Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Adamawa APC Chieftains Stranded In Government House (4664 Views)

2019: South-west Leaders, APC Chieftains Realign Forces - Newtelegraphonline / Adamawa APC Welcomes Nuhu Ribadu Back To APC(photos) / Northern APC Chieftains Move To Undermine Tinubu - National Daily (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Chieftains of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State were stranded in Government House, yesterday, as Governor Mohammed Umaru Bindow shunned all visitors coming for Sallah homage.



It was the first time in the history of the state a sitting governor would fail to receive visitors on Sallah homage in Government House.



Bindow left the state capital about 10 am for his hometown, Mubi, when party chieftains and other institutions were waiting in Government House to pay the Sallah homage, as is the tradition in the state.





When The Guardian visited Government House, it was deserted by officials, including security operatives, while the politicians were seen discussing the development in angry tones.



One of them from Gombi Council, Alhaji Musa Abubakar, said that the governor would soon give detailed account of his action to the electorate.



“We will all meet him at the polling units and we are going to use our votes to show him the way out of Government House. This has never happened in this state that a governor will refuse to see visitors for Sallah homage,” he stated.



Bindow, speaking earlier on Monday during the swearing-in ceremony of local council development area administrators, said he was not desperate to return to Government House for a second term.

https://m.guardian.ng/politics/apc-chieftains-stranded-in-government-house/ 1 Like

One of them from Gombi Council, Alhaji Musa Abubakar, said that the governor would soon give detailed account of his action to the electorate.

“We will all meet him at the polling units and we are going to use our votes to show him the way out of Government House. This has never happened in this state that a governor will refuse to see visitors for Sallah homage,” he stated. So the man is trying to say the mandate given to the state governor is to feed the party chieftans during sallah?



Typical "alatenuje"!



At his age, he is meant to be in his home, celebrating sallah and receiving visitors coming to celebrate sallah with him! So the man is trying to say the mandate given to the state governor is to feed the party chieftans during sallah?Typical "alatenuje"!At his age, he is meant to be in his home, celebrating sallah and receiving visitors coming to celebrate sallah with him! 20 Likes 1 Share

Na dem sabi. Meet Oga for Mubi na. 6 Likes

..........

hungry party chieftains. Is it by force to pay sallah homage ? U just want to coman chop free food and collect money and the man say no, now u r angry. 6 Likes 1 Share

Was Buhari in Abuja to receive visitors for Sallah homage in Aso Rock yesterday? So because Bindow is the Governor, he shouldn't go home to celebrate with his people? These people are clowns. 9 Likes 1 Share

Most people don't pray yet they express hope of a better tomorrow..



Prayers predates religion... it's the root of conversation between two minds



Mortal Vs immortal soul...



I encourage you to learn to pray and ensure you pray in the name of CHRIST JESUS and you will be heard every time.. 2 Likes 1 Share

Nice One My Governor 1 Like

Better that way, these people are part of the reasons why we have looters as leaders. 3 Likes





Bindow, speaking earlier on Monday during the swearing-in ceremony of local council development area administrators, said he was not desperate to return to Government House for a second term.







1 Like

APC looters, you have kicked your voters with your boot, but when election draws near you will lick their foot.

Tolexander:

So the man is trying to say the mandate given to the state governor is to feed the party chieftans during sallah?



Typical "alatenuje"!



At his age, he is meant to be in his home, celebrating sallah and receiving visitors coming to celebrate sallah with him!

Thats what the party chiefs expect. The generation in power in Nigeria is useless. Thats what the party chiefs expect. The generation in power in Nigeria is useless.

For food only

Parasites feeding fat on government largess.



I am with the governor on this one.



We should learn to divorce governance from private issues such as religion/ pilgrimages.



The entire essence of the so called homage is to collect their "share" .





One of them from Gombi Council, Alhaji Musa Abubakar, said that the governor would soon give detailed account of his action to the electorate.



“We will all meet him at the polling units and we are going to use our votes to show him the way out of Government House. This has never happened in this state that a governor will refuse to see visitors for Sallah homage,” he stated. So he will be voted out of office come 2019 for not welcoming you on Sallah day

Very pathetic So he will be voted out of office come 2019 for not welcoming you on Sallah dayVery pathetic 1 Like





Agbalagba alatenuje. Alhaji Musa Abubakar must have purged his bowels earlier with the hope of having his fill of sallah meat but got disappointedAgbalagba alatenuje. 2 Likes

Tho one gimme joy

longer throat fall on them

dem no get work to do

babyfaceafrica:

For food only

Hahahahahahahaha! Woooooooo...!

Parasiting gone wrong.

Way to go Bindow! You taught the agbada flaunting alhajiris a cute lesson. Abeg teeree gbosa for this man! 2 Likes

Shiorrrrrrr



O'npe

lightablazingnow:



https://m.guardian.ng/politics/apc-chieftains-stranded-in-government-house/ Came To Pay Homage Abi Stomach Infrastructure Came To Pay Homage Abi Stomach Infrastructure

Serves dem right

They got served.

The chieftains were talking as if their votes will count come 2019.... Is it not the common men on the streets that give reasonable votes? Hungry and corrupt chieftains. ntooor.... 1 Like

It's Ribadu I blame for any hardship or lack of development in Adamawa. If he hadn't decamped at d last minute who would even vote this bindo. Bindowo knows well it would be difficult for him to win again he has no support from anywhere that's y he has appointed atikus boys all over thinking it would help him instead of working for d ppl.

[color=#006600][/color]

now they will say potbelly no real,when they will be eating like tojubole eran nuuru