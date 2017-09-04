Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / What Is The Difference Between B.sc Degree And B.sc (Hons) Degree? (18581 Views)

Need clarification about this please.





U get hons when u finish ur program in the normal number of years. e.g finish a 4 years course in 4 years....whereas u get just a b.sc when u spend more than 4 years for a 4 years course

Haaaaa! Error

lwkmd

A honours degree is different from an ordinary degree in the sense that the course load (credit) is heavier than that of a regular degree. Although nowadays the term has lost its relevance.

Pls don't say wat you don't know

Story Story

1. One cannot find much difference between a Bachelors of Science degree and Bachelors of Science (Hons) degree.



2. Three years are needed to complete a Bsc degree, and four years for the completion of a Bsc (Hons) degree.



3. The Bachelor of Science (Hons) degree is considered to be superior to the Bachelor of Science degree.



4. The Bsc (Hons) is considered to be, academically, more standard than the ordinary Bsc degree.



5. A student will have to write a dissertation for the completion of a Bsc (Hons) degree. On the other hand, this is not mandatory for a Bsc degree.



6. A Bsc degree is easier to obtain than a Bsc (Hons) degree.





Meanwhile, there's no clear cut deference, it's a borrowed tag that is not applicable in Nigeria universities. In most universities abroad, you can do a bachelors program without a dissetification or project. So you just do your coursework without doing a project and u are awarded a bachelor's degree. But if you complete a project work, you are awarded a degree with Hons. But in Nigeria universities, there's no option of doing a bsc without a project work. So the hons Nigeria universities borrowed is not really applicable here so different universities give it their own meaning. Go thru this thread below:Meanwhile, there's no clear cut deference, it's a borrowed tag that is not applicable in Nigeria universities. In most universities abroad, you can do a bachelors program without a dissetification or project. So you just do your coursework without doing a project and u are awarded a bachelor's degree. But if you complete a project work, you are awarded a degree with Hons. But in Nigeria universities, there's no option of doing a bsc without a project work. So the hons Nigeria universities borrowed is not really applicable here so different universities give it their own meaning. 28 Likes 4 Shares

Bachelors degree and Bachelors degree (Hons) aren't much different, the former takes only 3 years to complete and writing a dissertation (project) at the end of the three years ism't mandatory but the later takes one more year to complete and requires one to write a dissertation at the end, also, in some countries, Bachelors degree (Hons) is considered more superior than Bachelors degree. 3 Likes 2 Shares

Correct!!!

The difference is the pronunciation. 4 Likes 2 Shares

when a student didnt spill over, hon will b added to his/her bsc bt if he/she spill over due to some carry ova courses, then no more honor, onli bsc..







The B.Sc (Hons) degree is awarded when a course of study is completed within the maximum number of years allowed to study such a course in that particular university. Whereas, a student gets a B.Sc degree without honours when he completes his course of study outside the stipulated duration.



For instance, the minimum number of years required to study Engineering in any Nigerian University is 5yrs, and the maximum number of years is between 7-8yrs.



If a student completes his study within 5-8yrs, he gets B.Sc (Hons). But, if he does so after 8yrs, he gets B.Sc without the honours.



NB: This is how it is in Nigeria. The B.Sc (Hons) degree is awarded when a course of study is completed within the maximum number of years allowed to study such a course in that particular university. Whereas, a student gets a B.Sc degree without honours when he completes his course of study outside the stipulated duration.For instance, the minimum number of years required to study Engineering in any Nigerian University is 5yrs, and the maximum number of years is between 7-8yrs.If a student completes his study within 5-8yrs, he gets B.Sc (Hons). But, if he does so after 8yrs, he gets B.Sc without the honours.NB: This is how it is in Nigeria. 11 Likes 1 Share



You can only add the 'Hons' to your degree if you were a honorable in your school and the election that got you into that position wasn't rigged. Anything anyone else is writing aside what I just wrote is complete rubbish! 30 Likes 2 Shares

The B.Sc (Hons) degree is awarded when a course of study is completed within the maximum number of years allowed to study such a course in that particular university. Whereas, a student gets a B.Sc degree without honours when he completes his course of study outside the stipulated duration.



For instance, the minimum number of years required to study Engineering in any Nigerian University is 5yrs, and the maximum number of years is between 7-8yrs.



If a student completes his study within 5-8yrs, he gets B.Sc (Hons). But, if he does so after 8yrs, he gets B.Sc without the honours.



Exactly.. No need for further argument also students are awarded without honour when they finished with a pass which does not fall into any class of degree. You got it perfectly well.

Your GPA determines if you should graduate with honors or not, I mean, that's how it is here in the USA. 3 Likes

1 Like

the difference is that...HND is their senior brother 3 Likes

the difference is that...HND is their senior brother

Well-done, I hail theee Well-done, I hail theee 1 Like

wat if only strike stopped u 4rm finishing at d right time, no carryover no resit wat if only strike stopped u 4rm finishing at d right time, no carryover no resit

Whether hons, horns, hoofs or claws, your are damned if you ain't got a skill. Forget all this degree nonsense and go acquire a skill. While those with hons or whateve 'd be searching for jobs, jobs 'd be searching for you. 6 Likes

I tire for you dude, though I can't bring myself to stop liking you

Your GPA determines if you should graduate with honors or not, I mean, that's how it is here in the USA.

In nigeria first class,second class and third class degree has Hons but pass degree doesnt have.thats is difference,it is a big lie that your result will not have hons if you spilled over. 3 Likes