In what looks like a boost to the Federal Government’s anti-corruption crusade, the Governing Council of the Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, has sacked 10 lecturers, eight non-teaching junior staff and warned 17 dons for extortion, sexual harassment and gross misconduct, among others.



This was made known on Friday on the website of the university, http://www.delsu.edu.ng/Dismissed-Staff., signed by the university Registrar and Secretary to the University’s Senate, Mr. Daniel Urhibo.



Most of the 17 teaching staff, who were reprimanded for Plagiarism, according to the statistics, were Readers in their various departments. Others were from the ranks of Assistant Lecturers to Senior Lecturers.



The decisions, the statement said, were taken based on recommendations made by the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee (SSDC) to the university’s Governing Council after the institution’s 101st regular meeting held on Friday, 18th August, 2017 at the university premises.



Urhibo, in the statement, said the workers were allegedly thoroughly investigated by the SSDC and appropriately sanctioned based on the gravity of the crimes committed.



Three senior officers from the Bursary Department were also among workers dismissed from the service of the institution.



For instance, the Chief Accountant of the institution, Mr. Henry Etaverho Onovwiemore, was shown the way out for allegedly absconding from his duty post since 29th October, 2012.



Also, Mr. S.T. Orugboh, an Accountant II from the Bursary department, got his dismissal for also allegedly absconding from his duty post since October, 2012.



Not left out is the Provost of the Oleh Campus of DELSU, Prof. B.O. Okaba who is also of the Department of Political Science. He would no longer hold any position in the university for a duration of 5 years, beginning from November 2015.



Another professor from the Department of Agric Economics and Extension, who’s also Dean, Post Graduate School, Mrs. O.D. Ogisi, was removed from her position and given a strong warning.



The statement included several other workers found guilty of one infractions or the other with appropriate sanctions following.



About seven married women were among the 54 workers investigated as contained in the circular. However, two were discharged and acquitted.



For most of those whose appointments were terminated or who were dismissed from service, it took effect from November 15, 2017.



When contacted on phone, public relations officer of the institution, Mr Eddy Agbure, said he had been transferred from his position to the Senate, adding that he would send the number of the new image maker which he couldn’t do before filing the report.



http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/delsu-sacks-10-lecturers-8-junior-staff-extortion-sexual-harassment/

Ok

This is big news



This is really good news for the student of delta State University, female student suffer at the hands of lecturers. The corruption in that university is something else.





lecturers demand for money before passing students, if you don't pay them give you D or at best a C



sexual harassment in Delsu is too much



That school is a life sucking agent



I will come back and modify to say more but for now lemme call lalasticlala and mynd44 1 Like

.. Finally some girls Bress has been put to rest from some of the mentioned lectures.... 1 Like

Not just sack; prosecute them...bloody animals

Very goid, this should serve as a lesson to others





idiots



These useless lecturers are holding the govt on the jugular for salary increament yet they are not adding anything positive to the life of their students apart from sexual exploitation. Useless ppl.



if I am the govt, I will sack all of them and get a new staff

serves them well

Good for them. End of the road for them. Say no to evil 1 Like

Buhari wants yo destroy the south south

I didn't read the long story because the headline tells it all.. This is good news.. And most of these so called lectures are married with kids... What's the difference between their wives P and the students P? can someone just tell me...



So they will not charge them to court too abi ??

Of course it will only end there since we are in a failing country



Good for them, using their position to punish innocent and hard working students. Fools

this is a lesson to the rest I which this kind of clean up will still take place in the police force I will be happy

All this slay queens are over-dangerous ........

I remember one who failed a friend cos she refused to sleep with him... Lecturers...I remember one who failed a friend cos she refused to sleep with him...

Good for them ..... ndi ashawo

Good riddance to bad rubbish..

Great delsuites!

where are the name checkers

I salute DELSU for taking this position.

It is time to rid our universities of predators. 1 Like

Very good. These men should be dealt with, including One Mr Umukoro from Mass Comm Department. Please, investigate that guy.

if its true.. then kudos to nigeria govt

And this is why some of us will continue to watch and pray that simpletons like yourself never get into any position of power. And this is why some of us will continue to watch and pray that simpletons like yourself never get into any position of power.

Shut up! Don't say what you don't know

For the past three years delsu has known nothing but peace and serenity

Just hiding behind the keyboard to say what you don't know, even in the most peaceful society there is still some element of bad but saying its "too much" in delsu is absolute ignorance and foolishness to say the least Shut up! Don't say what you don't knowFor the past three years delsu has known nothing but peace and serenityJust hiding behind the keyboard to say what you don't know, even in the most peaceful society there is still some element of bad but saying its "too much" in delsu is absolute ignorance and foolishness to say the least

vchykp:

if its true.. then kudos to nigeria govt

What has this got to do with the Nigerian Government?



Your inability to comprehend simple written English serves as a strong vindication for the current ASUU strike. What has this got to do with the Nigerian Government?Your inability to comprehend simple written English serves as a strong vindication for the current ASUU strike.

They should restrict the way some girls dresses. If our girls can cover their selves properly well, this whole thing would reduced.