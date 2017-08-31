₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Oluwafemi Balogun For World Chess Cup 2017 In Tbilisi, Georgia by manitoba(m): 7:14pm
By 12 Noon tomorrow, September 3rd , 2017 1in Tbilisi, Georgia, Nigeria Chess International Master(IM) Elect Oluwafemi Balogun will be doing the battle of wits with the Reigning World Chess Champion Grand Master(GM) Magnus Carlsen at the World Chess Cup. He will be the first African to play a reigning world Chess Champion. This is history in the making. We wish him the best.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chess_World_Cup_2017
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oluwafemi_Balogun
Lalasticlala, Seun, let's support our own.
17 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Oluwafemi Balogun For World Chess Cup 2017 In Tbilisi, Georgia by lelvin(m): 7:44pm
Lemme park here
|Re: Oluwafemi Balogun For World Chess Cup 2017 In Tbilisi, Georgia by Tolexander: 7:49pm
Nigeria has been winning every game since the beginning of this week (D'Tigress and Super Eagles), may the success continue tomorrow in Georgia chess match!
But we should have got an animal name for this chess player (probably A'Lion) like the female BB and football teams. Seems that is the secret behind our successes.
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Oluwafemi Balogun For World Chess Cup 2017 In Tbilisi, Georgia by fearlesschicken: 9:56pm
@semid4lyfe , honeric01 this is historic. please let's support our own . first Nigerian,West African and African to be paired with a world champion. it deserves front page.
@seun, cao and ko...
1 Like
|Re: Oluwafemi Balogun For World Chess Cup 2017 In Tbilisi, Georgia by SirHouloo(m): 10:08pm
I wish his good luck....
How about one 10yrs old boy wey be dey fire grand masters anyhow?
|Re: Oluwafemi Balogun For World Chess Cup 2017 In Tbilisi, Georgia by nairalandfreak(m): 10:08pm
Go succeed in Jesus name amen
6 Likes
|Re: Oluwafemi Balogun For World Chess Cup 2017 In Tbilisi, Georgia by FemiEddy(m): 10:08pm
The guy no go fall our hand, I sabi am, Na my guy
2 Likes
|Re: Oluwafemi Balogun For World Chess Cup 2017 In Tbilisi, Georgia by Nif3(m): 10:09pm
All the best bro.... victory!!
2 Likes
|Re: Oluwafemi Balogun For World Chess Cup 2017 In Tbilisi, Georgia by RoyalBoutique(m): 10:09pm
Rugged You
|Re: Oluwafemi Balogun For World Chess Cup 2017 In Tbilisi, Georgia by 9jagobetta: 10:10pm
Good luck bro
1 Like
|Re: Oluwafemi Balogun For World Chess Cup 2017 In Tbilisi, Georgia by ogashman(m): 10:10pm
nice
|Re: Oluwafemi Balogun For World Chess Cup 2017 In Tbilisi, Georgia by illuminati4life: 10:10pm
Definitely and proudly Oduduwa... The smartest of all...
5 Likes
|Re: Oluwafemi Balogun For World Chess Cup 2017 In Tbilisi, Georgia by Obito555(m): 10:10pm
This guy is a genious, victory fall on u bro
5 Likes
|Re: Oluwafemi Balogun For World Chess Cup 2017 In Tbilisi, Georgia by zeusdgrt(m): 10:10pm
If he win Na for e own good if e loose Na him sabi.I nor send
|Re: Oluwafemi Balogun For World Chess Cup 2017 In Tbilisi, Georgia by chijioke17(m): 10:10pm
He will win
1 Like
|Re: Oluwafemi Balogun For World Chess Cup 2017 In Tbilisi, Georgia by handsomebanana(m): 10:12pm
I've heard a lot about that Magnus Carlsen dude.
He always gets very angry and throws a fit when defeated
I hope to see him angry tomorrow.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Oluwafemi Balogun For World Chess Cup 2017 In Tbilisi, Georgia by Carrottop(m): 10:15pm
Don't wanna sound pessimistic tho, but Carlsen would whoop his black ass
2 Likes
|Re: Oluwafemi Balogun For World Chess Cup 2017 In Tbilisi, Georgia by babyfaceafrica: 10:17pm
Magnus na don ooo...Kasparov protégé.. I wish demi well sha..God bless Nigeria
|Re: Oluwafemi Balogun For World Chess Cup 2017 In Tbilisi, Georgia by ishowdotgmail(m): 10:17pm
Lemme remind u all, he's Yoruba. They can think sharply enh!
3 Likes
|Re: Oluwafemi Balogun For World Chess Cup 2017 In Tbilisi, Georgia by thelastmediator: 10:17pm
Go and make us proud Femi
1 Like
|Re: Oluwafemi Balogun For World Chess Cup 2017 In Tbilisi, Georgia by babyfaceafrica: 10:17pm
handsomebanana:carlsen na cheat o....he sabi play die
2 Likes
|Re: Oluwafemi Balogun For World Chess Cup 2017 In Tbilisi, Georgia by babyfaceafrica: 10:18pm
Carrottop:lolz....I hope not..but its like enyimba playing barca....I pray femi wins
|Re: Oluwafemi Balogun For World Chess Cup 2017 In Tbilisi, Georgia by nymphomaniac(m): 10:19pm
Carlsen Is a demon but I wish our guy goodluck. If he plays white, he should use the stonewall attack. Definite win! As black, he should use the sicilia defence jare.
5 Likes
|Re: Oluwafemi Balogun For World Chess Cup 2017 In Tbilisi, Georgia by babyfaceafrica: 10:19pm
FemiEddy:if the guy see draw....he should be happy...magnus is a genius in chess..I pray femi does well sha
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Oluwafemi Balogun For World Chess Cup 2017 In Tbilisi, Georgia by nicemajor(m): 10:19pm
Ride on bro.... Good luck
|Re: Oluwafemi Balogun For World Chess Cup 2017 In Tbilisi, Georgia by nymphomaniac(m): 10:21pm
This femi guy dun beat Anand? Well, I am team Nigeria all the way sha. God help him. Chess folks in Abeokuta, quote me. If u wanna learn in ABK quote m too.
1 Like
|Re: Oluwafemi Balogun For World Chess Cup 2017 In Tbilisi, Georgia by luckynzo(m): 10:23pm
Congratulations Brother. God be with you. Go make your country proud. We're solidly behind you
|Re: Oluwafemi Balogun For World Chess Cup 2017 In Tbilisi, Georgia by Amethyst101(m): 10:26pm
Our very own "QUEEN OF KATWE"
3 Likes
|Re: Oluwafemi Balogun For World Chess Cup 2017 In Tbilisi, Georgia by chara019(f): 10:29pm
Queen of Katwe things
|Re: Oluwafemi Balogun For World Chess Cup 2017 In Tbilisi, Georgia by MrHighSea: 10:30pm
Carlsen's night has ended
|Re: Oluwafemi Balogun For World Chess Cup 2017 In Tbilisi, Georgia by babyfaceafrica: 10:30pm
FemiEddy:spw ur pm.
Couldn't reply it..what's up?
|Re: Oluwafemi Balogun For World Chess Cup 2017 In Tbilisi, Georgia by cochtrane: 10:33pm
He can't win. He simply can't win. Not against Carlsen. Carlsen is not world champion undefeated for no reason. An IM elect does not win a champion who has eclipsed Kasparov's rating.
