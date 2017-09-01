₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Attack Me, Not Igbo, Sultan To Northern Youths by lightblazingnow(m): 6:14pm
Attack me, not Igbo, Sultan to northern youthshttps://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/attack-not-igbo-sultan-northern-youths/amp/
|Re: Attack Me, Not Igbo, Sultan To Northern Youths by lightblazingnow(m): 6:14pm
Sure
|Re: Attack Me, Not Igbo, Sultan To Northern Youths by SpecialAdviser(m): 6:17pm
A restructured Nigeria where everybody feel belonging and nobody feel cheated is what people have been asking for but your northern brothers does not want to listen.
Unfortunately we now have somebody who gives us a more attractive option in d person of Nnamdi KANU.
If the young man has not succeeded in anything, he has succeeded in causing all the enemies of his people to be bashing.
Nnamdi KANU to me is just the best thing to happen to Nigerian political space in recent times. Those who attack him are just displaying mere ignorance. And it beats my imagination to find any southerner or any northern minority attacking Nnamdi KANU. If you don't have a sense of history in the path of FREEDOM, then Google research is you friend. I'm sure that giving the attitude of some of his attackers, if they existed during the fight for independence from Britain, they would still attack Awolowo, Zik and the likes.
What Nnamdi KANU is fighting is a neo colonial subjugation from the same Britain who enjoy all manner of referendum but will not allow it in their colonial territory due to their selfish interest.
Majority of the stealing in Nigeria ends in the hands of the whites. Buhari spent billions of your money in treatment abroad and was even visited by the archbishop of cartenbury. What a shame? Can even any UK legislator come to Nigeria for same treatment?
Over here in this black nation, everything is politics. After years of post colonial era, the blacks still lag behind in development. India has picked up. Pakistan, Hongkong etc. Where is Nigeria. Ordinary Ghana is overtaking us yet we shout one Nigeria.
To hell with those comfortable with this status quo. Your daughters are dying everyday in the ocean on their way to Italy to do prostitution. Your people has turned slaves in their own country. No justice, no fairness. Why would a federal system tie everybody down. If Biafra region, cannot move forward, let Oduduwa move. If Oduduwa cannot move forward let Biafra move. If Arewa chose Book haram, we chose long life. If I cannot get oil share, let me go and farm peacefully without the fear of Fulani herdsmen.
Countries without oil are already happier than us but we shout one Nigeria. I prefer peace to billion s. I want peace for my kids. Bleep the death trap called Nigeria. Don't tell me the consequences of break up or restructuring, I just want a change of system since the present situation is bleeped.
|Re: Attack Me, Not Igbo, Sultan To Northern Youths by abouzaid: 6:17pm
he failed to speak when it matters most, it's now medicine after death. every group of paid men are now forming Igbo group, ipob we know, who are these?
|Re: Attack Me, Not Igbo, Sultan To Northern Youths by nero2face: 6:21pm
I also support the restructuring pliz, if really we can separate, let's try this first and see, if it doesn't work out, we can then go for brake up ..in peace
|Re: Attack Me, Not Igbo, Sultan To Northern Youths by Deltagiant: 6:27pm
It is a shame that up till now, no one Hausa Fulani could forward an intellectually sound reason why Nigeria should not divide or why division was bad, or even what Biafrans have gained being a part of Nigeria and stand to lose if they exit from the union?
What Britain would lose or gain being a part of the European Union was obvious; in the print and electronic media for the world to see even as they chose to opt out. But the Awusa zoo keepers have nothing to leverage on, except the brute force of the cowardly buratai which the world is now keeping an eye on.
What a lazy set of people up stairs!
|Re: Attack Me, Not Igbo, Sultan To Northern Youths by chernest2002: 6:28pm
Round table talk? Ok , but i think he should go to buhari and talk to him face to face. Buhari can not just sit down and be saying that Nigeria must remain one without addressing the pressing issues. Only hoping on armed forces.
|Re: Attack Me, Not Igbo, Sultan To Northern Youths by Olril18: 6:34pm
lightblazingnow:stupid ipobs will not see this....
yet no Igbo leader called out KANU when he was making his hate speech.
ipobs or ipods or warever nonsense they call themselves are just collection of I.diotic,self entitled angry and bitter people.
To hell with KANU and his jobless noisemaker followers.
|Re: Attack Me, Not Igbo, Sultan To Northern Youths by KEVIND: 6:38pm
Olril18:
Names of those newly appointed as managers in NNPC here for you (August 2017)
NORTH
:
1. Malami Shehu, - MD Port Harcourt Refining Company.
2. Muhammed Abah, - MD Warri Refinery.
3. Umar Ajiya, - MD of NPMC.
4. Bala Wunti, - GGM CP&S.
5. Usman Yusuf, - GMD STA. (Tech).
6. Ahmadu-Katagum - GGM Shipping (Downstream).
7. Kallamu Abdullahi - GGM Renewable Energy Division.
8. Shaibu Musa - MD NNPC Medical Services Limited.
9. Ibrahim Birma - GGM Governance, Risk & Compliance Division.
10. Farouk Ahmed - MD Product Mkg - Retiring.
SOUTH WEST
:
1. Adewale Ladenegan, - MD Kaduna Refinery
2. Adeyemi Adetunji, - MD NNPC Retail.
3. Bola Afolabi, - GGM Research & Development.
SOUTH SOUTH
:
1. Roland Ewubare - Group General Manager
2. Diepriye Tariah - MD of IDSL.
SOUTH EAST: 0
No nobody is worthy of appointment into any of the positions from the Southeast.
North = 10
South = 5
All the Military and Paramilitary Top position ,no one appointed from the Southeast.
The Sultan know the North cannot survive without the input of the Igbo's so whatever he says is for the benefit of the North.
One Nigeria when political Power/govt is domiciled in the North but fire and brimstone whenever power elude them
What do you have to say about this.
I'll advice the Sultan to Channel his energy to promoting Social justice and equality within the Nigeria state.
The quits notice backfired that's why everyone in the North is beating a retreat. They have come to terms with reality that 2017 is not 1967.
|Re: Attack Me, Not Igbo, Sultan To Northern Youths by HoluwarTohbar: 6:42pm
Buhari thinks otherwise... He owns the armed forces.
|Re: Attack Me, Not Igbo, Sultan To Northern Youths by Kazim88: 6:44pm
Nice and powerful talk from the sultan although it is coming too too late.
All we were asking for was a round table talk to discuss that “adjustments of here and there for equal accommodation of all and sundry in Nigeria for equity and fair play religiously, socially and economically.” like you said.
but you elite refused.... wasted many soul.
Incited the youths to threaten violence but now it is beyond your control...
I have still respect for your office therefore I reserve my comment
|Re: Attack Me, Not Igbo, Sultan To Northern Youths by Kazim88: 6:51pm
Olril18:
with all this your rant and anger.... You still cowardly withdrew ur quit notice.
Making noise online is now arewa youths new hubby.
|Re: Attack Me, Not Igbo, Sultan To Northern Youths by ESDKING: 7:30pm
Stories.
|Re: Attack Me, Not Igbo, Sultan To Northern Youths by Omeokachie: 7:33pm
He finally found his voice after intervention from the UN.
These so-called leaders are evil.
|Re: Attack Me, Not Igbo, Sultan To Northern Youths by Olril18: 7:34pm
Kazim88:yep..have you listened to Nmamdi KANU broadcasts before?
weren't a lot of ipobs hailing him? did anyone called him out?
so some bunch of useless arewa youth gave a quit notice and some are now playing d victim card.
there is no difference between KANU and arewa youths..both are fueled by horrible hate.
|Re: Attack Me, Not Igbo, Sultan To Northern Youths by temptnow: 7:40pm
Tell Buhari I said he's mad. - Nnamdi kanu
|Re: Attack Me, Not Igbo, Sultan To Northern Youths by Olril18: 7:42pm
KEVIND:
when the East enjoyed patronage in Jonathan's time,I wonder why the call for Biafra wasnt as profound... suddenly GEJ was defeated and ipobs begin ranting.
were this not d same people making jest of yorubas when they complained of marginalisation in Jonathan's time,did the Yoruba shout secession or cause confusion in the polity because d system didn't favour them?
so every time igbo don't get what they want, they must threatened and blackmail others of secession
nonsense.
|Re: Attack Me, Not Igbo, Sultan To Northern Youths by Yyeske(m): 7:44pm
See kids as usual running their mouths while those who can see what they kids cannot see even if they are viewing from the top of a palm tree, them elders had already seen it while sitting down.
My only grouse with these Igbo elders is that they kept quiet when IPOB madness was at its peak, why begging now?
|Re: Attack Me, Not Igbo, Sultan To Northern Youths by NaijaMutant(f): 7:46pm
ok
Yyeske:
So Boko Haram that has killed over 100,000 of your people are the ones you say are still calling for the killing of people
Your mumu never.
Wait till Boko Haram wipe out the entire North while you compare them with Kanu.
I've lost sympathy for Boko Haram victims due to delusional comments like this.
You were so swift to exonerate your arewa youths despite their quit notice that has received wide spread condemnation even by UN.
You mumu na 1st class
|Re: Attack Me, Not Igbo, Sultan To Northern Youths by Yyeske(m): 7:47pm
Olril18:Compare kanu and Boko Haram because arewa youths never called for killing of people but Boko Haram and kanu did and are still doing
|Re: Attack Me, Not Igbo, Sultan To Northern Youths by Olril18: 7:53pm
KEVIND:
so the solution is secession right?
who actually isn't even marginalised in this country sef.
so that Yoruba pensioner In Oyo state who is denied gratuity is not being marginalised abi?
or d striking doctors in osun, d unpaid civil servant in kogi,I bet they are not suffering from marginalisation too..
Every Nigerian who is not a politician or does not benefit from them is marginalised not only igbos.
The problem is u guys have created this Utopian Biafra nation where everything is smooth and incredibly perfect...d reality is every nation in d world has its challenges.
how can the problem of Nigeria be solved when the youths who should lead the fight are more interested in ethnicity and tribalism bragado...
|Re: Attack Me, Not Igbo, Sultan To Northern Youths by Olril18: 7:58pm
Kazim88:mind you,I'm not arewa,even if I am,I don't engage in all those nonsensical tribalism slurs..
so if you want a debate,quote me without throwing abuse.
|Re: Attack Me, Not Igbo, Sultan To Northern Youths by Yyeske(m): 7:59pm
Kazim88:It was you IPOB miscreants that had been begging them to withdraw the quit notice.
You see, if the north goes ahead and not withdraw the quit, you start crying to UN, ICC etc but they decided to withdraw it and they are now cowards.
It's this hateful speeches that will make those educated northerners to tell the less educated on the streets to wait and unleash the terror you want after October 1st because you guys are still unrepentant and the hate is still real on your part.
We only pray this pleading by Igbo elders would have the necessary effect and the youths in the north believe it's all kids online making mouth
|Re: Attack Me, Not Igbo, Sultan To Northern Youths by OjukwuWarBird: 8:08pm
Restructure or Disintegrate
Time is running out on Nigeria
Even Sarrki and Omenkalives propaganda against Biafrans is collapsing
|Re: Attack Me, Not Igbo, Sultan To Northern Youths by omaar12: 8:12pm
Yyeske:Oga they didn't cry to anyone they just made the whole world to be aware of the next line of genocidal attack that with take place in the north in the coming month so that their push for the actualization of Biafra would have been justified.
In as much as the quit notice has been withdrawn it has done half of what it was suppose to do, which is draw the attention of world bodies, another issue that will maintain keen interest of world bodies on Nigeria is the Re-arrest of Nnamdi Kanu.
Even if the agitation does not bring about the least if can achieve would be restructuring, if the whole of the south has been calling for restructuring and there was no agitation for Biafra the government would never have taken the idea of restructuring serious.
|Re: Attack Me, Not Igbo, Sultan To Northern Youths by KEVIND: 8:25pm
Olril18:
Take your time to read this short fact and you'll understand the Biafra struggle and Ipob didn't start because of Buhari but due to the injustice and marginalisation of the Igbo's even after the war. Nnamdi Kanu and Ipob has been in existence since 2012 but the Jonathan govt ignored him. The social injustice against the igbos become more pronounced in the Buhari administration.
97% and 5% Dichotomy.
Read..
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biafra
|Re: Attack Me, Not Igbo, Sultan To Northern Youths by Max24: 8:32pm
When Emir Sanusi tried correcting them , they shut him up. Threatened to dethrone him by seeting up a kangaroo panel. Now the rooster has come home to roost. Nigeria can only survive on equity not born- to-rule mentality.
|Re: Attack Me, Not Igbo, Sultan To Northern Youths by Paperwhite(m): 8:36pm
So this emir have now seen the handwriting on the wall? Thought the silly Arewa Youths issued the satanic "Kaduna declaration"with the support of the northern elders No one has the monopoly of violence.This is no more 1966-1970 Nigeria.
|Re: Attack Me, Not Igbo, Sultan To Northern Youths by Olril18: 8:41pm
KEVIND:
brother there is injustice..that very fact can not be denied...but do you think KANU hate speeches and broadcasts against other ethnic group is the right way to fight injustice?
|Re: Attack Me, Not Igbo, Sultan To Northern Youths by Yyeske(m): 8:42pm
omaar12:Which whole world knows Biafra, does Trump know Nigeria how much more Biafra.
If kanu had been hyping on restructuring since he started radio Biafra, I'm sure youths in Kano, Lagos, Jos would've been protesting for same with other citizens in Onitsha, Aba etc. But he was just filled with hate even for his fellow Igbos.
Even the Arewa youths never mentioned genocide, just IPOB miscreants and radio Biafra.
|Re: Attack Me, Not Igbo, Sultan To Northern Youths by Paperwhite(m): 8:45pm
OjukwuWarBird:That is ehen.Their zombiesm is incredibly incurable.
|Re: Attack Me, Not Igbo, Sultan To Northern Youths by omaar12: 8:57pm
Yyeske:Sir they don't have to mention it before carrying it out, and don't misquote me. if kanu had been preaching restructuring it no different from myself preaching restructuring online just as you are doing, what gave Nnamdi Kanu this popularity was the agitation of Biafra and he even became popular with hate rant everyone wanted to hear this guy that had the guts to speak ill of the Nigerian state and her indigenous ethnic group mind you no group was spared.
Now do you think he would have gained such popularity with a calm,dormant approach that the rest of the south is using to push for restructuring, even it is even the restructuring that is rubbing of Nnamdi Kanu popularity and we should be glad about it.
stop thinking one way one way abeg, also look at the negative as well as the positive.
