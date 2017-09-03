₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adamawa APC Chieftains Stranded In Government House by lightblazingnow(m): 3:51pm On Sep 02
Chieftains of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State were stranded in Government House, yesterday, as Governor Mohammed Umaru Bindow shunned all visitors coming for Sallah homage.
https://m.guardian.ng/politics/apc-chieftains-stranded-in-government-house/
|Re: Adamawa APC Chieftains Stranded In Government House by Tolexander: 3:59pm On Sep 02
One of them from Gombi Council, Alhaji Musa Abubakar, said that the governor would soon give detailed account of his action to the electorate.So the man is trying to say the mandate given to the state governor is to feed the party chieftans during sallah?
Typical "alatenuje"!
At his age, he is meant to be in his home, celebrating sallah and receiving visitors coming to celebrate sallah with him!
|Re: Adamawa APC Chieftains Stranded In Government House by NCP: 4:02pm On Sep 02
Na dem sabi. Meet Oga for Mubi na.
|Re: Adamawa APC Chieftains Stranded In Government House by Seguntimmy(m): 4:18pm On Sep 02
|Re: Adamawa APC Chieftains Stranded In Government House by lofty900(m): 4:33pm On Sep 02
hungry party chieftains. Is it by force to pay sallah homage ? U just want to coman chop free food and collect money and the man say no, now u r angry.
|Re: Adamawa APC Chieftains Stranded In Government House by donphilopus: 5:24pm On Sep 02
Was Buhari in Abuja to receive visitors for Sallah homage in Aso Rock yesterday? So because Bindow is the Governor, he shouldn't go home to celebrate with his people? These people are clowns.
|Re: Adamawa APC Chieftains Stranded In Government House by lightblazingnow(m): 6:54am
Most people don't pray yet they express hope of a better tomorrow..
Prayers predates religion... it's the root of conversation between two minds
Mortal Vs immortal soul...
I encourage you to learn to pray and ensure you pray in the name of CHRIST JESUS and you will be heard every time..
|Re: Adamawa APC Chieftains Stranded In Government House by Atiku2019: 6:57am
Nice One My Governor
|Re: Adamawa APC Chieftains Stranded In Government House by IamPatriotic(m): 7:03am
Better that way, these people are part of the reasons why we have looters as leaders.
|Re: Adamawa APC Chieftains Stranded In Government House by menstrualpad: 8:03am
|Re: Adamawa APC Chieftains Stranded In Government House by Franco93: 9:08am
APC looters, you have kicked your voters with your boot, but when election draws near you will lick their foot.
|Re: Adamawa APC Chieftains Stranded In Government House by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 9:10am
Tolexander:
Thats what the party chiefs expect. The generation in power in Nigeria is useless.
|Re: Adamawa APC Chieftains Stranded In Government House by babyfaceafrica: 9:10am
For food only
|Re: Adamawa APC Chieftains Stranded In Government House by Noblesoul123: 9:11am
Parasites feeding fat on government largess.
I am with the governor on this one.
We should learn to divorce governance from private issues such as religion/ pilgrimages.
The entire essence of the so called homage is to collect their "share" .
|Re: Adamawa APC Chieftains Stranded In Government House by HisSexcellency(m): 9:12am
So he will be voted out of office come 2019 for not welcoming you on Sallah day
Very pathetic
|Re: Adamawa APC Chieftains Stranded In Government House by TheFreeOne: 9:12am
Alhaji Musa Abubakar must have purged his bowels earlier with the hope of having his fill of sallah meat but got disappointed
Agbalagba alatenuje.
|Re: Adamawa APC Chieftains Stranded In Government House by Yomislip: 9:12am
Tho one gimme joy
|Re: Adamawa APC Chieftains Stranded In Government House by PearlStreet(m): 9:15am
longer throat fall on them
|Re: Adamawa APC Chieftains Stranded In Government House by Celestyn8213: 9:17am
dem no get work to do
|Re: Adamawa APC Chieftains Stranded In Government House by paulpott: 9:17am
babyfaceafrica:
|Re: Adamawa APC Chieftains Stranded In Government House by Fit2Rule(m): 9:18am
Hahahahahahahaha! Woooooooo...!
Parasiting gone wrong.
Way to go Bindow! You taught the agbada flaunting alhajiris a cute lesson. Abeg teeree gbosa for this man!
|Re: Adamawa APC Chieftains Stranded In Government House by dangotesmummy: 9:19am
Shiorrrrrrr
O'npe
|Re: Adamawa APC Chieftains Stranded In Government House by Cuteogbus: 9:20am
lightablazingnow:Came To Pay Homage Abi Stomach Infrastructure
|Re: Adamawa APC Chieftains Stranded In Government House by trendymarseey(f): 9:36am
Serves dem right
|Re: Adamawa APC Chieftains Stranded In Government House by Jidibia(m): 9:37am
They got served.
The chieftains were talking as if their votes will count come 2019.... Is it not the common men on the streets that give reasonable votes? Hungry and corrupt chieftains. ntooor....
|Re: Adamawa APC Chieftains Stranded In Government House by NJUWithOfego: 9:38am
|Re: Adamawa APC Chieftains Stranded In Government House by meelerh(f): 9:42am
It's Ribadu I blame for any hardship or lack of development in Adamawa. If he hadn't decamped at d last minute who would even vote this bindo. Bindowo knows well it would be difficult for him to win again he has no support from anywhere that's y he has appointed atikus boys all over thinking it would help him instead of working for d ppl.
|Re: Adamawa APC Chieftains Stranded In Government House by matrixA: 9:47am
now they will say potbelly no real,when they will be eating like tojubole eran nuuru
|Re: Adamawa APC Chieftains Stranded In Government House by unitysheart(m): 9:51am
njuree373:
Thieves are back.
