Police React To Northern Youths Ultimatum To Igbos, Issue Warning / Adebutu: Kashamu Led 50 Thugs To Attack Me In Port Harcourt / Jonathan Paid People To Attack Me – Obasanjo

Attack me, not Igbo, Sultan to northern youths

Sokoto – Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar has said that if anyone plans to attack the Igbo who are resident in the northern part of the country, such attack should be directed at him, first.







‎The Sultan said this when the world Igbo union leader, Dr. Mishack Nnanta, accompanied by resident Igbo chiefs, paid sallah homage to him at his palace.



“If anybody or group of persons plans negative attack on Igbo, he or they should attack me first because I am against the so-called ultimatum issued by the Arewa youths that Igbo should leave the north,” he said.



Abubakar observed that “restructuring” to his understanding does not mean galvanizing or dividing Nigeria, but making “adjustments here and there for equal accommodation of all and sundry in Nigeria for equity and fair play religiously, socially and economically.”



He further observed that the agitation by some people for disintegration “cannot solve any of the problems facing the country” and that “dividing it into many parts is not the solution for the married of problems bedevilling the nation because this will lead to towns and villages clamouring to become independent.”



He suggested that the way forward was a round-table dialogue and not carrying arms which would never lead to peace.

Agreeing that there were genuine complaints that border on marginalisation, the Sultan however said that the way out was peaceful resolution.



He blamed the nation’s politicians for most of the problems faced by Nigerians saying.



“They come to you during campaigns, promise you heaven in your house, air conditions on all roads and milk entering your mouth hourly without any effort from you. As soon as they win and go to Abuja, they start planning comfort for themselves while those from the rural areas move to state capitals, abandoning those who voted them,” he lamented.‎

Nnanta earlier said that Igbo were peace-loving Nigerians whose stalk-in-trading was engaging in ‎their businesses.



“Igbo cannot leave peacefully in isolation from Nigeria. They should work towards ensuring proper integration, reconstruction as promised by Gen. Yakubu Gowon. They may agitate for creation of more states in the South-East to meet up with other geopolitical zones of the country,” he said.







A restructured Nigeria where everybody feel belonging and nobody feel cheated is what people have been asking for but your northern brothers does not want to listen.



Unfortunately we now have somebody who gives us a more attractive option in d person of Nnamdi KANU.



If the young man has not succeeded in anything, he has succeeded in causing all the enemies of his people to be bashing.



Nnamdi KANU to me is just the best thing to happen to Nigerian political space in recent times. Those who attack him are just displaying mere ignorance. And it beats my imagination to find any southerner or any northern minority attacking Nnamdi KANU. If you don't have a sense of history in the path of FREEDOM, then Google research is you friend. I'm sure that giving the attitude of some of his attackers, if they existed during the fight for independence from Britain, they would still attack Awolowo, Zik and the likes.



What Nnamdi KANU is fighting is a neo colonial subjugation from the same Britain who enjoy all manner of referendum but will not allow it in their colonial territory due to their selfish interest.



Majority of the stealing in Nigeria ends in the hands of the whites. Buhari spent billions of your money in treatment abroad and was even visited by the archbishop of cartenbury. What a shame? Can even any UK legislator come to Nigeria for same treatment?



Over here in this black nation, everything is politics. After years of post colonial era, the blacks still lag behind in development. India has picked up. Pakistan, Hongkong etc. Where is Nigeria. Ordinary Ghana is overtaking us yet we shout one Nigeria.



To hell with those comfortable with this status quo. Your daughters are dying everyday in the ocean on their way to Italy to do prostitution. Your people has turned slaves in their own country. No justice, no fairness. Why would a federal system tie everybody down. If Biafra region, cannot move forward, let Oduduwa move. If Oduduwa cannot move forward let Biafra move. If Arewa chose Book haram, we chose long life. If I cannot get oil share, let me go and farm peacefully without the fear of Fulani herdsmen.





Countries without oil are already happier than us but we shout one Nigeria. I prefer peace to billion s. I want peace for my kids. Bleep the death trap called Nigeria. Don't tell me the consequences of break up or restructuring, I just want a change of system since the present situation is bleeped. 22 Likes 9 Shares

he failed to speak when it matters most, it's now medicine after death. every group of paid men are now forming Igbo group, ipob we know, who are these? 9 Likes 1 Share

I also support the restructuring pliz, if really we can separate, let's try this first and see, if it doesn't work out, we can then go for brake up ..in peace 1 Like

It is a shame that up till now, no one Hausa Fulani could forward an intellectually sound reason why Nigeria should not divide or why division was bad, or even what Biafrans have gained being a part of Nigeria and stand to lose if they exit from the union?



What Britain would lose or gain being a part of the European Union was obvious; in the print and electronic media for the world to see even as they chose to opt out. But the Awusa zoo keepers have nothing to leverage on, except the brute force of the cowardly buratai which the world is now keeping an eye on.



What a lazy set of people up stairs! 13 Likes 1 Share

Round table talk? Ok , but i think he should go to buhari and talk to him face to face. Buhari can not just sit down and be saying that Nigeria must remain one without addressing the pressing issues. Only hoping on armed forces. 3 Likes

lightblazingnow:



Olril18:



Names of those newly appointed as managers in NNPC here for you (August 2017)



NORTH

:

1. Malami Shehu, - MD Port Harcourt Refining Company.

2. Muhammed Abah, - MD Warri Refinery.

3. Umar Ajiya, - MD of NPMC.

4. Bala Wunti, - GGM CP&S.

5. Usman Yusuf, - GMD STA. (Tech).

6. Ahmadu-Katagum - GGM Shipping (Downstream).

7. Kallamu Abdullahi - GGM Renewable Energy Division.

8. Shaibu Musa - MD NNPC Medical Services Limited.

9. Ibrahim Birma - GGM Governance, Risk & Compliance Division.

10. Farouk Ahmed - MD Product Mkg - Retiring.



SOUTH WEST

:

1. Adewale Ladenegan, - MD Kaduna Refinery

2. Adeyemi Adetunji, - MD NNPC Retail.

3. Bola Afolabi, - GGM Research & Development.



SOUTH SOUTH

:

1. Roland Ewubare - Group General Manager

2. Diepriye Tariah - MD of IDSL.



SOUTH EAST: 0



No nobody is worthy of appointment into any of the positions from the Southeast.

North = 10

South = 5



All the Military and Paramilitary Top position ,no one appointed from the Southeast.

The Sultan know the North cannot survive without the input of the Igbo's so whatever he says is for the benefit of the North.

One Nigeria when political Power/govt is domiciled in the North but fire and brimstone whenever power elude them



What do you have to say about this.



I'll advice the Sultan to Channel his energy to promoting Social justice and equality within the Nigeria state.

The quits notice backfired that's why everyone in the North is beating a retreat. They have come to terms with reality that 2017 is not 1967. Names of those newly appointed as managers in NNPC here for you (August 2017)NORTH1. Malami Shehu, - MD Port Harcourt Refining Company.2. Muhammed Abah, - MD Warri Refinery.3. Umar Ajiya, - MD of NPMC.4. Bala Wunti, - GGM CP&S.5. Usman Yusuf, - GMD STA. (Tech).6. Ahmadu-Katagum - GGM Shipping (Downstream).7. Kallamu Abdullahi - GGM Renewable Energy Division.8. Shaibu Musa - MD NNPC Medical Services Limited.9. Ibrahim Birma - GGM Governance, Risk & Compliance Division.10. Farouk Ahmed - MD Product Mkg - Retiring.SOUTH WEST1. Adewale Ladenegan, - MD Kaduna Refinery2. Adeyemi Adetunji, - MD NNPC Retail.3. Bola Afolabi, - GGM Research & Development.SOUTH SOUTH1. Roland Ewubare - Group General Manager2. Diepriye Tariah - MD of IDSL.SOUTH EAST: 0No nobody is worthy of appointment into any of the positions from the Southeast.North = 10South = 5All the Military and Paramilitary Top position ,no one appointed from the Southeast.The Sultan know the North cannot survive without the input of the Igbo's so whatever he says is for the benefit of the North.One Nigeria when political Power/govt is domiciled in the North but fire and brimstone whenever power elude themWhat do you have to say about this.I'll advice the Sultan to Channel his energy to promoting Social justice and equality within the Nigeria state.The quits notice backfired that's why everyone in the North is beating a retreat. They have come to terms with reality that 2017 is not 1967. 14 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari thinks otherwise... He owns the armed forces.

Nice and powerful talk from the sultan although it is coming too too late.



All we were asking for was a round table talk to discuss that “adjustments of here and there for equal accommodation of all and sundry in Nigeria for equity and fair play religiously, socially and economically.” like you said.



but you elite refused.... wasted many soul.



Incited the youths to threaten violence but now it is beyond your control...



I have still respect for your office therefore I reserve my comment

with all this your rant and anger.... You still cowardly withdrew ur quit notice.



Making noise online is now arewa youths new hubby. with all this your rant and anger.... You still cowardly withdrew ur quit notice.Making noise online is now arewa youths new hubby. 4 Likes

Stories. 1 Like

He finally found his voice after intervention from the UN.



These so-called leaders are evil. 6 Likes

with all this your rant and anger.... You still cowardly withdrew ur quit notice.



Making noise online is now arewa youths new hubby. yep..have you listened to Nmamdi KANU broadcasts before?



weren't a lot of ipobs hailing him? did anyone called him out?

so some bunch of useless arewa youth gave a quit notice and some are now playing d victim card.



there is no difference between KANU and arewa youths..both are fueled by horrible hate. yep..have you listened to Nmamdi KANU broadcasts before?weren't a lot of ipobs hailing him? did anyone called him out?so some bunch of useless arewa youth gave a quit notice and some are now playing d victim card.there is no difference between KANU and arewa youths..both are fueled by horrible hate.

Tell Buhari I said he's mad. - Nnamdi kanu 6 Likes

See kids as usual running their mouths while those who can see what they kids cannot see even if they are viewing from the top of a palm tree, them elders had already seen it while sitting down.

My only grouse with these Igbo elders is that they kept quiet when IPOB madness was at its peak, why begging now?

Compare kanu and Boko Haram because arewa youths never called for killing of people but Boko Haram and kanu did and are still doing

So Boko Haram that has killed over 100,000 of your people are the ones you say are still calling for the killing of people



Your mumu never.



Wait till Boko Haram wipe out the entire North while you compare them with Kanu.



I've lost sympathy for Boko Haram victims due to delusional comments like this.



You were so swift to exonerate your arewa youths despite their quit notice that has received wide spread condemnation even by UN.



You mumu na 1st class okSo Boko Haram that has killed over 100,000 of your people are the ones you say are still calling for the killing of peopleYour mumu never.Wait till Boko Haram wipe out the entire North while you compare them with Kanu.I've lost sympathy for Boko Haram victims due to delusional comments like this.You were so swift to exonerate your arewa youths despite their quit notice that has received wide spread condemnation even by UN.You mumu na 1st class

yep..have you listened to Nmamdi KANU broadcasts before?



weren't a lot of ipobs hailing him? did anyone called him out?

so some bunch of useless arewa youth gave a quit notice and some are now playing d victim card.



there is no difference between KANU and arewa youths..both are fueled by horrible hate. Compare kanu and Boko Haram because arewa youths never called for killing of people but Boko Haram and kanu did and are still doing Compare kanu and Boko Haram because arewa youths never called for killing of people but Boko Haram and kanu did and are still doing 1 Like

with all this your rant and anger.... You still cowardly withdrew ur quit notice.



Making noise online is now arewa youths new hubby. mind you,I'm not arewa,even if I am,I don't engage in all those nonsensical tribalism slurs..

so if you want a debate,quote me without throwing abuse. mind you,I'm not arewa,even if I am,I don't engage in all those nonsensical tribalism slurs..so if you want a debate,quote me without throwing abuse.

with all this your rant and anger.... You still cowardly withdrew ur quit notice.



Making noise online is now arewa youths new hubby. It was you IPOB miscreants that had been begging them to withdraw the quit notice.

You see, if the north goes ahead and not withdraw the quit, you start crying to UN, ICC etc but they decided to withdraw it and they are now cowards.

It's this hateful speeches that will make those educated northerners to tell the less educated on the streets to wait and unleash the terror you want after October 1st because you guys are still unrepentant and the hate is still real on your part.

We only pray this pleading by Igbo elders would have the necessary effect and the youths in the north believe it's all kids online making mouth It was you IPOB miscreants that had been begging them to withdraw the quit notice.You see, if the north goes ahead and not withdraw the quit, you start crying to UN, ICC etc but they decided to withdraw it and they are now cowards.It's this hateful speeches that will make those educated northerners to tell the less educated on the streets to wait and unleash the terror you want after October 1st because you guys are still unrepentant and the hate is still real on your part.We only pray this pleading by Igbo elders would have the necessary effect and the youths in the north believe it's all kids online making mouth

Restructure or Disintegrate

Time is running out on Nigeria

Even Sarrki and Omenkalives propaganda against Biafrans is collapsing

Yyeske:

It was you IPOB miscreants that had been begging them to withdraw the quit notice.

You see, if the north goes ahead and not withdraw the quit, you start crying to UN, ICC etc but they decided to withdraw it and they are now cowards.

It's this hateful speeches that will make those educated northerners to tell the less educated on the streets to wait and unleash the terror you want after October 1st because you guys are still unrepentant and the hate is still real on your part.

We only pray this pleading by Igbo elders would have the necessary effect and the youths in the north believe it's all kids online making mouth Oga they didn't cry to anyone they just made the whole world to be aware of the next line of genocidal attack that with take place in the north in the coming month so that their push for the actualization of Biafra would have been justified.

In as much as the quit notice has been withdrawn it has done half of what it was suppose to do, which is draw the attention of world bodies, another issue that will maintain keen interest of world bodies on Nigeria is the Re-arrest of Nnamdi Kanu.

Even if the agitation does not bring about the least if can achieve would be restructuring, if the whole of the south has been calling for restructuring and there was no agitation for Biafra the government would never have taken the idea of restructuring serious. Oga they didn't cry to anyone they just made the whole world to be aware of the next line of genocidal attack that with take place in the north in the coming month so that their push for the actualization of Biafra would have been justified.In as much as the quit notice has been withdrawn it has done half of what it was suppose to do, which is draw the attention of world bodies, another issue that will maintain keen interest of world bodies on Nigeria is the Re-arrest of Nnamdi Kanu.Even if the agitation does not bring about the least if can achieve would be restructuring, if the whole of the south has been calling for restructuring and there was no agitation for Biafra the government would never have taken the idea of restructuring serious. 1 Like

when the East enjoyed patronage in Jonathan's time,I wonder why the call for Biafra wasnt as profound... suddenly GEJ was defeated and ipobs begin ranting.

were this not d same people making jest of yorubas when they complained of marginalisation in Jonathan's time,did the Yoruba shout secession or cause confusion in the polity because d system didn't favour them?



so every time igbo don't get what they want, they must threatened and blackmail others of secession

nonsense.

Take your time to read this short fact and you'll understand the Biafra struggle and Ipob didn't start because of Buhari but due to the injustice and marginalisation of the Igbo's even after the war. Nnamdi Kanu and Ipob has been in existence since 2012 but the Jonathan govt ignored him. The social injustice against the igbos become more pronounced in the Buhari administration.

97% and 5% Dichotomy.



Read..

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biafra Take your time to read this short fact and you'll understand the Biafra struggle and Ipob didn't start because of Buhari but due to the injustice and marginalisation of the Igbo's even after the war. Nnamdi Kanu and Ipob has been in existence since 2012 but the Jonathan govt ignored him. The social injustice against the igbos become more pronounced in the Buhari administration.97% and 5% Dichotomy.Read.. 1 Like

When Emir Sanusi tried correcting them , they shut him up. Threatened to dethrone him by seeting up a kangaroo panel. Now the rooster has come home to roost. Nigeria can only survive on equity not born- to-rule mentality. 1 Like

No one has the monopoly of violence.This is no more 1966-1970 Nigeria. So this emir have now seen the handwriting on the wall? Thought the silly Arewa Youths issued the satanic "Kaduna declaration"with the support of the northern eldersNo one has the monopoly of violence.This is no more 1966-1970 Nigeria. 1 Like

Take your time to read this short fact and you'll understand the Biafra struggle and Ipob didn't start because of Buhari but due to the injustice and marginalisation of the Igbo's even after the war. Nnamdi Kanu and Ipob has been in existence since 2012 but the Jonathan govt ignored him. But the social injustice against the igbos become more pronounced in the Buhari administration.



Read..

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biafra

brother there is injustice..that very fact can not be denied...but do you think KANU hate speeches and broadcasts against other ethnic group is the right way to fight injustice? brother there is injustice..that very fact can not be denied...but do you think KANU hate speeches and broadcasts against other ethnic group is the right way to fight injustice?

Oga they didn't cry to anyone they just made the whole world to be aware of the next line of genocidal attack that with take place in the north in the coming month so that their push for the actualization of Biafra would have been justified.

In as much as the quit notice has been withdrawn it has done half of what it was suppose to do, which is draw the attention of world bodies, another issue that will maintain keen interest of world bodies on Nigeria is the Re-arrest of Nnamdi Kanu.

Even if the agitation does not bring about the least if can achieve would be restructuring, if the whole of the south has been calling for restructuring and there was no agitation for Biafra the government would never have taken the idea of restructuring serious.

Which whole world knows Biafra, does Trump know Nigeria how much more Biafra.

If kanu had been hyping on restructuring since he started radio Biafra, I'm sure youths in Kano, Lagos, Jos would've been protesting for same with other citizens in Onitsha, Aba etc. But he was just filled with hate even for his fellow Igbos.

Even the Arewa youths never mentioned genocide, just IPOB miscreants and radio Biafra. Which whole world knows Biafra, does Trump know Nigeria how much more Biafra.If kanu had been hyping on restructuring since he started radio Biafra, I'm sure youths in Kano, Lagos, Jos would've been protesting for same with other citizens in Onitsha, Aba etc. But he was just filled with hate even for his fellow Igbos.Even the Arewa youths never mentioned genocide, just IPOB miscreants and radio Biafra.

Restructure or Disintegrate



Time is running out on Nigeria



Even Sarrki and Omenkalives propaganda against Biafrans is collapsing That is ehen.Their zombiesm is incredibly incurable. That is ehen.Their zombiesm is incredibly incurable.