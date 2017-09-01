Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS (15464 Views)

Only two male adults sustained minor injuries.



They are all being attended to by the patrol team of RRS stationed very close to the scene of the incident.



Emergency ambulance with medical team is close to the scene.



RRS men are also controlling traffic while the vehicle would also be towed to a safe place shortly.



Thank God for their lives 5 Likes

Overjoy kills! 1 Like

They got lucky.

Over joy.

Their is a very powerful spirit on that bridge 2 Likes

Fast and Furious



Happy for their survival but I know the kingdom of rams are not happy right now with the human race and may be responsible for this. 2 Likes

fast and furious gone wrong

aunty... no one died aunty... no one died 14 Likes

Who told you anybody died? Or reading and understanding is a crime to you? Who told you anybody died? Or reading and understanding is a crime to you? 7 Likes

okay

Can't imagine a family man running a car race with the whole of his family, 4 Likes

Done

ose o jesu







Their Sallah 've turned to Salad





Redoil:

Their is a very powerful spirit on that bridge There is a powerful spirit inside the driver. There is a powerful spirit inside the driver. 3 Likes

Alcohol



Make God protect person from Alakoba

The topic shaa..



So op you mean the car went to flex on the island then got to the third mainland bridge and started somersaulting.. eeennhh



village people wanted to use them for sallah meat. . thank God for their lives ooovillage people wanted to use them for sallah meat. 1 Like

Make una dey careful o. Plenty salah celebration still dey ahead o

Hey ya!



And the driver tried o



He parked well without obstructing traffic



Just that it's sideways... 1 Like

All these people wey just dey type 'rip' like illiterates, make una learn to read



Abi you want to force-kill them ni? �

Darling Jesus. Please bless me with wealth to buy Mercedes Benz , Rolls Royce or the Best brand of cars of your choice for me. AMEN.

thank God for saving them