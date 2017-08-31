Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Oluwafemi Balogun For World Chess Cup 2017 In Tbilisi, Georgia (4914 Views)

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chess_World_Cup_2017



https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oluwafemi_Balogun



Lalasticlala, Seun, let's support our own. By 12 Noon tomorrow, September 3rd , 2017 1in Tbilisi, Georgia, Nigeria Chess International Master(IM) Elect Oluwafemi Balogun will be doing the battle of wits with the Reigning World Chess Champion Grand Master(GM) Magnus Carlsen at the World Chess Cup. He will be the first African to play a reigning world Chess Champion. This is history in the making. We wish him the best.Lalasticlala, Seun, let's support our own. 17 Likes 4 Shares

Lemme park here

Nigeria has been winning every game since the beginning of this week (D'Tigress and Super Eagles), may the success continue tomorrow in Georgia chess match!



But we should have got an animal name for this chess player (probably A'Lion) like the female BB and football teams. Seems that is the secret behind our successes. 18 Likes 3 Shares

@semid4lyfe , honeric01 this is historic. please let's support our own . first Nigerian,West African and African to be paired with a world champion. it deserves front page.



@seun, cao and ko... 1 Like

I wish his good luck....



How about one 10yrs old boy wey be dey fire grand masters anyhow?

Go succeed in Jesus name amen 6 Likes

The guy no go fall our hand, I sabi am, Na my guy 2 Likes

All the best bro.... victory!! 2 Likes

Rugged You

Good luck bro 1 Like

nice

Definitely and proudly Oduduwa... The smartest of all... 5 Likes

This guy is a genious, victory fall on u bro 5 Likes

If he win Na for e own good if e loose Na him sabi.I nor send

He will win 1 Like

I've heard a lot about that Magnus Carlsen dude.



He always gets very angry and throws a fit when defeated



I hope to see him angry tomorrow. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Don't wanna sound pessimistic tho, but Carlsen would whoop his black ass 2 Likes

Magnus na don ooo...Kasparov protégé.. I wish demi well sha..God bless Nigeria

Lemme remind u all, he's Yoruba. They can think sharply enh! 3 Likes

Go and make us proud Femi 1 Like

handsomebanana:

I've heard a lot about that Magnus Carlsen dude.



He always gets very angry and throws a fit when defeated



I hope to see him angry tomorrow.



carlsen na cheat o....he sabi play die carlsen na cheat o....he sabi play die 2 Likes

Carrottop:

Don't wanna sound pessimistic tho, but Carlsen would whoop his black ass lolz....I hope not..but its like enyimba playing barca....I pray femi wins lolz....I hope not..but its like enyimba playing barca....I pray femi wins

Carlsen Is a demon but I wish our guy goodluck. If he plays white, he should use the stonewall attack. Definite win! As black, he should use the sicilia defence jare. 5 Likes

FemiEddy:

The guy no go fall our hand, I sabi am, Na my guy if the guy see draw....he should be happy...magnus is a genius in chess..I pray femi does well sha if the guy see draw....he should be happy...magnus is a genius in chess..I pray femi does well sha 1 Like 1 Share

Ride on bro.... Good luck

This femi guy dun beat Anand? Well, I am team Nigeria all the way sha. God help him. Chess folks in Abeokuta, quote me. If u wanna learn in ABK quote m too. 1 Like

Congratulations Brother. God be with you. Go make your country proud. We're solidly behind you

Our very own "QUEEN OF KATWE" 3 Likes

Queen of Katwe things

Carlsen's night has ended

FemiEddy:

The guy no go fall our hand, I sabi am, Na my guy spw ur pm.

Couldn't reply it..what's up? spw ur pm.Couldn't reply it..what's up?