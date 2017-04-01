₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / I Have Hatred Towards Girl After Love Making, Help
5 Things You Should NEVER Do After Love Making / He Brought Home Another Girl After His Wife Traveled For Xmas (photo) / Why Are Ladies Addicted To Their Panties Immediately After Love Making?
|I Have Hatred Towards Girl After Love Making, Help by RETIREDMUMU(m): 2:58pm
Please help me nlander, this thing has been baffling me for a year now.
fast forward in 2016, i started having break ups due to the reason: once i have sex with girls i started having hatred towards them especially when the sex is constantly.
i thought at first maybe it a normal thing due to fact that i love taste random........
until this same occurrence happened yesterday on our first love making, toward me and my long term girl, this girl i love her like mad, am even planing future reference with her, i don't want to lose this same girl because of this hatred.
i tried to discuss this with my friend, and fortunately this happen to some of them(having hatred after having sex)
i tried to Google for solutions but nothing useful found
i tried to do dating without sex but the thought still runs in my head,and i always want stable relationships for now.
just help me!!
|Re: I Have Hatred Towards Girl After Love Making, Help by boman2014: 3:03pm
RETIREDMUMU:
then stop having sex with them. focus on the relationship
|Re: I Have Hatred Towards Girl After Love Making, Help by TrapHedges(m): 3:05pm
happens to everybody once you fuçk a girl u don't like
|Re: I Have Hatred Towards Girl After Love Making, Help by RETIREDMUMU(m): 3:05pm
boman2014:
this thing will surely happen when i got married
|Re: I Have Hatred Towards Girl After Love Making, Help by youngerikina40: 3:08pm
Bros u ave future nah
Ur mate are dere making it, u dey dere dey talk about kpash
|Re: I Have Hatred Towards Girl After Love Making, Help by Tonythriller(m): 3:08pm
Whr do u want us to start in helping you? Obviously you don't know what yo want in a girl. Must it just be the sex? Looks more like it. Am sure if you can find something else in a girl,let's say companionship, confidant, crime partner or even good adviser I bet dix ur attitude will change. I will just conclude that you have not yet met the right girl for you. Look beyond sex nd physical beauty nd focus more on character. You will find that girl whose personality fits into your own life and you will always love and bleep her non-stop till rapture comes.
|Re: I Have Hatred Towards Girl After Love Making, Help by boman2014: 3:10pm
RETIREDMUMU:
sure, but constant sex with ur gf will make it uninteresting. abstain for a while or a period of time then u will fall in love over and over
|Re: I Have Hatred Towards Girl After Love Making, Help by RETIREDMUMU(m): 3:11pm
Tonythriller:
bro have dated alot of girl, and still if i don't have this s3x now, qnd surely in future don't u think this same thing will happen??
and don't u think twice about sex before marriage
|Re: I Have Hatred Towards Girl After Love Making, Help by Tonythriller(m): 3:14pm
RETIREDMUMU:
Now tell me, what are the things u like so much and adore in this girl?
|Re: I Have Hatred Towards Girl After Love Making, Help by EniHolar(f): 3:14pm
RETIREDMUMU:
You gotta deal with your mind bro
|Re: I Have Hatred Towards Girl After Love Making, Help by misscrystals(f): 3:16pm
spirit wives... :Dspirit wives...
|Re: I Have Hatred Towards Girl After Love Making, Help by kingmeme: 3:20pm
RETIREDMUMU:u around wat age bracket (no offence) cus i always feel d same when i was a teen but get over it later with age
|Re: I Have Hatred Towards Girl After Love Making, Help by Evaberry(f): 3:22pm
You're just looking for attention
|Re: I Have Hatred Towards Girl After Love Making, Help by kingmeme: 3:22pm
misscrystals:
|Re: I Have Hatred Towards Girl After Love Making, Help by mofeoluwadassah: 3:26pm
na the spirit of those you've nyansh dey follow you o
|Re: I Have Hatred Towards Girl After Love Making, Help by misscrystals(f): 3:27pm
[quote author=kingmeme post=60065890][/quote]hey Mr sabi pls stop quoting me
|Re: I Have Hatred Towards Girl After Love Making, Help by Homeboiy(m): 3:32pm
U don't mean it bro
|Re: I Have Hatred Towards Girl After Love Making, Help by RETIREDMUMU(m): 3:35pm
kingmeme:24
|Re: I Have Hatred Towards Girl After Love Making, Help by RETIREDMUMU(m): 3:36pm
Tonythriller:
her uniqueness and her love
|Re: I Have Hatred Towards Girl After Love Making, Help by Tonythriller(m): 3:44pm
RETIREDMUMU:
Good! Am glad you said "uniqueness" and I won't ask in what ways. Just focus on her uniqueness. If she is understanding, tell her about how u've bleeped up with oda girls ova sex and examine her reaction. If she is supportive,then don't Bleep her till she asks for it. If she is not, then she is not for you. Do the needful.
|Re: I Have Hatred Towards Girl After Love Making, Help by RETIREDMUMU(m): 4:01pm
Tonythriller:
thanks for that
|Re: I Have Hatred Towards Girl After Love Making, Help by wiringdpt(m): 4:12pm
You are not ready.
|Re: I Have Hatred Towards Girl After Love Making, Help by HMZi(m): 4:26pm
Thats cold....
after sex i just want total silence,its when she talks that i get annoyed...
|Re: I Have Hatred Towards Girl After Love Making, Help by Hollysaint: 4:26pm
It has happened to me bro.i t starts with guilt then hatred but it has stopped after a period of three years.i did nothing about it ,it just passed with time your post made me remember my first to 4th girl friend .it started when i lost my virginity don't worry it will stop with time just like mine it took me 3 years plus but now i can sleep with any girl and still be very normal.give it time but don't break up with her if u loved her before the sex the hate will go away soon.Am still regretting breaking up with my first love because of it.
|Re: I Have Hatred Towards Girl After Love Making, Help by CAPSLOCKED: 10:26pm
STOP MAKING LOVE THEN, NA WAH FOR YOU O.
|Re: I Have Hatred Towards Girl After Love Making, Help by 9japrof(m): 10:26pm
Hi
|Re: I Have Hatred Towards Girl After Love Making, Help by itiswellandwell: 10:27pm
Hmmmm.. Its because of your ''Give me the Puscy'' and get out of here mentailty you have. Just change it and you will be fine.
Check my signature for your full capacity powerbank.
|Re: I Have Hatred Towards Girl After Love Making, Help by Piiko(m): 10:27pm
Lol
|Re: I Have Hatred Towards Girl After Love Making, Help by Yomislip: 10:28pm
OK maybe your calling is not girls
|Re: I Have Hatred Towards Girl After Love Making, Help by GurusVevo(m): 10:28pm
. / Guys, What Are The Female Names That Turn You Off? / How To Get Your Friend To Have Sex With You
