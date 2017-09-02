₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|1000 Flies In Tonto Dikeh's Son's Room: "We've Been Facing Spiritual Battles" by Mrspycee: 6:56pm
Sharing these photos on her IG page some minutes ago, Tonto wrote;
tontoletWoke up to Over 1000 life flies in my sons room(for the 2nd time with no open exit or entrance,no rotten item),The devil is aliar..
Watch videos: below
https://www.instagram.com/p/BYi-2xfHbC8/?hl=en
https://www.instagram.com/p/BYi_rxrH75D/?hl=en
|Re: 1000 Flies In Tonto Dikeh's Son's Room: "We've Been Facing Spiritual Battles" by Cholls(m): 7:04pm
my sister it is well with you.
2 Likes
|Re: 1000 Flies In Tonto Dikeh's Son's Room: "We've Been Facing Spiritual Battles" by Evaberry(f): 7:05pm
op Space your post na
I'm pretty sure Tonto dikeh put those flies there just to gain attention
Tonto dikeh is just an attention seeking wh.ore
I feel she just needs a dick to suck on in order to calm her down, someone please volunteer your joystick
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 1000 Flies In Tonto Dikeh's Son's Room: "We've Been Facing Spiritual Battles" by Brooke60: 7:14pm
The shpudid attention seeker again!
The witches after you are the wives you have caused pains by sleeping with their husbands when you were still doing your 'olosho' work.
B.i.t.c.h., we are tired of your dramas and phucked up new religion!
12 Likes
|Re: 1000 Flies In Tonto Dikeh's Son's Room: "We've Been Facing Spiritual Battles" by iamsea(m): 7:28pm
She should check if there is a dead nd rottening rat in d room... That could be the cause
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 1000 Flies In Tonto Dikeh's Son's Room: "We've Been Facing Spiritual Battles" by CecyAdrian(f): 7:48pm
Serious and scary ish
1 Like
|Re: 1000 Flies In Tonto Dikeh's Son's Room: "We've Been Facing Spiritual Battles" by rayblings(m): 8:57pm
Madness everywhere and everyday. Tonto is mentally challenged, she's suffering from brain injebrisimgumhaha ... Pastor lalasticlala come and pray for her but bring the offering to me in the club make we shayo
2 Likes
|Re: 1000 Flies In Tonto Dikeh's Son's Room: "We've Been Facing Spiritual Battles" by bonylaxxy: 8:58pm
Omo this one is strong
|Re: 1000 Flies In Tonto Dikeh's Son's Room: "We've Been Facing Spiritual Battles" by chynie: 8:58pm
Tonto 1000 flies d u count it.
Even if it is true, it means there's a rotten thing in that room.
Tonto please clean that room
3 Likes
|Re: 1000 Flies In Tonto Dikeh's Son's Room: "We've Been Facing Spiritual Battles" by Jeromejnr(m): 8:58pm
Haaaa
|Re: 1000 Flies In Tonto Dikeh's Son's Room: "We've Been Facing Spiritual Battles" by eleojo23: 8:58pm
Witchcraft that cannot turn Nigeria into a well developed country, is that one witchcraft?
All these witches and wizards are so dumb, with all the powers they say they have, they cannot even make their own lives better not to talk of another person's.
How stu.pid it is to serve the devil...
7 Likes
|Re: 1000 Flies In Tonto Dikeh's Son's Room: "We've Been Facing Spiritual Battles" by dsmooth1(m): 8:58pm
k
|Re: 1000 Flies In Tonto Dikeh's Son's Room: "We've Been Facing Spiritual Battles" by Pvin: 8:58pm
Typical African woman
2 Likes
|Re: 1000 Flies In Tonto Dikeh's Son's Room: "We've Been Facing Spiritual Battles" by deepwater(f): 8:59pm
OP please add graphic, kai, goose pimples everywhere
this is a spiritual warfare, those born in lagos would not understand, but always think they have an idea about everything.
2 Likes
|Re: 1000 Flies In Tonto Dikeh's Son's Room: "We've Been Facing Spiritual Battles" by Ihutomi: 8:59pm
My dear sister if this true then u really need to genuinely get born again and meet real men of God for help.
|Re: 1000 Flies In Tonto Dikeh's Son's Room: "We've Been Facing Spiritual Battles" by Fadiga24(m): 8:59pm
So flies now is the sign of the devil?
5 Likes
|Re: 1000 Flies In Tonto Dikeh's Son's Room: "We've Been Facing Spiritual Battles" by HelenBee(f): 9:00pm
Who counted the flies?
4 Likes
|Re: 1000 Flies In Tonto Dikeh's Son's Room: "We've Been Facing Spiritual Battles" by Cladez(m): 9:00pm
What else can i say if not that they are coming for you #AFRICANS
|Re: 1000 Flies In Tonto Dikeh's Son's Room: "We've Been Facing Spiritual Battles" by banjo022(m): 9:00pm
excuse me please who counted the flies?? bloody bloggers
|Re: 1000 Flies In Tonto Dikeh's Son's Room: "We've Been Facing Spiritual Battles" by Carrottop(m): 9:00pm
Gullibility at its zenith, what spiritual battle is that?, a rotten or dead stuff could have caused that
|Re: 1000 Flies In Tonto Dikeh's Son's Room: "We've Been Facing Spiritual Battles" by cr7rooney10(m): 9:01pm
Season one
|Re: 1000 Flies In Tonto Dikeh's Son's Room: "We've Been Facing Spiritual Battles" by Yomislip: 9:01pm
Churchill at work
3 Likes
|Re: 1000 Flies In Tonto Dikeh's Son's Room: "We've Been Facing Spiritual Battles" by ikorodureporta: 9:01pm
.
|Re: 1000 Flies In Tonto Dikeh's Son's Room: "We've Been Facing Spiritual Battles" by Onlywoman92: 9:01pm
|Re: 1000 Flies In Tonto Dikeh's Son's Room: "We've Been Facing Spiritual Battles" by femi4: 9:01pm
Na so madness dey start. Yabaleft, your patient dey here
|Re: 1000 Flies In Tonto Dikeh's Son's Room: "We've Been Facing Spiritual Battles" by Hashimyussufamao(m): 9:01pm
in badoo's voice "ogbedi pan bi tonto dikeh" witch ass
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 1000 Flies In Tonto Dikeh's Son's Room: "We've Been Facing Spiritual Battles" by numerouno01(m): 9:01pm
1000 flies? so she counted them.
let her check if there's a dead rat in the damn room.
nor be only spiritual battle, an average Nigerian really have a low IQ and our celebrities ain't no exception.
|Re: 1000 Flies In Tonto Dikeh's Son's Room: "We've Been Facing Spiritual Battles" by IamAirforce1: 9:02pm
This is serious
|Re: 1000 Flies In Tonto Dikeh's Son's Room: "We've Been Facing Spiritual Battles" by FatGuy: 9:02pm
Things like these may not make sense to some people, but believe me, these things are real. Of course, unless she is mentally deranged, she won't allege things like this.
God is her strength and refuge, a very present help in trouble!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 1000 Flies In Tonto Dikeh's Son's Room: "We've Been Facing Spiritual Battles" by akblings(m): 9:02pm
If at all the story is real,
is your prayer directed to witches on social media??
3 Likes
|Re: 1000 Flies In Tonto Dikeh's Son's Room: "We've Been Facing Spiritual Battles" by Henitan24(f): 9:02pm
this wombman yaff com again
check my signature to earn yourself some cool cash
|Re: 1000 Flies In Tonto Dikeh's Son's Room: "We've Been Facing Spiritual Battles" by Meritocracy: 9:03pm
Kill them all with snipper
