hate The Nigerian Police...
|Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by Dronedude(m): 5:27pm
Police is your friend but most times, friends hurt the most.
|Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by KayDEAN: 5:27pm
|Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by GurusVevo(m): 5:28pm
|Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by obinna58(m): 5:28pm
|Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by fbtowner(m): 5:28pm
In Nigeria police is a business. We just don't know if to say it is legal or not.
U report case. U pay
Dem arrest u. U pay
U be victim u pay
U dey guilty. U pay.
I think the Nigerian police is a means God is using to punish the masses
|Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by madridsta007(m): 5:28pm
NwaObinkita:
You wanted them to shoot an innocent man after stealing from an innocent man.
Seriously?
|Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by AmuEwu: 5:28pm
NIGERIA IS FINISHED
|Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by otokx(m): 5:29pm
There are bad eggs in every community; the Nigerian police still remains my friend.
|Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by Afhounja(m): 5:29pm
This is what happens when the people of a country keep tolerating oppression.
I don't recall where the job of the Police is to violate rights and extort from citizens as opposed to protecting lives and property.
Only in Nigeria...
|Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by DrayZee: 5:29pm
NwaObinkita:So they should have killed him.
Why you dey reason like mumu?
|Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by Nogen: 5:29pm
I have long given up hope on this country!
|Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by teflonjake(m): 5:30pm
NwaObinkita:
Be sure to remind the police, when this happens to you.
|Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by pallobro: 5:30pm
Nbote:
|Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by Opistorincos(m): 5:30pm
And they'll say police is our friend
|Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by Piiko(m): 5:30pm
I am here to check names
|Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by emmyspark007(m): 5:30pm
All of them na afonja police descendants of the falling oduduwa skulmining demon
Afonjas and agbero na 5&6..Quite rare to see decent afonja
Na play I dey o abeg make nobody quote me ayam looking for my nokia charger
|Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by Mcowubaba: 5:31pm
On a more serious note, Nigerian Policemen are the most useless group of individuals in Nigeria.
I prefer an armed robber to a Nigerian police officer, do you know why, because an armed robber is a certified criminal who doesn't pretend, but a Nigerian policeman is an armed robber in Uniform receiving Salary from the Federal Government to steal from Nigerians .
Those men are cursed, if you haven't experienced Nigerian police force, you won't understand what I'm talking about.
Nigerian police are bastards, I can't ever pity them, even my distant relative who is a policeman is a big fool, I had the opportunity to help his son, but the father's sin is too much. Useless beings
`Despacito`
Hate speech
