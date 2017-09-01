₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,871,023 members, 3,764,905 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 September 2017 at 07:56 PM

Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS - Travel - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS (15464 Views)

Keke Napep Tumbles On 3rd Mainland Bridge After Being Hit By A Car / Car Somersaults And Uproots A Mango Tree. 3 Men Survive (Photos) / Car Somersaults On Bridge Gate In Nasarawa (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by PrettyCrystal: 6:00pm
A lone and serious accident just happened on the Third Mainland Bridge outward Lagos. The accident involved a Toyota Corolla car with 4 adults and 2 children. Miraculously, they all escaped death. They were returning from an eatery on the Island where they went to celebrate Sallah.

Only two male adults sustained minor injuries.

They are all being attended to by the patrol team of RRS stationed very close to the scene of the incident.

Emergency ambulance with medical team is close to the scene.

RRS men are also controlling traffic while the vehicle would also be towed to a safe place shortly.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/accident-on-third-mainland-bridge-in-lagos.html

Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by Jostico: 6:03pm
Thank God for their lives

5 Likes

Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by nairavsdollars: 6:04pm
Overjoy kills!

1 Like

Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by TGoddess(f): 6:07pm
They got lucky.
Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by madridguy(m): 6:07pm
Over joy.
Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by Redoil: 6:08pm
Their is a very powerful spirit on that bridge

2 Likes

Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by softwerk(f): 6:08pm
The way motorists speed on 3rd Mainland bridge you will think they are acting another part of Fast and Furious

May Allah console the dead jor!

Afterall they were celebrating Sallah!

9 Likes

Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by Nwodosis(m): 6:09pm
Happy for their survival but I know the kingdom of rams are not happy right now with the human race and may be responsible for this.

2 Likes

Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by MrRichy(m): 6:10pm
fast and furious gone wrong
Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by MrRichy(m): 6:11pm
softwerk:
The way motorists speed on 3rd Mainland bridge you will think they are acting another part of Fast and Furious

May Allah console the dead jor!

Afterall they were celebrating Sallah!

aunty... no one died

14 Likes

Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by Funlordjnr: 6:14pm
softwerk:
The way motorists speed on 3rd Mainland bridge you will think they are acting another part of Fast and Furious

May Allah console the dead jor!

Afterall they were celebrating Sallah!




Who told you anybody died? Or reading and understanding is a crime to you?

7 Likes

Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by Edopesin(m): 6:15pm
okay
Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by nero2face: 6:15pm
Can't imagine a family man running a car race with the whole of his family,

4 Likes

Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by Obi404: 6:16pm
angry
Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by tunwumi: 6:16pm
Done
Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by eddieguru(m): 6:16pm
angry
Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by ipobarecriminals: 6:16pm
ose o jesu
Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by Narldon(f): 6:17pm



Their Sallah 've turned to Salad

Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by tubolancer(m): 6:17pm
Redoil:
Their is a very powerful spirit on that bridge
There is a powerful spirit inside the driver.

3 Likes

Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by emeijeh(m): 6:17pm
Alcohol

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by bonylaxxy: 6:18pm
Make God protect person from Alakoba
Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by spartoo: 6:18pm
The topic shaa..

So op you mean the car went to flex on the island then got to the third mainland bridge and started somersaulting.. eeennhh
Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by ChuksEpells: 6:19pm
thank God for their lives ooo
village people wanted to use them for sallah meat. lipsrsealed.

1 Like

Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by ekems2017(f): 6:20pm
Make una dey careful o. Plenty salah celebration still dey ahead o
Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by Benekruku(m): 6:21pm
Hey ya!

And the driver tried o

He parked well without obstructing traffic

Just that it's sideways...

1 Like

Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by RoyalBoutique(m): 6:21pm
All these people wey just dey type 'rip' like illiterates, make una learn to read
Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by IForgotMyLoginD: 6:22pm
Which dead?
Abi you want to force-kill them ni? �
softwerk:
The way motorists speed on 3rd Mainland bridge you will think they are acting another part of Fast and Furious

May Allah console the dead jor!

Afterall they were celebrating Sallah!

1 Like

Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by King4Roller: 6:22pm
Darling Jesus. Please bless me with wealth to buy Mercedes Benz , Rolls Royce or the Best brand of cars of your choice for me. AMEN.
Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by Dottore: 6:22pm
thank God for saving them
Re: Car Somersaults On Third Mainland Bridge After Sallah Flexing On The Island.PICS by emeijeh(m): 6:22pm
NwaObinkita:
sad

I hate lazy village people


So this car somersaulted in vain?
What was the essence of village people causing it to somersault if it won't claim any life?

NwaAmaikpe spotted

2 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

Places to Visit in Nigeria / Container Truck Falls At Otedola Bridge (photos) / Nsk Passport

Viewing this topic: peluwumi, thabdulgafar(m), KhalifArt, rexlims(m), angelboy01(m), temmiedee, pssnlimited4all, lotannam, Idiris(m), segzyndpep(m), imarrpopson, wazzihu(m), Adebowale89(m), Neyoh90(m), sirwilson(m), Seundammy007(m), isah20064u(m), Nkeiruka2015(f), fixmykey(m), paulasca4real(m), Owotobi(m), etrader(m), ModJ1(m), kaka22(m), idowuolusola92, Donsammy77(m), NosaHenry(m), Sholypop, nepapole(m), swish9(m), SeunPope, banre(m), immunno(m), obioji(f), Mushood, Ajibola26(m), irewolepeter(m), question(m), kaja(m), jen4r, femoomo, Clone2020(m), Letslive, mikeomis, Afonjatribeguy, Jwonder(m) and 60 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.