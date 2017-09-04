₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Is The Difference Between B.sc Degree And B.sc (Hons) Degree? by YOLO1(m): 7:38pm On Sep 02
Need clarification about this please.
|Re: What Is The Difference Between B.sc Degree And B.sc (Hons) Degree? by mikeayus(m): 7:43pm On Sep 02
U get hons when u finish ur program in the normal number of years. e.g finish a 4 years course in 4 years....whereas u get just a b.sc when u spend more than 4 years for a 4 years course
YOLO1:
|Re: What Is The Difference Between B.sc Degree And B.sc (Hons) Degree? by paiz(m): 7:44pm On Sep 02
|Re: What Is The Difference Between B.sc Degree And B.sc (Hons) Degree? by Hashimyussufamao(m): 7:44pm On Sep 02
|Re: What Is The Difference Between B.sc Degree And B.sc (Hons) Degree? by Hashimyussufamao(m): 7:45pm On Sep 02
The Poster below Me has something to say, oya talk!
|Re: What Is The Difference Between B.sc Degree And B.sc (Hons) Degree? by EkoAcademy: 7:51pm On Sep 02
mikeayus:
Haaaaa! Error
|Re: What Is The Difference Between B.sc Degree And B.sc (Hons) Degree? by Olamybabs(m): 7:55pm On Sep 02
EkoAcademy:lwkmd
|Re: What Is The Difference Between B.sc Degree And B.sc (Hons) Degree? by EkoAcademy: 8:01pm On Sep 02
YOLO1:
A honours degree is different from an ordinary degree in the sense that the course load (credit) is heavier than that of a regular degree. Although nowadays the term has lost its relevance.
|Re: What Is The Difference Between B.sc Degree And B.sc (Hons) Degree? by OrdercityWeb: 8:05pm On Sep 02
|Re: What Is The Difference Between B.sc Degree And B.sc (Hons) Degree? by KingsJohnson(m): 8:50pm On Sep 02
mikeayus:
Pls don't say wat you don't know
|Re: What Is The Difference Between B.sc Degree And B.sc (Hons) Degree? by KingsJohnson(m): 8:50pm On Sep 02
EkoAcademy:
Story
|Re: What Is The Difference Between B.sc Degree And B.sc (Hons) Degree? by hysteresis: 9:07pm On Sep 02
1. One cannot find much difference between a Bachelors of Science degree and Bachelors of Science (Hons) degree.
2. Three years are needed to complete a Bsc degree, and four years for the completion of a Bsc (Hons) degree.
3. The Bachelor of Science (Hons) degree is considered to be superior to the Bachelor of Science degree.
4. The Bsc (Hons) is considered to be, academically, more standard than the ordinary Bsc degree.
5. A student will have to write a dissertation for the completion of a Bsc (Hons) degree. On the other hand, this is not mandatory for a Bsc degree.
6. A Bsc degree is easier to obtain than a Bsc (Hons) degree.
|Re: What Is The Difference Between B.sc Degree And B.sc (Hons) Degree? by MaziOmenuko: 9:11pm On Sep 02
Go thru this thread below:
http://www.nairaland.com/2373431/difference-between-bsc-bsc-hons
Meanwhile, there's no clear cut deference, it's a borrowed tag that is not applicable in Nigeria universities. In most universities abroad, you can do a bachelors program without a dissetification or project. So you just do your coursework without doing a project and u are awarded a bachelor's degree. But if you complete a project work, you are awarded a degree with Hons. But in Nigeria universities, there's no option of doing a bsc without a project work. So the hons Nigeria universities borrowed is not really applicable here so different universities give it their own meaning.
|Re: What Is The Difference Between B.sc Degree And B.sc (Hons) Degree? by Priceless25: 9:17pm On Sep 02
Bachelors degree and Bachelors degree (Hons) aren't much different, the former takes only 3 years to complete and writing a dissertation (project) at the end of the three years ism't mandatory but the later takes one more year to complete and requires one to write a dissertation at the end, also, in some countries, Bachelors degree (Hons) is considered more superior than Bachelors degree.
|Re: What Is The Difference Between B.sc Degree And B.sc (Hons) Degree? by Profandie(m): 9:20pm On Sep 02
EkoAcademy:Correct!!!
|Re: What Is The Difference Between B.sc Degree And B.sc (Hons) Degree? by muller101(m): 9:42pm On Sep 02
The difference is the pronunciation.
|Re: What Is The Difference Between B.sc Degree And B.sc (Hons) Degree? by Amossity: 9:42pm On Sep 02
when a student didnt spill over, hon will b added to his/her bsc bt if he/she spill over due to some carry ova courses, then no more honor, onli bsc..
|Re: What Is The Difference Between B.sc Degree And B.sc (Hons) Degree? by KunkAcid: 9:57pm On Sep 02
The B.Sc (Hons) degree is awarded when a course of study is completed within the maximum number of years allowed to study such a course in that particular university. Whereas, a student gets a B.Sc degree without honours when he completes his course of study outside the stipulated duration.
For instance, the minimum number of years required to study Engineering in any Nigerian University is 5yrs, and the maximum number of years is between 7-8yrs.
If a student completes his study within 5-8yrs, he gets B.Sc (Hons). But, if he does so after 8yrs, he gets B.Sc without the honours.
NB: This is how it is in Nigeria.
|Re: What Is The Difference Between B.sc Degree And B.sc (Hons) Degree? by LastMumu: 10:17pm On Sep 02
You can only add the 'Hons' to your degree if you were a honorable in your school and the election that got you into that position wasn't rigged. Anything anyone else is writing aside what I just wrote is complete rubbish!
|Re: What Is The Difference Between B.sc Degree And B.sc (Hons) Degree? by betterABIAstate: 10:34pm On Sep 02
LastMumu:
|Re: What Is The Difference Between B.sc Degree And B.sc (Hons) Degree? by meelerh(f): 10:39pm On Sep 02
|Re: What Is The Difference Between B.sc Degree And B.sc (Hons) Degree? by uniquerotex: 10:40pm On Sep 02
KunkAcid:Exactly.. No need for further argument also students are awarded without honour when they finished with a pass which does not fall into any class of degree. You got it perfectly well.
|Re: What Is The Difference Between B.sc Degree And B.sc (Hons) Degree? by Ndipe(m): 10:48pm On Sep 02
Your GPA determines if you should graduate with honors or not, I mean, that's how it is here in the USA.
|Re: What Is The Difference Between B.sc Degree And B.sc (Hons) Degree? by careytommy7(m): 1:02am On Sep 03
mikeayus:
|Re: What Is The Difference Between B.sc Degree And B.sc (Hons) Degree? by wizalpha(m): 1:06am On Sep 03
the difference is that...HND is their senior brother
|Re: What Is The Difference Between B.sc Degree And B.sc (Hons) Degree? by ebonyz007: 1:23am On Sep 03
wizalpha:
Well-done, I hail theee
|Re: What Is The Difference Between B.sc Degree And B.sc (Hons) Degree? by onuhabel1(m): 6:10am On Sep 03
mikeayus:wat if only strike stopped u 4rm finishing at d right time, no carryover no resit
|Re: What Is The Difference Between B.sc Degree And B.sc (Hons) Degree? by Fit2Rule(m): 8:23am On Sep 03
Whether hons, horns, hoofs or claws, your are damned if you ain't got a skill. Forget all this degree nonsense and go acquire a skill. While those with hons or whateve 'd be searching for jobs, jobs 'd be searching for you.
|Re: What Is The Difference Between B.sc Degree And B.sc (Hons) Degree? by staand(f): 9:27am On Sep 03
LastMumu:
I tire for you dude, though I can't bring myself to stop liking you
|Re: What Is The Difference Between B.sc Degree And B.sc (Hons) Degree? by INCREDIBLEGUY: 9:29am On Sep 03
Ndipe:
|Re: What Is The Difference Between B.sc Degree And B.sc (Hons) Degree? by striker07(m): 9:42am On Sep 03
In nigeria first class,second class and third class degree has Hons but pass degree doesnt have.thats is difference,it is a big lie that your result will not have hons if you spilled over.
|Re: What Is The Difference Between B.sc Degree And B.sc (Hons) Degree? by OkunrinMeta: 10:56am On Sep 03
striker07:
If you spill and your BSC still has hons, e mean say you no spill well. Go ask people spill, spash, splosh. Or maybe you went to one of those schools
