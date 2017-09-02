₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by omusiliyu(m): 6:48pm
In what looks like a boost to the Federal Government’s anti-corruption crusade, the Governing Council of the Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, has sacked 10 lecturers, eight non-teaching junior staff and warned 17 dons for extortion, sexual harassment and gross misconduct, among others.
http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/delsu-sacks-10-lecturers-8-junior-staff-extortion-sexual-harassment/
|Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by emeijeh(m): 6:50pm
|Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by Evaberry(f): 6:55pm
This is big news
This is really good news for the student of delta State University, female student suffer at the hands of lecturers. The corruption in that university is something else.
lecturers demand for money before passing students, if you don't pay them give you D or at best a C
sexual harassment in Delsu is too much
That school is a life sucking agent
I will come back and modify to say more but for now lemme call lalasticlala and mynd44
|Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by abelprice(m): 7:44pm
Finally some girls Bress has been put to rest from some of the mentioned lectures.. ..
|Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by nairavsdollars: 8:39pm
Not just sack; prosecute them...bloody animals
|Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by AdonaiRoofing(m): 8:40pm
Very goid, this should serve as a lesson to others
|Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by EnEnPeecee: 8:40pm
idiots
These useless lecturers are holding the govt on the jugular for salary increament yet they are not adding anything positive to the life of their students apart from sexual exploitation. Useless ppl.
if I am the govt, I will sack all of them and get a new staff
|Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by Chidimercy: 8:40pm
serves them well
|Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by Oluwaseyi00(m): 8:41pm
|Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by bonylaxxy: 8:41pm
Good for them. End of the road for them. Say no to evil
|Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by abokibuhari: 8:41pm
Buhari wants yo destroy the south south
|Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by jaychubi: 8:42pm
|Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by rayblings(m): 8:42pm
I didn't read the long story because the headline tells it all.. This is good news.. And most of these so called lectures are married with kids... What's the difference between their wives P and the students P? can someone just tell me...
Naija which way abeg
|Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by WebSurfer(m): 8:42pm
So they will not charge them to court too abi ??
Of course it will only end there since we are in a failing country
|Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by Omagzee(m): 8:44pm
Good for them, using their position to punish innocent and hard working students. Fools that's why I said you guys should read this demonic secret carefully:
|Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by Abfinest007(m): 8:44pm
this is a lesson to the rest I which this kind of clean up will still take place in the police force I will be happy
|Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by Lexusgs430: 8:45pm
All this slay queens are over-dangerous ........
|Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by Aden777(m): 8:47pm
Lecturers... I remember one who failed a friend cos she refused to sleep with him...
|Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by rabonni(m): 8:48pm
Good for them ..... ndi ashawo
|Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by rossyc(f): 8:49pm
Good riddance to bad rubbish..
|Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by nairaman66(m): 8:49pm
Great delsuites!
|Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by cantok: 8:50pm
where are the name checkers
|Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by ivolt: 8:50pm
I salute DELSU for taking this position.
It is time to rid our universities of predators.
|Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by enasgreat: 8:51pm
Very good. These men should be dealt with, including One Mr Umukoro from Mass Comm Department. Please, investigate that guy.
|Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by don4real18(m): 8:52pm
|Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by vchykp(m): 8:53pm
if its true.. then kudos to nigeria govt
|Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by texazzpete(m): 8:54pm
EnEnPeecee:
And this is why some of us will continue to watch and pray that simpletons like yourself never get into any position of power.
|Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by succyblinks(f): 8:54pm
Evaberry:
Shut up! Don't say what you don't know
For the past three years delsu has known nothing but peace and serenity
Just hiding behind the keyboard to say what you don't know, even in the most peaceful society there is still some element of bad but saying its "too much" in delsu is absolute ignorance and foolishness to say the least
|Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by texazzpete(m): 8:55pm
vchykp:
What has this got to do with the Nigerian Government?
Your inability to comprehend simple written English serves as a strong vindication for the current ASUU strike.
|Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by MrCuteking(m): 8:59pm
They should restrict the way some girls dresses. If our girls can cover their selves properly well, this whole thing would reduced.
|Re: DELSU Sacks 10 Lecturers, 8 Junior Staff Over Extortion, Sexual Harassment by vchykp(m): 8:59pm
texazzpete:
i never had time to go through the news, but i believe strongly every federal/state institutions are under government supervision, pls dont quote me bro, i just said my opinion, u are entitled to yours... tnx
