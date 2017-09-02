₦airaland Forum

DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment

DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by omusiliyu(m): 6:48pm
In what looks like a boost to the Federal Government’s anti-corruption crusade, the Governing Council of the Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, has sacked 10 lecturers, eight non-teaching junior staff and warned 17 dons for extortion, sexual harassment and gross misconduct, among others.

This was made known on Friday on the website of the university, http://www.delsu.edu.ng/Dismissed-Staff., signed by the university Registrar and Secretary to the University’s Senate, Mr. Daniel Urhibo.

Most of the 17 teaching staff, who were reprimanded for Plagiarism, according to the statistics, were Readers in their various departments. Others were from the ranks of Assistant Lecturers to Senior Lecturers.

The decisions, the statement said, were taken based on recommendations made by the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee (SSDC) to the university’s Governing Council after the institution’s 101st regular meeting held on Friday, 18th August, 2017 at the university premises.

Urhibo, in the statement, said the workers were allegedly thoroughly investigated by the SSDC and appropriately sanctioned based on the gravity of the crimes committed.

Three senior officers from the Bursary Department were also among workers dismissed from the service of the institution.

For instance, the Chief Accountant of the institution, Mr. Henry Etaverho Onovwiemore, was shown the way out for allegedly absconding from his duty post since 29th October, 2012.

Also, Mr. S.T. Orugboh, an Accountant II from the Bursary department, got his dismissal for also allegedly absconding from his duty post since October, 2012.

Not left out is the Provost of the Oleh Campus of DELSU, Prof. B.O. Okaba who is also of the Department of Political Science. He would no longer hold any position in the university for a duration of 5 years, beginning from November 2015.

Another professor from the Department of Agric Economics and Extension, who’s also Dean, Post Graduate School, Mrs. O.D. Ogisi, was removed from her position and given a strong warning.

The statement included several other workers found guilty of one infractions or the other with appropriate sanctions following.

About seven married women were among the 54 workers investigated as contained in the circular. However, two were discharged and acquitted.

For most of those whose appointments were terminated or who were dismissed from service, it took effect from November 15, 2017.

When contacted on phone, public relations officer of the institution, Mr Eddy Agbure, said he had been transferred from his position to the Senate, adding that he would send the number of the new image maker which he couldn’t do before filing the report.


http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/delsu-sacks-10-lecturers-8-junior-staff-extortion-sexual-harassment/

Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by emeijeh(m): 6:50pm
Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by Evaberry(f): 6:55pm
This is big news

This is really good news for the student of delta State University, female student suffer at the hands of lecturers. The corruption in that university is something else.


lecturers demand for money before passing students, if you don't pay them give you D or at best a C

sexual harassment in Delsu is too much

That school is a life sucking agent

I will come back and modify to say more but for now lemme call lalasticlala and mynd44

Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by abelprice(m): 7:44pm
Finally some girls Bress has been put to rest from some of the mentioned lectures.. undecided..

Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by nairavsdollars: 8:39pm
Not just sack; prosecute them...bloody animals
Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by AdonaiRoofing(m): 8:40pm
Very goid, this should serve as a lesson to others


Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by EnEnPeecee: 8:40pm
idiots

These useless lecturers are holding the govt on the jugular for salary increament yet they are not adding anything positive to the life of their students apart from sexual exploitation. Useless ppl.

if I am the govt, I will sack all of them and get a new staff
Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by Chidimercy: 8:40pm
serves them well
Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by Oluwaseyi00(m): 8:41pm
Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by bonylaxxy: 8:41pm
Good for them. End of the road for them. Say no to evil

Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by abokibuhari: 8:41pm
Buhari wants yo destroy the south south
Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by jaychubi: 8:42pm
Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by rayblings(m): 8:42pm
shocked

I didn't read the long story because the headline tells it all.. This is good news.. And most of these so called lectures are married with kids... What's the difference between their wives P and the students P? can someone just tell me...

Naija which way abeg

Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by WebSurfer(m): 8:42pm
So they will not charge them to court too abi ??
Of course it will only end there since we are in a failing country
Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by Omagzee(m): 8:44pm
Good for them, using their position to punish innocent and hard working students. Fools that's why I said you guys should read this demonic secret carefully:
Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by Abfinest007(m): 8:44pm
this is a lesson to the rest I which this kind of clean up will still take place in the police force I will be happy
Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by Lexusgs430: 8:45pm
All this slay queens are over-dangerous ........
Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by Aden777(m): 8:47pm
Lecturers... I remember one who failed a friend cos she refused to sleep with him...
Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by rabonni(m): 8:48pm
Good for them ..... ndi ashawo
Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by rossyc(f): 8:49pm
Good riddance to bad rubbish..
Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by nairaman66(m): 8:49pm
Great delsuites!
Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by cantok: 8:50pm
where are the name checkers
Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by ivolt: 8:50pm
I salute DELSU for taking this position.
It is time to rid our universities of predators.

Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by enasgreat: 8:51pm
Very good. These men should be dealt with, including One Mr Umukoro from Mass Comm Department. Please, investigate that guy.
Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by don4real18(m): 8:52pm
Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by vchykp(m): 8:53pm
if its true.. then kudos to nigeria govt
Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by texazzpete(m): 8:54pm
EnEnPeecee:
idiots

These useless lecturers are holding the govt on the jugular for salary increament yet they are not adding anything positive to the life of their students apart from sexual exploitation. Useless ppl.

if I am the govt, I will sack all of them and get a new staff

And this is why some of us will continue to watch and pray that simpletons like yourself never get into any position of power.
Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by succyblinks(f): 8:54pm
Evaberry:
This is big news

This is really good news for the student of delta State University, female student suffer at the hands of lecturers. The corruption in that university is something else.


lecturers demand for money before passing students, if you don't pay them give you D or at best a C

sexual harassment in Delsu is too much

That school is a life sucking agent

I will come back and modify to say more but for now lemme call lalasticlala and mynd44

Shut up! Don't say what you don't know
For the past three years delsu has known nothing but peace and serenity
Just hiding behind the keyboard to say what you don't know, even in the most peaceful society there is still some element of bad but saying its "too much" in delsu is absolute ignorance and foolishness to say the least
Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by texazzpete(m): 8:55pm
vchykp:
if its true.. then kudos to nigeria govt

What has this got to do with the Nigerian Government?

Your inability to comprehend simple written English serves as a strong vindication for the current ASUU strike.
Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by MrCuteking(m): 8:59pm
They should restrict the way some girls dresses. If our girls can cover their selves properly well, this whole thing would reduced.
Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by vchykp(m): 8:59pm
texazzpete:


What has this got to do with the Nigerian Government?

Your inability to comprehend simple written English serves as a strong vindication for the current ASUU strike.

i never had time to go through the news, but i believe strongly every federal/state institutions are under government supervision, pls dont quote me bro, i just said my opinion, u are entitled to yours... tnx

