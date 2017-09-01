Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Aduba, Dismissed Soldier: I Spent N3m Evans Gave Me On Women, Hotels, Married (12678 Views)

"I Spent What I Got On Prostitutes" - Pickpocket (photos) / Dismissed Soldier Kills Girlfriend Over Text Messages / Dismissed Soldier Jailed For Burglary In Lagos (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to the ex-soldier, who said he joined the Nigeria Army on August 15, 2009 and was posted to Abati Barracks, women and hotels bills drained the money and reduced him to poverty.



Aduba said;



“My income was low and it wasn’t enough to fend for my family. One of my friends who is also from my home town known as Ikenna, led me into crime. He brought one of his friends, known as Skudo. They told me that Skudo was an importer. He told me that he imported clothes from China and we became friends. I used to escort him to his village whenever he was travelling and he paid me handsomely.



“Sometime in January 2015, he called me and asked that I should meet him at Ago-Palace Way where he claimed he lived with his family.



‘’He told me that there was a man owing him money and he needed me to come with my army uniform so that I could intimidate the man with my uniform. When I got there I saw Skudo, Ikenna, Evans and another person inside the car.



“The front seat was empty and I entered and sat on it. We drove towards Ajao Estate. Ikenna and Skudo brought out two rifles and when I saw them, I was shocked. I asked what they were doing but Evans gave me a hot slap. He told me that I was now part of their group. Then they brought out a cup filled with gin and a bullet in it and they asked me to swear never to disclose what I saw to anyone.



“After that Evans got a call from someone about someone he had been monitoring. Evans drove fast and he caught up with the person and kidnapped him. Skudo, Ikenna and the other man came out of the vehicle and kidnapped the man. While on our way, I saw a man on a power bike and I suspected he was the person giving information to Evans.



‘’He asked us to all alight from the vehicle and gave me N5000, promising to call me. One month later, Skudo called and gave N200,000 as my share, saying the balance of the money would be paid later. One month after that Skudo called again and said Evans said I should come for my balance. When I got to Ago and entered his vehicle, I sat in the front and we drove into Festac Town where we kidnapped a man.



“One month after, Skudo called and gave me N1.8million as my share. I also took part in two other kidnappings in Amuwo Odofin and Satellite Towns where I was given N800,000 each as my share. Evans didn’t pay me for the last operation and he stopped calling me for jobs.



“I spent most of the money on women and hotels. I also got married with part of the money.”



www.street2view.com/2017/09/how-i-spent-over-n3m-evans-gave-me-aduba-dismissed-soldier/ Aduba Victor Nonso, a 28-year-old ex-soldier from Onitsha North Local Government Area of Anambra State, has disclosed how he spent over N3million which billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike (popularly known as Evans) gave him for participating in several alleged crimes.According to the ex-soldier, who said he joined the Nigeria Army on August 15, 2009 and was posted to Abati Barracks, women and hotels bills drained the money and reduced him to poverty.Aduba said;“My income was low and it wasn’t enough to fend for my family. One of my friends who is also from my home town known as Ikenna, led me into crime. He brought one of his friends, known as Skudo. They told me that Skudo was an importer. He told me that he imported clothes from China and we became friends. I used to escort him to his village whenever he was travelling and he paid me handsomely.“Sometime in January 2015, he called me and asked that I should meet him at Ago-Palace Way where he claimed he lived with his family.‘’He told me that there was a man owing him money and he needed me to come with my army uniform so that I could intimidate the man with my uniform. When I got there I saw Skudo, Ikenna, Evans and another person inside the car.“The front seat was empty and I entered and sat on it. We drove towards Ajao Estate. Ikenna and Skudo brought out two rifles and when I saw them, I was shocked. I asked what they were doing but Evans gave me a hot slap. He told me that I was now part of their group. Then they brought out a cup filled with gin and a bullet in it and they asked me to swear never to disclose what I saw to anyone.“After that Evans got a call from someone about someone he had been monitoring. Evans drove fast and he caught up with the person and kidnapped him. Skudo, Ikenna and the other man came out of the vehicle and kidnapped the man. While on our way, I saw a man on a power bike and I suspected he was the person giving information to Evans.‘’He asked us to all alight from the vehicle and gave me N5000, promising to call me. One month later, Skudo called and gave N200,000 as my share, saying the balance of the money would be paid later. One month after that Skudo called again and said Evans said I should come for my balance. When I got to Ago and entered his vehicle, I sat in the front and we drove into Festac Town where we kidnapped a man.“One month after, Skudo called and gave me N1.8million as my share. I also took part in two other kidnappings in Amuwo Odofin and Satellite Towns where I was given N800,000 each as my share. Evans didn’t pay me for the last operation and he stopped calling me for jobs.“I spent most of the money on women and hotels. I also got married with part of the money.” 1 Like

In Nigeria we have two groups of armed robbers...

1)Illegal (with mufti)

2)legal (with uniform) 44 Likes 4 Shares

lalasticlala,Mynd44

More than half of Nigerian men and women in uniform will assist in crime if given the chance for good money. Our mumu don do but we are too mumufied to do anything in this country. 17 Likes

You are a criminal, end of story. 4 Likes

Both of them are totally mad I think.

Evans ! ..



na my boss be that nah ..a big criminal





you can't predict him no matter what





my 1million is still on his hand for our last job





he will short pay you and the day he will call for your balance is the day he will use you to pick up another victim then offset the old balance





this will humble you while you wait for your share for the new job just executed,









he does that in other to pin every of his boys down













To be continued...





















































abeg na joke oo

. 9 Likes

He made u to take an oath never to tell anyone....then why u tell us and u never die??

See u.....

Otondo soja.....oðeeeh... 15 Likes 2 Shares

Aduba family na Onicha? Ajo Nwa, tufia!

Nighis in the army

Are frustrated

Stupid soldiers

Greedy ass mofocka

U spent 3 mil on biches

Got your sef a wife with that ill money

Guess what

Another man gonna fuc her

While u rot in jail

Court still deny u bail

Na we say mayu join army

Now ai see why soldiers are always angry

Now ai see why they like to display a nuisance in public(always acting stupid)

Harassing innocent civis in public

Hotel bills on 3m only last u about a month or two.

U nor even invest 3m in a business

Men gimme dah rifle.

Ima put a bullet to your dull brain 8 Likes 1 Share

eezeribe:

In Nigeria we have two groups of armed robbers...

1)Illegal (with mufti)

2)legal (with uniform) lol





Evan is a hate speech for other kidnappers Who brought this Evans news here again....okEvan is a hate speech for other kidnappers 1 Like

Dreamwaker:

More than half of Nigerian men and women in uniform will assist in crime if given the chance for good money. Our mumu don do but we are too mumufied to do anything in this country. what are dey fighting for?



Vutseck:

Evans ! ..



na my boss be that nah ..a big criminal





you can't predict him no matter what





my 1million is still on his hand for our last job





he will short pay you and the day he will call you for your balance is the day he will use you to pick up another victim then offset the old balance





this will humble you while you wait for your share for the new job just executed,









he does that in other to pin every of his boys down













To be continued...





























abeg na joke oo

.





will trace you ..lemme contact the police

Vutseck:

Evans ! ..



na my boss be that nah ..a big criminal





you can't predict him no matter what





my 1million is still on his hand for our last job





he will short pay you and the day he will call you for your balance is the day he will use you to pick up another victim then offset the old balance





this will humble you while you wait for your share for the new job just executed,









he does that in other to pin every of his boys down













To be continued...





























abeg na joke oo

.







I think I'm gonna track you down asap. I just got your IP address and will soon get a GPS location report.. I think I'm gonna track you down asap. I just got your IP address and will soon get a GPS location report..

Easy come easy go..

Where you expecting to build mansion with it?

compromised security men are the reasons crimes will not abate,they carry bribery and corruption like gala for head . 2 Likes







He spent all the Money on Women and Hotel??



3Million??



1 Like

Criminal!

ifyalways:

Aduba family na Onicha? Ajo Nwa, tufia!







Ps-This should be a wake up call to the government to improve the salary and allowances of military officials to reduce the temptation to commit crimes for financial reward.... Is this one a soldier or Traffic warder? Civilian threaten you and you fear, Na death by firing squad them suppose give this onePs-This should be a wake up call to the government to improve the salary and allowances of military officials to reduce the temptation to commit crimes for financial reward....

Very good, at least he can account for the money

street2view:

Aduba Victor Nonso, a 28-year-old ex-soldier from Onitsha North Local Government Area of Anambra State, has disclosed how he spent over N3million which billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike (popularly known as Evans) gave him for participating in several alleged crimes.



According to the ex-soldier, who said he joined the Nigeria Army on August 15, 2009 and was posted to Abati Barracks, women and hotels bills drained the money and reduced him to poverty.



Aduba said;



“My income was low and it wasn’t enough to fend for my family. One of my friends who is also from my home town known as Ikenna, led me into crime. He brought one of his friends, known as Skudo. They told me that Skudo was an importer. He told me that he imported clothes from China and we became friends. I used to escort him to his village whenever he was travelling and he paid me handsomely.



“Sometime in January 2015, he called me and asked that I should meet him at Ago-Palace Way where he claimed he lived with his family.



‘’He told me that there was a man owing him money and he needed me to come with my army uniform so that I could intimidate the man with my uniform. When I got there I saw Skudo, Ikenna, Evans and another person inside the car.



“The front seat was empty and I entered and sat on it. We drove towards Ajao Estate. Ikenna and Skudo brought out two rifles and when I saw them, I was shocked. I asked what they were doing but Evans gave me a hot slap. He told me that I was now part of their group. Then they brought out a cup filled with gin and a bullet in it and they asked me to swear never to disclose what I saw to anyone.



“After that Evans got a call from someone about someone he had been monitoring. Evans drove fast and he caught up with the person and kidnapped him. Skudo, Ikenna and the other man came out of the vehicle and kidnapped the man. While on our way, I saw a man on a power bike and I suspected he was the person giving information to Evans.



‘’He asked us to all alight from the vehicle and gave me N5000, promising to call me. One month later, Skudo called and gave N200,000 as my share, saying the balance of the money would be paid later. One month after that Skudo called again and said Evans said I should come for my balance. When I got to Ago and entered his vehicle, I sat in the front and we drove into Festac Town where we kidnapped a man.



“One month after, Skudo called and gave me N1.8million as my share. I also took part in two other kidnappings in Amuwo Odofin and Satellite Towns where I was given N800,000 each as my share. Evans didn’t pay me for the last operation and he stopped calling me for jobs.



“I spent most of the money on women and hotels. I also got married with part of the money.”



www.street2view.com/2017/09/how-i-spent-over-n3m-evans-gave-me-aduba-dismissed-soldier/

U were dismissed, y? Anyway if M ur CO na courtmartial o and if u r lucky u will die by hanging gfor bringing dishonour yo the uniform........ U were dismissed, y? Anyway if M ur CO na courtmartial o and if u r lucky u will die by hanging gfor bringing dishonour yo the uniform........

Then get ready to spend a long time in jail



Contact us for all your roofung jobs and roof maintenance etc

Vutseck:

Evans ! ..



na my boss be that nah ..a big criminal





you can't predict him no matter what





my 1million is still on his hand for our last job





he will short pay you and the day he will call you for your balance is the day he will use you to pick up another victim then offset the old balance





this will humble you while you wait for your share for the new job just executed,









he does that in other to pin every of his boys down













To be continued...





























abeg na joke oo

.





I know when someone is joking.. And tbh this is real deep stuff and not a joke. U need to be arrested. Seun mynd44 and the rest do something asap I know when someone is joking.. And tbh this is real deep stuff and not a joke. U need to be arrested. Seun mynd44 and the rest do something asap

Sorry is your case, your salary isn't enough for you, what pain me most is your wife that one bloody civilian will start bleeping. Fool













Nonso Aduba





mind you abu m ezigbo onye onitsha





Chai what a pathetic end for Nonso Jesus i know this guy ooooooNonso Adubamind you abu m ezigbo onye onitshaChai what a pathetic end for Nonso