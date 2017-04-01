Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / I Have Hatred Towards Girl After Love Making, Help (7639 Views)

Please help me nlander, this thing has been baffling me for a year now.



fast forward in 2016, i started having break ups due to the reason: once i have sex with girls i started having hatred towards them especially when the sex is constantly.



i thought at first maybe it a normal thing due to fact that i love taste random........



until this same occurrence happened yesterday on our first love making, toward me and my long term girl, this girl i love her like mad, am even planing future reference with her, i don't want to lose this same girl because of this hatred.





i tried to discuss this with my friend, and fortunately this happen to some of them(having hatred after having sex)





i tried to Google for solutions but nothing useful found







i tried to do dating without sex but the thought still runs in my head,and i always want stable relationships for now.



RETIREDMUMU:

then stop having sex with them. focus on the relationship then stop having sex with them. focus on the relationship 15 Likes

happens to everybody once you fuçk a girl u don't like 6 Likes 1 Share

then stop having sex with them. focus on the relationship



this thing will surely happen when i got married this thing will surely happen when i got married

Bros u ave future nah



Ur mate are dere making it, u dey dere dey talk about kpash 30 Likes

Whr do u want us to start in helping you? Obviously you don't know what yo want in a girl. Must it just be the sex? Looks more like it. Am sure if you can find something else in a girl,let's say companionship, confidant, crime partner or even good adviser I bet dix ur attitude will change. I will just conclude that you have not yet met the right girl for you. Look beyond sex nd physical beauty nd focus more on character. You will find that girl whose personality fits into your own life and you will always love and bleep her non-stop till rapture comes. 32 Likes 2 Shares

this thing will surely happen when i got married

sure, but constant sex with ur gf will make it uninteresting. abstain for a while or a period of time then u will fall in love over and over sure, but constant sex with ur gf will make it uninteresting. abstain for a while or a period of time then u will fall in love over and over 1 Like

Whr do u want us to start in helping you? Obviously you don't know what yo want in a girl. Must it just be the sex? Looks more like it. Am sure if you can find something else in a girl,let's say companionship, confidant, crime partner or even good adviser I bet dix ur attitude will change. I will just conclude that you have not yet met the right girl for you. Look beyond sex nd physical beauty nd focus more on character. You will find that girl whose personality fits into your own life and you will always love and bleep her non-stop till rapture comes.

bro have dated alot of girl, and still if i don't have this s3x now, qnd surely in future don't u think this same thing will happen??



and don't u think twice about sex before marriage

bro have dated alot of girl, and still if i don't have this s3x now, qnd surely in future don't u think this same thing will happen??



and don't u think twice about sex before marriage

Now tell me, what are the things u like so much and adore in this girl? Now tell me, what are the things u like so much and adore in this girl?

this thing will surely happen when i got married

You gotta deal with your mind bro You gotta deal with your mind bro

spirit wives... :Dspirit wives...

this thing will surely happen when i got married u around wat age bracket (no offence) cus i always feel d same when i was a teen but get over it later with age u around wat age bracket (no offence) cus i always feel d same when i was a teen but get over it later with age

You're just looking for attention 2 Likes

spirit wives... :Dspirit wives... 1 Like

na the spirit of those you've nyansh dey follow you o

U don't mean it bro

u around wat age bracket (no offence) cus i always feel d same when i was a teen but get over it later with age 24 24 1 Like

Now tell me, what are the things u like so much and adore in this girl?

her uniqueness and her love her uniqueness and her love

her uniqueness and her love

Good! Am glad you said "uniqueness" and I won't ask in what ways. Just focus on her uniqueness. If she is understanding, tell her about how u've bleeped up with oda girls ova sex and examine her reaction. If she is supportive,then don't Bleep her till she asks for it. If she is not, then she is not for you. Do the needful. Good! Am glad you said "uniqueness" and I won't ask in what ways. Just focus on her uniqueness. If she is understanding, tell her about how u've bleeped up with oda girls ova sex and examine her reaction. If she is supportive,then don't Bleep her till she asks for it. If she is not, then she is not for you. Do the needful.

Good! Am glad you said "uniqueness" and I won't ask in what ways. Just focus on her uniqueness. If she is understanding, tell her about how u've bleeped up with oda girls ova sex and examine her reaction. If she is supportive,then don't Bleep her till she asks for it. If she is not, then she is not for you. Do the needful.

thanks for that thanks for that

You are not ready. 1 Like 1 Share

Thats cold....

after sex i just want total silence,its when she talks that i get annoyed... 3 Likes 1 Share

It has happened to me bro.i t starts with guilt then hatred but it has stopped after a period of three years.i did nothing about it ,it just passed with time your post made me remember my first to 4th girl friend .it started when i lost my virginity don't worry it will stop with time just like mine it took me 3 years plus but now i can sleep with any girl and still be very normal.give it time but don't break up with her if u loved her before the sex the hate will go away soon.Am still regretting breaking up with my first love because of it. 1 Like



STOP MAKING LOVE THEN, NA WAH FOR YOU O. STOP MAKING LOVE THEN, NA WAH FOR YOU O. 1 Like

Hi Hi

Hmmmm.. Its because of your ''Give me the Puscy'' and get out of here mentailty you have. Just change it and you will be fine.





