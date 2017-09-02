Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Namesakes In Love: Uche And Uche's Pre-Wedding Photos (1482 Views)

Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos / When Size Doesn't Matter: Pre-Wedding Photos / The Leaked Sexy Chat Between Brother Uche And Sister Kate (screenshot) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





More Photos; ​These two are more than namesakes, they are pretty much in love and aren’t afraid to show it. Enjoy their pre-wedding photos below;More Photos; http://www.weddings.ng/blog/namesakes-in-love-uche-and-uche-simple-pre-wedding-photos 1 Like

nice one





Wendy is the name that i know her with, maybe uche is her official name, see her forming decent here life sha



Women, who no fear them never start life



Happy married life wendy life sha, didn't want to talk b4 but i know this girl very very very very very wellWendy is the name that i know her with, maybe uche is her official name, see her forming decent herelife shaWomen, who no fear them never start lifeHappy married life wendy 6 Likes

iamJ:



Im home... Im home...

Beautiful couple...I hope they last together. 1 Like

Nice pics

Make we fly

IamKashyBaby:





Im home...



am in shock here baby, women eh na real wa ok coming nowam in shock here baby, women ehna real wa



Cute couple..... here is Lalasticlala's pre-wedding pic. 4 Likes 1 Share

IamKashyBaby:





Im home... my sister I just enter searched every corner of the house I no see you. Where u come dey? my sister I just enter searched every corner of the house I no see you. Where u come dey?

Beautiful. God bless their union.



Meanwhile, am still looking for my igbo wife to be. Anyone with available Amarachi, Ijeoma, Nkechi should call me on my visafone line. Thanks in advance.

iamJ:





am in shock here baby, women eh na real wa ok coming nowam in shock here baby, women ehna real wa



They look great my love..i love her dress..its very colorful but still i wud rather wear my ripped jeans and shirt than to wear this kind of mermaid dress

They look good together

Another sweet one..



Same question... Who's next?

hmm



Why does she have to plaster paint all over her face.



This girl sha. seems many known her story 1 Like

Those two up there, have been deceiving themselves.

Too much sauce. Cute couple

K

Name their child Uchesquare

If na wetin make them marry be this, na one u hear with big ass or dick go scatter them

iamJ:





Wendy is the name that i know her with, maybe uche is her official name, see her forming decent here life sha



Women, who no fear them never start life



Happy married life wendy life sha, didn't want to talk b4 but i know this girl very very very very very wellWendy is the name that i know her with, maybe uche is her official name, see her forming decent herelife shaWomen, who no fear them never start lifeHappy married life wendy





formal runs girl, hmmm. wetin be my own formal runs girl, hmmm. wetin be my own

Uche squared Uche squared 1 Like

...hw nice. HML to dem Super cool...hw nice. HML to dem

iamJ:





Wendy is the name that i know her with, maybe uche is her official name, see her forming decent here life sha



Women, who no fear them never start life



Happy married life wendy life sha, didn't want to talk b4 but i know this girl very very very very very wellWendy is the name that i know her with, maybe uche is her official name, see her forming decent herelife shaWomen, who no fear them never start lifeHappy married life wendy



which kind badt mouth be this one brother which kind badt mouth be this one brother

iamJ:





Wendy is the name that i know her with, maybe uche is her official name, see her forming decent here life sha



Women, who no fear them never start life



Happy married life wendy life sha, didn't want to talk b4 but i know this girl very very very very very wellWendy is the name that i know her with, maybe uche is her official name, see her forming decent herelife shaWomen, who no fear them never start lifeHappy married life wendy



That's why it is a good thing to live a straight forward lifestyle, cos person fit notice you. That's why it is a good thing to live a straight forward lifestyle, cos person fit notice you.

K

iamJ:





Wendy is the name that i know her with, maybe uche is her official name, see her forming decent here life sha



Women, who no fear them never start life



Happy married life wendy life sha, didn't want to talk b4 but i know this girl very very very very very wellWendy is the name that i know her with, maybe uche is her official name, see her forming decent herelife shaWomen, who no fear them never start lifeHappy married life wendy





All girls are runs babe until proven otherwise! Many people have yansh this girl before o All girls are runs babe until proven otherwise! Many people have yansh this girl before o

madridguy:

Beautiful. God bless their union.



Meanwhile, am still looking for my igbo wife to be. Anyone with available Amarachi, Ijeoma, Nkechi should call me on my visafone line. Thanks in advance.

I get those names in stock..



How muchu go pay I get those names in stock..How muchu go pay

madridguy:

Beautiful. God bless their union.



Meanwhile, am still looking for my igbo wife to be. Anyone with available Amarachi, Ijeoma, Nkechi should call me on my visafone line. Thanks in advance. sikiratu with smelly armpit fall on you dreamer sikiratu with smelly armpit fall on youdreamer 1 Like