IMPRESSIVE!!! Stanley Uzochukwu Joins Dangote, Elumelu, Churchill, others To receive U.S 8-member congressional delegation



ABUJA-TOP Nigerian business men received an eight-member congregational delegation from the United States of America at the U.S Consulate General’s residence in Lagos. ‎



Among them were Chairman, Stanel Group, Stanley Uzochukwu, Chairman of Oriental Energy Resources, Mohammed Indimi, President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, Chairman of Heir Holdings, Tony Elumelu, Dr. Olakunle Churchil, Chairman Big Church Group and other top Nigerian business leaders. The U.S delegation was led by Senator Christopher Coons (D-Delaware) and who is a member of the Appropriations, Foreign Relations, Judiciary, Small Business and Entrepreneurship, and Ethics Committees, other members include Senator Gary Peters (D-Michigan); Senator Michael Bennet (D-Colorado); Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Delaware); Representative Terri Sewell (D-Alabama); Representative Charlie Dent (R-Pennsylvania); Representative Barbara Lee (D-California); and Representative Frederica Wilson (D-Florida).



They are in Nigeria to meet with Nigerian business executives, where trade and investment relations will be the focal point of discussion. Among other issues of particular interest to the U.S. officials is the fight against Boko Haram and the humanitarian situation in the Northeast of Nigeria. The Nigerian business leaders warmly welcomed the delegation while thanking America for her business, security and humanitarian interests in Nigeria.



Meanwhile, Uzochukwu and other captains of industry in a reception dinner in honour of the delegation organised by U.S. Consul General, F. John Bray, at his official residence in Lagos solicited for U.S support to tackle the prevailing security challenges in Nigeria. The U.S legislators while in Abuja met with a range of high-ranking political, religious and civil society leaders to gain a fulsome picture of the bilateral relationship. They are also to participate in an American Business Council roundtable and conclude with a reception featuring alumni of the Young African Leaders Initiative.‎



