|Namesakes In Love: Uche And Uche's Pre-Wedding Photos by SonyObsessed: 2:44pm
These two are more than namesakes, they are pretty much in love and aren’t afraid to show it. Enjoy their pre-wedding photos below;
More Photos; http://www.weddings.ng/blog/namesakes-in-love-uche-and-uche-simple-pre-wedding-photos
1 Like
|Re: Namesakes In Love: Uche And Uche's Pre-Wedding Photos by walcut(m): 2:46pm
nice one
|Re: Namesakes In Love: Uche And Uche's Pre-Wedding Photos by iamJ(m): 2:47pm
life sha, didn't want to talk b4 but i know this girl very very very very very well
Wendy is the name that i know her with, maybe uche is her official name, see her forming decent here life sha
Women, who no fear them never start life
Happy married life wendy
6 Likes
|Re: Namesakes In Love: Uche And Uche's Pre-Wedding Photos by IamKashyBaby(f): 2:49pm
iamJ:
Im home...
|Re: Namesakes In Love: Uche And Uche's Pre-Wedding Photos by quiverfull(m): 2:51pm
Beautiful couple...I hope they last together.
1 Like
|Re: Namesakes In Love: Uche And Uche's Pre-Wedding Photos by Prefola: 2:54pm
Nice pics
|Re: Namesakes In Love: Uche And Uche's Pre-Wedding Photos by Homeboiy(m): 2:54pm
Make we fly
|Re: Namesakes In Love: Uche And Uche's Pre-Wedding Photos by iamJ(m): 2:55pm
IamKashyBaby:ok coming now
am in shock here baby, women eh na real wa
|Re: Namesakes In Love: Uche And Uche's Pre-Wedding Photos by Rtopzy(f): 2:55pm
Cute couple..... here is Lalasticlala's pre-wedding pic.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Namesakes In Love: Uche And Uche's Pre-Wedding Photos by Cholls(m): 3:00pm
IamKashyBaby:my sister I just enter searched every corner of the house I no see you. Where u come dey?
|Re: Namesakes In Love: Uche And Uche's Pre-Wedding Photos by madridguy(m): 3:01pm
Beautiful. God bless their union.
Meanwhile, am still looking for my igbo wife to be. Anyone with available Amarachi, Ijeoma, Nkechi should call me on my visafone line. Thanks in advance.
|Re: Namesakes In Love: Uche And Uche's Pre-Wedding Photos by IamKashyBaby(f): 3:14pm
iamJ:
They look great my love..i love her dress..its very colorful but still i wud rather wear my ripped jeans and shirt than to wear this kind of mermaid dress
|Re: Namesakes In Love: Uche And Uche's Pre-Wedding Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 3:15pm
They look good together
|Re: Namesakes In Love: Uche And Uche's Pre-Wedding Photos by EniHolar(f): 3:16pm
Another sweet one..
Same question... Who's next?
|Re: Namesakes In Love: Uche And Uche's Pre-Wedding Photos by Evaberry(f): 3:24pm
hmm
Why does she have to plaster paint all over her face.
This girl sha. seems many known her story
1 Like
|Re: Namesakes In Love: Uche And Uche's Pre-Wedding Photos by Flashh: 6:01pm
Those two up there, have been deceiving themselves.
|Re: Namesakes In Love: Uche And Uche's Pre-Wedding Photos by blackbeau1(f): 6:01pm
Too much sauce. Cute couple
|Re: Namesakes In Love: Uche And Uche's Pre-Wedding Photos by Oluwaseyi00(m): 6:01pm
K
|Re: Namesakes In Love: Uche And Uche's Pre-Wedding Photos by BuhariNaWah: 6:02pm
|Re: Namesakes In Love: Uche And Uche's Pre-Wedding Photos by Heromaniaa: 6:02pm
|Re: Namesakes In Love: Uche And Uche's Pre-Wedding Photos by nairavsdollars: 6:02pm
Name their child Uchesquare
|Re: Namesakes In Love: Uche And Uche's Pre-Wedding Photos by Opistorincos(m): 6:03pm
If na wetin make them marry be this, na one u hear with big ass or dick go scatter them
|Re: Namesakes In Love: Uche And Uche's Pre-Wedding Photos by Amebo1(m): 6:03pm
iamJ:
formal runs girl, hmmm. wetin be my own
|Re: Namesakes In Love: Uche And Uche's Pre-Wedding Photos by Afritop(m): 6:04pm
Uche squared
1 Like
|Re: Namesakes In Love: Uche And Uche's Pre-Wedding Photos by Nickymezor(f): 6:04pm
Super cool ...hw nice. HML to dem
|Re: Namesakes In Love: Uche And Uche's Pre-Wedding Photos by manchester1: 6:04pm
iamJ:which kind badt mouth be this one brother
|Re: Namesakes In Love: Uche And Uche's Pre-Wedding Photos by RaeMystix(f): 6:05pm
iamJ:That's why it is a good thing to live a straight forward lifestyle, cos person fit notice you.
|Re: Namesakes In Love: Uche And Uche's Pre-Wedding Photos by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:06pm
K
|Re: Namesakes In Love: Uche And Uche's Pre-Wedding Photos by Amebo1(m): 6:07pm
iamJ:
All girls are runs babe until proven otherwise! Many people have yansh this girl before o
|Re: Namesakes In Love: Uche And Uche's Pre-Wedding Photos by spartoo: 6:07pm
madridguy:
I get those names in stock..
How muchu go pay
|Re: Namesakes In Love: Uche And Uche's Pre-Wedding Photos by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 6:07pm
madridguy:sikiratu with smelly armpit fall on you dreamer
1 Like
|Re: Namesakes In Love: Uche And Uche's Pre-Wedding Photos by aventura: 6:08pm
iamJ:baba say something.
na anonymous site be dis and you na anonymous user. But finally, you no need talk anything b'cos I fear who no fear woman.
