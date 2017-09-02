₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,870,989 members, 3,764,739 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 September 2017 at 06:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Stanley Uzochukwu, Dangote, Elumelu, Churchill Receive U.S 8-Member Delegation (4403 Views)
|Stanley Uzochukwu, Dangote, Elumelu, Churchill Receive U.S 8-Member Delegation by GLeesMODEL(m): 4:58pm
IMPRESSIVE!!! Stanley Uzochukwu Joins Dangote, Elumelu, Churchill, others To receive U.S 8-member congressional delegation
ABUJA-TOP Nigerian business men received an eight-member congregational delegation from the United States of America at the U.S Consulate General’s residence in Lagos.
Among them were Chairman, Stanel Group, Stanley Uzochukwu, Chairman of Oriental Energy Resources, Mohammed Indimi, President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, Chairman of Heir Holdings, Tony Elumelu, Dr. Olakunle Churchil, Chairman Big Church Group and other top Nigerian business leaders. The U.S delegation was led by Senator Christopher Coons (D-Delaware) and who is a member of the Appropriations, Foreign Relations, Judiciary, Small Business and Entrepreneurship, and Ethics Committees, other members include Senator Gary Peters (D-Michigan); Senator Michael Bennet (D-Colorado); Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Delaware); Representative Terri Sewell (D-Alabama); Representative Charlie Dent (R-Pennsylvania); Representative Barbara Lee (D-California); and Representative Frederica Wilson (D-Florida).
They are in Nigeria to meet with Nigerian business executives, where trade and investment relations will be the focal point of discussion. Among other issues of particular interest to the U.S. officials is the fight against Boko Haram and the humanitarian situation in the Northeast of Nigeria. The Nigerian business leaders warmly welcomed the delegation while thanking America for her business, security and humanitarian interests in Nigeria.
Meanwhile, Uzochukwu and other captains of industry in a reception dinner in honour of the delegation organised by U.S. Consul General, F. John Bray, at his official residence in Lagos solicited for U.S support to tackle the prevailing security challenges in Nigeria. The U.S legislators while in Abuja met with a range of high-ranking political, religious and civil society leaders to gain a fulsome picture of the bilateral relationship. They are also to participate in an American Business Council roundtable and conclude with a reception featuring alumni of the Young African Leaders Initiative.
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/09/impressive-stanley-uzochukwu-joins_2.html?m=0
|Re: Stanley Uzochukwu, Dangote, Elumelu, Churchill Receive U.S 8-Member Delegation by GLeesMODEL(m): 5:00pm
@alexreports
|Re: Stanley Uzochukwu, Dangote, Elumelu, Churchill Receive U.S 8-Member Delegation by Ganja109(m): 5:00pm
Dangote.... I have very great respect for him
|Re: Stanley Uzochukwu, Dangote, Elumelu, Churchill Receive U.S 8-Member Delegation by uruba23: 5:15pm
Na wa o this Elumelu Godson Stanley would not let us rest,he want to steal the show,see Tonye Cole of Sahara dressed up like a Hausa man is not even recognized .Anyway make the U.S Congress sha do quick supply us the private Jets we want and other military armoury.
|Re: Stanley Uzochukwu, Dangote, Elumelu, Churchill Receive U.S 8-Member Delegation by Benjom(m): 5:24pm
When money speaks
1 Like
|Re: Stanley Uzochukwu, Dangote, Elumelu, Churchill Receive U.S 8-Member Delegation by babyfaceafrica: 5:24pm
Tonto dike will be sad
3 Likes
|Re: Stanley Uzochukwu, Dangote, Elumelu, Churchill Receive U.S 8-Member Delegation by 7Alexander(m): 5:25pm
Whenever I see this Churchill, I feel sorry for Tonto.
I just feel that the man used and leveraged on Tonto's popularity to advance himself. Before Tonto, nobody knew him or what he does
Maybe he was on a mission all along
|Re: Stanley Uzochukwu, Dangote, Elumelu, Churchill Receive U.S 8-Member Delegation by meelerh(f): 5:25pm
The rich
|Re: Stanley Uzochukwu, Dangote, Elumelu, Churchill Receive U.S 8-Member Delegation by begwong: 5:29pm
uruba23:Private jets abi jet bombers to screw up sambissa with tonnes of bombs!
|Re: Stanley Uzochukwu, Dangote, Elumelu, Churchill Receive U.S 8-Member Delegation by oneeast: 5:29pm
Stanley of Stanel world Awka is fast rising.
1 Like
|Re: Stanley Uzochukwu, Dangote, Elumelu, Churchill Receive U.S 8-Member Delegation by Dronedude(m): 5:30pm
Hmmm nice one, Churchill and Stanley now chilling with men.... can't wait to be there
1 Like
|Re: Stanley Uzochukwu, Dangote, Elumelu, Churchill Receive U.S 8-Member Delegation by KayDEAN: 5:30pm
BILLIONAIRES.... in dollars
I'm coming 4 u
|Re: Stanley Uzochukwu, Dangote, Elumelu, Churchill Receive U.S 8-Member Delegation by ceononi: 5:32pm
Is saheed B part of the delegates?....wasn't mentioned in the headline
2 Likes
|Re: Stanley Uzochukwu, Dangote, Elumelu, Churchill Receive U.S 8-Member Delegation by LifeIsGuhd(f): 5:35pm
7Alexander:
You have said it all
|Re: Stanley Uzochukwu, Dangote, Elumelu, Churchill Receive U.S 8-Member Delegation by Nbote(m): 5:36pm
|Re: Stanley Uzochukwu, Dangote, Elumelu, Churchill Receive U.S 8-Member Delegation by Topshow2010(m): 5:37pm
DTS cool but no be nollyword star Saheed Balogun be dis in d second to d last pics in
|Re: Stanley Uzochukwu, Dangote, Elumelu, Churchill Receive U.S 8-Member Delegation by Nbote(m): 5:39pm
League of Extraordinary Gentlemen... But dey all had a nudge from govt
|Re: Stanley Uzochukwu, Dangote, Elumelu, Churchill Receive U.S 8-Member Delegation by abujaArchitect(m): 5:41pm
Churchill dn use tonto dike turn himself to billionaire with a public profile. .....
A woman can truly make a man a billionaire
1 Like
|Re: Stanley Uzochukwu, Dangote, Elumelu, Churchill Receive U.S 8-Member Delegation by uruba23: 5:42pm
begwong:Don't mind me,always thinking like a billionaire,yeah you right Jet Bombers not necessarily to screw them up,but to force them to tactically surrender .
|Re: Stanley Uzochukwu, Dangote, Elumelu, Churchill Receive U.S 8-Member Delegation by decatalyst(m): 5:43pm
Benjom:
Bullshit keeps quiet!
Bullshit stays back and watch
|Re: Stanley Uzochukwu, Dangote, Elumelu, Churchill Receive U.S 8-Member Delegation by Dutchey(m): 5:44pm
money is good o...eleda ma sun
|Re: Stanley Uzochukwu, Dangote, Elumelu, Churchill Receive U.S 8-Member Delegation by DozieInc(m): 5:46pm
My kind of clique.
|Re: Stanley Uzochukwu, Dangote, Elumelu, Churchill Receive U.S 8-Member Delegation by millionboi(m): 5:46pm
Money will take u far
Make money
|Re: Stanley Uzochukwu, Dangote, Elumelu, Churchill Receive U.S 8-Member Delegation by MrMoney007: 5:49pm
Out of the four financial juggernaut, only two made their wealth with their strength and sweat, they are Biafrans.
The remaining two made theirs through monopoly and 'lazified' godfatherism.
Now check who made Nigerians happy yesterday;
You meant this?
Full list of Super Eagles lineup that defeated Cameroon today in World Cup Qualifiers.
1. EZENWA____(Igbo Biafran)
2. ECHIEJILE____(Igbo Biafran)
3. ONAZI____(Igbo Biafra)
4. NDIDI_____(Igbo Biafran)
5. MIKEL____(Igbo Biafran)
6. IHEANACHO___(Igbo Biafran)
7. SIMON_______(Igbo Biafran)
8. OGU_________(Igbo Biafran)
9. OMERUO______(Igbo Biafran)
10.EKONG______(Effik Biafran)
11. IGHALO_____(Benin)
12. VICTOR MOSES___(Benin)
13. LEON BALOGUN____(Yoruba)
14. AHMED MUSA_____(HAUSA)
|Re: Stanley Uzochukwu, Dangote, Elumelu, Churchill Receive U.S 8-Member Delegation by Rajisa01(m): 5:55pm
[quote author=LifeIsGuhd post=60069682]
You have said it all[/qu. U guys need to think up straight..... Olakunle has been making is money before he met tonto.....nobody is using anyone for fame or to upgrade ones level. I wish u knw churchil before tonto's relationship and the whole drama.
(0) (Reply)
Are You Looking For A Sugar Mummy? Just Call 07035582253 / Shun Poverty, New ORIRE Spiritual Formula Will Make You Super Rich In 6 Months! / How I Was Connected With A Good Business Before I Started A Job
Viewing this topic: docflint(m), idbunmi, Vernon1, BADNEAT(m), Dainamo, SmellingAnus(m), ecamzy, willfet, mek2002(m), tolue42(m), diasporaman(m), timjohnson, Fweshspice(m), much30, jmichael(m), moshino(m), greatmarshall(m), hotswagg12, cmooa, chibowobbed(m), chonewillie, urshawmoore(m), Okadalifestyle(m), onyinyenwadigbo, mercy87, knowles89, Madeu(m), remicy(m), anyebedgreat, dustmalik, nnenna311, moufan(m), Gerolamo(m), odovia, kobi44, LUGBE, BYEI(m), Eldahcee, cstr1000, vaca1, Tee99(m), ohlynxx93(m), LBanks(m), meritknight, toseman(m), chukwudiidoko, tonyzeal(m), bedoab10k(m) and 105 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23