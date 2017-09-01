₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by PrettyCrystal: 6:00pm
A lone and serious accident just happened on the Third Mainland Bridge outward Lagos. The accident involved a Toyota Corolla car with 4 adults and 2 children. Miraculously, they all escaped death. They were returning from an eatery on the Island where they went to celebrate Sallah.
Only two male adults sustained minor injuries.
They are all being attended to by the patrol team of RRS stationed very close to the scene of the incident.
Emergency ambulance with medical team is close to the scene.
RRS men are also controlling traffic while the vehicle would also be towed to a safe place shortly.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/accident-on-third-mainland-bridge-in-lagos.html
|Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by Jostico: 6:03pm
Thank God for their lives
|Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by nairavsdollars: 6:04pm
Overjoy kills!
|Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by TGoddess(f): 6:07pm
They got lucky.
|Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by madridguy(m): 6:07pm
Over joy.
|Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by Redoil: 6:08pm
Their is a very powerful spirit on that bridge
|Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by softwerk(f): 6:08pm
The way motorists speed on 3rd Mainland bridge you will think they are acting another part of Fast and Furious
May Allah console the dead jor!
Afterall they were celebrating Sallah!
|Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by Nwodosis(m): 6:09pm
Happy for their survival but I know the kingdom of rams are not happy right now with the human race and may be responsible for this.
|Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by MrRichy(m): 6:10pm
fast and furious gone wrong
|Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by MrRichy(m): 6:11pm
softwerk:
aunty... no one died
|Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by Funlordjnr: 6:14pm
softwerk:
Who told you anybody died? Or reading and understanding is a crime to you?
|Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by Edopesin(m): 6:15pm
okay
|Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by nero2face: 6:15pm
Can't imagine a family man running a car race with the whole of his family,
|Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by Obi404: 6:16pm
|Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by tunwumi: 6:16pm
Done
|Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by eddieguru(m): 6:16pm
|Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by ipobarecriminals: 6:16pm
ose o jesu
|Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by Narldon(f): 6:17pm
Their Sallah 've turned to Salad
|Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by tubolancer(m): 6:17pm
Redoil:There is a powerful spirit inside the driver.
|Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by emeijeh(m): 6:17pm
Alcohol
|Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by bonylaxxy: 6:18pm
Make God protect person from Alakoba
|Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by spartoo: 6:18pm
The topic shaa..
So op you mean the car went to flex on the island then got to the third mainland bridge and started somersaulting.. eeennhh
|Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by ChuksEpells: 6:19pm
thank God for their lives ooo
village people wanted to use them for sallah meat. .
|Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by ekems2017(f): 6:20pm
Make una dey careful o. Plenty salah celebration still dey ahead o
|Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by Benekruku(m): 6:21pm
Hey ya!
And the driver tried o
He parked well without obstructing traffic
Just that it's sideways...
|Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by RoyalBoutique(m): 6:21pm
All these people wey just dey type 'rip' like illiterates, make una learn to read
|Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by IForgotMyLoginD: 6:22pm
Which dead?
Abi you want to force-kill them ni? �
softwerk:
|Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by King4Roller: 6:22pm
Darling Jesus. Please bless me with wealth to buy Mercedes Benz , Rolls Royce or the Best brand of cars of your choice for me. AMEN.
|Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by Dottore: 6:22pm
thank God for saving them
|Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by emeijeh(m): 6:22pm
NwaObinkita:
NwaAmaikpe spotted
