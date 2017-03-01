₦airaland Forum

Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by Islie: 2:09pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE


Four police officers from the Anti Robbery Squad, SARS attached to Area K Badagry have been arrested and taken to X-Squad Ikeja for using guns to force a helpless man, Apagbo John to the bank to withdraw N140,000 in the night in exchange of his life.

The officers were identified as two Inspectors, Pativon Patrick and Owolabi Oke and two other Sergeants namely Momoh Jimoh and Akinmade Kehinde.

The incident happened at about 10pm at the ATM of Agbara branch of UBA along Badagry Expressway, Lagos.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that the dastardly act was leaked to the Area Commander, Hope Okafor who promptly intervened, ordered for their arrest and detention and they were subsequently transferred to the X-Squad for necessary action.

The suspects were currently detained at the State Police Command, Ikeja where they will likely face room trial.

It was gathered that the victim, John suffered his fate when he was driving home late in the evening with his parents vehicle and there was traffic along the expressway.

The accused police officers stopped him beside the road, labeled him a suspect and threatened to kill him that night as a robber.

It was gathered that he pleaded with them not to kill him but asked them to take everything he had on him including the vehicle to spare his life.

They then allegedly forced him to their office at Area K Command, where they told him that he can only be alive if he will bring certain amount of money.

John told the officers that he was with his ATM card and had about N140,000 in the account.

It was learnt that they marched him to Agbara that night with their guns where he withdrew the money and gave them.

After they collected the money, they insisted it was not enough and detained him at Area K Command.

Meanwhile, the money he withdrew at the bank belonged to his father who received alerts on the withdrawals.

However, the evil plot was exposed when his parents started making inquiry on what was happening to him and John was traced to the Command.

It was then the information got to the Area Commander, Okafor who was still in the office and she quickly stepped in, ordered the arrest of the officers, collected the money back and returned to the victim.

When our correspondent visited X-Squad at the Ikeja Command, the suspects were still detained there where they were making useful statements.

The incident was well known in the area and has attracted public condemnation.

The residents commended the Area Commander for her resilience in the fight to reduce corruption among the officers, which they said were unprecedented in the area.

The Area Commander could not be reach for comment.


http://pmexpressng.com/police-officers-allegedly-forced-man-gun-point-withdraw-n140000-atm/

Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by Evablizin(f): 2:10pm
My Lord,the same police force they are deploying to re-arrest Nnamdi kalu and fight corruption


Kai yeye de small i swear

Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by NwaObinkita: 2:18pm
sad

The policemen shouldn't have let him go after extorting him.

That was their biggest undoing.

This reminds me of a famous quote
"Dead Men Don't Talk"
-James Hardley Chase

Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by Nbote(m): 2:22pm
Police is ur friend...
Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by kingxsamz(m): 2:26pm
wtf...
thieves, criminals and armed robbers in uniform...

Guys abeg Naija police is not ur friend oh

Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by youngreva(m): 2:35pm
Police will always be your fwend grin
Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by Stephenfowoyo(m): 2:38pm
useless police
Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by RALPHOW(m): 2:48pm
Only God can safe us from the bad eggs in Nigeria police force.

Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by Ehinmola(m): 3:06pm
NwaObinkita:
sad

The policemen shouldn't have let him go after extorting him.

That was their biggest undoing.

This reminds me of a famous quote
"Dead Men Don't Talk"
-James Hardley Chase
. This reminds me “who you are".

Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by Felixalex(m): 5:26pm
In less than 24 hours, the Police PRO will deny this incidence...

OR

They will deny the man and say he is not a member of the NPF

Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by RIPEnglish: 5:26pm
nigeria policeman has no shamed, all they knowed is to took bribery in road.
Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by steveyoungwealth: 5:27pm
okay I have heard you next
Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by Dutchey(m): 5:27pm
who won't beg for money nw? even soldiers dey beg
Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by uzoclinton(m): 5:27pm
..And people said I was stupid for writing this... ------>

10 Reasons Why We Hate The Nigerian Police...


Nigeria police is not, and will never be your friend....


10 Reasons Why We Hate The Nigerian Police...

Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by Dronedude(m): 5:27pm
Police is your friend but most times, friends hurt the most.
Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by KayDEAN: 5:27pm
grin
Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by GurusVevo(m): 5:28pm
Nawa o.

Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by obinna58(m): 5:28pm
grin
Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by fbtowner(m): 5:28pm
In Nigeria police is a business. We just don't know if to say it is legal or not.


U report case. U pay
Dem arrest u. U pay
U be victim u pay
U dey guilty. U pay.


I think the Nigerian police is a means God is using to punish the masses

Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by madridsta007(m): 5:28pm
NwaObinkita:
sad

The policemen shouldn't have let him go after extorting him.

That was their biggest undoing.

This reminds me of a famous quote
"Dead Men Don't Talk"
-James Hardley Chase

You wanted them to shoot an innocent man after stealing from an innocent man.

Seriously?

Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by AmuEwu: 5:28pm
NIGERIA IS FINISHED

Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by otokx(m): 5:29pm
There are bad eggs in every community; the Nigerian police still remains my friend.
Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by Afhounja(m): 5:29pm
This is what happens when the people of a country keep tolerating oppression.

I don't recall where the job of the Police is to violate rights and extort from citizens as opposed to protecting lives and property.

Only in Nigeria...
Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by DrayZee: 5:29pm
NwaObinkita:
sad

The policemen shouldn't have let him go after extorting him.

That was their biggest undoing.

This reminds me of a famous quote
"Dead Men Don't Talk"
-James Hardley Chase
So they should have killed him.
Why you dey reason like mumu?

Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by Nogen: 5:29pm
I have long given up hope on this country!

Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by teflonjake(m): 5:30pm
NwaObinkita:
sad

The policemen shouldn't have let him go after extorting him.

That was their biggest undoing.

This reminds me of a famous quote
"Dead Men Don't Talk"
-James Hardley Chase


Be sure to remind the police, when this happens to you.

Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by pallobro: 5:30pm
Nbote:
Police is ur friend...
Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by Opistorincos(m): 5:30pm
And they'll say police is our friend shocked
Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by Piiko(m): 5:30pm
I am here to check names
Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by emmyspark007(m): 5:30pm
All of them na afonja police descendants of the falling oduduwa skulmining demon grin

Afonjas and agbero na 5&6..Quite rare to see decent afonja











Na play I dey o abeg make nobody quote me ayam looking for my nokia chargergrin

Re: Police Officers Forced Man At Gun Point To Withdraw N140,000 From Atm by Mcowubaba: 5:31pm
On a more serious note, Nigerian Policemen are the most useless group of individuals in Nigeria.

I prefer an armed robber to a Nigerian police officer, do you know why, because an armed robber is a certified criminal who doesn't pretend, but a Nigerian policeman is an armed robber in Uniform receiving Salary from the Federal Government to steal from Nigerians .

Those men are cursed, if you haven't experienced Nigerian police force, you won't understand what I'm talking about.

Nigerian police are bastards, I can't ever pity them, even my distant relative who is a policeman is a big fool, I had the opportunity to help his son, but the father's sin is too much. Useless beings
`Despacito`

Hate speech angry angry

