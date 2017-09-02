Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 1000 Flies In Tonto Dikeh's Son's Room: "We've Been Facing Spiritual Battles" (13840 Views)

tontoletWoke up to Over 1000 life flies in my sons room(for the 2nd time with no open exit or entrance,no rotten item),The devil is aliar..

For over 4months now it's been one spiritual battle or another..



Today I decide to make this public,WE ARE NOT SCARED�



Today I pray with the authority bestowed upon me by the almighty God that "No Weapon formed against me nor my Son shall prosper..Any tongue that rises against Us shall Die,It is said in his Word "I will Curse those who curse you,The battle is mine says the lord!!!

King-Andre any curse from your fathers house by your father and his people Or any other house(Mine or Foes) shall never locate you and back to sender Ijn.Amen

May all efforts to snatch yours/Life be wasted ijn,Amen...



As they try May they drop like a lodge one after the other,Twist and turn their hearts and life to their deaths ijn,Amen..



Any spirit assigned to hurt you King-Andre From the west,east north and south May they Fall and die by Fire�..

May pain death and hunger be their portion ijn,Amen!!

With each scratch on your body let their heads row,Amen!!!



King-Andre I Cover you with the precious blood of Jesus,May Gods grace,Love,Unmerited favor and mercies never depart from you..



Any Man/Woman who seeks your downfall,Shall Die.

Any Man/Woman who calls your name in the presence of a foreign god aside OUR GOD ALMIGHTY may they die and may The fire of the Lord almighty burn,Destroy and shatter..



Any Man/Woman that calls your name for evil or bad may MADNESS locate him and his generations Ijn,Amen!!!



Witches and wizards hear me and hear me well,IN ME IS THE POWER TO KILL YOU,IN ME IS YOUR DEATH,IN ME IS YOUR FAILURE..



I stand on the gap for my Son and I literally lay my Life down for his as his mother and as my God I surrend King unto your holy hands,Jealously protect this soul,Jealously guard him,jealously secure his future,Health,destiny and Star ijn,Amen...



Lord physically disgrace and expose The evil doers and their foes,Lord I have no power of my own and therefore I live our life's and future in your hands..

Guide us,Guard Us,Bless us ijn,Amen!!!



King Andre you shall live long,You shall prosper,Your joy shall not be cut short,Your destiny shall shine





Lord this is your fight,Come take your PLACE IN OUR HOME!!

#PRAYFORKING #EVILLOST #LOVE #MYBABY #HOLYSPIRIT # JESUS #GOD #GODOVERALL #WEWILLDANCE #WEWILLSHINE #THEWORDWORKS #IKWEREBLOOD #HEADTOSTRONG #ONEWITHGOD @pastorpaulmain @pascalamanfo @tbjoshua @majidmichelmm @realtalkkim @bishopjakes @joycemeyer I need you all now more than ever before





my sister it is well with you. 2 Likes

op Space your post na





I'm pretty sure Tonto dikeh put those flies there just to gain attention





Tonto dikeh is just an attention seeking wh.ore





I feel she just needs a dick to suck on in order to calm her down, someone please volunteer your joystick 15 Likes 1 Share

The shpudid attention seeker again!



The witches after you are the wives you have caused pains by sleeping with their husbands when you were still doing your 'olosho' work.





B.i.t.c.h., we are tired of your dramas and phucked up new religion! 12 Likes

She should check if there is a dead nd rottening rat in d room... That could be the cause 12 Likes 1 Share

Serious and scary ish 1 Like





Madness everywhere and everyday. Tonto is mentally challenged, she's suffering from brain injebrisimgumhaha ... Pastor lalasticlala come and pray for her but bring the offering to me in the club make we shayo Madness everywhere and everyday. Tonto is mentally challenged, she's suffering from brain injebrisimgumhaha ... Pastor lalasticlala come and pray for her but bring the offering to me in the club make we shayo 2 Likes

Omo this one is strong

Tonto 1000 flies d u count it.

Even if it is true, it means there's a rotten thing in that room.

Tonto please clean that room 3 Likes

Haaaa

Witchcraft that cannot turn Nigeria into a well developed country, is that one witchcraft?



All these witches and wizards are so dumb, with all the powers they say they have, they cannot even make their own lives better not to talk of another person's.



How stu.pid it is to serve the devil... 7 Likes

k

Typical African woman 2 Likes









this is a spiritual warfare, those born in lagos would not understand, but always think they have an idea about everything. OP please add graphic, kai, goose pimples everywherethis is a spiritual warfare, those born in lagos would not understand, but always think they have an idea about everything. 2 Likes

My dear sister if this true then u really need to genuinely get born again and meet real men of God for help.

So flies now is the sign of the devil? 5 Likes

Who counted the flies? 4 Likes

What else can i say if not that they are coming for you #AFRICANS

excuse me please who counted the flies?? bloody bloggers

Gullibility at its zenith, what spiritual battle is that?, a rotten or dead stuff could have caused that

Season one

Churchill at work 3 Likes

.

Na so madness dey start. Yabaleft, your patient dey here

in badoo's voice "ogbedi pan bi tonto dikeh" witch ass 1 Like 1 Share

1000 flies? so she counted them.



let her check if there's a dead rat in the damn room.



nor be only spiritual battle, an average Nigerian really have a low IQ and our celebrities ain't no exception.

This is serious

Things like these may not make sense to some people, but believe me, these things are real. Of course, unless she is mentally deranged, she won't allege things like this.

God is her strength and refuge, a very present help in trouble! 5 Likes 1 Share



is your prayer directed to witches on social media ?? If at all the story is real,is your prayer directed to witches on social media?? 3 Likes

this wombman yaff com again





